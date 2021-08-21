45 Highly Rated Beauty Products On Amazon You'll Love If You're Cheap AF

If you (like me) are obsessed with skincare and beauty products, than you know just how easy it is to accidentally spend a ton of money on them. But if you know where to shop and what to buy, trying new products and replacing your favorites doesn’t have to break the bank. That’s why I’ve rounded up some of the best beauty products you can buy on Amazon — ones that are both highly-rated by fans and super cheap.

From eyeshadow palettes to sheet masks, there’s something for everyone on this list. If you like a more natural look, go for cleansers, face oils, serums, and subtle highlighters to create a fresh-faced dewy look that’s super on-trend. If you’re more into jump-starting your career as a beauty vlogger, I’ve got you covered, too. There are plenty of bold lipsticks, full-coverage foundations, and setting sprays that will hep you get the style you want for less than the price of a fancy latte.

It might be tough to whittle down your shopping cart, because there’s so much amazing stuff on this list of inexpensive beauty essentials. Fortunately, everything on here costs less than $20, so you can take this as your sign to stock up.

The Cult-Favorite $5 Mascara essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Amazon $5 See On Amazon Over 129,000 Amazon shoppers have given this cult-favorite mascara a five-star rating, and at just $5, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t try it yourself and see what the hype is about. Perfect for anyone who wants a false-lash look without the hassle, this mascara dramatically lengthens lashes and adds an impressive volume boost.

An All-Natural Clay Mask That Deep Cleans Your Pores Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Amazon $15 See On Amazon Give your pores a spa-worthy deep clean with this clay mask, which is made from 100% natural bentonite clay. It’s sold in a 1-pound jar, so you can use it a few times a week and it will still last you a long time. The mask comes in a powder form, and should be mixed with either water or apple cider vinegar before application.

This Matte-Finish Foundation That Amazon Shoppers Swear By Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation Amazon $6 See On Amazon This oil-free foundation comes in 40 different shades ranging from fair porcelain to espresso, so you’re sure to find one that works perfectly for your skin tone. It has a matte finish with buildable coverage, and it offers SPF 18 protection against UV rays. It boasts an overall rating of 4.5 stars from over 75,000 Amazon shoppers who say it’s better than more expensive brands.

A MUA-Approved Lip Gloss That Comes In So Many Colors NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Butter Gloss Amazon $5 See On Amazon Makeup artists love NYX’s high quality, inexpensive products, and this lip gloss is no exception. It’s highly pigmented with a smooth, buttery finish, and it comes in 31 colors that range from nudes to bright pinks and reds. Like all of the brand’s products, it’s certified cruelty-free and never tested on animals.

This Gentle Cleanser That Can Help Reduce Breakouts COSRX Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you want a cleanser that will help prevent breakouts without drying out your skin, try this low pH cleanser from COSRX. It’s formulated with tea tree oil and BHA to keep your skin clear, and it has a soothing gel texture that feels amazing. It’s free from parabens, sulfates, and pthalates, and is hypoallergenic.

A Set Of Makeup Brushes With Chic Rose Gold Accents BS-MALL Makeup Brushes (14 Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon A great set of makeup brushes doesn’t have to break the bank. This 14-piece makeup brush set comes with everything you need for a full face look, including a cute storage case to keep your tools organized. The brushes can be used with either wet or dry makeup formulas, and have chic rose gold accents that will look great out on your bathroom counter or vanity.

This Cleansing Water That Removes Waterproof Makeup Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you want something that’s even gentler than a traditional cleanser, try this micellar cleansing water. Not only does it remove dirt and oil, it can also tackle the most stubborn waterproof makeup — and you don’t even have to rinse it off. The formula is free from oils, alcohol, and fragrances, so you can use it even if you have sensitive skin.

A Coffee-Infused Body Scrub That Will Perk You Up In The Shower OGX Coconut Coffee Scrub and Wash Amazon $6 See On Amazon For a truly invigorating shower experience, it’s hard to beat this coffee-infused body scrub. The base is made with hydrating coconut oil, and there are actual coffee grounds that both exfoliate and wake up your skin. Unlike some body scrubs, this one doubles as a body wash, so you can remove one step from your shower routine.

This Highly-Pigmented Lipstick That Only Costs A Dollar wet n wild Silk Finish Lip Stick Amazon $1 See On Amazon This popular lipstick only costs a dollar, which makes it a great option for trying out new shades that you’re unsure about. It has a silky finish with just a hint of shimmer, and the lipstick is infused with hydrating ingredients like macadamia nut oil and vitamin E, so it won’t leave your lips feeling dried out.

A Trio Of Nourishing Hair Masks Garnier Fructis Variety Hair Masks (3-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Get a salon-worthy treatment without dropping an extra $100 on your next haircut with this variety pack of hair masks. It comes with a smoothing avocado mask, a nourishing coconut-infused mask, and one that’s infused with papaya extract to help repair damaged hair. At just $12 for a pack of three, it’s one of Amazon’s best beauty bargains.

A Powder Bronzer That’s Packed With Moisturizing Ingredients Physicians Formula, Murumuru Butter Bronzer Amazon $13 See On Amazon This powder bronzer is actually good for your skin, since it’s made with gentle, moisturizing ingredients like murumuru and tucuma butters. It gives a soft, warm glow without leaving a cake-y finish, and the compact comes with an applicator sponge that’s easy to use. “Love this formula,” raved one Amazon reviewer, “It's so easy to apply and blend out on the skin.”

This Setting Powder That’s Available In Three Universal Shades Black Radiance True Complexion Loose Setting Powder Amazon $6 See On Amazon Setting powders aren’t one-size-fits-all, which is why this loose powder comes in three different shades that work with a wide variety of skin tones. Wear it over your makeup to increase the staying powder of your look, or dust it over bare skin for a matte finish. It boasts thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon from fans to say it keeps their makeup looking fresh all day long.

A Matte Liquid Lipstick That Really Doesn’t Budge Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick Amazon $8 See On Amazon The search for a liquid lipstick that actually doesn’t smudge is over, because this one really works. It has a matte finish that lasts for up to 16 hours, even through, eating and drinking, and a few of the shades have a pleasant coffee scent that will help wake you up before you’ve even had your morning brew. Over 53,000 Amazon shoppers have given it an overall 4.4-star rating.

This Inexpensive Vitamin C Serum Dr Song Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid Amazon $8 See On Amazon Some Vitamin C serums are so expensive, but this one works just as well as pricier brands and costs less than $10. It’s packed with Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and hydrating Hyaluronic acid that can help even out your skin tone. There’s also lavender oil in the formula, which not only smells amazing, but can help reduce breakouts.

A Leave-In Conditioner That’s Great For Natural Hair Mielle Organics Pomegranate & Honey Leave-In Conditioner Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you have natural hair, you’ll want to try this leave-in conditioner, which is formulated specifically for type 4 textured hair. A multi-purpose product that can help you cut down your hair care routine, it moisturizes, prevents frizz, and enhances shine all at once, and it has a pomegranate and honey scent that smells so good. “The first time i used this, i just kept stroking my hair. It was so amazing,” gushed one fan on Amazon.

A Primer That Makes Your Pores Literally Disappear e.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer Amazon $9 See On Amazon Perfect for anyone who likes to start with an ultra-smooth base for makeup, this putty primer from e.l.f. has over 14,500 five-star ratings on Amazon from fans who say it’s a must-buy. It’s formulated with hydrating squalane, which makes it a great pick for anyone with dry skin, and it’s available in matte, satin, and luminous finishes.

This Eye Cream That’s Great For Sensitive Skin Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Gel Eye Cream with Hyaluronic Acid Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you have sensitive skin, then you know that finding a gentle eye cream is super important. This Neutrogena eye cream is super hydrating thanks to an infusion of hyaluronic acid, and it has a gel cream formula that glides on smooth and sinks into your skin. It’s free from oils and fragrances, and won’t clog your pores.

A Concealer That Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Raving About Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer Amazon $8 See On Amazon Use this popular concealer on everything from blemishes to under-eye circles. It has a convenient applicator sponge, comes in 17 shades, and won’t crease even with all-day wear. Amazon fans are obsessed with this concealer, and over 71,000 shoppers on the site have given it a five-star rating.

A Gentle Cleansing Oil That Brightens Dull Skin THE FACE SHOP Rice Water Cleansing Oil Amazon $13 See On Amazon New to cleansing oils? This lightweight one from K-beauty brand The Face Shop is super lightweight, making it a perfect introduction to this type of product. “This product is basically witchcraft, it's so good,” raved one Amazon reviewer. It’s formulated with rice water to help brighten your skin, and it can be used by itself or as the first step in a double-cleansing routine.

The Oil-Free Moisturizer You Need In Your Nighttime Routine CeraVe PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion Amazon $13 See On Amazon This CeraVe moisturizing lotion is perfect for a no-fuss nighttime skincare routine. It contains ceramides, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid, so you can skip the serums and just use this single powerful product. The lightweight formula is oil-free, and thousands of fans on Amazon say it’s great for all skin types.

A Set Of Wildly Popular Dermaplaning Tools Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Dermaplaning Tool (3 Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon You can use this handy dermaplaning tools to shape your eyebrows, trim your bikini line, exfoliate the skin on your face, and more. They’re wildly popular on Amazon, boasting an impressive overall rating of 4.6 stars from over 119,000 shoppers, and at just $5 for a three-pack, they’re an absolute steal.

This Lightweight Sunscreen That Won’t Leave A White Cast A'PIEU Pure Block Daily Sunscreen Cream Amazon $10 See On Amazon Even on cloudy, cool days, even if you work indoors, it’s still important to make SPF part of your daily routine. This lightweight sunscreen has a creamy formula that glides on smooth and won’t leave a white cast, so you can wear it alone or under makeup. “It is so hard to find sunscreens that make me feel protected without leaving a cast. This one is perfect,” wrote one Amazon shopper. It offers SPF 45 protection, and isn’t sticky or greasy.

A Spray That Keeps Your Makeup Matte All Day Rimmel Stay Matte Setting Spray Amazon $6 See On Amazon Whether you have an elaborate TikTok-worthy makeup look, or just want to keep your minimal makeup looking fresh all day long, a good setting spray can be worth its weight in gold. This one has a matte finish that dries quickly and will help prevent unwanted shine, and the oil-free formula won’t clog your pores, either.

This Liquid Eyeliner That’s Actually Easy To Use NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Epic Ink Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner Amazon $9 See On Amazon I stayed away from liquid eyeliner for so long because it tends to be hard to use, but NYX’s Epic Ink was an absolute game changer for me. It’s as easy to use as a fine-tip marker, and it’s legitimately waterproof, so it will stay put through sweaty workouts, beach days, or a tear-jerker movie marathon.

A Blush That Comes In Shades That Compliment Your Skin Tone Maybelline New York Fit Me Blush Amazon $5 See On Amazon This Maybelline powder blush comes in 10 shades designed to look good on everyone. It blends easily and lasts all day, and has a natural look that blends evenly. “Love, love, love this blush!” raved one Amazon shopper, “I have tried $30 blushes that have faded so much quicker than this. This holds up quite well through the day.”

A Cleanser That’s Approved By The National Eczema Association Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser Amazon $9 See On Amazon The perfect cleanser for anyone with acne-prone or sensitive skin, this gentle face wash bears the National Eczema Association’s official seal of approval. It’s free from dyes, fragrances, and other preservatives, and comes in a large 8-ounce bottle with a convenient pump for easy use. Vanicream is also one of Amazon’s certified Climate Pledge-friendly brands.

This Boar-Bristle Brush That Seems Expensive, But Is Actually Cheap BESTOOL Boar Bristle Hair Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon There’s nothing quite as luxe as a boar-bristle brush, and this one is just $10. The paddle is made from eco-friendly bamboo, and the bristles are a blend of natural boar and nylon with a rubber cushion that will make brushing your hair feel like getting a scalp massage. It’s great for detangling and managing frizz, and can help your hair look shinier, too.

A Hyper-Moisturizing Sheet Mask You Can Wear Before Bed FaceTory Moon Velvet Moisturizing Cream Sheet Mask with Jojoba Oil (5 Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Unwind after a long day with these moisturizing sheet masks, which are sold in a pack for five for only $10. Infused with jojoba oil, shea butter, ceramides and sodium hyaluronate, they’re deeply moisturizing and soothing. The sheet mask itself is made from tencel, which feels soft and silky against the skin.

This Highlighter That You Can Wear Alone Or With Foundation L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer Amazon $12 See On Amazon This creamy highlighter has a lotion-like texture that blends nicely to add a touch of natural glow to any look. It comes in four different shades so you can get just the right one for your skin tone, and it’s made with hydrating ingredients like shea butter. “I love this product. It makes it look like you have a natural glow, without feeling heavy or looking cakey,” wrote one fan on Amazon.

An Eyeshadow Stick With A Built-In Smudger Julep Eyeshadow 101 Crème to Powder Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick Amazon $14 See On Amazon This cream-to-powder eyeshadow stick comes with a built-in smudger on one end, so you can get an on-trend effect without having to pick up a single makeup brush. “I’m the biggest fan of these eyeshadow sticks,” wrote one Amazon shopper, “I live in the tropics and I can go snorkeling and still have this eyeshadow on after half a day in the ocean.” It comes in 21 shades, including neutrals and jewel tones.

This Lightweight Primer That Melts Into Your Skin TOUCH IN SOL No Pore Blem Primer Amazon $16 See On Amazon Fans on Amazon are obsessed with this makeup primer, which glides on smooth and fills in pores so you have a good base for creating the makeup looks of your dreams. The lightweight formula is infused with green tea extract, and it has a melting gel texture that layers well under foundation. “ABSOLUTELY AMAZING! I'm so in love with this primer!” gushed one Amazon shopper.

A Clear Top Coat That Will Help Your Lipstick Stay On All Day COVERGIRL Outlast All Day Top Coat Amazon $4 See On Amazon If you find that transfer-proof lipsticks tend to dry out your lips, try using this clear top coat over a more hydrating lipstick instead. It will keep your lips feeling smooth and moisturized, and can be worn on its own or layered over a lipstick. Amazon reviewers love that it keeps them from having to reapply lipstick throughout the day.

This Adorable Headband That Keeps Your Hair Out Of Your Face I DEW CARE Brown Bear Face Wash Headband Amazon $6 See On Amazon Keeping your hair out of your face will make washing your face so much nicer, and this adorable headband does the trick. It’s made from soft plush velvet that will make you feel like you’re at a spa, and the cute bear ears lend a touch of whimsy to your everyday skincare routine. It also comes in unicorn and cat options.

An All-Purpose Beauty Oil That’s Under $10 Cliganic Rosehip Oil Amazon $9 See On Amazon A universal beauty oil is a great thing to have on hand, and this organic rosehip oil can be used so many ways. Use it in place of a moisturizing cream, run it through your hair to tame frizz and add shine, or rub it into your cuticles to help extend your manicure. It boasts an overall rating of 4.7 stars from over 11,000 Amazon shoppers who say it’s become an essential part of their routine.

This Popular Jade Roller Set That Gives Your Face A Massage RoselynBoutique Jade Roller Gua Sha Massage Tool Set Amazon $15 See On Amazon Relax the muscles in your face with this massage tool set, which includes both a jade roller and a gua sha. This one is popular on Amazon with over 18,000 five-star ratings, and at just $15, it’s way cheaper than getting a facial. “It works like a charm,” wrote one Amazon shopper, “I have some wrinkles around my eyes. Rolled it few times per day in about a month since I got it. Those winkles are gone.”

A Moisturizing Body Gel That Won’t Leave A Greasy Finish Solimo Body Oil Gel with Cocoa Butter Amazon $4 See On Amazon Body oil can be a great alternative to traditional lotions, but applying them can get messy. This body oil gel is the perfect solution, since it’s less messy but just as effective. It’s made with cocoa butter and mineral oil, and is designed to be used on damp skin post-shower for intense hydration.

This Smoothing Hair Treatment That Smells So Good CHI Keratin K-Trix 5 Smoothing Treatment Amazon $7 See On Amazon Instead of spending a ton of money on an expensive keratin treatment, try this smoothing treatment from CHI, which is only $7. This heat-activated product is infused with Keratix, and has a refreshing tea tree and peppermint scent that will make your hair smell so good. “If you blow dry, flatten, or curl your hair...THIS product will do wonders,” wrote one fan on Amazon.

A Nourishing Serum Infused With Hemp Stem Cells Andalou Naturals CannaCell Facial Serum Amazon $13 See On Amazon Hop on the cannabis-infused beauty trend with this serum, which is infused with stem cells from hemp that may help to hydrate and protect your skin from damage. Gentle enough for use on all skin types, fans on Amazon say that it brights and evens out their skin tone and texture, and that it feels silky and refreshing when applied.

This Nude Eyeshadow Palette That’s A Dupe For More Expensive Brands Pacifica Beauty Mineral Eye Shadow Amazon $10 See On Amazon A great nude eyeshadow palette can give you so many different looks, and this one comes with 10 shades for only $10, making it a great bargain. The eyeshadows are vegan and cruelty-free, and are made with mineral colors and mica for a natural, slightly shimmery finish. “I have heavily hooded eyes and I'm always on the lookout for matte nudes that wont smudge within the first half hour,” wrote one Amazon reviewer, “I tried these for the first time yesterday and the color stayed in place all day.”

A Scrub That Will Make Your Lips Ridiculously Soft Handmade Heroes Coconut Lip Scrub Amazon $10 See On Amazon Lip scrubs are great for soothing dry, chapped lips, and this one is a fan favorite on Amazon with over 8,600 perfect five-star ratings. It’s made from natural ingredients like sugar and avocado oil, and it can be used on its own or with a lip scrubbing brush for even deeper exfoliation.

An Acetone-Free Nail Polish Remover That Works Super Well Mineral Fusion Nail Polish Remover Amazon $7 See On Amazon Not all acetone-free nail polish removers are created equal, but this one really works. Not convinced? It has an impressing overall rating of 4.8 stars from over 45,600 Amazon shoppers who say it removes even tricky glitter nail polish with ease. It’s gentle enough to use as a base before applying color as well as for removal once you’re ready to refresh your manicure.

Some Holographic Highlighters That Will Help Your Makeup Pop UCANBE Kaleidoscope Holographic Highlighter Palette Amazon $10 See On Amazon This holographic highlighter palette is perfect for creating high-drama, on-trend looks that seriously pop. The nine colors can be used to accent cheekbones and other areas, layered over lip color, or used as eyeshadows. Fans on Amazon say that these highlighters are super pigmented and don’t have a chalky finish.

A Plant-Based Detangling Spray You Can Use Every Day The Honest Company Sweet Orange Vanilla Conditioning Detangler Amazon $6 See On Amazon A great detangling spray can save you the troubles of snarls and snags when brushing your hair, and this one doubles as a leave-in conditioner. It has an orange and vanilla scent that fans on Amazon love, and it’s plant-based and vegan-friendly, so you can feel good about what you’re putting in your hair.

An Eyebrow Pencil That Gives A Natural Look ETUDE HOUSE Long Lasting Eyebrow Pencil Amazon $5 See On Amazon This eyebrow pencil from cult-favorite Korean beauty brand Etude House will help you get full, natural-looking eyebrows with very little effort. The angled pencil is easy to apply, and theres a brush on the other end so you can smooth out the texture. It comes in seven different shades, and has thousands of positive ratings on Amazon.