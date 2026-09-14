Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Welcome to the last full week of Virgo season! Last week’s new moon in Virgo was the perfect time to kick off a new work routine or implement some healthier habits around money and spending. This week, continue working on whatever goals you set for your financial growth, especially during the first couple days. By the weekend, an opposition between logistical Mercury and down-to-business Saturn can help you set boundaries around money or spark some clarifying conversations about your professional responsibilities.

This week’s money tarot spread wants you to think positively, speak your truth, and trust your intuition. If you’re looking for some guidance in the finance or career departments, check out the cards I pulled to help point you in the right direction.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

Now, don’t get paranoid or anything, but things probably aren’t what they seem when it comes to money matters this week. The Moon card is about all that is hidden and shrouded by the shadow of night. Think of it this way: When all you have to help you see is the moonlight, it’s easy to mistake something harmless for something that looks big and scary — and conversely, it could be easy to miss something actually dangerous lurking around the corner.

As you consider your financial plans for the week ahead, move with some caution, as there may be situations taking place behind the scenes that could have an impact on your needs, budget, or income in the near future — even if you’re not yet in the know about them. Because you can assume you don’t have all the information you’d ideally want, this is an important time to tap into your lunar intuition. If your gut is telling you something is off or if something just feels right inexplicably, follow your instinct. Your subconsciuos might be picking up on things your conscious mind hasn’t been given yet.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

With the Five Of Cups present, there are surely things to feel anxious about in regards to money this week. Visually, those circumstances are symbolized by the three fallen cups being mourned by the character on the card. Perhaps you’ve lost an income stream, been hit with a burdensome bill, or faced some other disappointment or failure that’s resulted in stress or scarcity. Either way, it makes sense to feel hyper-focused on the very real situations that are bringing potential hardship, and it’s important to let yourself accept those losses and deal with the negative feelings and fears around it.

Of course, acknowledging a few Ls is different than fixating on them. There’s no reason to fall into a downward spiral of worry and “what if”s when there are still plenty of viable opportunities at your fingertips — and if this card has anything to say about it, then you most certainly do. The two upright cups behind the figure on the card represent all the potential that you still have to work with. Some things may not have worked out in your favor recently, but don’t let your anxiety keep you from seeing all that you still have to work with. Hope isn’t lost, you just need to redirect your feelings and focus.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

This week, you have an opportunity to step up as a leader at work in some way, and it’s especially important that you use this position of power as an opportunity to speak your mind. The King of Swords is a bright and clever ruler who is never afraid to share his ideas, opinions, or give directions. He’s endlessly confident in his stance on things and doesn’t hold back when it comes to expressing that openly. With this mentally-driven royal showing up in relation to your career this week, know that this is a time to lead with intelligence, logic, and an unwavering commitment to your truth.

If something happens at work that you have thoughts on or solutions for, don’t second guess whether or not you should share. The King of Swords invites you to speak freely and openly, without fear of judgment. While your opinions are subject to change and you may feel self-conscious about stating things so directly, your courage to express your authentic self is sure to inspire your colleagues or supervisors to step up and honor their truth, too.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

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