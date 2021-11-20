Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of These 65 Gifts That Are Totally Genius

It’s easy to take our modern times for granted. We live in an era that’s filled with innovation, where truly amazing gadgets and devices are only a click away. Real talk: How cool is that!? Whether you’re buying a present for your loved one — or having a “treat yo’ self” moment — these genius Amazon products take the struggle out of online shopping. They’re so good, Amazon can barely keep them in stock.

This list has something for everyone, from foodies to outdoor enthusiasts to beauty lovers. Have a family member who loves to get crafty in the kitchen? Give them the gift of a new culinary skill — this kit has everything you need to make fresh cheese, or there’s a set of bamboo sushi-making utensils. Or, maybe you’re looking to step up your cooking game. This heirloom-worthy cast iron skillet is a great place to start.

With our hectic schedules, we often forget to set aside time for self care. Sometimes, all it takes is a fluffy sherpa blanket, a soothing bath bomb, or a lavender-scented eye pillow to inspire us to relax more. Smart, practical, and worth every penny, these highly rated Amazon products make excellent gifts for your family, friends, and of course, yourself.

1 This Lavender-Scented Eye Pillow That’s So Relaxing Blissful Being Lavender Eye Pillow Amazon $13 See On Amazon Filled with lavender and flaxseeds, this weighted satin pillow rests on top of your eyes while you take a nap. The gentle pressure soothes tired eyes, while the heavenly fragrance sends your mind into a state of calm. You can also place it in the freezer or the microwave to add some hot or cold therapy to your relaxation time. Available colors: 18

2 A Lip Gloss With A Sweet Shimmer philosophy fresh cream Amazon $10 See On Amazon Beauty brand philosophy specializes in products that smell as good as they look, and their lip gloss is no exception. With a fresh cream scent — some reviewers say it smells like a vanilla cupcake — this gloss adds a layer of lustrous shine to your lips. Not to mention, the formula keeps your lips feeling moisturized and plump.

3 Some Acne Patches With Sky-High Ratings Mighty Patch Original Acne Patches (36 Count) Amazon $13 See On Amazon If traditional topical acne treatments aren’t working for you, it’s time you gave Mighty Patch a try — over 53,000 customers have given the product a five-star rating on Amazon. The discreet, translucent patches can be placed over your pimples and left on for six to eight hours while the hydrocolloid dressing absorbs excess dirt and oil from clogged pores. The patches also protect against further irritation, helping to prevent redness.

4 Everything You Need To Make Your Own Cheese Sandy Leaf Farm Cheese Making Kit Amazon $13 See On Amazon Perfect for the cheese lover in your life (and maybe that person is you), this kit from Sandy Leaf Farm has everything you need to start making your own cheese from scratch. Equipped with fine cheese salt, citric acid, a cheese cloth, and vegetable rennet, you’ll be able to make mozzarella, burrata, mascarpone, ricotta, and goat cheese. All you need to provide is the milk.

5 This Compact Ice Cream Maker That Takes Up Minimal Storage Space DASH My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whip up ice cream, sorbet, and frozen yogurt in just 30 minutes with this compact electric ice cream maker. Just place the cooling chamber in the freezer overnight, add your ingredients, and let the machine do the mixing. The unit makes up to 1.6 cups of ice cream at a time, so it’s great for whipping up a personal midday treat. Available colors: 3

6 A Genius Way To Make S’mores Indoors Nostalgia Indoor Electric Stainless Steel S'mores Maker Amazon $48 See On Amazon No campfire? No problem. This electric flameless heater makes it easy to toast marshmallows for perfectly gooey s’mores. The stainless steel stove is surrounded by four compartments that can hold graham crackers, chocolate squares, and marshmallows. You even get two roasting forks to get you started. Just plug in the unit, switch on the power button, and get roasting.

7 A 4-Pack Of Wool Crew Socks In Cute Patterns JOYCA & Co. Cotton-Wool Crew Socks (4 Pairs) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Swap boring white crew socks for this four-pack of colorful patterned ones. The plush cotton-wool blend keeps your feet nice and toasty, while the vibrant, eclectic patterns add a fun touch to any outfit. You get four pairs in a pack, so you can even gift them to family members, friends, or roommates. There are tons of fun designs to choose from, including adorable animal prints. Available colors and styles: 16

8 This Cool Mist Humidifier That’s Sleek & Compact Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $30 See On Amazon Ideal for small rooms up to 175 square feet, this streamlined cool mist humidifier adds extra moisture to the air you breathe; this comes with a wealth of benefits, including allergy relief and hydrated skin. The sleek, quiet unit runs for up to 10 hours on a single tank fill, so you can keep it on overnight.

9 The Bubbling Personal Spa That Massages Your Feet Conair Pedicure Foot Spa with Soothing Vibration Massage Amazon $30 See On Amazon At-home pedicures have never been easier, thanks to Conair’s foot spa. It’s basically a mini jacuzzi for your feet with vibrating and bubbling functions that relax muscles, along with a pinpoint attachment that deeply massages your soles. You can easily adjust the functions without getting up from your chair — all it takes is a simple toe touch. Available colors: Lavender, Purple

10 An Insulated Beverage Tumbler With Rave Reviews Simple Modern Classic Insulated Tumbler Amazon $22 See On Amazon This insulated tumbler boasts a sky-high overall rating of 4.9 out of five stars on Amazon after over 47,000 reviews. Available in tons of cool colors and patterns — including ombré and marble — the modern stainless steel cup keeps hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for hours on end. It comes with a flip-top lid for hot coffee and tea, as well as a straw for iced beverages. Available colors and styles: 38

11 This Sherpa Blanket That’s Ultra-Soft & Cozy BEDSURE Sherpa Fleece Blanket Amazon $22 See On Amazon One side of this reversible microfiber blanket has a thick, fluffy sherpa texture, while the other has a smooth fleece surface. Not to mention, it comes in several rich shades such as emerald green, dusty pink, and bluish violet. Whether you drape it over your bed or snuggle up with it on the sofa, this blanket will keep you warm and cozy. Available sizes: 5

12 A Fluffy Blanket Made Of Luxurious Faux Fur Tuddrom Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $25 See On Amazon Piled high with faux fur, this soft throw blanket adds a cozy touch to your living room or bedroom. Made from a soft microfiber fabric, the blanket has a subtle, reversible design — one side is fluffy, while the other is smooth and velvety. Choose from natural-looking colors such as white, gray, or black, or go for eye-catching pink. Available sizes: Twin, Queen, Throw

13 The Roku Express That Lets You Stream All Your Favorite Movies & Shows Roku Express 4K+ 2021 Streaming Media Player Amazon $54 See On Amazon Ready to cut the cord on cable? You can stream hundreds of TV channels in 4K and HDR with Roku Express. Easy to plug into your TV with the included HDMI cable, the streaming media player allows you to access your favorite channels and apps, including Netflix, HBO Max, and Prime Video. The included remote makes searching for specific titles quick and hassle-free.

14 This Pressure Point Massage Stick That Speeds Up Muscle Recovery Gaiam Restore Pressure Point Roller Stick Amazon $15 See On Amazon This pressure point roller stick eases muscle soreness after a particularly intense workout, but you can also use it to warm up your body before you start exercising. The stick features three independently rolling balls with spikes that stimulate circulation and work out muscle knots. It has two easy-grip handles on either end, allowing you to roll it comfortable along your legs, arms, and back.

15 An Heirloom-Worthy Cast Iron Skillet From A Trusted Brand Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Amazon $30 See On Amazon Lodge has been making cast iron cookware since 1896, so you can trust that their skillets are the real deal. This one is pre-seasoned to infuse food with flavor, and as an added bonus, it comes with a heat-resistant silicone handle holder. Perfect for broiling, grilling, braising, and frying, this durable cast iron skillet can be used in the oven, on a stove, or — my personal favorite — over a campfire.

16 This Satin Robe That’s Luxuriously Soft Hotouch Satin Robe Amazon $29 See On Amazon Satin has an amazingly silky quality, and is much more cost-effective than, well, actual silk. This satin robe even has a touch of spandex to it, giving it a hint of comfortable stretch. The garment has long sleeves and a tie-waist, flowing all the way down to a below-the-knee hem. Choose from soft shades like pink, beige, and sky blue, or opt for rich tones like wine red and teal. Available colors: 21

17 Some Disco Ball String Lights That Are So Groovy Kikkerland Disco Ball String Lights Amazon $10 See On Amazon Hang up these disco ball string lights in your bedroom or living room to add a groovy look to your space. This string measures 5.4 feet in length and has 10 battery-powered LED lights. Whether you’re throwing a ‘70s-themed party or just lounging in your room, these lights are a unique way to create an ambient glow.

18 This Magical Moon-Shaped Lamp With A Color-Changing Light LOGROTATE Moon Lamp Amazon $20 See On Amazon Ever wish you could reach into the sky and grab the moon in your hands? This spherical lamp is the closest thing. The 3-D-printed moon light has a realistic crater texture, and casts a soft glow in your room. Switch between 16 different colors using the included remote, which also allows you to create different lighting effects.

19 A Set Of Sleek Glass Spice Jars With Bamboo Lids EZOWare Glass Jar Set (Set Of 10) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Here’s a set of 10 glass jars that can hold spices, snacks, and other pantry items. The lids are made of sleek bamboo wood, with an interior silicone rim that keeps your items fresh. You also get a set of stick-on chalkboard labels, so you can organize your dry goods. Compact and stackable, these jars are a great investment for your kitchen, bathroom, or even your craft room.

20 These Cult-Favorite Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds With A Charging Case TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds Amazon $30 See On Amazon A budget-friendly alternative to AirPods, these Bluetooth earbuds are great for listening to music and taking hands-free calls on the go. The earbuds come with a convenient carrying case that charges them in between uses, offering up to 30 hours of play time, total. They quickly pair with your smart device, and can be controlled with just a single tap of your finger. Available colors: 5

21 Some Soft Foam Slides That Feel Like Walking On Clouds rosyclo Pillow Slides Slippers Amazon $20 See On Amazon These slippers are called “pillow slides” for a reason — they feel like you’re walking on pillowy-soft clouds. Made from thick, durable foam, these slide-ons have a unique textured surface that gives them the appearance of knit slippers. They come in every color of the rainbow, so you can pick your favorite hue. Available sizes: 6 — 11.5

22 The Smart Security Camera That Streams To Your Phone Blink Mini Smart Security Camera Amazon $35 See On Amazon With this smart security camera, you can keep an eye on things at home just by opening the compatible app on your smartphone. It offers 1080p HD streaming — even at night — and the two-way audio lets you see and speak to anyone directly through the camera. Plus, it’s Alexa-compatible and you get 30 days of free cloud storage.

23 These Jersey Sheets That Are Like Your Favorite Tee Amazon Basics Cotton Jersey Sheet Set Amazon $40 See On Amazon Cooler than flannel but still offering tons of coziness, these jersey cotton sheets feel like your all-time favorite T-shirt — and they’re even available in classic tee colors like heather gray, navy, and white. Boasting a 4.7-star overall rating, they offer just a bit of stretch and fit mattresses up to 14 inches deep. “Super soft and snuggly without being too hot,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Full/Queen, Queen, King, California King, Crib

24 An Authentic Sushi Making Kit Made Of Bamboo Delamu Bamboo Sushi Making Kit Amazon $24 See On Amazon Complete with two rolling mats, a rice spreader, a rice paddle, and five sets of chopsticks, this kit will have you rolling your own sushi like a pro in no time. The utensils come with a downloadable e-book that gives you a beginner’s guide to making easy sushi rolls. Made from sturdy, eco-sustainable bamboo, this kit will last you for years to come.

25 This Classic Hooded Sweatshirt With Rave Reviews Gildan Fleece Hooded Sweatshirt Amazon $37 See On Amazon If you’re in the market for a classic hooded sweatshirt, look no further than this one by Gildan. The cotton-polyester fleece has a bit of weight to it, keeping you warm on chillier days. Over 53,000 customers have given this sweatshirt a five-star rating on Amazon, with many complimenting its roomy fit and warm, cozy material. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

26 A Bamboo Cheese Board With A Drawer For Utensils ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Unique Bamboo Cheese Board Amazon $35 See On Amazon Impress your guests at your next wine and cheese night by using this charcuterie board made from sleek bamboo. It has two serving compartments on either side for nuts and crackers, as well as a sliding drawer that holds a set of four included serving utensils. There are two side handles, so you can easily carry the board from the kitchen to the living room.

27 The Delicate Cubic Zirconia Bracelet Plated In 14-Karat Gold PAVOI Cubic Zirconia Bracelet Amazon $15 See On Amazon Studded with cubic zirconia stones, this elegant bracelet elevates any outfit — without the lofty price tag of diamonds. It’s plated in real 14-karat gold, available in rose, yellow, and white finishes. An adjustable sliding closure makes this bracelet easy to take on and off. Layer it with other cuffs, or simply allow it to shine on its own. Available colors: Rose Gold, Yellow Gold, White Gold

28 Some Chic Geometric Bowls For Plants, Candy & Desk Supplies Kate Aspen Decorative Planters (Set of 2) Amazon $23 See On Amazon You can use these decorative bowls in so many ways — they’re perfect planters for small succulents, or you can fill them with office supplies or jewelry. The eye-catching geometric shape adds a modern touch to any room, while the gold accents give them a sophisticated edge. “These tiny dishes are just soooo pretty,” raved one reviewer. “The gold accents and geometric texture make my heart happy.”

29 These Exfoliating Peel Pads For Fresh, Glowing Skin Bliss That's Incredi-peel Glycolic Resurfacing Pads (15 Count) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These spa-grade exfoliating pads peel away dry, dead skin from your face, revealing the smooth, bright skin underneath. Formulated with glycolic acid, vitamin E, and glycerin, they also work to smooth fine lines, lighten discoloration, and hydrate and protect skin with antioxidants. Just swipe one pad over your face before bed. One reviewer wrote, “Literally THE BEST cosmetic product for the money! I've used these pads for the past 60+ days, and the results are amazing.”

30 A Portable Bluetooth Speaker That’s Fully Waterproof INSMY Waterproof Shower Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $23 See On Amazon This Bluetooth speaker is fully waterproof — it can even be immersed in water for up to 30 minutes; that means you can take it in the shower, bring it to the beach, or use it on a rainy walk. A built-in lanyard allows you to hook it onto your backpack or cooler, or you can affix it to your shower wall with the included suction cup. Available colors: 6

31 The Complete DIY Gel Nail Polish Set For At-Home Manicures Modelones Gel Nail Polish Kit Amazon $41 See On Amazon Get salon-quality gel manicures right at home with this kit that includes everything you need to paint your own nails. Complete with seven colored gel polishes, a curing lamp, and rhinestone decorations, the set makes it easy to create stunning nail art all on your own. Plus, an included cuticle pusher and trimmer helps you keep your nail beds fresh.

32 A Crystal Decanter With Glasses That’ll Add Elegance To Any Bar Setup Lefonte Whiskey Decanter Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon While this decanter and set of two glasses are designed to hold whiskey, you can also fill them with any liquor of your choice. Made from lead-free crystal, the elegant decanter has a unique shape that looks gorgeous on a bar cart or shelf. This sophisticated set also makes a wonderful present for the whiskey lover in your life.

33 A Fountain Pen That Exudes Sophistication Wordsworth & Black Fountain Pen Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon This fountain pen will instantly make anything you write a hundred times fancier. With a metallic finish, the striking pen has a slightly weighted feel to it, creating smooth lines as you write. It comes with black and blue ink cartridges, as well as an ink converter and carrying case. Presented in premium packaging, this pen also makes a thoughtful gift for any writer. Available colors: 12

34 This Memory Foam Lumbar Support Pillow That Fits Any Chair ComfiLife Lumbar Support Back Pillow Amazon $29 See On Amazon Ideal for home office setups and long morning commutes, this back pillow can be attached to nearly any chair for instant lumbar support. Made of high-density memory foam with a breathable mesh cover, the pillow helps maintain the natural curvature of your spine. Two adjustable elastic straps keep the pillow securely in place. Available colors: Gray, Black

35 The Unique Clock With Light-Up Words Sharper Image Light-Up Electronic Word Clock Amazon $25 See On Amazon Contemporary and unique, this electronic clock tells time without any numbers. Rather, a series of letters lights up on the clock’s smooth copper face, revealing what time of day it is in five-minute intervals. Besides performing as a functional clock, this device also serves as an unconventional piece of decor. Not to mention, it’s a total conversation starter.

36 This Vintage-Inspired Wall Mirror That Adds Instant Style OMIRO Decorative Vintage Wall Mirror Amazon $17 See On Amazon Going for that vintage look in your bedroom or living room? This wall mirror looks like an antique, but it’s much more affordable. The frame has an ornate design that comes in either gold or white finishes. A built-in hook allows you to easily hang the mirror on your wall, or you can place it horizontally on your table and use it as a catchall tray. Available colors: Gold, White

37 Some Stainless Steel Wine Glasses With A Rose Gold Finish PG Rose Gold Stainless Steel Wine Glasses (Set of 4) Amazon $36 See On Amazon Tired of accidentally tipping over and breaking your wine glasses? These stainless steel ones will never shatter — not to mention, they look sleek and sophisticated. A rose gold coating prevents tarnishing and damage, so they’ll look fresh for years to come. Besides rose gold, these glasses are also available in black, silver, and gold finishes. Available colors: 5

38 A Pair Of Ultra-Soft Moccasin Slippers With Memory Foam Insoles RockDove Trapper Moc Memory Foam Slippers Amazon $28 See On Amazon With a rich microsuede exterior and a plush faux fur lining, these soft moccasin slippers feel amazing on your feet. A memory foam insole provides pillow-like comfort, while an anti-slip bottom keeps your feet from sliding on smooth floors. You’ll never want to take them off, and you don’t have to — the rubber outsole allows you to even wear them outdoors. Available sizes: 5 — 12

39 This Temperature-Regulating Bamboo Blanket That Keeps You Cool DANGTOP Cooling Blanket Amazon $26 See On Amazon Hot sleeper? Try replacing your bedding with this lightweight bamboo blanket that regulates your temperature naturally. The breathable, machine-washable fabric is cool to the touch, dissipating body heat overnight. It’s available in several calming shades, including light gray, lavender, and soft green. Available colors: 10

40 These Colorful Silicone Drinking Straws That Snap Open For Cleaning FORI Reusable Silicone Straws (8-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Reduce plastic waste by making the switch to these reusable silicone drinking straws. Soft and flexible, the colorful straws can withstand a wide range of temperatures, making them ideal for both hot and iced beverages. The unique snap-apart design allows you to easily clean the inside of the straw in between uses. Use them at the office, on a picnic, or simply at home. Available colors: 5

41 A Pour-Over Coffee Maker That’s Simple To Use Bodum Pour-Over Coffee Maker Amazon $20 See On Amazon A stainless steel filter and a heat-resistant glass carafe makes this pour-over coffee maker easy to use. Just pour your hot water over the grounds, and watch as the delicious coffee collects at the bottom. “I picked this up on a whim, having never tried pour over coffee. After my first cup, I was hooked!” one reviewer wrote. “Prep? A breeze. Clean up? Stupid simple. Taste? Remarkable.”

42 These Beautiful Handcrafted Bath Bombs That Smell So Good LifeAround2Angels Bath Bomb Set (12 Count) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Pleasing even the most discerning bath bomb connoisseur, this set features a dozen handcrafted bath bombs in a variety of gorgeous scents. Infused with essential oils and moisturizing ingredients, each bath bomb is totally unique, with a colorful formula that gently fizzes in warm water. Lavender, mango, rose, and vanilla are just a few of the fragrances at play here — keep them all for yourself, or gift individual bath bombs to your family and friends.

43 This Rose Quartz Roller & Gua Sha Stone Set BAIMEI Gua Sha and Jade Roller Set Amazon $15 See On Amazon Soothe your face and reduce puffiness the natural way with this roller made from genuine rose quartz. Press the roller into your skin and roll upwards — the quartz smooths and tightens skin. Run the gua sha stone across your face and jawline to soothe irritation and massage tight neck muscles. Place both the roller and gua sha in the refrigerator for an extra boost of cold therapy. Available colors: 6

44 A Natural-Looking Essential Oil Diffuser BZseed Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $30 See On Amazon The wood grain on this essential oil diffuser gives it a distinctly natural look. The aromatherapy device runs for up to 14 hours on a single fill, releasing fragrant mist into your room on either steady or intermittent settings. It also features a soothing light that can glow in your choice of eight different colors. Place it in your bedroom, kitchen, or living room — with a whisper-quiet motor, your guests won’t even notice it’s there. Available colors: 4

45 These Absorbent Ceramic Coasters With A Marble Design LIFVER Absorbent Coaster Set Amazon $16 See On Amazon Complete with a streamlined metal holder, this coaster set looks great on your coffee table or kitchen counter. Each coaster is made of absorbent ceramic, with a unique marble pattern on top. On the bottom, a cork surface keeps the coaster from sliding around your table. You get six in a set, so you can pull them out during a family dinner or when you have guests over.

46 The Cocktail-Making Set For The Budding Bartender Bournis Bartender Set Amazon $24 See On Amazon Learn how to make your favorite cocktails from your own kitchen with this stainless steel bartending set. Complete with a shaker, muddler, liquor pourers, jigger, and more, this kit has everything you need to start whipping up classic drinks — just add alcohol. The set comes with a wooden stand that allows you to display your drink-making tools with pride.

47 A Set of 2 Minimalist Hanging Planters With A Geometric Style Mkono Hanging Planters (Set of 2) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Modern and chic, these hanging geometric plant holders are a creative way to display your small houseplants. You get two different metal shapes — a circle and a diamond — that complement each other when hung together. The holders come with 6-inch plastic pots, as well as sturdy ropes for hanging them from your ceiling. Available colors: 3

48 This Cult-Favorite Hot Air Brush That Gives You Salon-Worthy Blowouts REVLON One-Step Dryer Brush Amazon $35 See On Amazon Not enough time to style your hair in the morning? This round brush has a built-in dryer, allowing you to brush and style your hair in one easy step — and it’s earned more than 250,000 perfect five-star reviews(!). A combination of nylon pin and tufted bristles detangle and smooth your strands, while tiny airflow vents blow hot air from root to tip. With multiple heat and speed settings, this brush makes drying and styling your hair a snap. Available colors: 7

49 A Jewelry Case With Clever Storage Compartments Voova Jewelry Organizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Keep your bracelets, rings, earrings, and necklaces organized with this compact storage case. The faux leather organizer has multiple levels, with more than enough compartments for all of your jewelry pieces, and a metal clasp on the front of the box keeps the lid securely in place. The sleek design looks great on your dresser, or it can be easily stored in your closet. Available colors: 8

50 These Realistic-Looking Flameless Candles In Pretty Glass Jars Eywamage Gray Glass Flameless Candles (Set of 3) Amazon $28 See On Amazon These flameless candles are made of real paraffin wax set in sleek glass holders. The realistic-looking flame effect creates the same ambient glow as traditional candles, without the smoke or fire hazard. An included remote allows you to turn the battery-operated candles on and off, set timers, and even adjust the brightness level. Available colors: 5

51 Some Soft Velvet Pillows That Come In Every Color Amazon Basics Velvet Fleece Throw Pillows (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Made of soft velvet fleece, these throw pillows add a unique texture to your chair, couch, or bed. Measuring 18 by 18 inches, the pair of pillows comes in every color of the rainbow, as well as fun prints. At such a budget-friendly price, it’s hard to pass them up. Available colors and styles: 27

52 This Layered Choker Necklace With A Monogrammed Charm Ursteel Layered Choker Necklaces Amazon $13 See On Amazon Plated in genuine 14-karat gold, this dainty layered necklace can be worn with blouses, dresses, tank tops, and more. It features a delicate monogrammed pendant that adds a sweet personalized touch, making this necklace a great present for anyone in your life. The paperclip chain is easily adjustable — you can lengthen it to your liking. Available styles: 26

53 An Exfoliating Body Scrub Made With 24-Karat Gold White Naturals 24K Gold Scrub Amazon $14 See On Amazon Here’s a luxurious body scrub made with real 24-karat gold that smooths and moisturizes dry skin. Believe it or not, gold has natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, calming irritated skin. There are several other formulas to choose from, including one made with calming lavender and another that’s infused with clarifying charcoal. Available scents: 9

54 The Marble Cheese Slicer That Maintains Cool Temperatures Fox Run Marble Cheese Slicer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Preparing cheese for your appetizers has never been easier with this slicer. The board is made out of pure marble, which keeps cheese cool while you slice it with the wire attachment. It works with all sorts of hard and soft cheeses, including gruyère, havarti, cheddar, and brie. Plus, the sleek, appealing design means you can serve the cheese straight from the board.

55 This Classic Watch That Comes In 11 Styles Timex Easy Reader 38mm Leather Strap Watch Amazon $33 See On Amazon Sleek and timeless, this watch has a classic, easy-to-read face and a genuine leather strap. A small window at 3 o’clock displays the date, and there are several face and strap color combinations to suit a wide variety of tastes, from sophisticated black to rustic mahogany to chic pale pink. “This is exactly what I was hoping for. An easy-to-read, very understated, signature Timex. A classic for sure,” wrote one reviewer. Available colors: 11

56 The Compact Rice Cooker That Makes A Fluffy Batch Every Time Aroma Housewares 6-Cup Rice Cooker Amazon $31 See On Amazon Cooking anywhere from 2 to 6 cups of rice per use, this compact rice cooker is compact, making it perfect for any kitchen that’s tight on space. With just a single power button on the front of the unit, the pot-style cooker is incredibly easy to use, and makes fluffy grains every single time. Besides rice, you can also use it to cook up jambalaya, steamed veggies, and soup. Available colors: 3

57 A 5-Piece Gift Set From Burt’s Bees For Naturally Nourished Skin Essential Burts Bees 5-Piece Essentials Kit Amazon $10 See On Amazon Burt’s Bees is a cult-favorite brand known for their gentle products made with natural, nourishing ingredients, and this essentials kit includes five of their most popular products: a moisturizing milk and honey body lotion, a beeswax lip balm, a chamomile cleansing cream, a soothing hand salve, and a coconut foot cream. Whether you’re a Burt’s Bees devotee or trying for the first time, this set is a perfect buy.

58 The Magic Bullet Blender That Makes Smoothies, Sauces & More Magic Bullet Small Personal Blender Amazon $30 See On Amazon The Magic Bullet blender has over 48,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, which is a testament to just how much customers love this little unit. With a powerful motor, the compact device chops, mixes, and grinds any ingredient you put inside. Use it to whip up smoothies, guacamole, or homemade dip. This set comes with tall and short cups, as well as a to-go mug with a carrying handle.

59 These 2 Soft & Cooling Pillowcases Made With Real Silk Jocoku 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcases (Set of 2) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Sometimes, you just can’t beat the quality of real silk. These pillowcases are made from genuine mulberry silk, which feels oh-so smooth against your skin and hair, helping to prevent breakage and pillow creases. Lightweight and breathable, the fabric regulates your temperature while you sleep, so you’ll wake up feeling cool and refreshed. They’re available in several soft shades, including blush pink and lavender. Available sizes: Standard, Queen, King, Throw

60 A Set Of Moisturizing Skin Products From L’Occitane L’Occitane Shea Butter Skin Saviors Discovery Kit Amazon $34 See On Amazon Discover the moisturizing, high-quality line of shea butter products from French beauty brand L’Occitane. Complete with two hand creams, shower oil, and body lotion, this set is best for those days when your skin is feeling a little parched. It comes in a nice gift box, making it the perfect present for anyone in your life. After all, who doesn’t want softer, more luscious skin?

61 These Aerators That Really Let Wine Shine TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourers (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Any wine aficionado would appreciate this two-pack of wine aerator pourers that upgrade the drinking experience. Each one fits neatly in the neck of a bottle — and when you pour — infuses the wine with oxygen that allows for the full flavor and aroma expression. The tapered spout and silicone seal helps prevent drips while you pour, which will make anyone feel like a real pro.

62 This 5-Pack Of Beeswax Lip Balms In Delicious Flavors Naturistick Lip Balm Gift Set (5-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Beeswax is a naturally moisturizing ingredient, and it works wonders on dry skin — including your lips. This pack of five lip balms includes an assortment of flavors made with soothing extracts including mango, vanilla, pomegranate, and green tea. Formulated with vitamin E and shea butter, these beeswax balms will have your lips feeling silky smooth all day long.

63 This Complete 6-Piece Spa Set Infused With The Soothing Scent Of Lavender Body & Earth Luxurious Spa Gift Set (6 Pieces) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Bring the luxurious experience of a spa to your loved ones — including yourself — with this six-piece set from Body & Earth. Each product is infused with lavender essential oil, including a rich hand lotion, body lotion, bar soap, bubble bath, shower gel, and face cream. In addition to the heavenly herbal fragrance, the lotions are formulated with moisturizing vitamin E and calming sunflower seed oil.

64 The Portable Tire Inflator For Anyone On The Go Slime 40050 12V Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor Amazon $18 See On Amazon Never get stuck with a flat tire again, thanks to this portable air compressor that completely refills your tire’s air in just eight minutes. The compact unit is compatible with your car’s 12-volt outlet, so you can power it up, no matter where you are. Besides tires, this small but mighty compressor can also be used to inflate sports balls, rafts, and pool floats.