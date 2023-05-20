Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of These Dank Things You've Probably Never Heard Of

Think about your favorite gadgets — the ones you use on a near-daily basis. What do you love about them? Most likely, they make your life so much easier. But, what if I told you that Amazon has tons of genius products you’ve never even heard of? From clever kitchen tools that save you on meal prep time to wallet-friendly home upgrades, I’ve gathered some of the most popular items on Amazon that you didn’t know you needed. But you might want to act fast — they’re selling out fast.

1 These Fast-Acting Acne Patches That Minimize Irritation Mighty Patch Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch (36-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Thanks to its translucent design, the Mighty Patch — made with absorbent hydrocolloid — is barely noticeable. Each discreet patch is placed directly over your pimple, drawing out and soaking up excess oil and gunk in as little as six hours. Not to mention, the thin covering acts as a protective barrier, preventing you from picking at your face while it heals.

2 A Hand-Powered Grater That Shreds In Seconds Geedel Rotary Cheese Grater Amazon $29 See On Amazon Faster than a traditional box grater, this rotary grater just requires a few cranks of a handle to create piles of shredded cheese or veggies. It comes with three interchangeable blades, allowing you to slice a batch of veggies or finely chop nuts for a salad. The versatile gadget will quickly prove its worth in the kitchen — plus, it comes in fun hues like lime green and bright orange. Available colors and styles: 9

3 This Vacuum Cleaner That Keeps Your Car’s Interior Spotless THISWORX Car Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $35 See On Amazon Dust, sand, crumbs, pet hair... The inside of your car can quickly become covered in any number of things. Luckily, this handheld car vacuum allows you to suction up small messes as soon as they happen. Equipped with a 16-foot-long power cord that plugs directly into your car’s 12-volt outlet, the vacuum can easily reach any corner of your vehicle. Plus, the interchangeable attachments give you access to all those hard-to-reach crevices, like between your seat cushions or next to your console. Available colors and styles: 3

4 These Ultra-Absorbent Dishcloths That Are Reusable & Biodegradable Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dishcloths (10-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon By investing in these absorbent Swedish dishcloths, you can cut down on your paper towel usage — or even eliminate it altogether. Safe for use on all surfaces, each cloth becomes soft with water and remains stiff when dry. That means you can use them for a wide variety of household tasks, from sopping up a beverage spill to scrubbing down a greasy pan. Just throw them in the wash after each use. Available multipacks: 10

5 The Exfoliating Foot Masks That Leave Your Soles Feeling Soft Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask (2 Pairs) Amazon $22 See On Amazon If scrubbing your soles with a pumice stone isn’t your thing, kick your feet up with a pair of these exfoliating masks. Just slip them on like a pair of booties and relax for 60 minutes. The blend of botanical extracts and salicylic acid deeply penetrates your feet — after a week, you’ll begin to notice the dry, dead skin peeling away without any extra effort on your part. Available scents: Aloe Vera, Peppermint, Tea Tree

6 The Plug-In Trap That Catches Flying Bugs Without Any Chemicals Mosalogic Flying Insect Trap Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keeping gnats, mosquitos, and fruit flies at bay inside your home is as easy as plugging in this UV light insect trap. The glow of the light attracts bugs to the tacky glue card — once they land on the sticky surface, they’re permanently trapped. All you have to do is replace the card once it becomes full with bugs (believe me, it will). Plus, it doubles as a night light for your bathroom, bedroom, or kitchen.

7 A Microneedling Tool That Boost Your Skin’s Brightness Sdara Skincare Derma Roller Amazon $12 See On Amazon Covered in tons of tiny needles, this facial tool isn’t an instrument of torture — it’s an effective way to exfoliate your skin and up your glow. Roll the prickly surface gently over your face once a week to encourage cell turnover and help boost your skin’s natural radiance. Then, follow up with your favorite serum for maximum absorption.

8 These Insulated Wine Glasses That Are Fully Shatterproof FineDine Stainless Steel Unbreakable Wine Glasses (Set of 4) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Ideal for outdoor picnics or gatherings on the patio, these wine glasses are made out of shatterproof stainless steel. Not only does the sleek, sturdy material keep them from breaking, it also keeps your beverage chilled while you sip. Choose from dozens of stemless designs, ranging from on-trend ombré styles to sophisticated marble patterns. Available colors and patterns: 26

9 A Pair Of Flexible Magnetic Lights That Illuminate Your Grill At Night Benicci Flexible LED BBQ Grill Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Just because the sun’s setting doesn’t mean your barbecue has to stop. Each of these flexible LED lights has a strong magnetic base that attaches to the hood of your grill, with an adjustable neck that shines in whichever direction you wish. The battery-powered devices are also great for illuminating the space underneath your car’s hood or providing extra visibility while camping.

10 This Neat Little Timer That’s So Easy To Use mooas Cube Timer Amazon $15 See On Amazon With this cool little timer, keeping track of the time couldn’t be any easier. Each side of the battery-powered cube has a different amount of time inscribed on it, ranging from 1 minute to 50 minutes. Simply place your desired time face up to activate the timer — when time is up, the device will let you know with a volume-adjustable alarm. Use it for cooking, at-home workouts, afternoon power naps, and more. Available colors: 5

11 The Transparent Bird Feeder You Can Set Up In Any Window Nature Anywhere Window Bird Feeder Amazon $32 See On Amazon One of the best parts about having a bird feeder is admiring your little winged visitors — and this transparent model allows you to do it from the comfort of the indoors. You can set it up in any window with four large suction cups located on the back. The feeding tray slides out for easy filling and cleaning, and the two compartments let you add different types of foods to attract a variety of feathered friends.

12 These Disposable Drain Protectors That Prevent Hair Clogs Aire Allure Disposable Shower Drain Protectors (25-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These disposable hair catchers can be laid over any flat drain, and prevent hair from going down the pipe and causing clogs. (They also keep bugs from crawling up out of the drain.) Each one adheres to your tub with a strong, waterproof adhesive, staying in place for weeks before you need to peel it off and replace it.

13 The Fan-Favorite Pet Hair Remover With Tons Of 5-Star Reviews ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Amazon $30 See On Amazon So many pet hair removal products claim to work well, but not all of them actually do — ChomChom’s rolling tool is the real deal. Bolstered by over 106,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the handheld roller lifts fur from your upholstery, clothing, and carpet. The collected hair is stored neatly inside, so you can easily dispose of it in the trash.

14 These Gel-Infused Heel Socks That Moisturize Tough, Dry Skin Dr. Frederick's Original Moisturizing Heel Socks (2 Pairs) Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you’re dealing with dry, cracked heels, these moisturizing socks can provide fast relief. They’re infused with soothing gel that locks in moisture, while their vented, toeless design encourages airflow. Simply apply your favorite nourishing foot cream, then pull the socks over your heels. All that’s left to do is to kick back and relax.

15 This Glass Cleaning Cloth That Delivers A Streak-Free Shine persik Pure-Sky Window Glass Cleaning Cloth Amazon $9 See On Amazon Made out of Persik’s patented Pure-Sky microfiber fabric, this cleaning cloth is great for wiping and dusting mirrors, window panes, stainless steel refrigerators, and so much more. All it needs is a little bit of water to deliver a streak-free shine (no harsh ingredients required). Even better, you can use this cloth over and over again — just toss it in the washing machine to freshen it up.

16 A Digital Meat Thermometer That Takes The Guesswork Out Of Cooking KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Instead of just throwing your meat on the grill and hoping for the best, you can use this digital thermometer to ensure your chicken, steak, or fish reaches its proper internal temperature. The bright LCD screen clearly displays the accurate temperature in just a few seconds, and you can easily switch between Celsius and Fahrenheit by pressing the button on the front. An internal magnet lets you hang it on the fridge or grill. Available colors: 3

17 The Wireless Doorbell Set With Over 50 Chimes To Choose From SadoTech Wireless Doorbells (3-Pieces) Amazon $30 See On Amazon One way to make your home instantly feel nicer? Install this wireless doorbell set. It offers way more customizability than your standard doorbell; you can choose from over 50 different chime sounds and four volume levels. Each plug-in receiver provides up to 600 feet of coverage, pairing with the self-adhesive transmitter that mounts to any smooth surface — i.e., no complicated installation or wiring necessary. Available colors: 6

18 A Set Of Heavy-Duty Oven Mitts & Pot Holders Made Of Silicone HOMWE Silicone Oven Mitts and Pot Holders (4-Pieces) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Hard-wearing and resistant to temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, these oven mitts and pot holders can be counted on to protect your hands when pulling hot trays out of the oven. Each piece is made of nonslip, waterproof silicone, which shields your skin while remaining flexible. The extra-long mitts are designed with heavy-duty fabric cuffs that keep your forearms from getting burned, as well.

19 This Extra-Long Foam Roller That Promotes Muscle Recovery Maximo Fitness Foam Roller Amazon $58 See On Amazon Designed with a textured surface, this extra-long foam roller provides a full-body muscle massage from your shoulders all the way down to your calves. It’s also an incredibly useful tool for pilates, yoga, and physical therapy — and, since it’s so lightweight, you can easily transport it to and from the gym. Use it pre-workout to warm up muscles and post-workout to speed up recovery. Available sizes: 18 inches, 36 inches

Available colors: 6

20 A Lumbar-Supportive Cushion You Can Take Anywhere Samsonite Memory Foam Lumbar Support Cushion Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made from high-density memory foam with a breathable fabric cover, this ergonomic cushion supports your lumbar region no matter where you happen to be — this may help reduce lower back discomfort when sitting for long periods of time. A set of elastic straps allows you to attach the pillow to your office chair, car seat, or flight recliner, so you can feel supported and comfortable.

21 This Stackable Food Storage Container That’s Great For Lunches To Go Bentgo Classic Stackable Bento Lunch Box Amazon $15 See On Amazon Meet your new favorite meal prepping tool — this stackable food container. It’s designed with two separate compartments, each with their own tightly sealing lid. The top layer is split into two portions, perfect for separating your sides. A center divider provides a spot for your eating utensils, so you can take your meal with you to the office or campus. It’s freezer-, microwave-, and dishwasher-safe. Available colors: 8

22 The Minimalist Terrarium That’s So Cool & Modern XXXFLOWER Plant Terrarium with Wooden Stand Amazon $20 See On Amazon Featuring a minimalist wooden frame and three glass bulb planters, this modern-looking terrarium elevates any coffee table, patio, or windowsill. Add your water-rooted plants, freshly cut flowers, or herbs — the bulbs stay elevated thanks to a sturdy metal rod. This terrarium also makes a thoughtful, wallet-friendly gift for any plant lover in your life.

23 This Electric Can Opener That Works With The Push Of A Button Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener Amazon $29 See On Amazon Save your hands from the work of twisting a can opener by investing in this little gadget that removes lids with the push of a button. The battery-powered can opener cuts through metal in mere seconds, while also eliminating the jagged, sharp edges that may occur with traditional openers. Choose from four colors: red, blue, teal, and white. Available colors: 4

24 A Soil Meter That Tells You When Your Plants Need Watering XLUX Soil Moisture Meter Amazon $13 See On Amazon It can be easy to under-water (and over-water) you plants, but with this probe meter, you’ll know just how much moisture your soil needs. The battery-free device can be placed directly in your potted plant or garden, and begins working immediately. The easy-to-read dial indicates how wet or dry the soil actually is — your goal is to keep the dirt within the “moist” range.

25 The Versatile Countertop Egg Cooker With Sky-High Ratings Dash Rapid Egg Cooker Amazon $18 See On Amazon What’s amazing about Dash’s countertop cooker is that it has the ability to hard boil, poach, and even scramble your eggs in just a few minutes. With a six-egg capacity, it’s a worthwhile investment for homes with families or roommates — or anyone who loves deviled eggs. Plus, this kitchen gadget is incredibly popular among customers; it boasts an average score of 4.7 out of five stars on Amazon after over 114,000 ratings. Available colors: 8

26 These Whimsical Stake Lights That Are Solar Powered TONULAX Solar Garden Lights Amazon $22 See On Amazon Each one of these stake lights features a cluster of small bulbs that gently sway in the breeze, creating a whimsical, twinkly effect in your garden or along your front path. Even better, the lights are completely solar powered, automatically turning on when the sun goes down. Since they’re both heat-resistant and waterproof, you can rest assured they’ll work, no matter the weather.

27 A Lock Attachment That Makes Your Door Extra Secure Rishon Enterprises Inc. Addalock Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whether you’re looking to add extra security to an apartment, dorm, or hotel room, this portable lock attachment is great to have on hand. Suitable for most hinged, inward-swinging doors, the sturdy metal piece clamps onto the strike plate and remains securely in place. When not in use, simply place it inside the included red storage pouch for safe keeping.

28 This Adjustable Bidet That Installs Seamlessly Onto Your Toilet LUXE Bidet Toilet Attachment Amazon $47 See On Amazon Adding a bidet to your toilet doesn’t have to be intimidating or costly — this particular attachment is proof. Installing seamlessly with the included hardware, the bidet provides a high-quality, customizable experience with every single use. The dual adjustable dials allow you to fine-tune the pressure and angle of the stream of water for maximum comfort. Available colors: Blue, Rose Gold, White

29 The Bright Blue Goo That Removes Dirt & Dust From Your Car’s Interior PULIDIKI Interior Detail Removal Putty Amazon $7 See On Amazon While it may look more like a science experiment than a cleaning product, this bright blue putty is the secret to keeping your car’s interior clean. Simply smush the gel into your air vents, center console, and cupholders, then pull it out to lift up the dirt and dust caked inside your vehicle’s crevices. In addition to your car, this goo is also great for cleaning your computer’s keyboard.

30 A Complete Sushi Kit That Even Beginners Can Use Alas Complete Sushi Making Kit Amazon $25 See On Amazon You provide the fish, veggies, and rice, and this sushi making kit provides everything else. Complete with two bamboo rolling mats, a stainless steel knife, a cylindrical mold, an avocado slicer, and more, the beginner-friendly kit takes you through each step of preparing your own sushi creations. With a little bit of practice, you’ll be whipping up homemade rolls like a pro.

31 These Gloves That Protect Your Hands While Your Nail Gels Cure MelodySusie UV Shield Gloves Amazon $11 See On Amazon Nail gels need to spend some time under a UV lamp to fully cure, but that powerful light can be hard on your hands. Luckily, you can sport these fingerless gloves — they shield your hands from the UV rays while your manicure sets. Made out of a stretchy blend of nylon and spandex, the gloves are soft and comfortable to wear. They even come in fun, statement-making hues such as lavender and hot pink. Available colors: 5

32 Some Comfy Slides That Reviewers Describe As “Cloud-Like” Cushionaire Cloud Slides Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made of cushy, textured foam, these slide-on sandals keep your feet in total comfort as you walk around the house or hang by the pool. “Feels squishy yet durable and sturdy. Great support. Like walking on clouds,” one reviewer raved. They come in tons of different colors, ranging from soft neutral shades to vibrant, eye-catching hues. You’ll even find fun patterns such as leopard print and rainbow tie-dye. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors and patterns: 30

33 This Bamboo Charcuterie Board With A Built-In Knife Drawer SMIRLY Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set Amazon $38 See On Amazon If you’re going to assemble a charcuterie board, you ought to do it in style. This sophisticated bamboo serving board is thoughtfully designed with a built-in drawer that holds a set of four serving knives, two slate labels, and a piece of chalk. Meanwhile, the surface of the board features a deep groove around the border to hold nuts and crackers. A set of two bowls for jam or olives and a rounded fruit tray sweeten the deal even further.

34 A Miniature Fridge For Your Countertop Or Car CROWNFUL Mini Fridge Amazon $47 See On Amazon This multifunctional little refrigerator is perfect for storing everything from beverages to skin-care products. Measuring just under 8 inches tall, it’s small enough to fit on a kitchen counter or bathroom shelf. Even better, it’s designed with a carrying handle that allows you to easily transport it anywhere. With the included 12-volt plug, you can even set it up in your car to store snacks on your next road trip. Available colors: 6

35 This Container Designed To Hold Your Leftover Bacon Grease Aulett Home Bacon Grease Container With Strainer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Before you dispose of those leftover bacon drippings, you should consider storing them in this stainless steel container — bacon grease can be used to add delicious flavor to your pancakes, eggs, and even popcorn. Equipped with a mesh strainer and sturdy lid, the spouted vessel keeps grease out of the way and on hand for easy pouring into your pan.

36 The Microwave Popcorn Maker That Doesn’t Require Any Oil Or Butter Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $15 See On Amazon This microwave popcorn maker requires nothing but kernels to whip up a delicious snack — although you can certainly add oil, butter, or seasonings depending on your taste. Holding up to 15 cups of popped corn, the silicone bowl is thoughtfully designed with handles and a heat-resistant lid. Plus, it collapses flat when not in use, so it’ll save you on cupboard space. Available colors: 14

37 This Mortar & Pestle For Crushing Herbs, Spices & Guacamole Laevo Mortar and Pestle Set Amazon $28 See On Amazon Made from solid granite, this mortar and pestle adds an element of your sophistication to your kitchen. It’s also surprisingly useful. The handheld grinder is perfect for crushing up herbs, spices, coffee beans, or salt crystals — you can even use it to mash up avocados for guacamole. Flip the deep-sided bowl over to reveal a shallower bowl that holds smaller amounts of ingredients. Available styles: Gray Granite, White Marble

38 The Highly Rated Lens Cloths Made From Super Dense Microfiber Koala Lens Cleaning Cloths (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon With an overall 4.7-star rating after 15,000 reviews on Amazon, these lens cleaning cloths are a step above the rest. Perfect for eyeglasses and sunglasses, they’re made from Japanese microfiber that’s designed to be three to six times denser than competitors — this provides lint-free cleaning with no streaks left behind. They’re washable and reusable, and can also remove smudges and fingerprints from camera and binocular lenses. Available multipacks: 3

39 This DIY Herb-Growing Kit With 9 Different Varieties Planters' Choice 9-Herb Window Garden Kit Amazon $35 See On Amazon Not only can growing your own herbs be fun, it can also be handy when you’re cooking in the kitchen. Complete with nine different seed packets, reusable pots, and expandable soil discs, this growing kit has everything you need to get started. Plus, you get a set of labeled stakes for keeping track of all your new plants. With this setup, you’ll be growing chives, parsley, basil, and more — in no time at all.

40 The Solid Shampoo Bar That’s More Eco-Friendly Than Bottled Options Viori Shampoo Bar Amazon $19 See On Amazon Combining hydrating natural ingredients including shea butter, aloe vera, and rice protein, this solid shampoo bar cleanses, moisturizes, and strengthens the hair without any harsh additives. Not to mention, the packaging is plastic-free — making it an eco-friendly alternative to bottled hair products. The shampoo comes in delicious scents like citrus, terrace garden (with notes of lily, jasmine, and vanilla), and waterfall (which smells like cedar, amber, and mandarin). Available scents: 4

41 A Pocket-Sized Printer That’s Like Your Own Personal Photo Booth Phomemo M02 Pocket Printer Amazon $38 See On Amazon Ever wished you could share a magical photo with friends, right then and there? Consider this pocket-sized printer your own personal photo booth. But that’s not this gadget’s only use — it’s also great for creating physical copies of study notes, to-do lists, and custom-made stickers. Measuring just over 3 inches wide, its ultra-compact size makes it easy to pack while traveling. Available colors and patterns: 6

42 This Ingenious Salad Spinner That Moonlights As A Colander & Serving Bowl OXO Good Grips Salad Spinner Amazon $30 See On Amazon With a single push of the central pump, this salad spinner quickly rotates, whisking the water away from your freshly rinsed lettuce and vegetables and into the outside bowl. In other words, you’ll never have a soggy salad again. The large basket holds just under 20 cups of food — plus, it doubles as a colander for rinsing and a serving bowl when you’re ready to eat.

43 These Headrest Hooks That Keep Your Bags From Spilling Onto Your Car’s Floor Amooca Car Seat Headrest Hook (4-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Whether it’s a purse, a backpack, or some grocery bags, these sturdy headrest hooks help you keep your belongings secure and off the floor of your car. This way, your items won’t spill out every time you make a sharp turn — and you’ll always be able to keep your bag within arm’s reach. Each sturdy hook easily latches onto your headrest and holds up to 55 pounds of weight. Available colors: 7

44 A Shoe Cleaning Kit That Keeps Your Kicks Looking Fresh Jason Markk Shoe Cleaning Essentials Amazon $18 See On Amazon This shoe cleaning kit includes a bottle of Jason Markk’s signature solution and a large bristle brush. Just apply a small amount of the non-abrasive formula to your leather, suede, rubber, or canvas kicks, then use the brush to scrub away any dirt stains or debris. The 4-ounce bottle contains enough cleaner to tackle up to 100 pairs of sneakers.

45 This Fan-Favorite Laptop Stand That Prevents Neck Strain Nulaxy Ergonomic Laptop Stand Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you’re noticing that your back aches after a day of working on your laptop, you may want to invest in this ergonomic laptop stand that boasts a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating. Made of lightweight yet sturdy aluminum, the sleek stand props your laptop up to eye level, so you don’t have to strain your neck. (Plus the open design allows for better airflow underneath.) It’s compatible with devices ranging from 10 inches to 16 inches wide, and comes in shades such as silver, black, rose gold, and light purple. Available colors: 7

46 A Set Of Cleaning Tools Specifically Designed For Your Earbuds Aijeff Cleaner Kit for Airpods Amazon $9 See On Amazon Over time, wireless earbuds can become caked in dirt and earwax — which is why this cleaning kit is such a genius invention. The narrow-tip pen clears out debris from the crevices of your earphones, while the flocking sponge clears the dust out of your wireless charging case. Both pens are retractable, keeping the heads protected while not in use. Available colors: White, Black

47 This Handheld Fabric Shaver That Restores Your Pilling Sweaters & More BEAUTURAL Fabric Shaver Amazon $12 See On Amazon Equipped with a sharp stainless steel blade and a wide mesh shield, this fabric shaver removes the small bits of fuzz from your pilling sweaters and socks in a matter of seconds. Switch between two speeds and three different hole sizes, depending on the texture of your fabric. Since it’s battery-operated, the shaver is completely cordless — so you can use it anywhere.

48 The Flexible Garden Hose That’s Ultra-Lightweight Flexzilla Garden Hose Amazon $40 See On Amazon Make watering your garden so much easier by swapping out your bulky hose for this one that’s incredibly flexible and lightweight. Constructed out of durable hybrid polymer, the hose won’t kink under pressure — and it coils easily when not in use. There are seven lengths available, ranging from 3 feet all the way to 100 feet. Available sizes: 3 feet — 100 feet

49 These Pet Food Can Covers That Keep Contents Fresh IVIA PET Food Can Covers (4-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon These ingenious silicone covers conveniently seal up your open pet food cans in the fridge, so you can serve your four-legged friend dinner, then save the rest for later. You’ll find that they’re much easier to use (and way less messy) than plastic wrap or foil. Not to mention, each cover is designed to hold three different sizes of cans — so they’re universally compatible. Available multipacks: 5