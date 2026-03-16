Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Welcome to the start of a new astrological year! Change is everywhere this week, as an intuition-heightening new moon rises on March 18, followed by the triple-threat of the spring equinox, Aries season, and the astrological new year all kicking off on March 20. It’s time to shed the emotional layers of Pisces season and embrace the fiery, refreshing, and empowering energy of spring.

Additionally, Mercury retrograde wraps up its reign of logistical terror on Friday afternoon, meaning that all things related to timing, scheduling, communication, and work projects should feel like they’re flowing with a lot more ease. Time to take action on whatever decisions or endeavors have been lingering in a stagnant space over the past weeks.

Energy is shifting in an exciting and motivating way, and this week’s money tarot reading reflects it beautifully. This week’s cards ask you to own your confidence and trust in your own magic. With the the deck’s iconic Magician making an appearance, consider this a reminder that the power to change your life is most certainly in your own hands. Read on to see what the cards have to say about matters of career and finances in the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

Many different options lie before you when it comes to your finances this week, but spoiler alert: You might struggle to figure out which of these are pipe dreams and which are practical paths forward. The Seven Of Cups presents a mystifying problem, as the figure on the card looks over an array of golden goblets full of various tricks and treasures. One cup appears to lead to victory, while another seems to house a deceitful snake. Perhaps you’re distracted by the cup full of sparkling jewels, or tempted by the mystery of the cloaked figure. But are these cups borne of a magical puff of smoke merely a mirage, or do they lead to something real?

Logistical planet Mercury is still retrograding through Friday, mixing everyone’s mental signals and making it hard to identify details when making decisions — so right now, it’s easy for judgment to get clouded and illusions to shroud reality. There are indeed many sensible ways to move forward on whatever money matters hit your desk this week, but it’s important to not be blinded by shiny objects, overly-idealistic daydreams, and false promises. Before following the white rabbit down any rabbit holes, ground yourself in pragmatism and do your best to cut through any delusional thinking. By the time the weekend hits, you’ll likely be able to consider your options from a more realistic perspective.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

There’s almost always something legitimate to stress over when it comes to money, even in the best of times — and sometimes that heightened dose of awareness can be a good thing for your bank account. But might your current anxieties be distracting you from your own power? The Magician is one of the most prominent figures in the tarot, and it highlights your ability to create magic in your own life and manifest your dreams using whatever’s right in front of you. The Magician holds his wand upright, displaying his ability to cast his will into reality. An infinity symbol floats above his head, alluding to the limitless power he holds within that can’t be taken away by anyone else. Right now, these rules apply to you too, whether you believe it or not.

This isn’t to say your money woes aren’t based in reality. You may have some very real concerns to address or problems to solve when it comes to your finances right now. However, going into a mental space of doom-and-gloom or locking yourself into a victim’s mindset isn’t going to help you get out of this. What can change the game is believing in your ability to shift your circumstances and make things happen. You don’t have to wait until you have the right job or a certain amount in your account or some specific lifestyle. All the tools you need to create magic are right in front of you. Use them.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

The regal and brilliant King Of Swords wants you to stop second guessing yourself and start owning your truth. This week, you’ll likely find yourself in a position at work that either triggers some strong opinions, sparks up some big ideas, or summons you to chime in on a situation with your two cents. What if you chimed in with a full dollar instead? This tarot royal rules over the intellectual and communication-based suit of swords, and there’s no one more sure of himself or confident in what he has to say than this very king.

Here’s the thing: Opinions aren’t necessarily facts, and there will always be multiple ways to do things. But instead of worrying about being wrong or stressing about what others might think, this week’s energy calls you to step up and share what’s on your mind openly, without loading up your words with caveats or otherwise minimizing the importance of your take. You may not realize it, but your perspective is immensely valuable to your career advancement right now. True leaders may not always be right, but they should be willing to speak on their truth and stand behind what they say. Take a page out of the King Of Swords’ book and do the same.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

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