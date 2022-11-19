Amazon Can Barely Keep These 65 Cheap Gifts In Stock Because They're So Clever

Although Amazon can get you those last-minute gifts just in the nick of time, it’s also one of the better shopping choices even when you have weeks to spare. They have a ton of ingenious products — but the best gifts will go fast.

You can go for a customized approach with this photo display garland or a beautiful monogrammed gold-plated necklace for less than $15. You can even throw someone a little hint with these dry erase calendars that will finally help them stay organized.

And if you end up wanting to pick up something for yourself (spoiler alert: you will), why not match in a cute pair of leggings? The options are endless but you better hurry because these great, cheap gifts just might sell out soon.

1 A Flameless, Rechargeable Lighter That Works In The Wind Power Practical Candle Lighter Amazon $25 See On Amazon For a safer way to enjoy the scent of candle or get the grill started, you’ll want this electric candle lighter. It uses lithium power that lights up in any weather — resisting rain and wind. No flame is necessary, and the extra long wand keep your fingers protected at a safe distance. The tip is even placed at 15 degree angle so you don’t have to awkwardly bend your hand in order to get the spark started.

2 These Cute Microfiber Headbands That Soak Up Excess Water Hicarer Spa Headband (3-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon To keep water away from your locks when washing your face, applying makeup, or working out, grab these fast-drying microfiber headbands. This pack comes with three soft, absorbent headbands, all with an adorable bow-tie on top so you can still look cute while applying your makeup or finishing up your skincare routine. Available colors: 12

3 These Easy-To-Use Wine Aerators That Can Fit Into Any Bottle TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourer (2-pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon For anyone who appreciates a good bottle of wine, they’ll appreciate these compact wine aerators that can better the flavor of any pour that they’re enjoying. When put through the stainless steel plate regulator, wine is spread out to maximum air exposure so that oxygen can be injected. This brings out underlying notes of each blend that enhances the body of the wine. Made with a silicone tip, the pieces create a leak-free seal and can fit into any bottle.

4 A Wireless Charging Station With A Vent To Prevent Overheating WAITIEE Multi Wireless Charger Amazon $36 See On Amazon This wireless charger has a 15W fast-charging mode that can support three devices at once. It has designated areas for your phone (either Apple or Android), Apple Watch, and AirPods. Your cords will be neatly concealed underneath the back cover so that your bedside table or desk isn’t cluttered with wires. There’s also a venting hole that keeps all the devices safe and prevents them from overheating.

5 An Aloe-Scented Vitamin C Serum That Helps Brighten & Soothe Skin Elizabeth Mott Sure Thing! Vitamin C Serum Amazon $24 See On Amazon You’ll be doing your friend a huge favor by bringing this vitamin C serum into their life. The paraben-free blend smells of healing aloe but has plenty more than just that built in. It’s made with vitamin E, cica, and a high concentration of alpha arbutin, all of which help brighten skin tone, soothe the skin, and protect against environmental damage. All they need is one to two drops to be glowing all day.

6 This 12-In-1 Tool That’s Made Of Hardened Stainless Steel RAK Multitool Hammer Amazon $25 See On Amazon For anyone who doesn’t have a ton of space to keep tools but seems to always have a DIY project in the works, this multitool hammer will definitely be a helping hand. The 12-in-1 piece has pliers, a serrated knife, a prying claw, flat and Phillips head screwdrivers, and more built right in — including that handy hammer. The body is made of a hardened stainless steel that’s strong enough to handle any housework and will last a long time. The tool also has a safety lock to prevent dangerous accidents.

7 A Pack Of Silk Scrunchies That Don’t Tug On Hair Celestial Silk Mulberry Silk Scrunchies (3-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These silk scrunchies are covered in a smooth fabric that looks so chic. But they’re not ejust stylish — these hair ties don’t tug at hair, reducing breakage and eliminating hair creases. They can even reduce friction that leads to frizz. There are a ton of different size and color options to fit your giftee’s exact aesthetic.

8 This Portable Ring Light With 10 Brightness Levels GearLight Selfie Ring Light Amazon $9 See On Amazon With plenty of meetings still happening on Zoom nowadays, you want to make sure you look your best even when at home. This ring light can help with that. It’s built with LED bulbs that have 10 levels of intensity and three different color modes so you can choose if you want a pearly white or sunkissed warm look. At just 1.25 inches wide, it can be clipped onto your laptop or phone screen and can last up to two hours on the brightest setting beforehaving to be recharged via USB.

9 These Cute Can-Shaped Glasses With Bamboo Lids NETANY Drinking Glasses with Bamboo Lids (4-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon For the friend whose decor is anything but ordinary, grab them this set of can-shaped glasses that’ll give their table setting a retro vibe. Each 16-ounce cup comes with a bamboo lid that has a built-in straw hole for them to fit in the reusable glass straws that are also included. The lids have a silicone seal that prevent any lids and keep drinks fresh. The crystal clear glass can handle temperatures from -68 to 212 degrees Fahrenheit.

10 These Magnetic Measuring Spoons With A 4.9-Star Rating Spring Chef Magnetic Measuring Spoons Set (8-Pieces) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These magnetic measuring spoons avoid the annoying mess that typically happens in kitchen drawers when you try to neatly keep them together. This set actually sticks together, keeping everything neat and making them easier to find. Each piece is dual-sided so you can measure both wet and dry ingredients at the same time and are labeled with both standard and metric system units. Use the included scraper to get rid of any excess that you may have scooped up.

11 A Tiny Bluetooth Adapter That Makes Any Device Hands-Free BAVNCO Mini Bluetooth Stereo Transmitter Amazon $11 See On Amazon To bring wireless audio to any audio system or your car, grab this high-tech Bluetooth adapter. The compact piece acts as both a Bluetooth receiver and transmitter so you can solve various needs in one. Plug into your car, headphones, computer, or TV using the USB or 3.5mm cable.

12 A Pack Of Shower Steamers That Are Made With Essential Oils Cleverfy Shower Steamers Aromatherapy (6-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These shower steamers can transform any bathroom into a luxurious spa. Each bar is hypoallergenic and made with essential oils and natural fragrance like eucalyptus, lemongrass, and more. In just seconds, they create a serene steam that can relax the senses and kickstart your day with refreshed energy. Plus, they won’t leave a weird residue at the bottom of your tub — a true win.

13 A Hilarious Party Game Where You Have To Guess What’s Being Said WHAT DO YOU MEME? Incohearent Card Game Amazon $20 See On Amazon This card game is the real-life version of trying to guess what your friends are saying when they’ve had a glass or two. The hilarious concept will have everyone laughing for hours as they translate gibberish into modern slang phrases, so make sure to bring it along on the next group vacation or to a lowkey game night. The pack comes with 500 cards so it’ll take you some time before seeing all the genius combinations.

14 This Mug Warmer With An Adjustable Temperature VOBAGA Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon $24 See On Amazon This mug warmer will keep your coffee (or tea, or cocoa, or whatever) as deliciously hot as it was when you first woke up. Its simple-to-use touch-control button flashes different colors to indicate the temperature it’s reached. It has three different levels ranging from 104 to 149 degrees Fahrenheit. When you’re not enjoying a fresh brew, feel free to also use it as a candle warmer to fill the room with a calming aroma without any open flames.

15 A Foot Scrubbing Mat That Can Smooth & Soothe Cracked Heels LOVE, LORI Shower Foot Scrubber Amazon $15 See On Amazon Instead of using a handheld brush, relax in the shower and use this foot scrubbing mat to gently exfoliate. Its covered in flexible silicone bristles and acupressure points to massage achy feet while also cleaning in hard-to-reach places. It has strong suction cups on the bottom too, so feel free to really rub away while in the tub. Plus, its drain holes keep it clean and dry even before you hang it up using the top loop.

16 This Waterproof Storage Bag That Can Be Strapped Onto Your Bike Roam Phone Bag Bike Mount Amazon $25 See On Amazon This waterproof bike mount has durable straps that wrap around your bike for sturdy fit that won’t move throughout even the bumpiest rides. The pouch has a touch-sensitive clear window so you can still use your phone without having to take it out each time and it has a storage area beneath it all for your keys, wallet, and other essentials. Plus, the double zipper makes sure that any dirt or water stay out.

17 These Lightweight Slippers That Mold To Your Foot Shape BRONAX Cloud Slippers Amazon $24 See On Amazon The thick rubber soles of these cloud slippers are unmatched. They give you nearly 2 inches of support that actually absorbs shock so that you can walk or stand for hours without feeling your feet cry for help afterwards. Because of their unique lightweight and cushiony material, they can be softened and then molded to your specific foot shape for a customized fit. Available sizes: 4 – 14.5

Available colors: 14

18 A Fast-Acting Meat Thermometer That Has 53,000 Five-Star Reviews KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer Amazon $11 See On Amazon Take the guesswork out of cooking with this digital meat thermometer. In as little as three seconds it displays a food’s temperature (in either Fahrenheit or Celsius) on the large LED screen. Use it to avoid having an undercooked steak ever again or to make sure your water is at the right temperature for bread baking. It’s completely waterproof so you can give it a good clean without worrying about it breaking down.

19 This Detangling Brush That Can Be Used On Wet Or Dry Hair Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Hair Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon Made for curly hair, straight hair, wet hair, dry hair, and everything in between, this detangling brush is an Amazon favorite, with over 47,000 five-star reviews. Its ergonomic shape (that makes it comfortable to hold) isn’t the only unique thing about it. It also has cone-shaped bristles that gentle separate tangles and knots instead of just pulling straight through them. You’ll be left with less breakage and healthier looking hair.

20 A Sturdy Phone Tripod With Rubber Legs That Can Be Adjusted Joby GripTight ONE GorillaPod Stand Amazon $21 See On Amazon Perfect for a solo traveler or anyone who creates content for a living, this phone tripod can help anyone set up the perfect shot. The sturdy jaws keep the phone in position as the flexible rubber legs can be moved around to get just the right angle. Wrap them around a tree or simply use it for a more eye-level recording when at home. The rubber foot grips assure stability no matter where they’re used.

21 This Craft Whiskey Set That Comes With Granite Chilling Stones Mixology & Craft Whiskey Stones Gift Set Amazon $13 See On Amazon This craft whiskey set is the perfect thing to wrap up. Packed away inside a rustic wooden box that they’ll definitely want to keep are two old-fashioned glasses, two silicone coasters, and six chic granite chilling stones that won’t water down any mix. The box is also equipped with a recipe book to inspire them to switch it up from their usual Manhattan.

22 A Set Of Breathable Packing Cubes That Come With A Handy Laundry Bag Shacke Pak - 5 Set Packing Cubes Amazon $22 See On Amazon Made of a material that wicks away moisture, breathable mesh, and snag-free zippers, this set of packing cubes are a traveler’s dream. Able to fit up to 14 days’ worth of clothing, these bags will keep your luggage tidy and organized — and make your suitcase feel so roomy. Unlike other packing cube sets, this one comes with a dirty laundry bag, which keeps your clean clothes fresh and clean.

23 A Soy Wax Candle That Looks Like A Real Cereal Bowl iLikePar Cereal Bowl with Spoon Soy Candle Amazon $25 See On Amazon This may look like an ordinary cereal bowl — but it’s actually a delicious-smelling candle. The soy wax is hand-poured into a clear bowl with three wicks. You then use the separate packets of marshmallows and more to decorate the top as you please. And the best part is that each one smells exactly like the bowl of cereal they look like, so you can enjoy the scent of breakfast at any point in the day.

24 This Flat Top Kabuki Brush That Works With Liquid & Powder Makeup KESHIMA Foundation Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon This foundation brush is a great gift for someone who is just getting started with makeup and doesn’t want to be overwhelmed by having too many tools. The soft yet firm bristles seamlessly blend liquid, cream, and powder makeup. The high quality synthetic bristles won’t shed with use and leave behind a streak-free finish. They’ll have their entire face done in just minutes.

25 This Milk Frother That Works With The Simple Press Of A Button Bean Envy Milk Frother Amazon $15 See On Amazon For the friend who doesn’t quite realize how quickly the cost of those cafe lattes add up, introduce them to this milk frother. In just 15 seconds, the handheld device can give them the same fluffy froth as they get from a professional barista. It can also be used to stir up matcha or protein powder. The silicone handle makes it comfy to hold throughout the process, and the stainless steel stand acts as a sleek and hygienic storage space.

26 This Comfy Headband With A Built-In Bluetooth Speaker Perytong Bluetooth Sports Headband Headphones Amazon $20 See On Amazon This one-size-fits-all Bluetooth headband fits over your ears and is equipped with a built-in speaker, so it can be gifted to the friend who has trouble sleeping and needs some light meditation at bedtime or the friend who thrives with uplifting music while they run. The batteries last for 10 hours on a single charge and can be controlled using the panel that’s right in the center. Plus, this headband made of a light fabric that is cool to the touch and comfy to wear. Available colors: 14

27 A Portable Blender That’s Strong Enough To Crush Ice PopBabies Personal Blender Amazon $30 See On Amazon This portable blender is great for mixing up some protein powder while on a hike, but it can also be used even when you do have an outlet available. The wireless, USB-chargeable device is the perfect alternative to having to use a bulky full-size blender when you really just make smoothies for yourself every morning. It’s a way to save space and time, since washing it is also a breeze. Its motor is strong enough to crush ice cubes, frozen fruit, and seeds so you don’t have to stray from your usual recipe. The bottle comes with an ice tray and a funnel so that powders are easy to get inside.

28 An Egg Cooker That Works Faster Than The Stovetop DASH Rapid Egg Cooker Amazon $17 See On Amazon Instead of waiting for water to boil on the stovetop, use this egg cooker to make up to six eggs in just minutes. You can made soft-, medium- or hardboiled eggs using the boiling tray or use the additional two trays to pouch and make your own personal-sized omelette or poached eggs. The set also comes with a measuring cup and a recipe book for some delicious breakfast inspiration. Just listen for the musical chime that plays once your meal is done.

29 These LED Book Lights That Emit Eye-Friendly Amber Light GearLight Rechargeable Book Light (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These book lights are a no-brainer for not only the book worms in your life but really anyone who finds themselves working late at night. Each wireless piece is rechargeable via USB and can be clipped onto your laptop, headboard, or book, of course. A single charge gives over 30 hours of light that can be adjusted between three different modes. The warm amber mode is eye-friendly, so you can still snooze soundly after a late-night reading session.

30 These Seamless Socks Made Of Fuzzy & Warm Microfiber Nimalpal Fuzzy Socks (7-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These fuzzy socks are completely seamless and made with a bit of elastic so that they’re comfy (and cute) all day long. The elastic cuff won’t be too tight and will keep the pair from falling and bunching around your ankles. Grab this eclectic seven-pack that has a bunch of different colors or choose one of the themed sets. Available sizes: One size

Available styles: 9

31 A Battery Organizer That Can Fit All Shapes & Sizes The Battery Organizer and Tester with Cover Amazon $22 See On Amazon To help keep all of those spare batteries keep neat and easy to find, grab this battery organizer that has room for 93 pieces — 45 AA, 25 AAA, four 9-volt, eight C, six D, and five flat. It also comes with a battery tester so that they’re only keeping the ones that actually work. The clear cover keeps everything protected and creates a waterproof seal.

32 This Strategic Card Game That’s Fun For Kids & Adults Taco vs Burrito Strategic Card Game Amazon $20 See On Amazon Even though this card game was created by a 7-year-old, it’s loads of fun for everyone. After all, who doesn’t want to win a competition by building the most valuable meal? Each game lasts from 10 to 15 minutes so its the perfect thing to pull out even if you don’t have too much time. Plus, it is quick to learn and can be played with up to eight players so the whole family can get in on the taco vs. burrito debate.

33 A Glowy, Deeply Moisturizing Lip Blam With A Cult Following LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm Amazon $17 See On Amazon From the same company as the lip sleep mask that the entire internet seems to be obsessed with, this glowy balm will change your everyday gloss game. The hydrating blend is made with shea and murumuru butter that leave a beautiful sheen without the stickiness. Pick it up in one of its yummy flavors, like grapefruit or gummy bear.

34 This Thick Beanie That Comes In Colors That Everyone Will Love Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie Amazon $20 See On Amazon The extra wide cuff on this beanie adds to its cool style but also helps keep in the warmth specifically towards the front where cold air tends to sneak into. Its rib-knit construction is made of 100% cotton that’s available in a ton of different colors, including a fun lime green that you’ll want to style your outfits around. A fan-favorite on and off Amazon, this hat has a 4.8-star rating with over 133,000 reviews. Available sizes: One size

Available styles: 33

35 These Handmade Pot Holders That Come Already Wrapped In Ribbon Jennice House Kitchen Pot Holders (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon You don’t want to pass up the chance to grab three of these thick pot holders for just under $10. Each durable piece is made of 100% cotton thread weave and accented with handmade sewing that make each set a one-of-a-kind. With a 7-inch diameter, they offer a generous amount of space to rest your pots and pans on. Plus, each set comes wrapped in an adorable ribbon that does half the gifting for you.

36 A Warm Fleece Blanket That Looks Like Their Favorite Snack CASOFU Tortilla Blanket Amazon $35 See On Amazon On one side, this blanket is a soft sherpa that’ll keep you warm and on the other it’s a cozy fleece that actually looks like a tortilla. And not just a tortilla — they have a ton of fun options that look like pizza and a waffle too. The circular blanket is the perfect size to bring on a plane, throw over the couch, or let the kids run around in.

37 This Adorable Squeaky Toy To Keep Their Dog Mentally Stimulated Pet Craft Supply Hide and Seek Plush Dog Toys Amazon $14 See On Amazon This squeaky toy comes in the shape of a pizza box for your dog to be entertained by for hours. Each plush piece has an opening with three smaller toys inside that are meant to keep their brain stimulated. Each set is perfect for burrowing and can even be used to test your dog’s sniffing skills by hiding a treat inside. Both the owner and their furry friend will appreciate this gift.

38 An Easy-To-Use Jar Opener That Can Hide Under Any Cabinet EZ Off Jar Opener Amazon $17 See On Amazon Save your friends a lot of time with this jar opener that doesn’t even need to take up any drawer space. Instead of fighting with a stubborn lid, they can just twist to open with this handy tool that can be screwed under any cabinet. Its V-shaped mouth is made so that any size lid can be slipped within its strong teeth — even tiny nail polish bottles. They’ll be open in just seconds whether it’s factory locked, vacuum sealed, child proof, or just stuck.

39 A Plant Food That Keeps Flowers Fresher For Longer Cute Farms Fresh Cut Flower Food Amazon $13 See On Amazon Even those who have a green thumb can use some help from this plant food. Made to keep any fresh cut flowers looking fresh, reviewers have found that their bouquets can last up to two weeks once mixing a few pumps of the solution in the vase. It’s recommended that you add more each time you change the water, about every two to three days.

40 This Hands-Free Drink Dispenser With A Universal Cap The Magic Tap Automatic Drink Dispenser Amazon $14 See On Amazon For whoever has a child who only wants to pour their own drink or for the friend who’s just a bit clumsy themselves, this drink dispenser has a universal cap that can transform any bottle. Made with a silicone seal, the cap assures that no excess liquid can leak out. Just use one hand to push the trigger and have your milk or juice pumped into your glass or bowl at the same time. It also gives you a reason to buy that bigger bottle since you will no longer have to awkwardly lift it.

41 This Nourishing Hand Cream Made With Minerals From The Dead Sea AHAVA Dead Sea Mineral Hand Creams Amazon $18 See On Amazon As unbelievable as it may sound, this hand cream really is made with minerals from the Dead Sea. The natural ingredients help nourish the skin while the additional witch hazel and allantoin regulate excess oil to tighten pores and reduce blemishes for an all around smoother look and soothed hands.

42 A Scratch Off World Map For A More Personalized Piece Of Decor InnovativeMap Scratch Off World Map Poster Amazon $24 See On Amazon Gift your globe-trotting friend this scratch-off world map so they have a way to keep track of just how many adventures they’ve had. The large poster comes with a scratch-off tool that makes it easy to reveal the gorgeous colors underneath each region. It’ll make a unique piece of decor and a great conversation starter.

43 These Chic Clear Cartons For A Fridge That Needs Reorganizing Fanovo Milk Carton Water Bottle (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These clear cartons can be used for a handful of situations. Whether you love making your own fruit-infused water or want to serve store-bought drinks in a cuter way, these 17-ounce bottles can be used for it all. And apart from having them out during parties, they’ll also make your fridge look much more organized on any given day. This set not only comes with two cartons, two silicone straws, and storage bags but also four brushes to keep everything clean.

44 A Multi-Compartment Trunk Organizer For Anyone Who Loves Road Trips Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer Amazon $18 See On Amazon For anyone who treats their car like their second home, this trunk organizer will help keep all their cargo tidy. Each panel is reinforced and water-resistant, making it a safe place to keep anything like paint, sports gear, or groceries without worrying about them tumbling around. There are six exterior pockets and a large main compartment with dividers that can be moved around or even collapsed. Strap it on to the side of your trunk to really assure that it stays secure during every ride.

45 These Round Metal Sunglasses For A Retro Vibe SOJOS Retro Round Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon These round sunglasses will give any outfit an effortlessly cool vibe. This metal-framed pair has protection from both UVA and UVB rays and gets rid of any annoying glares. Plus, they’re made with soft anti-allergy silicone nose pads that won’t pinch. They come with a soft case and a cleaning cloth to keep them free of scratches and fingerprints. Available colors: 12

46 A Beard Apron That Makes Shaving Less Of A Mess Beard King Beard Bib Apron Amazon $16 See On Amazon With two suction cups on either end of the bottom, this beard apron sticks to any mirror and creates a tarp that catches all hair when shaving and keeps it from ending up on the counter. This bib also has a handy shelf for storing shaving accessories and a self-packing pouch. The silky material is easy to wipe clean so that each strand lands directly in the garbage.

47 This Non-Stick Cheese Knife With A Handy Serving Fork On The Tip Dreamfarm Knibble Lite Multi-Functional Kitchen Knife Amazon $10 See On Amazon The barbed blade on this cheese knife create air pockets that allow each slice of cheese to easily fall off without sticking. In addition to helping prepare the food, the stainless steel fork tip allows you to serve it as well without piling the sink up with more utensils to wash. Plus, the rounded tip is perfect for spreading butter and jams without harshly cutting into the bread.

48 This Infinity Scarf With A Hidden Zippered Pocket For Your Valuables ELZAMA Infinity Loop Scarf Amazon $14 See On Amazon This ultra-soft infinity scarf is made of breathable fabric that won’t pill or winkle no matter how much you wear it — and believe me, it’ll be often. It comes in a great variety of colors that can match any outfit but what’s most impress is its hidden zippered pocket. It has just enough room to keep your wallet, keys, phone, or even passport hidden, which makes this an ideal travel companion. Available sizes: One size

Available styles: 13

49 A Bamboo Charcuterie Board With Convenient Side Handles Signature Living Large Bamboo Cheese Board Charcuterie Board Amazon $23 See On Amazon This bamboo cheese board has more than enough space to fit all the cheeses, jams, crackers, and nuts that the host in your life will want to enjoy. It also has two built-in side trays that can be used to neatly separate foods or to carry the board from one room to another. The durable wood is meant to withstand cuts and last for years.

50 A Sauce Holder For The Friend Who Loves To Snack On The Go Saucemoto Dip Clip (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon These sauce holders let you enjoy all the essential road trip snacks without making a mess in your car. The piece locks into most standard air vents and gives you a sturdy place to dip your fries, nuggets, or chips. You can fill the cup with your favorite condiments from home or remove the plastic and place a tub of BBQ sauce in from your favorite food chain. Each clip comes in a resealable pouch for easy and clean storing when they’re not being used.

51 These Fan-Favorite High-Waisted Leggings With Side Pockets SATINA High Waisted Leggings Amazon $18 See On Amazon These high-waisted leggings have a ton of different options to choose from. They come in 25 different colors and patterns (including holiday-themed ones) and are made in a capri version as well as the full-length. They’re super soft the 60,000 five-star reviewers love that the wide waistband keeps them from siding down. Pick up the full length with pockets for the runner who needs a place to keep their phone while breaking a sweat. Available sizes: One Size – One Size Plus

Available styles: 55

52 A Windshield Cleaner That Instantly Removes Fog Travelon Windshield Cleaner and Defogger Amazon $6 See On Amazon This windshield cleaner is a great tool for anyone with a car to keep in their glove compartment. The soft pillow won’t scratch any surfaces but instead instantly removes any fog or condensation that has built up on windows. A quick swipe can make for a much safer drive. No sprays are needed, and it is machine washable so you can keep reusing it.

53 These Magnetic Dry Erase Calendars With Tons Of Space For Lists Home & Me Magnetic Dry Erase Calendar Bundle Amazon $20 See On Amazon These dry erase calendars can act as a subtle hint to your friend that’s always late or as a helpful tool for just about anyone. The set comes with three large magnetic pieces — one with a weekly layout, one with a monthly layout, and one for daily notes. It also comes with six colorful markers and an eraser so you have everything you need to start organizing your schedule and putting reminders in a hard-to-miss place.

54 This Waterproof Passport Holder With Data Theft Protection Melsbrinna Passport Holder Amazon $13 See On Amazon Besides its gorgeous color options, this passport holder has a lot more to offer. The faux leather is completely waterproof so that your important documents will be safe from any spills that may happen while traveling and its equipped with RFID-blocking technology, which keeps your credit card and ID information from being stolen from scanners. It has slots for your cards, a clear center window that’s perfect for presenting your ID, and even two SIM card slots.

55 This Water-Resistant Speaker With A Mic For Hands-Free Calling SoundBot Water Resistant Bluetooth Shower Speaker Amazon $15 See On Amazon The party doesn’t have to stop just because you’re in the shower. This water-resistant speaker has a suction cup back that securely sticks onto your bathroom wall so you can keep your tunes on as you scrub away. It has six hours of play time and a wireless range of up to 33 feet. It also has a built-in mic so you can take calls hands-free and buttons so you can switch to the next song if it isn’t fitting your vibe.

56 An Insulated Lunchbox That’s Completely Leakproof Upper Order Reusable Insulated Lunch Box Amazon $19 See On Amazon Made with rip-resistant polyester aluminum foil, this insulated lunch box will keep your food cold or hot for hours longer than a typical container would. There’s enough room inside to fit a full meal thanks to the expandable sides that let you squeeze in a bit more. Plus, there’s an interior pocket where you can keep napkins and utensils. The modern look is perfect to bring into the office. Just grab it by the convenient carrying handle or use the removable shoulder strap if your hands are full.

57 This Mini Knife Set With Protective Cases Damascus Pocket Knife Package Opener Set (4-Pieces) Amazon $15 See On Amazon While these pocket knives can come in handy for just about anyone that may have trouble opening a package, they’ll be a particularly great gift for anyone running a business from home. Anyone who is always looking for something cut open a box or snap off a piece of tape (without using their teeth) would make great use of these four mini blades. Each blade has a different shape but all are made of durable stainless steel and come with soft cases to keep them sharp and safe. They can be kept in the metal box they arrive in or hung onto keychains.

58 A Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set To Calm & Rejuvenate Skin Sdara Jade Roller Gua Sha Set Amazon $9 See On Amazon Whether they want to use this jade roller and gua sha set to de-puff in the morning or give themselves a calming facial massage before bedtime, your friend won’t be able to put it down. Made of natural jade stone, the duo can give skin a brilliant glow. Use the roller to gently work in eye cream and the gua sha to carve out your jawline or even release some tension from your neck and shoulders.

59 These Stackable Storage Bins To Keep Food Clean & Organized Greenco Clear Stackable Organizer Containers (8-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon For anyone who loves to keep their fridge stocked, these stackable containers will definitely come in handy. This pack comes with eight clear bins to organize fruits, veggies, spreads, sauces, and more. By clearly seperating items, you’ll have a better view of what you have so nothing goes to waste and keep any leaks from staining your fridge’s drawers. Each shatter-proof bin has convenient side handles so they can easily be moved around as needed.

60 An Elegant Gold-Plated Necklace With A Carved Initial Fettero Tiny Gold Initial Heart Necklace Amazon $14 See On Amazon Personalized jewelry doesn’t have to cost a fortune. Grab a version of this monogrammed necklace for a customized piece that is still so affordable. The gorgeous accessory is also eco-friendly as it’s made of completely recycled materials and plated in 14-karat gold, which makes it look so expensive. Choose the classically simple heart or one with cubic zirconias lining the border. Available styles: 58

61 This Glass Teapot That Comes With A Fine Infuser Willow & Everett Teapot with Infuser Amazon $16 See On Amazon The tea lovers in your life will definitely appreciate a glass teapot that’s so cute they don’t even have to put it away after each use. The piece can act as a piece of decor and a steeper thanks to its chic design and built-in infuser. Made of stainless steel mesh, the tool works will all kinds of teas and assures that any loose leaves or spices stay out of your cup.

62 This Starry Garland For A Unique Way To Display Memories Mkono Hanging Photo Display Amazon $15 See On Amazon Ditch a few of those boring frames and display your memories with this photo hanging garland instead. Adorable stars that come in gold, silver, or black hang from the chic chain base. The strand comes with 25 wooden clips so you can fill each iron metal piece with pictures that’ll instantly bring life to any room. Use it to decorate over your bed, couch, or alongside a baby’s crib.

63 A Pack Of Silicone Travel Bottles That Won’t Leak Morfone TSA Approved Travel Containers Amazon $15 See On Amazon Instead of packing up a ton of hard plastic bottles that take up space and make it hard to get out product, grab this set of silicone travel bottles. The pack (including the clear toiletry bag that it all fits in) includes four squeeze bottles, four jars, and two spray bottles. It also comes with two scoopers and a funnel so you can easily get your serums and creams out and in. Label each with the stickers that are included and packing will never be this easy.

64 A Pack Of Foot Peel Masks That Best Any Pedicure Dermora Foot Peel Mask - 2 Pack Amazon $20 See On Amazon These foot peel masks will change the way your giftee’s feet look and feel. Made with a botanical blend of fruit extracts and acids, just wear these booties once for one hour and watch in amazement over the next two weeks as dry, callused skin peels away. The result will be feet that are as soft as a baby’s.