There I was, in the backseat of an Uber, cruising down the Las Vegas strip with Real Housewives icon Sonja Morgan...

But I’m getting ahead of myself. When I was first invited to attend Unwell Vegas — Alex Cooper’s weekend-long extravaganza at the Cosmopolitan hotel — I was immediately intrigued by the lineup. The event promised appearances by the network’s creators like Harry Jowsey, Owen Thiele, and Hallie Batchelder, as well as performances from reality TV royalty including Bethenny Frankel, Meredith Marks, and yes, Lady Morgan. What I didn’t know then was that I’d soon be dancing poolside and sharing rides with the weekend’s stars.

I was only in town for 36 hours, so I made sure to hit the ground running. First stop: A facial courtesy of Paris Hilton’s new Parívie skincare line, followed by a glam session with the Tarte Cosmetics team. I showed them a TikTok of Hailey Bieber’s “toasty makeup look,” and not only did they nail it — the look lasted well into the night.

Then it was time for the pool party, DJed by Hilton herself. With the open bar flowing and everyone’s favorite heiress spinning on the turntables, the afternoon rager was exactly the kind of sun-drenched, over-the-top chaos you’d expect from a Call Her Daddy event.

But nothing could prepare the Daddy Gang for Kathy Hilton making a surprise appearance in a bucket hat, looking perfectly hunky-dory, and Father Cooper herself turning full booth bunny, dancing behind Paris like it was her own personal rave.

After a quick nap and outfit change, it was time for the main event, Unwell Live. The show kicked off with a special performance from Thunder Down Under, Australia’s answer to Magic Mike — which culminated with Batchelder getting an on-stage lap dance.

From there, Erika Jayne of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills took over as emcee, and comedians Heather McMahan and Cat Cohen brought down the house. The best tag-team moment came when Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder joined the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast for a round of Never Have I Ever.

But the wildest moment of the night? Without a doubt, when Kathy Hilton joined Cooper and McMahan on stage and insisted they all eat hot dogs. No true explanation was given. None was needed. All I know is that the dogs were so overcooked that all three of the ladies came close to gagging — much to the amusement (and horror!) of the audience.

After the event, I’d planned to catch the Chainsmokers DJ set. But as I learned time and time again throughout the weekend, anything can happen at Unwell. Including finding yourself in the back of Sonja’s Uber heading to the Wynn hotel, ready to raise a glass to a truly wild weekend.