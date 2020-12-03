How To Prepare For The Age Of Aquarius

Astrology
Jupiter and Saturn will align in Aquarius for the first time in nearly 400 years.
sigint / Imazins/ImaZinS/Getty Images
On Dec. 21, Jupiter and Saturn will align in Aquarius for the first time in nearly 400 years, aka the Great Conjunction. Many astrologers believe this rare cosmic event ushers in the Age of Aquarius — shifting our focus toward unconventional thinking and humanitarianism for years to come.
Aquarius energy all about taking fresh perspectives and embracing the unique and unconventional aspects of life, so we're all being asked to be more progressive in our thinking and march to the beat of our own drum.