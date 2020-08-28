With dozens of distribution centers and millions of products, it’s not common for Amazon to sell out of a product. But there are some products that Amazon shoppers can't get enough of because they make life so much better. And those products go fast.

These genius products have thousands of glowing reviews for a reason — they work. The makeup eraser that removes makeup and dirt from your pores with just water is a prime example of one of those wildly clever viral products. Some of these products are truly inventive, unlike anything else on the market. The bracelet tool that helps you hook your favorite accessory on your wrist or the motion-activated light that illuminates your purse are both perfect examples of products that solve common problems that have few solutions.

Either by word of mouth, social media, or a huge need, these products are gone well before many curious buyers can get their hands on one. If you have a few life problems you'd love to tackle with a simple product solution, check out this list — but hurry — these items will probably sell out fast.

This Migraine Stick That Rolls On Essential Oils To Relieve Pain Basic Vigor Migrastil Migraine Stick This migraine stick is the quick and effective solution to reach for when a migraine hits. It's made with pure essential oils: peppermint, lavender, and spearmint. The roller makes it easy to target areas like your temples or neck without making a mess. Plus, it's small enough to always keep in a purse or suitcase.

These Reusable Straws That Come With A Convenient Carrying Case YIHONG Reusable Stainless Steel Metal Straws These stainless steel straws are an environmentally friendly way to sip your favorite drinks. They're tall enough to fit in your 30-ounce tumblers and each set includes four straight and four bent straws, with two cleaning brushes and a travel pouch. The BPA-free straws are dishwasher safe so you can use them again and again.

These Adorable Tea Bag Holders That Are Shaped Like Snails SOSUO Snail Shape Tea Bag Holder (10-Pack) You know when you're drinking tea and the tea bag (along with the string) slips into your tea? How annoying. These adorable snail tea bag holders are the cutest solution. Each holder in this 10-piece set is made of silicone and clips onto the side on your mug. They come in a variety of colors and are a breeze to wash clean.

This Makeup Eraser That Takes Off Makeup With Just Water Makeup Eraser Stop scrubbing off your makeup every night with harsh cleansers that dry out your skin and switch to this makeup eraser. The tiny fibers of the plush towel work to remove makeup, dirt, and oil from your skin with just water. It's better for the environment, too — just wash and reuse.

A Duster That Looks Like A Llama & Makes Cleaning Way More Fun Gift Republic Fuzzy Pink Llama Duster Make dusting fun with this adorable llama duster. Its polyester fibers clean counter tops, bookshelves, desks, picture frames, and more. The easy-the-grip handle and hilarious eyes, nose, and mouth are the perfect solution to mundane cleaning tasks. You can't help but smile when you're dusting with this!

This Laundry Lasso That Keeps Your Washing Machine From Growing Mold Laundry Lasso Keep your washing machine door open to air out with this Laundry Lasso, which works with all front-load washers. It attaches to your washing machine with suction cups, meaning it is completely adjustable. The Laundry Lasso keeps your door slightly open, preventing mold, mildew, and stink from growing inside the machine.

A Water Bottle That Lights Up To Remind You To Stay Hydrated ICEWATER 3-in-1 Smart Stainless Steel Water Bottle This is more than just a water bottle; this 20-ounce smart water bottle doubles as a Bluetooth speaker and even reminds you to drink water by lighting up. The stainless steel bottle is leakproof and keeps hot drinks warm for 12 hours and cold drinks cool for 24 hours.

A Little Microwaveable Egg Poacher That Makes Breakfast In Minutes Nordic Ware Microwave 2 Cavity Egg Poacher Making breakfast is simple with this egg poacher. It has room for two eggs and goes directly in the microwave to quickly cook mess-free eggs. Just add a little bit of water with each of the eggs, snap the poacher shut, and microwave. Breakfast has never been so easy.

These Refrigerator Door Covers That Keep Sticky Fingers Away OUGAR8 Refrigerator Door Handle Covers Keep your refrigerator door smudge free with these door-handle covers. The plush material is soft to the touch and absorbs drips, leaks, or messes from sticky fingers. Each cover is double sided and attaches using Velcro. They come in four sizes and can be tossed in the washer and used again.

The Shelf Mats That Are Removable & Easy To Clean Aiosscd Shelf Mats (7 Pieces) These shelf mats make cleaning a breeze. Just place one of the mats into your cabinet or refrigerator shelf to help keep your fruits and veggies last longer, as well as providing a barrier between your fridge and any spills. They're easy to remove and can be wiped down — so much easier than taking a shelf out to clean.

This Magnetic Base That Keeps Your Phone Cable In Place Smartish Magnetic Cable Manager Tired of losing your phone's power cord? This magnetic cable manager is perfect for your nightstand and keeps your cord in place. The magnet in the base attracts the metal of your cable, ensuring it's right there when you need it. It comes in two shades: gray and light beige.

An Accessory Organizer That Safely Stores Any Items You Need Cocoon Accessory Organizer This accessory organizer is ideal for tools and toys you need to keep safely stored. Whether it organizes your household tools like screwdrivers and hammers or holds your arts and crafts, the rubberized woven elastic holds your items in place and it comes in eight colors.

The Outlet That Automatically Turns Off Your Appliances TEKLECTRIC Indoor Auto Shut Off If you're worried about leaving hot appliances on when you leave the house, this smart outlet will ease your mind. Set the time to turn off anywhere from one hour to eight hours. It saves energy by turning off power to that device when the timer goes off.

A Tool That Helps You Put On Bracelets By Yourself JH Smith Miles Kimball Bracelet Tool Helper Latching a bracelet on yourself is hard work — but why should you be limited in the accessories you wear? This bracelet tool is the perfect solution. The 6-inch tool clamps the latch of the bracelet so you can feed the hook onto it all by yourself!

This Car Seat Gap Filler That Catches Loose Change & More Drop Stop Car Seat Gap Filler The Drop Stop car seat gap filler hooks around your seat belt to stop loose change, phones, or food from falling into the hard-to-reach crack. This Shark Tank product fits most vehicles and each pack comes with two units, a slide-free pad, and an LED credit card light.

These Elastic Grips That Keep Your Glasses From Sliding YR Anti-Slip Elastic These nonslip eyeglass retainers keep your glasses from sliding down your nose while cushioning your ears. They're made of silicone and are flexible and lightweight. Use them both for everyday living and for outdoor activities like hiking or rock climbing.

These Silicone Lids That Stretch Over Almost Any Container & Make It Leakproof Adpartner Silicone Stretch Lids These silicone lids stretch over jars, cups, bowls, or other containers so you can stop searching for matching lids. These BPA-free lids, which come 12 in a pack, are safe to wash in the dishwasher or heat up in the microwave. They create an air-tight seal over your leftovers and are reusable.

This Eyeliner Stamp For A Perfect Winged Line Every Time MOSTORY Winged Eyeliner Stamp This winged eyeliner stamp gives you the perfect cat-eye look every time. The double-sided tool features a smudge-proof and water-resistant liquid eyeliner on one end, with a stamp on the other end that automatically delivers a flawless flick.

A Motion-Activated Light That Helps You See In Your Purse Brainstream SOI. Handbag Light This handbag light illuminates your purse or backpack so you don't have to search for your keys or lip balm. It is motion-activated and turns on when your hand moves in front of it. It automatically turns off after 10 seconds and is lightweight, so it won't become another heavy item to lug around.

These Plugs That Turn Your House Into A Smart Home Gosund Smart Plugs (4-Pack) Turn your home into a smart home with these mini Wi-Fi-connected outlets. Just plug them into your ordinary outlets and it syncs up with an app to allow you to control your lights and appliances from anywhere. It even works with voice devices like Alexa or Google Home. The plugs come four in a pack.

This Drain Cover That Adds A Few Inches Of Water To Your Bath SlipX Solutions Drain Cover Add a few inches of water for an extra luxurious bath with this overflow drain cover. The cover sticks to the tub with suction cups and only has a hole at the very top, allowing more water to fill the bath tub higher. It fits over most overflow drains and comes in three colors.

A Knife Sharpener That Rests On The Edge Of Your Countertop KitchenIQ Edge Grip This knife sharpener is small enough to store in a drawer without taking up much space and is designed to be able to keep its hold on the edge of a countertop, which prevents you from accidentally cutting up the counters with knife marks. It even has two stages for sharpening so you get your knives perfectly sharp: fine and coarse.

The Drain Protector That Catches Every Single Hair TubShroom Hair Catcher This tub drain protector is shaped like a mushroom to easily fit down into your shower drain, catching all the hair before it goes into your pipes. It's designed to allow water to easily pass through and is a great alternative to pouring harsh chemicals down your pipes. It won't come loose and float in your bath water like some over-the-drain protectors either.

These Sandwich Bags That Are Washable And Reuseable SPLF Reusable Storage Bags (12 pack) For a more environmentally-friendly alternative to plastic bags, consider these reusable storage bags. This 12-pack comes with six sandwich bags and six snack bags. The silicone design makes them easy to clean and safe to store in a freezer — and they have leakproof tops.

This Mini Humidifier That Is Small But Mighty MOVTIP Portable Mini Humidifier This mini humidifier lasts for up to 18 hours, making it a powerful option despite its sweet, fits-anywhere size. It features a night light you can turn off, an auto-shutoff feature, and two spray modes. It runs so quietly you won't even notice it when you're trying to fall asleep.

A Mug Warmer That Keeps Your Coffee Warm All Morning VOBAGA Coffee Mug Warmer Keep your drinks at the right temperature for longer with this mug warmer. It's the perfect time-saving accessory to keep at your desk to avoid having to get up and reheat your coffee or tea. It boasts three temperature settings and an automatic shutoff function that kicks in after four hours.

An Attachable Cup Holder For Your Shopping Cart Shopping Cart Cup Holder (Set of 2) Don't toss out your coffee while you shop, just add this shopping cart cup holder to your shopping routine and free up your hands. This set of two holders are strong, yet very lightweight and easy to carry in a purse. Just attach one to the ledge of your shopping cart and you'll have a convenient place to put your drink.

This Silicone Mat That Keeps Your Hot Hair Tools From Burning Things ZAXOP Resistant Silicone Mat This heat-resistant hair tool pouch will keep hot tools like curling irons and straighteners from burning bathroom counters and vanity surfaces. The nonslip silicone can withstand temperatures of up to 460 degrees, while still staying cool to the touch. Set your curling iron on the mat when you're doing your hair, and when you're finished, wrap it up in the pouch and pack it away. The mat comes in seven shades.

An Electric Jar Opener That Removes Lids In Seconds Kitchenmuh Sinceller Electric Jar Opener This electric jar opener pries stubborn lids off in seconds. It latches onto the jar lid and then with the push of a button, the tool automatically rotates, lifting up the lid. The battery-operated opener can adjust to almost any jar size.