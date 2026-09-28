Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

This week ushers in the final quarter of the year, so there’s naturally a shift in focus toward whatever career or money-related intentions people had set for themselves at the start of 2026. Additionally, logistical planet Mercury enters deep Scorpio this week, prompting more self-analysis, investigative thinking, and perhaps a bit of competitive energy, too. Venus retrograde begins this weekend as well, which means the planet of value will have you reassessing what’s really worth your time and money.

As you tap into your professional trajectory and assess where you’re at with your finance goals, you may feel inclined to either step up your game or reprioritize where you’re spending your energy — and that’s what this week’s money tarot reading is all about. If you’d like some advice from the cards, check out what they’ve got to say about your work life and bank account in the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

If you know it’s time to let something go in relation to your financial life, this week is the time to cut it off. The Ten of Swords indicates that something has come to an end, and there’s no reviving it. This could mean that an income stream you’ve been pursuing hasn’t panned out, a business endeavor is failing, or a purchase you’ve wanted to make isn’t looking possible. In any case, it’s probably going to be much wiser for you to cut your losses, grieve what’s gone, and start moving forward. If you keep wasting energy trying to bring something to life that’s already gone, you’re only going to cause yourself more stress in the end.

The interesting thing about the Ten of Swords is that whatever you’re letting go of is probably something that you’ve known for a long time was no longer viable. Part of you may have already started detaching from this idea or endeavor, given your subconscious awareness that it wasn’t going to work out. This week, accept it with your conscious mind, too — and free up space for more lucrative opportunities to come your way.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

If you’re stressing about money this week, it comes as no surprise — at least that’s what it looks like based on this tarot card. The Ten of Wands depicts someone struggling to push themselves forward as they bear the weight of an armload of heavy wooden wands. This card suggests being burdened, overwhelmed, and exhausted by the unreasonable amount of work, stressors, or responsibilities you’ve had to shoulder recently. And like this character, you may very well be carrying more than you can comfortably handle right now, which will inevitably leave you feeling anxious.

You may have bills to pay, gigs to secure, or financial issues that need addressing, but trying to manage everything by yourself all at once is only going to burn you out and exacerbate your fiscal fears. You can only go on for so long with this much weighing on you — so start figuring out how you can delegate some things elsewhere, reprioritize so that that certain responsibilities can be temporarily shelved, or take a break so you can catch your breath and regain enough strength to get back on top of your tasks. You’re only human, and you can’t carry the weight of the world on your shoulders.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

If you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready. Hopefully, you’re ready either way — because whenever the Knight of Swords shows up, you can practically guarantee that you’re going to need to jump into action. Knights always symbolize having a mission or being on a journey that’s underway, so your career life might bring you a directive in the form of a new project, a job opportunity, or an important connection.

This card depicts this tarot cavalryman charging swiftly forward on his horse. One hand holds the reins, while the other holds his sword straight up into the air, as if he’s about to strike. So whatever professional plan or goal begins materializing this week, it’s probably going to require you to move quickly in order to capitalize on it. You may not have much time to deliberate over your next move or weigh the pros and cons of each potential path. Instead, you’ll need to fix your eyes on one single objective or idea and go full speed ahead. Make a plan quickly, then don’t think, just do it.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

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