Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Happy summer! This week kicks off on the heels of the summer solstice and the kick-off to Cancer season, so it’s time to soak up all the fresh vibes and fun-in-the-sun energy that comes along with this meaningful solar shift. While Cancer season’s feelings-first approach may not be the most conducive to cutthroat business moves, this is a good time to gently tie up loose ends on cash or career-related endeavors that require some forward momentum. That’s because this is the last week before Mercury retrograde begins, at which point logistics could get messy and communication could get less clear. If you have big purchases to make or important work projects to act on, now’s your moment.

This week’s money tarot reading emphasizes the changing cosmic landscape and the importance of finding balance and acceptance as you move forward into your next chapters. Read on to see what the cards have to say about professional and financial matters in the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

The cosmic scene is in the midst of some tangible changes, as Gemini season and springtime turned to Cancer season and summer as this week began. The concept of “as above, so below” most certainly applies now, as the presence of the Death card indicates that transformational energy is afoot in your financial life this week, too. Because the Death card is about endings, yes — but it’s just as much to do with new beginnings.

While this card can be a little unsettling at first sight, it’s not usually about a literal death. Rather, it’s about the liminal threshold between one unique experience and another, especially when that transition involves embarking into the unknown and embracing a complete rebirth of some sort. This week, you may find yourself at one of these powerful thresholds when it comes to money matters. Events beyond your control may be leading something to an inevitable end or transition point, forcing you to face an entirely unknown future and walk through a door that’s shrouded in darkness. What’s waiting for you in the great beyond? You can only know once you pass through and make your way toward the other side of that door.

Acceptance is a big part of any sort of death, and that applies here, too. Whether you’re facing structural shifts in a deal with a high-paying client or coping with unforeseen circumstances that are forcing a change to a side venture, it’s important to accept where things are at and move forward with faith.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

This is the second week in a row that I’ve pulled the Two of Pentacles to guide everyone through their collective financial anxiety, and with 78 cards in the deck, this feels like less of a coincidence and more of an emphasis on its message. With that in mind, it’s important to either buckle down and explore these themes more deeply — or perhaps apply the advice more sincerely, if it wasn’t followed last week. Either way, this balance-seeking energy is a fabulous antidote to the stress and overwhelmed that’s being caused by money issues.

The Two Of Pentacles depicts someone who seems to be in the midst of a juggling act, as he holds a golden coin in each hand and appears to be bouncing from one foot to the other. There’s a wild and exaggerated squiggle of ocean waves jostling the ships in the background, symbolizing the feeling of chaos and instability that’s setting the tone for the moment. If your financial responsibilities are making you feel like you need to learn how to juggle, this card is your sign to start re-prioritizing and taking some things off your plate before you drop the ball. If there are things you can move to the back burner, delegate to someone else, or tackle in a lower-impact way, give yourself permission to do so.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

There’s most certainly transformations in the air this week, but that doesn’t mean all you’re dealing with is difficulty and adjustment. Sometimes, a change of scenery or vibe shift can be the most refreshing and revitalizing circumstances you can imagine. Right now, you’ll find that a fresh perspective at work can bring a beautiful burst of inspiration, flooding you with creative ideas and new approaches to problem-solving. The Page of Swords comes at a perfect time, as this energy can enable you to tackle your professional projects with gusto and optimism before Mercury retrogrades settles into the scene next week and brings the potential for delays.

The Pages of the tarot have a youthful and idealistic outlook, and they’re generally hopeful and full of excitement for whatever endeavor they’ve envisioned setting off on. In the case of the Page of Swords, this enthusiasm is being channeled specifically toward mental, social, and logistical matters. While this card doesn’t necessarily indicate having a solid plan of action, it brings the spark and motivation needed to start the process.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

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