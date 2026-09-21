Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Happy fall! This week brings all sorts of new energies onto the cosmic scene, as the autumn equinox hits on Sept. 22, right alongside Libra season. This is a great time to embrace balance, whether it’s of the work/life or bank account variety. Compromise can be helpful when it comes to making business agreements or working with colleagues, especially as this weekend’s emotionally-intense full moon draws nearer.

The abundant harvest energy of this new season is being reflected in this week’s money tarot spread, as it indicates lots of opportunities and productivity, emphasizing the active role you play in your own financial fate. If you’d like some advice when it comes to boosting your bank account or pursuing professional goals, check out the cards I pulled for everyone’s career and cash flow over the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

Whatever you’ve been working toward financially, this is not the week to start slacking or give up on your goals! The Eight of Pentacles is about consistency, concentration, and the flow state that you’ll reach when you get into a groove — which is exactly what the character depicted on the card is experiencing. One after the next, this craftsman is hammering out his pentacles with efficiency and focus. Before he knows it, he’ll have completed the project he set out to finish.

This card is a reminder to work methodically and develop an easy-flowing system that allows you to drop into your most productive headspace. Whether you’re building a business, pursuing a new income stream, or working on a savings plan, getting what you want will probably require you to put one foot in front of the other and keep your nose to the grindstone. You may not be reaping the rewards of your efforts just yet, but that doesn’t mean you’re not getting somewhere!

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

If you’re dealing with any financial challenges, then you know it can really put a dark cloud over your entire vibe, making you feel closed off and on the defensive. While those hardships may be very real (and very stressful), the presence of the Page of Swords is encouraging you to keep an open mind and a positive outlook. The bright and clever young page depicted on the card is full of hope and excitement about the endless possibilities that lie before him — and despite any difficult circumstances you’re dealing with around money, you should be, too.

Ultimately, this card is about embracing your curiosity and engaging more meaningfully with the world around you. When you actively stay optimistic and open to new ideas, revelations are sure to come. You may feel like you’re out of options, but there are always solutions that you haven’t yet thought of and opportunities that haven’t yet revealed themselves. A little idealism and interest can go a long way in relieving anxieties.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

Some decisions probably need to be made at work this week, so get ready to put your thinking cap on. Perhaps you’ve got multiple companies making you offers, contracts that need a green light, or a project that’s reached a crossroads. No matter the issue, fortunately, you’ve got options — and you have every right to take your time and think through which will serve you best. Don’t immediately accept an opportunity simply because it’s there. By giving yourself time to think, you leave space for more aligned offers or paths forward to emerge.

However, I’d be remiss not to remind you that Libra season begins this week, and this intellectual air sign is famously indecisive. Libra zodiac energy always wants to weigh the pros and cons of every option and possible outcome, which can make it difficult to land on one thing over another. Being selective and thoughtful about your next professional move is a good thing, but don’t dilly-dally for so long that you let a good opportunity pass you by. Find a balance between jumping at your first offer and perpetually waiting for some impossibly perfect one.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

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