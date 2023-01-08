Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of These Home Improvement Products With Fanatical Reviews

If trouble areas around the house are haunting your dreams, you may be compelled to search high and low for the best solutions on offer — and this list is here to narrow down the field. Even better, all of these home improvement products are backed by trusted customers who’ve provided fanatical reviews.

For instance, your bedroom can immediately be spruced up by a microfiber bed sheet set that boasts over 137,000 ratings. And the garage will never look more organized than with an incredibly sturdy three-tiered storage shelf that is clearly obsession-worthy. Reviewer-approved motion-sensing LED lights and beloved smart plugs will also have your home running in tip-top shape.

Browse the list below for trusted answers to your home’s most plaguing issues and say hello to trouble-free dreams from now on.

1 A Silicone Gap Cover That Prevents Hard-To-Reach Spills HELESIN Silicone Gap Cover (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon This ingenious silicone gap cover has over 7,300 five-star reviews for its very niche use of covering those few inches of space between the stove and the countertop. Spaghetti sauce or flying pieces of broccoli will never again fall down that impenetrable crevasse as the BPA-free cover creates a firm seal. Trim it to your desired length and pop it into the top rack of the dishwasher for easy cleaning. One glowing review: “I didn't even know these were a thing. What an awesome product, easy to clean. Thank you!”

2 This Door Draft Stopper That Doesn’t Prevent The Door From Opening & Closing Everlasting Comfort Under-Door Draft Stopper Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re dealing with drafts but hate increased clutter on the floor, then this 2-inch door draft stopper will fit the bill. It can be custom trimmed to fit your exact dimensions and attaches securely to your door using hook and loop fasteners so that you can effortlessly open and close it. Use it on all types of surfaces and, in addition to preventing drafts, it also conveniently blocks light and sound. One glowing review: “Works perfectly! Love it! Was getting a major draft from under my door, installed this with ease and it solved the draft issue.”

3 A Furniture Repair Kit That Can Match Any Wood Finish Katzco Furniture Repair Kit (13-Pieces) Amazon $8 See On Amazon That eyesore of a scratch on your heirloom wooden credenza can be fixed in no time with this furniture repair kit that comes with markers to match any type of finish. Each kit includes six wax sticks, a wax stick sharpener, and six markers in various shades of brown ranging from black to oak. Simply apply the wax to the scratch then fill it in with the appropriate marker and watch as the scuff subtly disappears. One glowing review: “ I cannot say enough about this product. I have gifted it to friends who are as amazed as I at how well it works and how easy it is to use. It only takes minutes. This is one of the best purchases I’ve ever made.”

4 This Battery Organizer That Comes With Its Own Battery Tester The Battery Organizer and Tester Amazon $19 See On Amazon There’s nothing more frustrating than a jumble of batteries whose life expectancies remain a mystery. This popular battery organizer with over 18,500 reviews will change all that forever. It can store up to 93 batteries of all types including 9-volt, AA, and AAA. The case can be stored in a cabinet and mounted to a wall, but, best of all, it comes with its very own battery tester so you can say goodbye to trial and error frustration forevermore. One glowing review: “I wish I would have bought this years ago. It is perfect. Now I don’t have to go into every drawer looking for batteries. Easy and has a tester to check charge.”

5 A Grout Cleaning Brush That Makes Tiles Sparkle Crown Choice Grout Cleaner Brush Amazon $15 See On Amazon When your grout is looking less than sparkling, your tiles can appear that much grubbier. Enter this incredible grout cleaning brush that’s made with specially angled nylon bristles to fit into narrow spaces. It’s soft enough to not damage grout and includes an ergonomically designed handle that won’t cause cramping, so you can get down to business efficiently and comfortably. One glowing review: “I was hopeful but skeptical that this product would clean grout in my bathroom that I've scrubbed and scrubbed with other products. But it DID! It's like an entirely new bathroom now that the grout looks clean. Very easy to hold, and cleans the grout without damaging it.”

6 These Rug Corner Grippers That Keep Carpet In Place StepNGrip Rug Grippers (8-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Keep rug corners from curling up and prevent sliding at the same time with these rug corner grippers. They go on easily using strong self-adhesive and can be refreshed at any time by simply using a little moisture. Each pack comes with eight v-shaped grippers and an EVA foam tip allows the corner to be lifted easily so as to clean underneath. One glowing review: “Even when my 150-pound Newfoundland runs into the area rug, it doesn't move! Love these!”

7 A Set Of Drawer Dividers That Expand Using A Built-In Spring Homemaid Living Bamboo Drawer Dividers (Set of 4) Amazon $38 See On Amazon These bamboo drawer dividers with over 5,700 reviews are beloved for their ability to instantly create order out of chaos. They come in a pack of four, fit in almost all standard drawers, and use a built-in spring to adjust to your specific dimensions. Use them horizontally or vertically while soft foam pads at either end prevent scuffs to your drawer interiors. They’re available in three finishes: white, gray, and natural bamboo. One Glowing Review: “Absolutely in love with these! What a great product! Sturdy, well made and it organized my kitchen drawers!!”

8 This Stackable Water Bottle Organizer That Stores Horizontally CLEARSPACE Water Bottle Organizer Amazon $23 See On Amazon This water bottle organizer takes those haphazardly stored reusables and makes them easily accessible and tidy-looking. The organizer, which is made of durable, clear plastic, comes in a pack of two and can hold up to three bottles. Stack them one on top of the other and place them on your countertop, in your cabinet, or even in your fridge to have your chilled beverage ready to go for the day. One glowing review: “This is a must-have in our home. There are five of us and between water bottles, shaker bottles, and tumblers they were taking up so much space! This has helped us organize everything.”

9 An LED Motion Sensing Light That Installs Easily Brilliant Evolution LED Motion Sensor Lights (6-Pack) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Easily add warm accent lighting throughout your home with this LED motion-sensing light that comes in a pack of six. It uses a simple self-adhesive to attach to walls or the underside of cabinets and turns on automatically when it detects movement up to 10 feet away, turning off after 30 seconds of stillness. It won’t cost you any extra in electricity bills as it uses three batteries to operate and lasts for up to 100 hours. One glowing review: “I hate turning on lights in the middle of the night. These are the perfect amount of light!! I have one in my bathroom so I don’t have to turn on the light and blind myself. Great buy!!”

10 These Door Stoppers That Work On All Kinds Of Surfaces Wundermax Door Stoppers (3-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Keep even seriously heavy doors open with these door stoppers with over 17,000 reviews made of extremely grippy and flexible rubber. They work well on multiple surfaces such as concrete, wood, tile, linoleum, and carpet, and can be used from either the inside or outside of your door. They come in five shades such as white or red and even include their very own holders so as to keep them neatly stored when not needed. One glowing review: “Seriously the best and I love that while not in use I can put them in the little holder on the back of the door [...] 10/10 recommend.”

11 A Set Of Magnetic Dry Erase Calendars To Keep You Organized Everyday Home & Me Magnetic Dry Erase Calendar Bundle Amazon $21 See On Amazon Get yourself (and everyone else) on the same page with complete ease using these magnetic dry-erase calendars that stay in plain sight on the fridge. The bundle comes with monthly, weekly, and daily calendar boards so you can track longer and shorter-term events and tasks. It also includes six fine-tip dry-erase pens in different colors, as well as a larger board eraser for effortless clean slates. With over 5,000 five-star reviews, this calendar bundle is clearly a go-to choice for those looking to feel in control of the schedule (and not the other way around). One glowing review: “High-quality set with great options for personalizable organization!! Love this set and would buy it again if needed. We have a multigenerational household with many people on different schedules — this organizer covers all our needs. Love it.”

12 This Cute Doormat That Traps Dust & Debris SliptoGrip Natural Door Mat Amazon $25 See On Amazon Add a bit of charm as well as a dirt and debris-fighting boundary with this coco coir doormat that comes in lots of adorable designs. Welcome people into your home with cheerful birds, an elegant “Hello”, or whimsical cacti. The mat can be easily cleaned by being shaken out and vacuumed. It’s fully weatherproof and water-resistant and features a secure non-slip backing. One glowing review: “I was looking for a good quality doormat that would still look good with heavy traffic. This doormat has the course bristles I was searching for and it’s colorful too. Just what I was hoping for! Very good quality. Heavy and nothing cheap about it. I’m 100% satisfied.”

13 A Pack Of Cedar Blocks To Protect Clothing In Storage CEDAR HOME Cedar Blocks for Clothes Storage Amazon $25 See On Amazon On top of smelling wonderful, these cedar blocks that are made from North American Red Cedar will work to keep clothing protected throughout the year from moths and mustiness. Each pack comes with 30 cedar rings that fit around hooks to protect hanging clothing as well as 10 cedar balls that are perfect for distributing throughout dresser drawers. Keep your cedar constantly fresh by simply rubbing it with a bit of fine sandpaper. One glowing review: “These are true cedar pieces. And they will not only protect my closets from moths, they also add a very nice cedar scent to everything - not too much, just right!”

14 This Chalk-Style Paint That Dries In A Matte Finish Country Chic Paint Chalk Style Paint Amazon $27 See On Amazon Affordably and quickly give your home a refresh with this chalk-style paint that adheres to almost any surface and dries in a chic matte finish. It comes in a plethora of shades and is made without any toxic chemicals. With a built-in primer and top coat, it takes little work to apply and dries within a fast 30 minutes. With over 7,500 five-star reviews on Amazon, people love this paint that makes home improvement easy yet effective. One glowing review: “I loved this! Didn’t even need a second coat, buffing, or a protectant. Worked really well for my antique dresser!”

15 A Floating Corner Shelf As Stylish Storage Greenco Corner Floating Shelves Amazon $15 See On Amazon Create a corner of visual interest while providing yourself with extra storage with this floating corner shelf. It assembles easily, mounts to the wall securely with the included hardware, and is perfect for displaying treasured photos, works of art, plants, or storing knickknacks. Choose between three different finishes to complement your existing look: espresso, gray, and natural. One glowing review: “It’s such a beautiful accent on the corner wall. Highly recommend it!”

16 These Hexagonal Floating Shelves In Multiple Sizes Greenco Hexagon Floating Shelves (3-Piece Set) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Transform empty walls into eye-catching displays with these hexagonal floating shelves that come in three different sizes. Arrange them in multiple ways depending on your preference and place plants, pictures, or favorite Rubik's cubes on the natural wooden platform as a creative display. The metal wire frames are lightweight, yet sturdy, and mount easily with all hardware included. One glowing review: “Love the sizes, easy to install, made my wall look better!”

17 A Heat & Air Deflector That Attaches To Vents Magnetically Home Intuition Heat and Air Deflector Amazon $18 See On Amazon Get the most out of your heating and cooling by directing air where it’s needed using these heat and air deflectors. They attach magnetically to vents and are adjustable and able to expand up to 14 inches to fit differing sizes. By directing air flow more precisely, you’ll be able to use less heating or cooling which, in turn, can help to bring down energy costs as well as prevent expensive HVAC maintenance. One glowing review: “Super easy to install and adaptable to various sizes. Redirects air but still feel the airflow from our vent, it’s just not blowing in our face now!”

18 This Cork Board With A Chic Wooden Frame SKL Cork Board Amazon $38 See On Amazon Create a vision board, display photos, or keep track of important notes with this cork board that adds cute decor with its minimalist white aesthetic and chic wooden frame. Available in black as well, it features a medium-density fiberboard backing so as to keep push pins firmly in place. Mount it to the wall with the included hardware and place it in any room of the house from the bedroom to the home office. One glowing review: “This cork board is everything I wanted. It's elegant, beautiful, sturdy, and functional.”

19 A Chalkboard Wallpaper That’s Peel-And-Stick MMFB Arts & Crafts Chalkboard Amazon $8 See On Amazon Make any wall in the house a place for creativity or organization with this chalkboard wallpaper that uses the simple peel-and-stick method. Trim it easily to your desired dimensions and doodle away using the five included pieces of chalk that come in four colors (white, yellow, red, and blue). Apply it to all kinds of surfaces from wood to glass to metal and simply remove it whenever necessary. One glowing review: “I have been looking for a chalkboard for my kitchen FOREVER but nothing fits this space and I was hesitant to put holes in my cabinetry. This product is PERFECT!! It was so easy to install – literally just measure, cut, peel, and stick.”

20 This Picture Hanging Kit That Works For Any Wall Pickily Picture Hanging Kit (225-Pieces) Amazon $13 See On Amazon No matter if you’re working with drywall, plaster wall, or wood, this picture hanging kit has you covered. It comes with 225 pieces that include D-rings, sawtooth hangers, and hardened steel hooks to hang any picture. Depending on the type of hanger, they can support pictures weighing anything between 10 and 120 pounds, and a mini level is even included to ensure an even job. One glowing review: “This was one of my favorite and most used purchases of the year. This set provides multiple options for anything you'd like to hang on a wall.”

21 A Lockable Box To Keep Belongings Safe Lockabox Compact Home Safety Lockable Box Amazon $42 See On Amazon Whether it’s medication, devices, or that seriously expensive artisanal chocolate you don’t want anyone else stealing, this lockbox will keep those valuables secure. It’s made of shatter-resistant polycarbonate plastic and opens with a secure three-digit lock that’s a cinch to set and reset if needed. It has over 8,000 reviews on Amazon and comes fully assembled in either an opaque white, jet black, or a crystal clear option. One glowing review: “We use it to lock up our medications from the kids and animals. Works great!”

22 This Vinyl Floating Shelf To Display Treasured Records KAIU Vinyl Record Shelf Wall Mount Amazon $15 See On Amazon Stylishly display whatever record is in current rotation with this vinyl floating shelf that mounts to your wall using just two screws. Made of wood, it comes in two finishes, black or natural, and is designed to securely showcase your record at a slight angle. Empty walls will feel immediately more interesting as record covers can be switched out at will depending on your mood. One glowing review: “Easy to mount and looks great. Displays my ‘Now Playing’ record perfectly!”

23 A Washable Refrigerator Mat That Extends The Life Of Produce AKINLY Refrigerator Mats (9-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Keep broccoli and blueberries fresh for as long as possible with these refrigerator mats that are made from washable EVA foam. They come in a pack of nine in three colors (blue, green, and red) and are completely food-safe on top of being customizable with a pair of scissors. The foam provides both cushion to prevent bruising as well as porousness to help absorb moisture and inhibit spoiling. And in addition to providing some cheerful color, they also keep fridge surfaces nice and clean. One glowing review: “These mats help me clean my refrigerator faster and easier. Instead of pulling out the glass shelves, I just pull up the mats, wash and dry them, and put them back. Anything that makes my life easier gets 5 stars.”

24 This Large Room Humidifier With A 360-Degree Nozzle LEVOIT Ultrasonic Large Room Humidifiers Amazon $36 See On Amazon Get that precious humidity right where you need it with this large room humidifier that comes with a 360-degree adjustable nozzle. It has an ample 3-liter tank that allows it to run for up to 25 hours and releases a super fine ultrasonic cool mist that can increase humidity in just 20 minutes. Easily refill it via the top, and, as an added bonus, add essential oil drops to the base to use it as an aromatherapy diffuser. One glowing review: “This humidifier is SO quiet, SO easy to clean, and does a wonderful job of humidifying my bedroom.”

25 A Pack Of Vacuum Storage Bags To Store Bulky Items Spacesaver Vacuum Storage Bags Amazon $18 See On Amazon These vacuum storage bags will have those bulky comforters, blankets, and pillows reduced to 80% of their former size, saving you massive amounts of storage space. You’ll understand right away why these have over 63,000 reviews when you see how easy it is to attach any vacuum to the built-in triple-seal valve to suck every bit of air out of the bag. Clothes and bedding supplies will remain protected throughout the seasons and there’s even a travel pump included to save space in luggage if you’re on the road. Choose from sizes ranging from small to jumbo or go for an assorted variety pack. One glowing review: “This product is amazing. I was able to clean my closet of 6 comforter sets. I have so much room and it is very neat.”

26 This Versatile Bookcase With 5 Cubes Furinno Luder Bookcase Amazon $26 See On Amazon Sometimes all you need to make your space look more put together is an additional place to store things. This versatile bookcase with over 65,000 reviews does exactly that by providing you with five cubes for storage. Use it for literally anything from books to files to displaying your prized camera equipment. It’s simple to assemble and the interior comes in several color options such as pink or light blue. Additionally, choose from tons of different configurations from a simple two-tier cube to a large 11-cube size. One glowing review: “These shelves are wonderful and at a nice price. I bought two and assembled them myself. I still have them years later and use them for all sorts of stuff.”

27 A Multi-Plug Outlet That Saves Space POWRUI Multi-Plug Outlet Amazon $18 See On Amazon Skip the cumbersome powerstrips and opt instead for this multi-plug outlet with 47,000 five-star reviews that takes up minimal space against the wall. It plugs into your existing outlet to give you six AC outlets with a built-in surge protector as well as two smart USB ports to charge devices fast. There’s even a night light that automatically turns on at dusk and is adjustable via a touch sensor to give you three levels of brightness. One glowing review: “Love this item, it has everything I needed. Side and front outlets, 2 charging ports, and best of all the night light that is three levels of brightness. Kudos to whoever designed this.”

28 This Popular Bed Sheet Set With Over 137,000 Reviews Danjor Linens Luxury Hotel Sheets Amazon $23 See On Amazon The people have spoken and they have chosen this incredibly affordable bed sheet set that’s made of soft, breathable, and wrinkle-free microfiber as a favorite. It comes in all standard sizes from twin to California King and is available in beautiful neutral shades such as cream, ice blue, or light gray. Every set includes four pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet, and all are conveniently machine-washable. One glowing review: “I scoured for a good soft sheet without breaking the bank and after reading reviews, gave these a try and they are SO SOFT!!!! Love that they fully cover the queen mattress and you’re not having to hide the corners or edges. Highly recommend for the great price and comfort.”

29 An Under-Cabinet Light You Can Tap To Turn On Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Under Cabinet Light (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Illuminate crucial areas like countertops or closets with this under-cabinet light that requires a simple tap to turn on. The light strip, which comes in a pack of two, is made with warm 3000K LEDs and quickly mounts using included screws or self-adhesive. It requires three AA batteries to operate and a remote is included to set convenient auto-off timers or to adjust brightness levels. One glowing review: “One of the best purchases I’ve made lately! Affordable and easy to install.”

30 This Shower Caddy Made Of Rust-Proof Stainless Steel KINCMAX Shower Caddy Basket Shelf with Hooks Amazon $17 See On Amazon Who says practicality can’t come in an aesthetically pleasing package? Add extra storage as well as a chic design with this shower caddy that has over 30,000 reviews and a near-perfect 4.8-star rating. It’s made of rust-resistant stainless steel in a matte black finish and comes with a clear adhesive strip that sticks securely to the shower wall, allowing the caddy to hold up to 15 pounds of weight. Store shampoo, conditioner, and soap on the large shelf and use the hooks below to hang loofahs, dry brushes, or even shavers. One glowing review: “This holds so much in our shower and it’s SO sturdy. Easy setup and aesthetically pleasing. It hasn’t rusted or budged in over a year!”

31 A Cable Management Box In A Minimalist Design D-Line Cable Management Box Amazon $20 See On Amazon Instantly clean up that pile of cords gathering dust by arranging them in this cable management box that adds great functionality as well as design. It comes in either a sleek black or clean white and is available in large and small sizes. There are entry and exit points for the cables as well as small holes on the lid to allow built-up heat to dissipate and air to circulate. One glowing review: “These are ingenious!!! My office and entertainment room both look so much neater now!!!”

32 These Under-Shelf Baskets That Take Advantage Of Unused Space SimpleHouseware Under Shelf Basket (2 Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re dealing with a kitchen that’s tight on space, you may have eyed all that unused underside cabinet shelf space with displeasure. Well, there is a solution, and it comes in the form of these under-shelf baskets that fully take advantage of that previously wasted space. It slides onto the shelf above and allows you to store anything from plastic wrap to coffee beans to condiments. It’s made of alloy steel and comes in a pack of two for side-by-side storage. One glowing review: “I’m really happy with these! My pantry shelves are fairly far apart and waste a lot of vertical space. These have helped me reclaim the wasted space and keep some of the smaller loose items corralled in a tidy way.”

33 A Jar Opener That Releases Lids With Ease ZOBER EZ Off Jar Opener Amazon $25 See On Amazon This clever jar opener is a true game-changer for its ability to easily release lids that seem to be stuck for the rest of eternity. It attaches to the underside of your cabinet using self-adhesive or the hardware included so it remains visually unobtrusive and out of sight. The v-shaped design features metal teeth that will grip any-sized lid from your dijon to your pickle jar and it doesn’t require an inordinate amount of strength to twist and release. One glowing review: “This is one of the best things I have ever bought! [...] Everyone uses it - it's great to open not just jars, but even water or juice bottles. Even nail polish!! I would recommend it to anyone!!!”

34 This Smart Garage Door Opener With An Integrated App Chamberlain Smart Garage Control Amazon $20 See On Amazon Ever leave the house, arrive at work, and worry that you didn’t close the garage door? Banish that thought with this smart garage door opener that works with an integrated app to let you remotely control the opening and closing of the garage door from wherever you are. Check the door’s status at any time, receive notifications, set schedules to automatically close it when you want, or open it remotely for family or friends to gain access to your garage. You can even set it up to allow Amazon deliveries and groceries to be left securely inside the garage when you’re not at home. One glowing review: “Really easy to set up and it works great. I love having the peace of mind of knowing if I remembered to close my garage door after I leave for work. It's also nice for those times I'm doing yard work and forgot to grab a garage door opener, but have my phone in my pocket.”

35 An LED Strip Light With Over 16 Million Color Options KSIPZE 100ft LED Strip Lights Amazon Add some color to your space with these adhesive strip lights, which have over 18,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. The two-pack, which adds up to 100 feet of light, is customizable for up to 16 million colors. They can be controlled via your phone app or the included remote. $20 See On Amazon Choose from the 16 million available colors available via this LED light strip to create the perfect vibe for any mood. The strip uses self-adhesive to set up and comes in lengths ranging from 50 to 200 feet. An included app allows you to choose your color palette, set timers, and even sync it to your music to take parties to another level with a color-changing display. One glowing review: “These are great and being able to control them from my phone too is so cool. They have really good colors and the brightness is amazing. They are super responsive and the adhesive is really good as well.”

36 This Smart Plug That Lets You Use Voice Control Kasa Smart Plug (4-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Once you’ve hooked up one of these smart plugs with your Amazon Alexa or Google Home Assistant you can turn devices on and off with just a simple voice command. The plugs, which have over 44,000 reviews, can be used to connect to air conditioners, humidifiers, lamps, holiday lights, or your espresso machine, to name just a few options, with the app giving you the ability to create schedules and potentially save lots of money on energy bills. One glowing review: “I wanted to turn lights on and off on a schedule, so I bought these Kasa smart plugs. They are very easy to set up using the Kasa app and it connects to our Alexa devices so we can control them with voice commands [...] These are great, and I recommend them without reservation.”

37 A High-Pressure Showerhead With Antimicrobial Nozzles AquaCare High Pressure 8-Mode Handheld Shower Head Amazon $35 See On Amazon This high-pressure showerhead not only saves you precious water but is also made with antimicrobial nozzles for a consistently clean wash without mildew or mold buildup. It includes eight settings such as wide-rain, soft mist, or massage, in addition to two cleaning modes that use high pressure to wash away soap or power wash tiles. Easily switch from handheld to overhead depending on your needs. One glowing review: “I love this shower head and all the settings but especially the misty steamy one. Feels like you're in a spa. I have a hard time getting out of the shower because I just love it so much.”

38 This Water Filter Dispenser With An Extra-Large Capacity Brita XL Water Filter Dispenser Amazon $38 See On Amazon This water filter dispenser, made by one of the OG’s in the industry, Brita, is designed to accommodate those whose households go through more than just the standard eight cups a day. It’s made of BPA-free plastic and can hold up to 27 cups total (18 in the body and nine in the reservoir) with the filter removing tons of impurities such as copper, mercury, and chlorine. It’s designed to fit perfectly on a fridge shelf with a spigot for effortless pouring and is compatible with both standard and elite Brita filters. One glowing review: “I love this!! It is very easy to use and isn't super heavy or awkward. Plus it holds a lot of water so you don't have to refill it as often!”

39 A Bidet Attachment With A Hot Or Cold Water Option Greenco Slim Bidet Attachment Amazon $40 See On Amazon This bidet attachment not only provides some extra hygiene but does so with a little luxury in mind by offering both hot and cold water. It installs easily and comes with two tubes, a cold water plastic tube and a rust-resistant, stainless steel hot water hose, that connect up to a control dial that lets you adjust both water temperature and pressure. As an added benefit, it helps the planet and your wallet by cutting down on toilet paper use. One glowing review: “I'm not gonna lie, this thing has changed my life. The profile is so low it doesn't impact your seat closing, and it's super easy to install and use. Highly recommended.”

40 An Over-The-Door Pantry Organizer With 24 Clear Pockets Zober Over-Door Pantry Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon For overflowing pantries and cabinets where there’s absolutely no chance of locating that one jar of Italian seasoning, turn to this over-the-door pantry organizer that will give you 24 spaces for storage. It comes in a pack of two, hangs over doors of any width using three stainless steel hooks, and consists of clear plastic pockets to store anything from spices to sauces to condiments. Get creative and additionally use it to store anything else that could use some more organization, such as bathroom or cleaning supplies. One glowing review: “I use this as a spice holder in my pantry. Works great!!!”

41 A Wall-Mounted Coat Rack That Comes In 7 Different Finishes Dseap Wall Mounted Coat Rack Amazon $24 See On Amazon This elegant coat rack with over 16,000 reviews mounts to your wall and comes in seven different finishes to perfectly match your entryway decor. Choose from options like matte black, antique copper, or bronze, and mount it easily using the included hardware. The rack features five tri-hooks for an amazing amount of hanging possibilities and each hook features ball tips to keep your coat or scarf from slipping. One glowing review: “Finally I no longer have coats thrown on furniture. Very pleased and attractive to boot.”

42 This Expandable Drawer Organizer With Up To 5 Compartments Signature Living Expandable Bamboo Organizer Amazon $23 See On Amazon If jammed kitchen tools or cutlery are wreaking havoc on your drawers, opt for this expandable drawer organizer that includes three to five compartments for your storing pleasure. It’s constructed of water-resistant bamboo that’s easily cleaned with a damp cloth and is durable enough to handle lots of use. It fits in most standard drawers and is easily shortened or widened to accommodate your needs. One glowing review: “This wooden utensil holder is fantastic! It is deep enough and large enough to hold a lot of silverware and extras that usually just float around in a drawer. I highly recommend this to anyone that needs to declutter a cluttered silverware drawer.”

43 A Cult-Favorite Storage Shelf With 3 Tiers Amazon Basics 3-Tier Storage Shelf Amazon $30 See On Amazon With over 201,000 reviews on Amazon, this three-tier storage shelf is the perfect solution for storing any and all miscellany that needs a home. It’s constructed of durable steel and each shelf can hold 250 pounds. The storage shelf comes in wheeled or wheel-less options and is perfect for use in your pantry to store dry goods or in the garage for storing tools and equipment. One glowing review: “This storage shelving is a fantastic purchase. I needed more storage space in the garage and after doing my homework I chose this product. It is five stars across the board. The assembly was a snap. [...] It is as sturdy as any shelving I have ever used for storing 'stuff'. I could go on about how good a buy this was but I will end by saying I am ordering another as soon as I finish this review.”

44 This Book Safe That Looks Like Your Average Dictionary KYODOLED Diversion Book Safe Amazon $13 See On Amazon Put this book safe that resembles the New English Dictionary up on your shelf and none will be the wiser that it in fact is hiding away all your valuables. It opens to reveal an inner chamber secured by a three-digit combination lock and is large enough to hold cash, passports, tech devices, keys, and your most valuable jewelry. It comes in a black or blue option as well as large or extra-large size. One glowing review: “I bought this safe to store important documents (passport, social) and the cash I save for rainy days. I keep it on my shelf in my office and it blends in with all my books. The only people that can spot it are people who know what it is.”