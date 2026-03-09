Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Mercury retrograde rages on this week, continuing to mix up schedules, blur the details of logistical matters, and throw wrenches into communications of all sorts. Keep double checking those digits and re-reading those work emails before sending! However, you may find that the beginning of the week offers a silver lining. Professional slow-downs and project delays may bring you the chance to catch something you’d otherwise have missed or see an opportunity from a different angle, so take advantage of this current energy flow.

Toward the end of the week, you may have to fight the urge to act on every impulsive thought thanks to Mercury retrograde getting tangled up with adrenaline-junkie Mars. This week’s money tarot spread has you covered, though — as the cards are asking you to take things slow, savor the moment, and stay grounded. Read on if you’d like some mystical guidance from the tarot when it comes to finances and career matters this week.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

Cheers to you! The Six of Pentacles indicates that you’ve successfully completed a mission or otherwise accomplished something impressive when it comes to your financial life and goals. Now it’s time to take a moment to celebrate yourself and revel in the accolades that others want to shower you with. Like the figure depicted on the card, you’ve returned victoriously from some sort of endeavor, and the people around you are excited to show you their support. Perhaps you’ve reached a personal money goal or savings milestone, secured a major deal with a client, or completed an important project at work. No matter if the victory was big or small, take your moment and allow yourself to feel good about what you’ve achieved.

It’s not always easy to be the center of attention or to pat yourself on the back for a job well done. Sometimes it’s easier to just keep trucking along and not put too much emphasis on any one success. However, right now it’s important for your confidence to let others be happy for you — and perhaps practice tooting your own horn a bit, too. Whether it’s simply sharing the warmth and pride with your family or going out for a big celebratory happy hour with colleagues, soak up this moment and bottle up the feeling. You deserve to be honored for your hard work.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

If you’ve been dealing with money-related anxieties or are feeling stress after a long period of effort put toward a financial goal, the Four Of Wands wants you to find a safe and loving place to sit and find your bearings. This card depicts a beautifully welcoming canopy of vines and fruits, with two people enthusiastically awaiting your arrival with bouquets of flowers in their hands. This symbolizes a homecoming and the feeling of stability that comes along with it — something that you probably need right now as a means to reset your nervous system and work through some of what’s been troubling you financially.

Even if things are going well generally, the stress of whatever money goals you’ve been working toward or financial issues you’ve been dealing with has certainly earned you a moment to rest and recharge your batteries. This card invites you to seek refuge in places or with people that make you feel loved and celebrated. A milestone of some sort has been reached, but worries and fears may be keeping you from letting that success serve as a motivation or confidence-booster. Slow down, go where feels like home, and give yourself a moment to recalibrate and celebrate how far you’ve come. Then you can dive back into your next steps feeling refreshed — and less stressed.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

This week, slow and steady wins the race. You’ve got work projects underway and career objectives clearly stated for yourself, but the route to victory right now is in thoughtfully and methodically putting one foot in front of the other. The tarot’s Knights always indicate that you’re on a mission, but this cavalryman in particular is the most cautious and responsible of the bunch — always thinking pragmatically about his next moves and dedicating himself to long-term success. Making deliberate and intentional moves will serve you much better than rushing or acting rashly. It may not necessarily be the quickest way to achieve your goals, but it’s certainly the most stable and sensible.

The Knight Of Pentacles is an especially helpful guiding force this week given that Mercury retrograde will be colliding with impulsive Mars, tempting everyone to act rashly on their ideas and barrel ahead without ensuring their plans are air-tight. By doing so, it’s more than likely that details will be missed, mistakes will be made, and things will not go according to plan — so channeling this grounded and disciplined energy instead will ensure you’re able to carry out your work goals steadily and with more longevity. There’s no need for risky shortcuts or hasty reactions when you have a foolproof long-term route to success.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

