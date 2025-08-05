Who needs a UV Index of 10 when you can fake a sun-kissed glow at home? That’s what the TikTok-viral “toasty makeup” trend is all about — think bronzed skin, golden highlights, and lived-in eyeliner that looks like it’s been kissed by the heat.

According to creator @jaynadavis, there are two versions of toasty makeup: a full-beat glam (with eyeshadow, liner, and a lip) or a more natural, everyday version that focuses on bronzer, faux freckles, and a glossy pout.

The trend is taking off just in time for the upcoming change in seasons, says Lauren D’Amelio Ventre, a celebrity and bridal makeup artist and founder of The Art of Enhancement & D’Amelio Cosmetics. “Toasty makeup screams summer, but it also transitions perfectly into fall thanks to its warm, earth-toned color palette.”

What Is Toasty Makeup?

The key to this aesthetic is all about its bronzed vibe. “A toasty makeup look focuses on bronzing, whether that’s with bronzing drops or bronzing powder, along with a bright concealer to really make the bronzer pop,” D’Amelio Ventre tells Bustle.

A deep, almost sunburnt blush is another must-have for the look — think orange or brick red — along with a glowy highlight that brings attention to your cheekbones.

Thankfully, achieving the look is simpler than you might think. “All you need is a bronzer that is darker than your natural skin tone, a blush shade that complements your complexion, a highlighter, a warm or earthy eyeshadow, and a lip product that corresponds with your skin tone and undertones,” says D’Amelio Ventre.

How To Get The Look

For Darker Skin

After prepping your face, apply an all-over skin tint to even out your complexion, then add a brightening concealer under your eyes. Blend it out with a sponge to create contrast for the bronzy shades to pop.

Then, go in with a swipe of cream bronzer on your cheekbones, temples, the high points of your forehead, and nose. D’Amelio Ventre’s pro tip: Don’t be afraid to lay it on — bronzer is the main character here.

Next up is blush. Creator @jaynadavis recommends applying a warm orange or plum shade right where your bronzer meets your under-eye concealer.

If you're going for a full beat, add warm-toned eyeshadow — like burnt orange, bronze, or gold — using a fluffy brush and light touch. Don’t worry if it smudges a little throughout the day. That half-melted effect is part of the charm.

Finish with your lips. D’Amelio Ventre recommends peach hues, orangey-reds, browns, or plum tones. You could also just use a brown liner and top that with clear gloss.

For Paler Skin

Prep your skin and apply an all-over skin tint that evens out your face, then blend in some bronzing drops for a touch of warmth.

Next, use cream bronzer on your forehead, temples, cheekbones, and jawline. D’Amelio Ventre suggests blending with a fluffy brush in an upward sweeping motion. To really lean into the sun-dappled effect, this is where you could pop on a few faux freckles.

For blush, apply a brick red or peach to the apples of your cheeks, then drag it across the bridge of your nose for a natural-looking sun-kissed flush. Finish with a your-lips-but-better balm, a light pink lip tint, or a peach lipstick — whatever appeals to you.

While you can follow a “toasty makeup” tutorial on TikTok, D’Amelio Ventre says this look is as easy as doing your everyday glam — just swap your usual pinks and reds for darker, earthier shades. The trend is all about feeling gorgeously golden.