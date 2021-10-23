Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of These 45 Beauty Products With Near-Perfect Reviews

Sometimes, buying beauty products online can be tricky — and that’s why I always read the customer comments first. They’ll tell you more details about the shade of that foundation, the scent of that shampoo, and the smoothness of that makeup blender. That way, you’ll know exactly what you’re buying. Amazon has tons of popular beauty products available with helpful, near-perfect reviews — and the ones you’ll find on this list are selling fast.

But if you aren’t sure where to start, let me direct your attention to the hot brush I’ve made sure to include. With tufted bristles that help keep your scalp protected, you can easily curl it into your roots to create ultra-voluminous looks. Or, if you’re tired of your foundation fading halfway through the day, try out this primer. Not only does it help minimize the appearance of pores, but the non-greasy formula shouldn’t leave your skin feeling oily. And I think it goes without saying, but I’ll say it anyway: Both of those products — as well as everything else in here — are an absolute hits with reviewers.

In fact, all the highly rated beauty products I’ve chosen to feature are so popular that they’re almost always sold out — so you might want to hurry up and snag a few while they’re still in stock.

1 This Matte Setting Spray That Helps Seal Your Makeup NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Matte Setting Spray Amazon $7 See On Amazon You don’t have to let your foundation start running halfway through the day — use this setting spray to help preserve your look. The matte finish is non-greasy, and it’s formulated to work with all kinds of makeup. Simply give your complexion a few spritzes, and you’re ready to go.

2 A Nourishing Cleansing Oil Made With Antioxidants, Vitamin E & More DHC Deep Cleansing Oil and Lip Cream Amazon $28 See On Amazon Ever notice how some cleansers can leave your complexion feeling dry? That isn’t the case with this oil. Rich in antioxidants and vitamin E, it penetrates deep into your skin to gently wash away dirt — all while squalane and ginseng root extracts deliver a nourishing dose of hydration.

3 The Hair Brush That’s Made To Define Your Curls Denman Curly Hair Styling Brush Amazon $20 See On Amazon This Denman hair brush is specially designed to help accentuate your gorgeous curls. The round-ended nylon pins are made to glide through hair, helping define texture so it comes out looking shapely and smooth. Plus, the rubber pad at the base helps reduce static.

4 This Hand Cream Made With Dead Sea Minerals AHAVA Dead Sea Mineral Hand Cream Amazon $16 See On Amazon Not only is this hand cream fortified with nourishing minerals from the Dead Sea, but it also contains witch hazel extract to help smooth skin. Allantoin works to heal cracked, parched hands — and many reviewers raved about how it “absorbs quickly” into their skin.

5 A Collagen Mask That Helps Purifies Your Pores Mario Badescu Super Collagen Mask Amazon $18 See On Amazon It only takes about 20 minutes for this mask to cleanse deep into your pores — and unlike some masks, it shouldn’t leave your skin feeling uncomfortably dry. It’s loaded with collagen and kaolin clay that help plump and purify your complexion. Plus, it’s also suitable for sensitive skin.

6 The Gel Cleanser That’s Made With Blueberries, Turmeric Root & More TULA Makeup Removing Face Cleanser Amazon $28 See On Amazon This gel cleanser is formulated to help leave your face looking nourished and moisturized. Not only is it suitable for all types of skin, but the included lactic acid and blueberries also provide natural exfoliation as well as protection from free radicals. Other notable ingredients include turmeric and chicory root — and the wash is paraben-free.

7 A Detoxifying Clay Mask That Bubbles Up To Purify Pores Elizavevva Milky Piggy Bubble Clay Mask Amazon $12 See On Amazon Just add a little water, and you’ll be able to feel this detoxifying clay mask cleaning deep into your pores as it begins to bubble up. It’s great for getting rid of tough, unwanted blackheads throughout your complexion — and one reviewer wrote, “I'd highly recommend this, especially for the fun factor.”

8 This Shampoo & Conditioner Set That Helps Repair Damaged Hair Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner Amazon $56 See On Amazon Whether your hair is damaged from heat or bleach, this Olaplex shampoo and conditioner can help repair the bonds that have become severed. Simply wash and rinse with the shampoo, and then leave the conditioner in for three minutes afterwards. Many reviewers even wrote about how they could see a difference after a few uses.

9 A Precision Razor For Shaping Brows & Removing Unwanted Peach Fuzz Tinkle Eyebrow Razors (12 Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon These precision razors are useful for shaping your brows — but the slim blades are also perfect for removing unwanted hair across your complexion — including peach fuzz. One customer even wrote, “My skincare products are absorbed so much better than before and my foundation applies so much more smooth and even.” Plus, each one comes with a safety cover for storage.

10 A Lightweight, Oil-Free Facial Sunscreen With SPF-40 Protection Supergoop! Oil-Free Sunscreen Amazon $34 See On Amazon Not only is this lightweight sunscreen safe for coral reefs, but it’s also suitable for all types of skin. The SPF-40 protection helps shield your skin from damaging UV rays, while the oil-free formula leaves pores free and unclogged. Plus, it can be used as a makeup primer.

11 This Snail Extract Serum That Hydrates Parched Skin COSRX Snail Repair Serum Amazon $18 See On Amazon Consisting of 96.3% snail secretion filtrate, this hypoallergenic snail serum leaves skin feeling moist and hydrated. It’s lightweight and absorbs quickly, and zero snails were harmed in the production process. Plus, it’s free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates.

12 A Toiletry Bag You Can Hang In Your Bathroom BAGSMART Travel Toiletry Bag Amazon $23 See On Amazon Got a trip coming up? Pack all of your toiletries inside of this bag. Multiple compartments help you stay organized, while the water-resistant exterior keeps everything safe from humid bathroom air. Plus, you can even hang it up so that all your items are easily accessible.

13 The Hot Brush That Dries Your Head While Adding Volume REVLON Hair Dryer Brush Amazon $35 See On Amazon Do you want more volume? Comb your hair around this hot brush and softly release your strands until they’re shaped and lifted. The tufted bristles help protect your scalp from the warmth, and three heat settings make it suitable for all types of hair. Plus, it has over 285,000 positive ratings.

14 A Liquid Eyeliner That Reviewers Can’t Get Enough Of Heroine Make Liquid Eyeliner Amazon $14 See On Amazon With hundreds of positive four- and five-star reviews, it’s clear that this liquid eyeliner is a total hit with Amazon shoppers. The waterproof formula stays put, even if you get caught in the rain — and the fine brush makes it easy to draw the perfect winged tips.

15 This Argan Oil Spray That Helps Protect Hair From Heat Damage HSI PROFESSIONAL Argan Oil Heat Protector Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’ve been using heat to style your hair, you might want a heat protectant — like this one — to help keep frizz and damage to a minimum. Argan oil works to infuse shine into dull strands, while vitamin A, B, C, and D help keep your hair from drying out. Plus, you can even use it as a lightweight leave-in conditioner.

16 A Skin Cream That’s Infused With Green Tea, Rice, Algae & More Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream Amazon $68 See On Amazon Use this plumping cream all over your body to give your skin a noticeably dewy look. Green tea, rice, and algae are loaded with antioxidants, while botanical extracts help lock in moisture. “A little goes a long way,” wrote one reviewer. “I use twice a day (and have been for almost two weeks now) and haven’t even put a dent in it.”

17 The Moroccan Oil That Refreshes Second-Day Hair Moroccanoil Treatment OIl Amazon $15 See On Amazon If your hair is lacking luster, just run a dollop of this nourishing Moroccan oil through your strands. It’s able to boost shine by up to 118% — and it can even help reduce the time it takes for your hair to dry when using a blow dryer. One customer wrote, “The smell is gorgeous and lasts until your next hair wash.”

18 A Shaving Cream Made With Hydrating Shea Butter eos Shea Better Shaving Cream Amazon $3 See On Amazon Whether your skin is wet or dry, this shaving cream will still work. It’s fortified with shea butter and vitamin E — both of which help soften rough, parched skin — all while gentle notes of sweet pomegranate and tart raspberries leave you smelling refreshed.

19 This Baked Highlighter That Combines Color With Shimmer Milani Baked Highlighter Amazon $10 See On Amazon Give your cheekbones a few swipes with this highlighter while you’re contouring for an extra-defined look. The velvety-soft formula glides onto skin with minimal flaking, and it’s even 100% cruelty-free. Choose from more than 15 shades, ranging from passionate sunset to light bronze.

20 A Makeup Primer That Also Hydrates & Illuminates Your Skin Elizabeth Mott Pore Minimizer Primer Amazon $15 See On Amazon This hydrating face primer can help your pores look smaller so that your makeup goes on smoothly. It isn’t greasy — but thanks to its shimmery formula, it adds a layer of radiance to your complexion. The best part? It’s suitable for nearly all types of skin.

21 The Creamy Blush You Can Also Use On Your Lips Honest Beauty Cream Cheek Blush Amazon $7 See On Amazon Not only will this blush add gorgeous color to your cheeks, but the formula is so creamy that you can even use it on your lips. It’s made without any mineral oils, silicones, or paraffins — and one reviewer even wrote that it “melts onto moisturized skin, but doesn't disappear, for a natural flushed look.”

22 A Beauty Sponge That Delivers Seamless Blending Real Techniques Makeup Blender (4 Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Whether you’re contouring or applying foundation, you can use this beauty sponge to blend it all together for a seamless look. Unlike some sponges, this one features a flat edge, pointed tip, as well as a round side, making it easy to get into those delicate areas around your eyes and nose.

23 This Lip Balm Made With 100% Natural Beeswax Burt's Bees Moisturizing Lip Balm (2 Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Chapped lips are no match for these lip balms, as they’re made using beeswax, vitamin E, as well as a hint of peppermint oil for a refreshing tingle. It only takes a few light swipes to reinvigorate your lips — and each stick is made without any parabens or petrolatum.

24 A Hair Brush That Gently Detangles Knots Wet Brush Detangling Hair Brush Amazon $9 See On Amazon When your hair is twisted into tangles and knots, this brush can help. The brand’s IntelliFlex bristles gently separate individual strands, helping to detangle knots without any tugging or pulling — and it’s even suitable for use on all types of hair. The brush is even available in different colors, including gradient sparkles.

25 The Pencil That Helps You Define Your Brows Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you’re hoping to achieve a thicker eyebrow look, you can try bolstering them up with this two-side pencil with a spoolie on one end for blending. It only takes a few quick strokes to define and shape your brows. Plus, the tip is retractable to help keep it protected when not in use — and it comes in over 10 shades.

26 A Bold Liquid Lipstick That Dries Matte The Lip Bar Liquid Matte Lipstick Amazon $13 See On Amazon Vegan and cruelty-free, this liquid lipstick dries to a matte finish for a bold look. So many reviewers adore its staying power, as many wrote about how the formula is “long lasting” and “stays on all day.” Choose from five colors, including a gorgeous nude shade.

27 This Protein Treatment Loaded With Ceramide 3 Elizavecca Collagen Coating Hair Treatment Amazon $12 See On Amazon Add a dollop of this protein treatment to your palms, then run them through your hair to help reduce unwanted frizz while infusing shine. It’s loaded with nourishing ingredients, including collagen and ceramide 3. Plus, it’s suitable for all types of hair.

28 A Hydrating Serum Packed With Hyaluronic Acid Neutrogena Hydro Boost Serum Amazon $16 See On Amazon Give your face a few drops of this hyaluronic acid serum, and it’ll help hydrate your skin while leaving it feeling plump and supple. It won’t leave your complexion feeling greasy like some other moisturizers, and it doesn’t have a fragrance. One reviewer even wrote that it’s “easy to dispense and absorbs quickly into my skin.”

29 The Makeup Remover That Also Gently Exfoliates Farmacy Natural Makeup Remover Amazon $22 See On Amazon This makeup remover contains the natural enzymes found in papayas, which help exfoliate skin so that it’s left glowing. The added sunflower and ginger root oils remove makeup without stripping your skin of its natural oils, and the turmeric as well as moringa extracts help cleanse even further. The formula is also free of any parabens or sulfates.

30 An Anti-Frizz Serum That Works In Humid Weather Garnier Anit-Frizz Serum Amazon $9 See On Amazon Humid weather is no match for this anti-frizz serum, as one reviewer wrote that “it holds my hair in place with no more frizz... even in humid weather.” The key ingredient is argan oil from Morocco to help smooth your strands, and it only takes a quarter-sized amount to coat every hair.

31 This Facial Cleanser That Provides 24-Hour Hydration CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser Amazon $18 See On Amazon Even though this facial cleanser removes oil and grease, the essential ceramides (1, 3, and 6-II) in the formula help hydrate skin so that your complexion is left looking refreshed. It provides up to 24 hours of moisture, and the formula is free from any parabens or artificial fragrances.

32 The Exfoliating Body Polish Made With Dreamy Crushed Amethyst Herbivore Exfoliating Body Polish Amazon $44 See On Amazon Not only is this body polish made without any animal products, but it’s also free from any synthetic preservatives, dyes, or fragrances. The amethyst powder lightly exfoliates skin, while organic coconut oil leaves it feeling oh-so smooth. Plus, many reviewers wrote about how it “smells amazing.”

33 These Liquid Eyeliners With An Ultra-Fine Tip Physicians Formula Lash Boosting Eyeliner (Multipack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you ask me, getting your winged tips looking just right can be a challenge — that’s why these liquid eyeliner pens feature an ultra-fine tip to help with precise touch-ups. The formula is suitable for people with sensitive skin, while the highly-pigmented color lasts throughout the whole day.

34 A Silky Serum That Helps Reconstruct Damaged Hair BioSilk Silk Hair Therapy Amazon $17 See On Amazon Split ends and damaged strands don’t stand a chance against this silky hair serum. Not only does it help smooth down your strands, but it also infuses them with gorgeous shine — all while the nearly weightless formula keeps your hair bouncy and light.

35 This Body Wash Made With Creamy Coconut Oil OGX Coconut Oil Body Wash Amazon $6 See On Amazon Made with creamy coconut oil, vanilla bean extract, and more, this body wash leaves your skin feeling hydrated, soft, and clean. It’s suitable for all types of skin, and the formula absorbs quickly. “This has to be the most dreamy smell ever!!” raved one reviewer. “My bathroom smells amazing after I shower.”

36 A Concealer That Provides 16 Hours Of Coverage e.l.f. Camo Concealer Amazon $5 See On Amazon You don’t want your concealer to smudge away after half a day, so grab this potent one from e.l.f. It’s ultra-pigmented, giving you up to 16 hours of coverage with a flawless matte sheen. Plus, it even comes in more than 15 shades to suit a variety of skin tones. Available shades: Rich Ebony — Fair Rose

37 The Easy-To-Blend Eyeshadow That Can Last Up To 24 Hours REVLON Colorstay Creme Eyeshadow Amazon $6 See On Amazon With its creamy formula that glides onto lids, this eyeshadow is easy to blend into any style — including cut creases. The cap also features a built-in brush in case you get caught doing your makeup on the go, and the long-lasting formula stays put for up to 24 hours. It’s available in over 10 shades.

38 A Primer That Helps Your Eyeshadow Go On Smooth Elizabeth Mott Eye Primer Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you apply this brightening primer onto your eyelids prior to putting makeup on, it can help your eyeshadow go on smoother (and stay on longer). The formula is lightweight, non-greasy, as well as cruelty-free — and it has over 17,000 five-star ratings.

39 This Jelly Peel Mask Made With Fruit Enzymes Bliss Jelly Glow Peel Exfoliator Amazon $10 See On Amazon Some face peels can leave your skin irritated and red — but this one is made with fruit extracts that gently exfoliate and cleanse old skin. Pineapple and papaya enzymes help loosen any dead skin cells, all while cellulose and vitamin B5 help rinse and hydrate.

40 A Gel Cleanser That Foams Up Into A Rich Lather La Roche-Posay Foaming Gel Cleanser Amazon $20 See On Amazon If your skin is prone to breakouts, you might want to try out this oil-free gel cleanser. Unlike some, it lathers up into a rich foam to help get every pore clean — all while helping maintain your skin’s natural pH balance. The best part? It also contains zinc, which can help clear unwanted blemishes.

41 A Flat Iron That Also Lets You Curl Hair CHI Flat Hair Iron Amazon $48 See On Amazon Not only can this flat iron help straighten your hair, but the 1-inch heating plates are so versatile that you can even use them to curl your strands. The temperature is automatically set to 392 degrees Fahrenheit, and the ceramic plates are smooth. Plus, the iron itself is available in three different colors, including a sparkly silver one.

42 This Dry Shampoo That Reinvigorates Third-Day Hair Batiste Dry Shampoo Amazon $10 See On Amazon Don’t have time to wash your hair? Just spritz your roots with this dry shampoo, and it’ll absorb unwanted grease and oil to help lift them up. The fragrance contains subtle notes of lavender and musk. Plus, one reviewer also wrote that it “it smells good without being perfume-y”

43 A Palette That Helps You Sculpt Your Cheekbones COVERGIRL Cheek Palette Amazon $8 See On Amazon Highlight, contour, and blush — this palette comes with all the colors you need to make your cheekbones pop. The colors are formulated to pop against various skin tones, all while leaving your complexion with a luminescent finish. Some reviewers even found it effective without needing to use foundation.

44 The Rose Quartz Facial Roller That Helps Soothe Away Inflammation BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Amazon $15 See On Amazon This roller is made with smooth rose quartz that’s meant to glide across your face for a relaxing effect as it soothes your facial muscles and refreshes your complexion. It’s also great for easing unwanted inflammation, and it comes with a gua sha scraper. This set is even available in jade.