Shopping
According To Designers, These Cheap Home Updates Make The Biggest Impact
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
If you’re interested in making a home upgrades, and you’d like to do it without spending a penny more than absolutely necessary, you may want to sit down for this one. These savvy designers have some ideas for how to make a big impact in your home — for cheap. You don’t have to call in professionals to knock down walls or spend days on expansive installations to refresh your space — all it takes is a key purchase (or purchases, if you’re so inclined) and your home can feel transformed.
The ideas here range from absolutely no effort required beyond opening up the package, to minor installations and painting, which means there’s something for every DIY level and decor style. So roll up your sleeves (or not, if that’s not your style), and get ready for the creative energy to start flowing.