Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Happy June, star babes. This week ushers everyone into a new month, and it comes on the heels of Sunday’s powerful and mind-opening full moon in in Sagittarius, unlocking some new perspectives on your current career trajectory and perhaps even inspiring you to take a leap of faith with finances.

However, if you’re making any big decisions or having make-or-break professional conversations, keep in mind that emotions may have a big influence on the way you think and communicate this week. Logistical planet Mercury dips into tender-hearted Cancer on Monday and immediately faces off with the moody moon, putting everyone into a more sensitive state of mind. While this brings a more compassion-centered lens to intellectual matters, it can also make it difficult to leave your feelings off the table. Mercury also squares off with hazy Neptune this week, casting a mental fog that blurs the details. Don’t believe everything you see or hear.

That said, there’s some productive energy to work with too, as the sun will positively connect with down-to-business Saturn midweek, giving everyone an added boost of confidence and discipline that can get you on track with your goals.

This week’s money tarot reading beautifully reflects the astrological energy as we embark on a new month, so read on to see what the cards have to say about your career and cash flow throughout the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

The King of Cups is one of the most emotionally intelligent and empowered figures in the tarot, and it signifies that you’re in control of your financial decisions this week — and you’re making them with heart. Right now, consider making money moves with longer-term fulfilment in mind. It’s not just about stacking cash from a pragmatic and security-focused standpoint, and it’s certainly not about trying to impress anyone with glitzy materialism. Instead, this card reminds you that your happiness is the most important endgame of all. And while they say money can’t buy it, it can certainly help to quell some worries, bring some comfort, and grant you the ability to be more generous.

So instead of approaching your finances through a lens of anxiety, fear, or desperation, practice taking charge of your emotions and look at things through a calmer and more controlled headspace. When you’re able to get those frantic feelings in check, you’ll be able to make choices and see options that will feel much better for you in the long run — and perhaps can be of benefit to others, too.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

Regardless of how stressful your financial life has been or how many challenges you’ve faced recently, the powerful and stately Chariot is here to remind you that you are indeed still the person in the driver’s seat. Of course things can happen that are beyond your control, and this is especially true when it comes to money matters. But detours, delays, and bumps in the road are simply snags in your mission when you have a clear destination in mind. Just because you get forced off course here and there doesn’t mean you have to give up on your journey altogether.

The Chariot comes when things are in motion, so set your goals in your spiritual GPS and get back on the road. It may take longer than you planned or require an alternate route, but this card symbolizes that fact that you’re still on the path toward getting where you need to be. Don’t give up now.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

If this image looks familiar, it’s probably because this is the third time in two months that the Ten of Wands has come up as the career card in this weekly tarot column. As a tarot reader, I know that certain cards will occasionally “haunt” people, appearing repeatedly in readings over a period of time. When this happens, it’s almost always because the card’s message is an especially important one to take in, but its lessons have likely not yet been put into practice. And just because we don’t always take the deck’s advice doesn’t mean it won’t keep trying to communicate what needs to be said.

With that in mind, it’s time to take seriously the teachings of the Ten of Wands and relieve yourself of some of the burdens you’re carrying in your career life. This card is about carrying more than you can comfortably manage, risking crumbling under the weight of it all. You’ve likely been pushing yourself to limits in your professional life — whether that’s because you’re trying to skate by in your career amidst a bunch of other life stressors or you’ve simply taken on too many work projects at once. Regardless of the reason, if struggling to stay afloat, then it’s extremely important to start delegating or shifting deadlines around before you collapse under the pressure. Burnout is real, so focus on finding a better balance. Lightening your load and asking for help when you need it will allow you to work more productively and regain your bandwidth.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

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