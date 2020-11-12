You'll Make These Air Fryer Apple Pies All Holiday Season, Trust Us

Start preheating those ovens because the holiday season is officially here. If you're looking to level up your holiday dessert table, look no further than these easy, flaky air-fried apple pies. Bustle partnered up with Taste of Home to come up with a recipe inspired by their Apple Spice Cake with Brown Sugar Frosting, and the result is a sweet treat sure to be a hit this holiday season. It's flaky! It's fried! It's literally an apple pie you can hold in your hand.

Look, 2020 has been stressful enough as it is. We’re all in search of simple, easy ways to make this holiday season feel as special and safe as possible. Bake out some of that frustration with an easy holiday dessert recipe. Bonus points if you pair it with a simple holiday drink.

Check out our Bustle Bites video for a step-by-step on how to make these air-fried apple pies with brown sugar icing. Or scroll down to see the full recipe below. Happy baking!

Air Fried Apple Pies Recipe

Apple Pie Ingredients:

2 Honeycrisp Apples

2 Tablespoons Unsalted Butter

3 Tablespoons Sugar

1 Teaspoon Pumpkin Pie Spice

1 Tablespoon Cornstarch

2 Tablespoons Water

Store-Bought Puff Pastry

Flour for dusting

Brown Sugar Icing Ingredients:

½ Cup Brown Sugar

¼ Cup Unsalted Butter

2 Tablespoons Milk

1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract

¾ Cup Powdered Sugar

Apple Pie Instructions:

Chop apples and place in a sauté pan on medium heat. Add butter, sugar, and pumpkin pie spice. Cook 10-15 minutes or until soft. In a cup, mix cornstarch and water until dissolved. Add to pan and cook 1-2 minutes or until thickened. Set aside to cool.

Allow puff pastry to thaw, if necessary. Flour surface and rolling pin and roll out until approximately ⅛” thick. Cut into 6 equal pieces. Add cool apple pie filling to 3 of the pieces. Use finger and water to wet edges. Place equal size puff pastry on top, and push down edges to seal. Use a fork to seal even further. Add slits to help steam escape.

Place in Air Fryer and cook at 375º for 8-10 minutes. Depending on your air fryer, you may need to flip halfway through for even browning. Depending on size of air fryer, you may need to air fry pies individually.

Brown Sugar Icing Instructions:

Melt butter in pan on medium low heat. Add brown sugar and cook for 2-3 minutes, whisking continuously. Once the mixture comes together, add milk. Bring to a boil and then immediately remove from heat. Add vanilla extract and ¾ cup sifted powdered sugar. Whisk until thickened. (Optional: Add sea salt if desired).

On a wire rack-lined baking sheet, drizzle glaze over apple pies. Optional: top with nuts, orange or lemon zest.

Allow to cool/harden and enjoy!