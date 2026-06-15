Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

It’s the last week of Gemini season — which means it’s time to maximize on the busy-bodied and multitasking-friendly vibes of this solar season before the emotional waves of Cancer wash onto everyone’s shores on Sunday. Astrologically speaking, this is a fabulous week to bring more creativity and connection into your work. You may even come to some unexpected professional conclusions or make a surprise contact with someone who could be beneficial to your fiscal life.

This week’s money tarot reading wants you to stay locked in on your goals and in touch with reality. Sure, creative juices may be flowing and opportunities may be headed your way, but it’s important to keep your eyes locked on the prize — whatever that is for you. If you want some guidance as you navigate your career and financial situation throughout the week ahead, check out the cards I pulled.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

Perhaps you’ve had a recent victory or gotten the last word in regards to a financial situation — but before you get smug, you might do well to put down your weapon of choice and do some reflection. The Five of Swords is a reminder to not get yourself tangled up in petty fights over things that aren’t truly consequential to your greater goals. Because you can win a dozen little battles, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll conquer the war.

Instead of getting touchy over a meager amount of cash or being drawn into disagreements over a shallow money matter, take a deep breath and reconnect with your higher financial objectives. Are you trying to build up your business in hopes of turning a profit? Are you vying for a promotion with a pay raise at work? Whatever your current goals, reserve your energy for that end-game instead of wasting it all by stroking your ego along the way.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

When money matters get stressful, trying to pay your bills and manage your responsibilities can start to feel like a balancing act — and right now, that’s exactly what it is. The Two of Pentacles is an indication that you’re currently managing a lot of different tasks, needs, and challenges in your financial life at once. It’s normal to feel anxious about having to keep so many different things up in the air without slipping.

Fortunately, you probably haven’t dropped the ball on anything serious just yet, as this card depicts someone balancing two golden pentacles with a sense of flow and ease. You’ve got this. However, you need to make sure you find your equilibrium before keeping these coins in the air becomes even more overwhelming or stress-inducing than it already is.

Do you need to ask for a deadline extension on one of your projects to ensure you have time to finish another? Is there someone who can offer you some advice on a financial endeavor? Tackling your money anxiety this week requires you to lock in on your tasks and find a healthy balance.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

There may be some sort of temptation that beckons you toward a specific path or project in your career this week. However, is it too good to be true? The Devil card is about the hedonistic pleasure of giving into indulgences and vices — as well as the slippery slope you can find yourself on if you go a little too hard. With that in mind, know that some new situation could come up at work this week that feels like something you might want to pursue. But is it a little riskier than it needs to be?

Exploring the Devil’s playground doesn’t have to be a bad thing. There’s a lot to be learned down there. But make sure you’re being realistic with yourself about whatever professional circumstances you’re facing and not chasing after something volatile out of desperation. Does this opportunity feel like an easy way out or skeevy scheme? Could you be making a deal with the devil business-wise without realizing it? Don’t get yourself trapped in a less-than-ideal work situation just because you didn’t look hard enough for the signs.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

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