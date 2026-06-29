Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

There’s a lot of shifting astrological energies that’ll impact career and money matters this week, so take a deep breath and get ready to roll with the waves! This week brings the start of summer’s Mercury retrograde — a period marked by logistical snags, communication clashes, and scheduling struggles. If possible, it’s good to hold onto your receipts, hold off on signing any major contracts, and double-check the details of financial and professional correspondence.

This week also ushers in the annual full moon in Capricorn, which emphasizes everyone’s ambitions, material goals, and sense of discipline. What intentions are coming to fruition and which will require more work before they materialize? This is a time to be realistic about where you’re at in your desired trajectory.

There’s inarguably lots of intensity in the cosmos, but this week’s money tarot reading is promising some magic, too. Here’s what the cards have to say when it comes to everyone’s work and financial life in the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

Whether you’re enjoying a fruitful financial moment in your life or struggling to make ends meet, this week puts the power entirely in your hands — so it’s up to you to start moving with confidence. The Magician is one of the most iconic cards in the tarot deck, depicting a mystical practitioner holding a wand pointed confidently up toward the sky. In front of him is a table full of objects, including a chalice, a sword, a golden pentacle, and a wooden staff. To some people, these may look like everyday items. But to the magician, these are spiritual tools to be used in his rituals, each rich in symbolism and power. He knows how to use them to make magic, despite them having little use to others.

You may not realize it, but the same is true for you. Right now, you have everything you need build toward your financial goals, and it’s sitting right at your fingertips. Stop waiting for the perfect moment or for the stars to align — the magic wand is in your hand now, so it’s up to you to cast a spell and manifest your desired outcome. Set a clear intention and then act on it. Believing in yourself is the first step to building a new reality.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

Sometimes you’re on the up and up, and sometimes you’re down in the dumps. Such is the nature of the Wheel of Fortune. If financial hardship is causing you stress right now, you should honor your feelings and be realistic about whatever problems need to be addressed. However, it’s also important to remind yourself of the ever-changing ebb and flow of luck, fortune, and finances — because no situation lasts forever, the the universe always has an unexpected surprise or two hidden up its sleeve.

While you may not have a magical rescue boat guaranteed to save you from your money troubles, what you can count on is that you never know what twists and turns lie around the corner. When you’re anxious about financial stability, sudden shake-ups of any sort can feel scary. But uncontrollable changes aren’t necessarily a bad thing. Sometimes a boon or lucky break can arrive at your doorstep when you least expect it. Have faith in your destiny.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

With Mercury retrograde starting this week, it’s astrologically a better time for reflection around work projects than it is for action — and the Two of Wands is a lovely representation of this energy. This card depicts someone looking pensively out over the horizon, holding a wooden staff in one hand and a globe in the other. Ultimately, this card is about getting in touch with your true passions while thinking through what your next professional steps should be. Decisions probably haven’t been made just yet, and that’s a good thing. Because the truth is, the possibilities you’re exploring are just about endless, so you shouldn’t limit yourself or rush to make a choice out of any feelings of scarcity.

The globe on the card symbolizes having the world at your fingertips, which should serve as a reminder that you should think bigger and bolder about your current career goals. Whether that means asking for a significant raise, pursuing a bold job opportunity, or jumping into a project that would require travel or other lifestyle changes, now’s a time to broaden your horizons and expand your idea of what’s doable. You’ve got more options than you realize, so stop thinking small.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

For more, check out your horoscope.