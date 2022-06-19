Amazon Is Selling A Ton Of These 50 Things That Seem Expensive But Are Cheap AF

There’s a reason why the term “retail therapy” has entered the common vernacular — sometimes buying things really does soothe the soul. Or at least it does mine. After years of spending money on ridiculous purchases that were way out of scale given my paycheck, I’ve wised up and learned the secret: You can scratch that retail therapy itch by simply shopping these expensive-looking Amazon bargains that only seem like they cost a lot.

There’s truly a little bit of everything on this list, from jewelry to home decor to apparel. One favorite of mine is this sculptural glass decanter that’s handblown in France and rings up at less than the price of brunch. Take a look at it and tell me you don’t want one to upgrade your wine night.

And while it may not seem like “retail therapy,” this water flosser is a game changer. I know exactly one person in real life who loves to floss (he’s definitely one in a million), but let’s face it: We all need to do it, and this little machine actually makes it kind of fun.

There’s something for everyone here, so no matter what you’re in the mood for, you’ll find a bargain you’ll love.

1 This French Press That Makes You Feel Like You’re In Europe bonVIVO GAZETARO French Press Coffee Maker Amazon $25 See On Amazon Crafted from shatterproof borosilicate glass and stainless steel, this French press coffee maker is built to last, but what you’ll love most about it is its stylish, classic design that give off European vibes as you make your morning brew. In just four minutes, you can whip up 34 ounces of perfect coffee with just boiling water and your preferred grounds — no paper filters required. Available colors: 2

2 A Delicate Choker That Goes With Everything Benevolence LA 14-Karat Gold Choker Amazon $15 See On Amazon Have you been looking for that one necklace you can wear with everything? Look no further, because this 14-karat gold-dipped choker is it — and at this price, you practically can’t afford not to buy it. The chain has beads that give it some texture, providing a delicate yet unique look. It’s available in both yellow and white gold finishes. Available finishes: 2

3 The Full-Featured Cheese Board Set That’s Ideal For Entertaining Dynamic Gear Bamboo Cheese Board Set Amazon $36 See On Amazon The perfect centerpiece when you’re entertaining a group, this cheese board set truly has it all. First, it’s extremely good-looking, and crafted from renewable, sustainably harvested bamboo. Then, it features a platform for your cheese, charcuterie and other foods, and grooves on the sides for crackers. Here’s the big finish: It features a pull-out drawer with four stainless steel cheese serving tools — what more could you ask for? This set is a fantastic for gifting, too.

4 A Dusting Kit With An Extension Pole For Tough-To-Reach Places KYEHG Duster Kit With Extension Pole Amazon $18 See On Amazon Coming in at under $20, this nine-piece dusting kit can help you clean anywhere in your home, high or low. It includes five interchangeable heads — two microfiber dusters, a bendable chenille duster, a cobweb duster, and a crevice brush — as well as dusting gloves and an extendable pole. The stainless steel pole can reach up to 100 inches (or 8.3 feet) at its maximum extension, making it easier to reach everything from ceiling fans to tall shelves to baseboards.

5 This Simple Attachment That Turns Your Toilet Into A Bidet Greenco Bidet Attachment Amazon $27 See On Amazon Add a bidet to your toilet without any help from a plumber with this bidet attachment. It’s angle-adjustable for a comfortable spray, and the easy-to-reach control dial lets you customize the flow level. You won’t need any special tools for installation, which can be completed within minutes.

6 This Wireless Doorbell With 50 Chime Options SadoTech Wireless Doorbell Amazon $42 See On Amazon Installing a customizable doorbell doesn’t have to be complicated — in fact, this wireless doorbell takes just minutes to set up and has volume control and 50 chime sounds to choose from. The two receivers can be placed anywhere within 1,000 feet of the doorbell, so you’ll never miss a visitor or a delivery again. The waterproof, weatherproof doorbell installs easily with the included supplies. Available colors: 14

7 A Makeup Brush Cleaner That Keeps Bristles Hygienic & In Top Shape Neeyer Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $20 See On Amazon Think about it: After using your makeup brushes, they just sit ... with your facial oils and makeup on them. If you’re thinking that the potential for bacteria to grow on them is pretty high, you’d be right. Get this electric makeup brush cleaner to periodically do away with all that nastiness. It’ll help you keep your brushes in top shape, too. The cleaner comes with adapters to suit brushes of all sizes and a stand to keep it all organized.

8 These Salt & Pepper Grinders Any Gourmand Would Love Latent Epicure Salt and Pepper Grinder Set Amazon $31 See On Amazon If you love to cook, or, frankly, eat, you’ll wonder what you ever did before you got these salt and pepper grinders. Let’s get down to brass tacks here: You know that fresh-ground pepper tastes better than pepper that’s been sitting there in the container, but you’ll also revel over the difference fresh-ground salt makes. (Pro tip: Try some delicious pink Himalayan salt). The mills feature adjustable coarseness settings and convenient push-button operation.

9 These 3 Floating Shelve For Storage Or Decor Greenco Floating U Shelves (Set of 3) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Whether you’re trying to get a handle on the clutter in your space or you’re looking for a way to showcase some design items, these floating shelves can help you do it. They have a dynamic look when grouped together, but can just as easily be used separately. Whether they’re used for mementos or favorite photos, they’re easy to assemble and install quickly and easily with the included hardware. Available colors: 9

10 These Genius Drawer Organizers For Zip-Top Bags GEYILO Bamboo Ziplock Bag Storage Organizer Amazon $24 See On Amazon Getting rid of extra (and unsightly) cardboard boxes in favor of a uniform, organized drawer is a one-way ticket to feeling like you have your life together, and this set of bamboo baggie organizers is here to help you do just that. It comes with four organizers, handily labeled with what bag sizes they contain so there aren’t any mix-ups, and since the compartments are separate, you can easily fit them into drawers of different widths.

11 A Set Of Cozy Fleece Sheets To Snuggle Up In This Winter Great Bay Super Soft Micro Fleece Sheet Set Amazon $40 See On Amazon Fending off the cold while you slumber is no problem with a set of snuggly microfleece sheets. This set comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases, and it’s available in twin through king sizes. Choose from nine colors, including some delightfully wintery plaid options, so you can get the look you’re going for along with the perfectly toasty feel. Available colors: 9

12 The Under-Cabinet Lights That Make Your Kitchen Look So Luxe Brilliant Evolution Wireless Under-Cabinet Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon It used to be that adding feature lighting — for example, under your kitchen cabinets — was so expensive, and you certainly couldn’t do it yourself. Now, with these wireless under-cabinet lights, you can give your kitchen (or your bookshelves, or your bathroom) a truly luxe look for under $30 and do it yourself in just minutes. This two-pack of lights mounts using your choice of the included ultra-strong double-sided tape or screws, and the super-long-lasting LEDs operate via a wireless remote that includes timers and a dimmer.

13 A Kitchen Faucet Mat To Help Keep A Typically Gross Area Clean Ternal Kitchen Faucet Sinkmat Amazon $13 See On Amazon Why is it that the space around a kitchen faucet always gets so gross, no matter how often you clean it? This kitchen sink mat fits snugly around the faucet, snapping behind it to help keep it clean and free of mystery gunk. Its microfiber cloth and layers of absorbent mesh soak up splashed water, and best of all, it can be machine washed and dried. The mat is available in gray or black fabric, as well as in multipacks if you want to swap one out immediately while the other is in the wash. Available colors: 2

14 These Space-Saving Pants Hangers Made From Wood Zober Wooden Pants Hangers (10-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If your pants are always ending up on your closet floor, these wooden pants hangers will solve that problem. These hangers are crafted from attractive wood that’s smooth and splinter-free, with brass-finish hooks that swivel a full 360 degrees. Not only will your pants not be on the floor when you go looking for them, but you’ll also save space in your closet, thanks to the ultra-slim design. Available finishes: 3

15 These Dispensers For Olive Oil & Dish Soap FineDine Olive Oil Dispensers (Set of 2) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Decanting liquids from their store packaging into another container is one designer’s trick I’ve stolen for many, many years. Pour your dish soap into a glass bottle with a pour spout for display next to the sink and you’ve added instant charm to your kitchen, for example. These dispensers are another example of that principle: Their clean lines are perfect for everyday use for dish soap, olive oil, and more. The set comes with four stainless steel spouts as well as a stainless steel funnel to make filling easy. Available styles: 3

16 A Himalayan Salt LED Bulb To Give Your Space A Literal Glow Up Himalayan Glow LED Light Bulb Amazon $14 See On Amazon Love the warm glow of a Himalayan salt lamp? Now you can turn any light fixture that utilizes a traditional lightbulb into one, thanks to this Himalayan salt–filled LED bulb. It’ll be especially gorgeous in fixtures that feature an uncovered bulb and fully allow its amber color to shine through. Buy it as a single bulb or in a pack of two or four if you’re really looking to transform the vibe of your space.

17 These Flower Stud Earrings That Add Sparkle To Any Outfit Benevolence LA Flower Stud Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Made from 14-karat gold-dipped stainless steel, these flower stud earrings feature a petite floral design that’s embellished with cubic zirconia petals. Hypoallergenic, these charming earrings are the perfect accent to any outfit. Reviewers love how much sparkle they provide, and compliment their elegance as well as their versatility.

18 The Mini Indoor Security Camera That Provides Peace Of Mind Blink Mini Indoor Security Camera Amazon $35 See On Amazon Security systems have gone from professional subscription services that cost thousands of dollars a year to DIY products that you can monitor with your smartphone. This mini indoor security camera is a great way to get some peace of mind for yourself at an extremely low price point. Providing 1080p resolution, it sends alerts to your phone whenever it senses motion. Plus it has night vision and two-way audio capabilities.

19 This Lazy Susan That Will Organize Your Condiments & Spices Estilo 2-Tier Lazy Susan Amazon $15 See On Amazon Sick of that one cabinet that has items practically spilling out of it? You need this two-tier lazy Susan, which provides plenty of vertical storage space. Made from heavy-duty, durable stainless steel, it has a brushed finish to resist fingerprints and raised rims to keep your items from sliding off when you spin it.

20 This Insulated Sports Bottle That Comes With 3 Lids FineDine Triple Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle Amazon $17 See On Amazon How many times have you bought a flip-top sports bottle and wished you’d gotten one with a straw top — or vice versa? Problem solved: This sports bottle comes with three lids: one with a straw top, one with a flip-top mouthpiece, and one that’s simply removable for wide-mouth drinking. It’s made from premium stainless steel and features double-wall insulation to keep cold drinks icy and hot drinks piping. Available sizes: 4

Available scents: 19

21 The Facial Roller That Rejuvenates Your Skin With Tiny Needles Sdara Skincare Derma Roller Amazon $13 See On Amazon Microneedling is an A-lister skin care treatment that involves puncturing the skin with tiny needles to encourage collagen production, lymphatic drainage, and brighter skin. Now you can perform this treatment at home with this derma roller that features almost 200 minuscule stainless steel needles for a painless treatment that leaves your skin glowing and smooth.

22 These Smart Bulbs That Let You Control Your Lights From Anywhere Kasa Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Upgrade your home lighting with these smart bulbs that are controllable anywhere in the world using a free app. The bulbs offer 16 million color options, and you can also set them on schedules, so the lights are home when you come back from work (or when you’re away on a trip). They’re also Alexa- and Google Home-compatible for easy voice control.

23 A Light Strip That Turns Your TV Into A Home Theater Experience Power Practical LED Light Strip Amazon $21 See On Amazon Whether you enjoy viewing your favorite movie or TV show on your television or on your computer monitor, when you add this LED light strip as a backlight, you’ll be able to enjoy a true home theater experience. Easy to install with the included adhesive, this light strip helps to reduce eye strain while you’re watching and also adds a distinctive flair to the view. Choose from 15 colors, all controllable via the included remote.

24 This Water Flosser That Makes Dental Hygiene’s Most Hated Chore Fun Waterpik Water Flosser Amazon $35 See On Amazon Flossing is the dental hygiene chore I hate the most, and I know I’m not alone. That’s why I love this ingenious water flosser from trusted brand Waterpik. Since it’s cordless, it lets you floss anywhere, even in the shower, and removes 99.9% of plaque and other particles lingering in your mouth. It also gives your gums a refreshing massage while targeting the area below the gum line, as well.

25 A Set Of Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls That Every Avid Cook Should Have FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (Set Of 6) Amazon $30 See On Amazon As a home cook or avid baker, it’s essential to have a set of bowls in multiple sizes so you can mix, mix, mix to your heart’s content. These six all-purpose stainless steel bowls are durable and nest inside one another for easy storage, even in the smallest of kitchens. Best of all, they’re dishwasher safe for effortless cleanup and are available in four colors — including some fun blue and green hues. Available colors: 4

26 This Under-Cabinet Wine Glass Holder That Adds Easy Storage FOMANSH Under-Cabinet Wine Glass Rack Amazon $25 See On Amazon Get your stemware up and out of the way with this under-cabinet wine glass holder that gives you back some storage space. Crafted from sturdy, corrosion-resistant iron, it comes in two sizes and has an attractive gold finish — but you can also opt for black, brown, or white tones. It installs easily with the included mounting hardware. Available finishes: 4

Available sizes: 2

27 These Eye Masks That Are Infused With 24-Karat Gold DERMORA 24-Karat Gold Eye Masks (30 Pairs) Amazon $20 See On Amazon I’ve been on a hunt for the perfect under-eye beauty product for years now, a fanatical tester of both eye masks and concealers, so take it from me when I tell you these eye masks infused with 24-karat gold are the real deal. They’re also packed with nourishing ingredients like collagen and hyaluronic acid to deliver hydration and plumping. As a result, they decrease puffiness and reduce the appearance of dark circles. They’re an amazing wake-up call to your eyes when put them on straight from the fridge first thing in the morning.

28 This Efficient Ice Cube Tray & Ice Storage Bin ARTLEO Ice Cube Tray With Lid & Storage Bin Amazon $17 See On Amazon When you stop and think about it, it’s pretty wind that most ice cube trays only hold about 16 cubes. This ice cube tray makes 55 pieces of nugget ice at a time, and the tray even has a lid that makes the walk from the sink to the freezer far less harrowing. The tray also sits atop a large ice cube bin so even if your freezer doesn’t have one, you can store ice at the ready. It comes with a cute lil’ ice scoop and everything. Available colors: 6

29 A Fluffy Hypoallergenic Comforter With A Legion Of Fans Linenspa Down Alternative Comforter Amazon $43 See On Amazon Filled with a microfiber blend that’s the perfect weight for use all year round, this down alternative comforter is surprisingly budget-friendly — and it’s racked up 80,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. The box quilting keeps the filling distributed evenly, and the eight side loops let you add a duvet cover. In addition to white, this comforter also comes in several reversible color choices for maximum flexibility. Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, Oversized Queen, King, California King, Oversized King

Available colors: 6

30 These Motion-Sensor Lights That Are Solar-Powered HMCITY Solar Motion-Sensor Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon These solar motion-sensor lights are the perfect way to add some safety and security to the exterior of your home, and they don’t require wiring, batteries, or electricity. With 120 ultra-bright LED lights, they have three modes, including a dusk-to-dawn setting. They’re easy to install with the included hardware.

31 This Gorgeous Jewelry Box That’s Perfect For Travel Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Jewelry Box Amazon $14 See On Amazon The first thing you’ll notice about this jewelry box is how gorgeous it is, with its plush velvet exterior and gold-tone hardware. It has divided cushions for storing your rings and stud earrings as well as two divided compartments and a pouch for other items. The size of this jewelry box makes it perfect for travel or to throw in your handbag if you’re going out after work. Available colors: 3

32 This Cult-Favorite Cast Iron Pan That’s So Budget-Friendly Lodge Cast Iron Pan Amazon $29 See On Amazon Cast iron skillets have been a favorite of both home cooks and chefs for years, because of their superior heat retention and distribution — and they’re ideal for everything from a quick sauté to baking delicious desserts. This cast iron pan from Lodge has earned a stellar 4.7-star overall rating after 130,000 reviews, and comes pre-seasoned, which is critically important for cooking with cast iron. It also comes with a handle cover, which makes it much easier to deal with on the stovetop. You’ll have this pan for years and cook so many delicious dishes with it, both inside and on the grill — it’s simply a must-have. Available sizes: 8

33 A Beautiful Marble Pastry Board That Upgrades Your Baking Thirteen Chefs Marble Pastry Board Amazon $40 See On Amazon Bakers swear by marble because it stays cool so that the fats within a dough don’t melt while it’s being kneaded or rolled out. This marble pastry board is sized so you can refrigerate it before working with your dough to ensure a perfectly chilled surface, and it’s finished with rubber feet, so it won’t slide around on your countertop. But don’t stop there: This board is so pretty, you’ll want to use it to build out your next cheese board or serve up a salad in super gourmet style.

34 This Set Of Chic Rings In Different Sizes & Styles FAXHION Gold Knuckle Rings Set Amazon $9 See On Amazon Treat yourself to this set of rings in mixed sizes and styles to give your jewelry collection an upgrade. The rings are instant bling and suitable for wear on any finger. Plus, you can choose from silver, black, or various gold sets. Expect a selection of regular and “knuckle” rings to place on various parts of your finger for a unique look. Available colors: 7

35 The Comfy Ballet Flats You’ve Been Looking For Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flats Amazon $22 See On Amazon A well-made ballet flat is an essential in every wardrobe — they’re just so versatile, perfect with everything from jeans to dresses. These ballet flats are the ones you’ve been looking for, friends: They’re made from faux leather, come in an array of 34 colors and styles, including everything from snake print to silver glitter. One five-star reviewer says “These are seriously the best flats I’ve ever owned!” Available sizes: 5 — 15 (wide options available)

Available colors: 34

36 An Egg Drawer That Doesn’t Take Up Fridge Shelf Space Skywin Refrigerator Egg Drawer Amazon $22 See On Amazon Instantly upgrade your fridge — and make extra shelf space — by installing this refrigerator drawer with individual compartments for up to 18 eggs. Thanks to its dimpled interior, your eggs won’t roll around as you open and close the drawer. Installing it may seem like a hassle, but worry not: It has four hooks with adjustable depth that affix to a fridge shelf easily before you snap on the drawer. No tools necessary.

37 These Clear Cups & Saucers For An Instagram-Worthy Tea Time VAHDAM Glitter Set Of 2 Tea Cups & Saucers Amazon $22 See On Amazon These clear borosilicate glass teacups and saucers are so eye-catching with their wide brim and perfectly snug fit. Although they look super delicate, rest assured that they’re microwave safe, dishwasher safe, and ready to fit in with the rest of your dishes. The set comes with two cups and two saucers.

38 The Faux Leather Handbag That’s Big Enough For All Your Stuff LOVEVOOK Faux Leather Handbag Amazon $32 See On Amazon If you’re constantly on the hunt for a handbag that’s big enough for everything you have to carry, look no further than this faux leather purse that’s spacious enough to accommodate a 13-inch laptop. It’s finished with gold-tone hardware, including a top zipper to keep everything inside. Plus, the gold metal feet keep the bottom of the bag off the floor when you set it down. Available colors: 7

39 This Faucet Filter That Improves The Taste Of Water Brita Basic Water Faucet Filter Amazon $28 See On Amazon Upgrade your kitchen sink — and forego plastic water bottles — with this Brita water faucet filter. The filter removes 99% of chemicals that contribute to the taste and odor of your water, including chlorine, lead, particulate matter, and much more. It mounts to your faucet easily without the need for tools.

40 These Classic Sunglasses With 100% UV Protection SOJOS Classic Round Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon Featuring classic round lenses and vintage-inspired lines, these sunglasses are the ultimate combination of style and substance. Offering 100% UVA and UVB protection, these lightweight frames are fitted with gold-tone hinges. Choose from a range of colors, including the classic tortoiseshell option pictured here. Available colors: 9

41 A Set Of 8 Steak Knives To Upgrade Any Fancy Dinner At Home Master Maison Steak Knives (Set of 8) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Crafted with single-forged, high-carbon steel, these steak knives are the kind of ultra-high quality blades you’d expect to find from the big names in knives... only for so much less. They have non-serrated blades and ergonomic, triple-riveted handles to slice and cut with ease. If you’re still eating with butter knives on steak night — now’s the time to upgrade.

42 An Ultra-Versatile Satin Scarf That Comes In 40+ Designs Vabovin Satin Scarf Amazon $9 See On Amazon One easy way to extend the versatility of your wardrobe is to use a satin scarf — tie it around your neck, drape it around your shoulders, or add it to the handle of your purse. Available in nearly four dozen patterns, the satin is soft, smooth, and timeless. Available styles: 45

43 This Magnetic Knife Strip That Looks Like It Belongs In A Restaurant Kitchen SimpleUsefulThings Magnetic Knife Strip Amazon $14 See On Amazon Knife blocks are great, but they take up so much room on your countertop, which is already crowded. This magnetic knife strip is a smart and sleek solution, and it looks like it belongs in the kitchen of a five-star restaurant. Featuring a wood finish, it’s embedded with neodymium magnets to keep knives and other cooking utensils secure. It installs to your wall with the included hardware. Available sizes: 3

44 These Absorbent Ceramic Coasters With Cool Marble Designs Lahome Marble Coasters (Set of 4) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Isn’t it annoying when you’re enjoying your cold beverage, then put it down on your coaster while you’re chatting, only to pick it back up and notice the condensation has rolled off of the coaster and onto your delicate wooden coffee table? With these marble-look coasters, you won’t have that problem: They’re made from ceramic, which absorbs the moisture, so there’s no aggravating drip-over. The marble look is attractive and unique, and comes in several colors. Available colors: 5

45 These Modern Throw Pillow Covers Made From Faux Leather HOMFINER Faux Leather Throw Pillow Covers (Set of 2) Amazon $24 See On Amazon There’s no quicker way to change up the look of the room than to re-cover your throw pillows, and these faux leather throw pillow covers are really a step beyond. Available in a variety of sizes, they feature hidden zippers for a streamlined look. The best part? They can be simply wiped clean with a cloth. Available sizes: 8

46 The Showerhead That Gives You A Real Rainforest Feeling SparkPod Rain Showerhead Amazon $35 See On Amazon Enjoy a real rainforest shower experience at home with this rainfall showerhead. Not only does it deliver a high-pressure flow that’s incredibly refreshing, but it’s designed to do so while not wasting any water at all. Just as good, it’ll add a luxe aesthetic to your bathroom — choose from finishes like matte black, gold, and oil-rubbed bronze. Available colors: 7

47 A Set Of Reed Diffusers In A Chic Minimalist Vase Craft & Kin Reed Diffusers For Home Fragrance Amazon $20 See On Amazon Sometimes the finishing touch your home needs is a delightful fragrance in a pretty package. A set of Craft & Kin reed diffusers can add a lovely aroma without the whole “needing to look after an active flame” problem that lighting a candle presents. The diffuser set is available in three calming scents made with essential oils, and when the smell begins to fade, you can just turn the sticks over for a second round of fragrance.

48 This Milk Frother That Lets You Make Coffee Drinks Like A Barista SIMPLETaste Milk Frother Amazon $10 See On Amazon Enjoy your own cappuccinos, lattes, and other coffee drinks at home without having to run down to the cafe, thanks to this milk frother. Cordless and battery-powered, it’s easy to use and features one-touch operation and a whisk made from durable stainless steel. Not only can you whip up coffee drinks like a pro, but it’s great for impressing your friends with frothy cocktails and milkshakes. Available colors: 3

49 The Memory Foam Mattress Topper That Will Keep You Cool At Night Zinus Cooling Memory Foam Mattress Topper Amazon $36 See On Amazon If you’re a hot sleeper, it can be so hard to sleep through the night, because you’re just constantly uncomfortable no matter what you do. Enter this memory foam mattress topper that’s constructed with special cooling gel swirled right in. The combination promotes airflow and dissipates heat while cradling you in cushiony comfort. This foam is certified for durability, so it’s long-lasting, and it comes in thicknesses ranging from 1.5 inch to 4 inches, so you can decide how much cushion you get. Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King

Available thicknesses: 1.5 inches, 2 inches, 3 inches, 4 inches

50 This Wireless Picture Light That Highlights Any Framed Art Or Photo LUXSWAY Wireless Picture Light Amazon $30 See On Amazon Accent lighting adds so much to a room, but it can be costly and time-consuming to install. Not so with this wireless picture light, which has the look of expensive museum lighting for so much less. It has a rotating head, so you can angle it precisely, and comes with a remote control that allows you to set timers and dim the brightness. It installs easily and gives any room a real luxe look. Available colors: 3