Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

This week welcomes the month of April, and the balance-focused full moon in Libra on April 1 is the perfect time to find your financial equilibrium as you head into tax time and embrace this new beginning. Aries season has keyed up everyone’s impulsive nature lately, but this Libran lunation will remind you of the power of moderation. Embrace temperance, both in your spending and in the moves you make at work.

This week’s money tarot reading confirms that there’s a lot happening in the realms of both career and cash flow, but reminds you to stay grounded through the chaos. If you’d like some insight into navigating your professional and financial life in the week ahead, check out the cards I pulled to guide you through.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

There are a lot of moving parts to focus on this week when it comes to your financial endeavors, and things can happen very quickly now — so you’ll want to stay on your toes. The Eight Of Wands card depicts an octet of wooden spokes flying through the air, all mid-flight at once, with no clear view of their potential landing spots. This indicates that there’s a lot up in the air for you right now, too, so it’ll behoove you to keep your eye on everything that’s currently cooking in your financial life.

It’s likely that there are are some pending deals, job applications, or potential gigs that have yet to be solidified. You may not have much clarity around how these things will pan out, but that’s OK! With so much up in the air, you’ll have to think and act fast — as you never know when one of these magic wands will land or hit something. This week is less about having all the answers and more about rolling with the chaos. Sometimes when it rains, it pours, so do your best to stay afloat with whatever’s happening and trust your instincts.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

Whether it was recently or a long time in the past, there have probably been some really tough times that have impacted your relationship to money and instilled some level of anxiety about finances into your psyche. After facing hardship, scarcity, or financial loss, that’s only natural. As you can see on the card, the character depicted has bandage over his head and clings nervously to his wand, hiding behind the others and looking over his shoulder in a paranoid manner — indicating that he’s just been through some serious difficulties that have left him feeling vulnerable. Perhaps you can relate to that when it comes to fiscal matters at the moment.

While the figure on the card is certainly not emotionally at ease, the good thing is that he is finally safe and shielded from danger. A wall of magic wands stand between him and any potential threats. So while you may continue to have your guard up and be dealing with a heightened level of money stress, remind yourself of the ways that you’re safe and no longer in active danger. This doesn’t mean your worries are unfounded, of course, but being in a state of fear or paranoia won’t help you make grounded decisions. Use this moment to find your footing and lower your cortisol levels.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

It’s time to find your groove and hit that flow state when it comes to your work. The Eight Of Pentacles is the ultimate card of “the grind,” and it serves as a reminder that simply staying on task, pushing forward on your to-do list, and dedicating yourself to a job will eventually bring you personal satisfaction and professional success alike. Much like the character on the card, who is contently consumed by his work diligently carving coin after coin, this week is a great time for you to buckle down and put your nose to the grindstone.

The road to professional success may seem long and the milestones far away, but time passes quickly when you get into a good rhythm. You’ll be surprised by how far you can go and how much you can accomplish when you simply put one foot in front of the other. Don’t worry about rushing to the finish line, and instead focus on simply doing what needs to be done, one step at a time. Hard work, stamina, and dedication will take you where you want to be in your career.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

For more, check out your horoscope.