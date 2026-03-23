Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

With Mercury retrograde officially behind you as of Friday and the motivational vibes of Aries season here to light your fire, this week is a fabulous time for a fresh start on the financial front. If you’ve had business ideas on the back-burner or career pursuits that you’ve been hesitant to take action on, this new season offers you the perfect cosmic support system to get your goals off the ground. In fact, the end of this week gives you an ultra-helpful reality check that can majorly boost your discipline, as the sun will meet with get-it-done Saturn for its annual Saturn cazimi on March 28. If there were ever a time to start taking steps toward your long-term work and money goals, it’s now.

This week’s money tarot reading reminds you to stay positive, keep your nose to the grindstone, and embrace an “out with the old, in with the new” mentality. Read on to see what the cards have to say about professional and financial endeavors in the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

Take a look at the figure depicted on the Eight Of Pentacles tarot card. He’s minding his business, making progress on his goals, and likely hitting a flow state as he diligently works on the task before him. This week, channel this guy’s focused and hardworking nature when it comes to your financial goals. Right now, your energy is much better spent slowly but surely building your income than trying your luck at some get-rich-overnight scheme. Patience, prudence, and a strong work ethic will likely be rewarded with longer-term stability.

This week, instead of getting frustrated that you haven’t reached certain milestones or sufficiently buffed up your bank account, remind yourself that true stability and success rarely come with the snap of a finger. Do your best to get into a groove. Small but consistent steps will get you where you want to be.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

A financial endeavor may not have panned out the way you’d hoped recently — whether that was a higher-paying job you didn’t get, an investment that went south, or a savings goal that you didn’t achieve on the timeline you’d planned for. Dealing with financial failures or disappointments can cause a lot of anxiety, but there’s one thing that certainly won’t help, and that’s continuing to pour energy and time into something that isn’t going to improve. The Ten Of Swords usually shows up when a situation is long over with no chance of revival. Whatever you’re stressing over is probably no longer worth worrying about, because no matter how much effort you put into trying to save this sinking ship, it likely can’t be saved — but if you’re honest with yourself, you probably already knew that.

Fortunately, cutting your losses and accepting what’s done are the first steps toward making space for new financial opportunities to materialize. It’s time to let go of whatever stressful situation wasn’t working and focus your energy on embracing new goals and ideas.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

Work is work, but that doesn’t mean you can’t derive joy, pleasure, and connection from your career. The Three Of Cups is the quintessential card of celebration, indicating that you’ll have plenty of positive things going on professionally this week that warrant a proverbial (or maybe literal) clink of the champagne glasses. Perhaps you’re enjoying the afterglow of a recent success, wrapping up a major project, or simply enjoying the newfound momentum that’s building up since Mercury retrograde ended last week. No matter what cause you have for making a happy toast, this week is a moment for embracing an attitude of gratitude about work and bringing some optimism to whatever’s happening for you career-wise. This positive and high-vibrational mindset could very well activate the law of attraction, drawing even more abundance and success in your direction.

Additionally, you may want to channel the characters on the card, who are depicted cheerfully dancing together as they raise their glasses to good times. If you have the opportunity to hit a happy hour with your coworkers or do something to raise the morale of your team, this is a fabulous time to make it happen.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

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