Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

It makes sense that the tarot’s iconic Magician made an appearance in this week’s money reading, as it happens to be one of the most mystical and powerful weeks of the year for manifesting abundance. Value-oriented Venus is meeting with lucky and fortune-filled Jupiter on Tuesday, creating the perfect cosmic conditions to expand your wealth, make meaningful professional connections, and lean into your creativity.

The week wraps up with a mind-expanding new moon in Gemini on Sunday, which is the perfect time to take your current intentions and set them into motion. Make a plan using a combination of logic and intuition — as your spidey senses will likely guide you in the most lucrative direction this week.

If you’re looking for some guidance when it comes to your career and cash flow, check out the card’s I pulled in this week’s money tarot reading.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

If some sort of business inspiration strikes this week, go where the energy flows, because it’s time to make some moves. The Knights of the tarot are always on a mission, but in this cavalryman’s case, it’s a mission that’s fueled by passion. The card depicts an armored knight with a wand in hand, riding a horse that’s mid-gallop. He wears bright yellow — the color associated with the sacral chakra — symbolizing confidence, drive, and vitality.

When it comes to your finances this week, it’s important to grab the reins and start picking up momentum. Instead of obsessing over every logistical detail or allowing anxiety to get you emotionally worked up about potential outcomes, lean into your genuine enthusiasm and inspiration around the matter. If a particular investment, work project, or new income stream lights up your creativity and inner fire, take that as a sign to charge forward. Let your excitement lead the way.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

Money troubles can be a serious source of stress, but this week, it’s important to maintain some perspective as you look for solutions. The Two of Wands has a worldly and horizon-expanding energy, as the figure depicted on the card holds a globe in his hands as he considers his options. This is a reminder that the world is truly at your fingertips, even if you’re in a challenging financial situation or facing some less-than-ideal circumstances.

When you’re dealing with money struggles, it certainly doesn’t feel like you have much freedom or mobility, But instead of allowing anxiety to shrink your world and make you feel confined to a particular situation, step back and try to think a little bigger. Put your issues in perspective and start thinking beyond what’s right in front of you as you make choices about how to move ahead. By widening your mental lens, you may find that you’ve got more options than you realized — and at the very least, your problems may feel a little smaller.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

The Magician is the tarot’s ultimate manifesting expert. He stands confidently with a wand in his right hand and a lush garden of flowers at his feet, and before him is a table with various symbolic items. On their own, a cup or sword may not be considered magical objects — but to the magician, they’ve become mystical tools simply because of his intention, and they’re imbued with a different kind of meaning because he’s willed it to be so. The power is within him, as is symbolized by the infinity symbol above his head. And when it comes to your career this week, it’s time to channel your inner magician and start doing the same.

You may not realize it, but you have everything you need to start creating the professional future that you desire. There’s no need to wait for the perfect moment or a stronger resume. Spend time this week connecting with the things you desire, and then acting on them with intention. You’ll be amazed at what you can accomplish in a short amount of time when you set your mind on a career goal and consciously start creating it.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

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