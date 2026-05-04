Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

There’s a bit of astrological tension brewing this week — specifically a series of planetary square-offs involving mental Mercury, motivated Mars, go-big Jupiter, cutthroat Pluto, and the ever-emotional moon. Collectively, this could make it easy to overreact to a financial situation or extend yourself a little further than is comfortable at work.

You may also find yourself sizing up colleagues as competition all of a sudden. However, don’t engage in power games that you may not want to keep playing once this cosmic weather clears up. If you use your ambitions wisely and fairly, you can do a lot of problem-solving and get ahead.

This week’s money tarot reading certainly reflects these astrological ups and downs. There’s plenty to feel hopeful and grateful about, but letting go of past failures will be necessary, too. If you’d like to see what’s in the cards for your career and cashflow in the week ahead, read on.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

Last week, the conflict-ridden Five of Swords showed up as our finance card, indicating that there could be disagreements or general discord around money matters. But this week, the warm and energizing glow of the Sun card is here to bring clarity, harmony, and loads of optimism to your financial endeavors. This is one of the most hopeful cards in the tarot, promising generously abundant energy and good vibes galore. Whatever money-related projects you take on this week will likely be highly viable and full of life, making it easy to bring something you’ve been working on to fruition or shine your spotlight on a sparkly new opportunity.

When the Sun shows up in a tarot reading, it’s also a reminder to stand tall as the central force within your own personal solar system. The sun is a life-giving orb of constant light and warmth — so embody that star-powered energy for yourself, and pull the things you desire into your orbit instead of the other way around.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

It’s hard to relax and enjoy things when you’re being plagued by money troubles. In fact, thinking of anything but the anxiety of your situation might feel near impossible. However, the Ten of Pentacles promises that you most certainly can get to a place of financial stability, where you feel provided for — either by yourself or others — and can feel proud of the material security you’ve acquired. While this potential future doesn’t instantly solve your current problems, it’s important to step into this mindset now. Look around at the material things you have. Is there a roof over your head? A bed to sleep in? Friends, family, or pets who share their lives with you? You probably have more abundance than you realize, and tapping into genuine gratitude can help attract even more.

This card can also be taken as energetic reinforcement that despite things being stressful now, everything will be OK in the end. Just like the elderly man on the card, who is sitting back and admiring all the abundance that has resulted from his life’s trials and tribulations, you too can trust that you’ll find your way. Your efforts will pay off, and one day these current money worries will be but a faded and distant memory.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

There’s no way around it: The Three of Swords is the quintessential card of loss and heartbreak. Perhaps you are still be reeling from some recent professional failures, or you may have to deal with some disappointments related to your career this week. It’s also possible that sadness and pain from other parts of your life have started impacting your ability to feel positive about what’s happening at work. No matter which way things go down, it’s important to let yourself feel your emotions, grieve what’s been lost, and do your best to weather this storm.

Of course, every storm cloud has a silver lining, right? The more challenges you work through, the stronger you get — so trust that whatever setbacks you’re dealing with now can lead to meaningful career growth and more professional resilience in the future. Pull those swords out of your heart and let yourself heal. You’ll come back from this better than ever.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

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