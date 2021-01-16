Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of These 46 Products With Near-Perfect Reviews

Shopping online can be difficult since you can't touch, taste, or even smell the items you're adding to your cart. Despite this, there's still a way to sift through and find the best and most beloved products on Amazon. A simple as it may sound, product reviews are an easy way to figure if a product will truly work for you. To make your shopping experience a bit easier, I've put together a list of popular Amazon products that keep selling out, all thanks to their near-perfect reviews.

For years, Amazon's customer review section has remained a hugely reliable source of information. For better or for worse, customers have no problem telling it like it is. When a product is good, Amazon users will let you know (just as they do when something doesn't stand up to their expectations). While this is most certainly a good thing for shoppers like you and me, there is one major caveat: When products have great reviews, they tend to sell out rather quickly.

I mean, let's face it, the appearance of that dreaded "product unavailable" disclaimer can undoubtedly be a real bummer. That's why it's important to act fast when you see a highly rated item that you love. To make it all easier, I rounded up some of Amazon's most coveted products right here on this list. That way, you can act fast and buy 'em up before they're sold out.

1 A Set Of High-Quality Makeup Brushes For Less Than $15 BESTOPE 16 Piece Makeup Brushes Amazon $13 See On Amazon This set of brushes comes with everything you need to complete a full face of makeup. It comes with five large kabuki brushes and 11 precision brushes for definition. Plus, each brush in this collection features dense bristles that are great for contouring, blending, shading, highlighting, and more.

2 The Pimple Patches That Help Heal Unwanted Blemishes Overnight Mighty Patch Pimple Spot Treatment Amazon $13 See On Amazon Simply place one of these pimple patches on any unwanted blemish overnight. This super-thin hydrocolloid sticker will cover it with ease, all while shrinking the affected area within six hours. The patch also features a sheer matte finish that blends in with your skin so you can conceal it if desired.

3 This Callus Remover That Helps Repair Rough Skin Within Minutes Lee Beauty Callus Remover gel Amazon $14 See On Amazon You can use this callus remover to get rid of unwanted rough spots on your feet within minutes. Simply follow the directions and watch tough skin caused by calluses and corns rinse away within minutes (with the optional help of scrubbing). This formula is simple to use in your own home.

4 These Blackhead-Removing Tools Made With Stainless Steel BESTOPE Blackhead Remover Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you want, you can try removing unwanted blackheads, acne, and more with this blemish tool kit. This blackhead extractors boast anti-slip handles that give you full control, and they're made from stainless steel. Not to mention, the five-piece set comes with it own metal carrying case that makes it easy to store or take with you as you travel.

5 A Pack Of Moisturizing Burt's Bees Lip Balms Burt's Bees Moisturizing Lip Balm Amazon $10 See On Amazon There's nothing more uncomfortable than dry, cracked lips — but if you use these lip balms, those days will be over. They're 100% natural and come in a variety of flavors that will keep your lips conditioned, hydrated, and smooth. This pack is flavored by vanilla bean, but you can choose from others like honey, strawberry, cucumber mint, and more.

6 This Outlet Shelf That Holds Your Tech As It Charges BeraTek Industries Power Perch Outlet Shelf Amazon $8 See On Amazon This perch outlet is a great addition to any room. It creates an extra shelf over your outlet cover for easy charging and access to your devices. The unit can hold up to 10 pounds and is easy to install in three easy steps.

7 The Digital Tire Pressure Gauge That Can Help Prevent Unexpected Flats AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge Amazon $11 See On Amazon Keep this portable tire gauge in your trunk or glove compartment for an easy way to check your tire pressure. The digital display clearly identifies and showcases each tire's pressure to help you reduce wear while extending the tire's life. It's simple to use, working with just the touch of a button.

8 An All-Purpose Finder That Helps You Locate Keys, Bags, & More Tile Mate (2-Pack) Amazon $47 See On Amazon Tired of misplacing your keys? This all-purpose finder is here to help. Attach it to your keyring, handbag, backpack, or any other item that tends to go missing to keep track of its every move. This finder works in conjunction with a free app for both iOS and Android to find any item that's within 200 feet.

9 This Calming Alarm Clock With Sunrise Simulation JALL Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock Amazon $40 See On Amazon Wake up feeling refreshed and ready for a new day with this alarm clock that mimics the sunrise. The lighting feature gradually gets brighter, achieving 100% brightness 30 minutes before your alarm sounds. It features seven color lights and 20 levels of adjustable brightness, and there's an FM radio as well as seven different alarm sounds to wake you up.

10 A Tripod That Allows You To Take Selfies, Videos, & More Via Remote UBeesize Selfie Stick Tripod Amazon $24 See On Amazon This tripod is great for vlogging, taking selfies, and family portraits on your own. It's compatible with phones, cameras, camcorders, and more — and it features long extendability that can be adjusted to suit your needs. The pocket-sized Bluetooth remote also helps you control it from a distance, allowing you to take pictures and video on demand.

11 This Sheet Set With Over 130,000 Five-Star Reviews Mellanni Bed Sheet Set Amazon $34 See On Amazon Made of brushed microfiber polyester, this sheet set is easy to care for and perfect for any bedroom. It comes with three pieces that offer softness and convenient deep pockets. This set is fade-, stain-, shrink-, and wrinkle-resistant, and can be machine washed and dried at home. Choose from an array of colors.

12 This Charging Station That Powers All Of Your Devices At Once Powlaken 4 in 1 Wireless Charger Amazon $30 See On Amazon Power all of your devices at once with this four-in-one wireless charging station. It can effortlessly charge mobile phones, watches, AirPods, and more simultaneously. This charging station is compatible with both Apple and Android devices for your convenience.

13 The Car Trunk Organizer That Helps Keep Your Vehicle In Order Drive Auto Products Car Trunk Organizer Amazon $24 See On Amazon Keep your car or truck clutter-free with this cargo organizer. It can be placed in your trunk for easy access and features optional tie-downs that anchor it anywhere in your car. The compartments of this product can be easily transformed as needed. Choose from three colors.

14 These Soft Hotel Gel Pillows That Are Seriously Cozy Beckham Hotel Gel Pillow (2-Pack) Amazon $40 See On Amazon These ultra-comfy gel pillows will help you sleep comfortably at night. They're super plush, hypoallergenic, and resistant to dust mites, mold, and mildew. Both pillows included in this set are also machine washable for added convenience.

15 The Tiny Hair Remover That Resembles A Tube Of Lipstick Finishing Touch Flawless Hair Remover Amazon $20 See On Amazon This hair remover tool is small, compact, and discreet. It helps remove unwanted facial hair instantly and painlessly, making it great for the upper lip, chin, and cheeks. It also comes in a beautiful rose gold case plated with 18-karat gold that fits neatly into your bag or purse.

16 These Satin Pillowcases That Can Reduce Hair Breakage Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Made of 100% polyester satin, these soft pillowcases can help reduce hair breakage while keeping both your hair and skin moisturized as you sleep (that's because the fabric isn't as absorbent as cotton). Pick your favorite from a large selection of hues.

17 This Power Cube With Built-In USB Ports For Charging Anker PowerPort Cube Amazon $19 See On Amazon This power cube features three AC outlets and three USB ports to optimize your charging abilities. Not to mention, it features high-speed charging and is easy to travel with. The five-foot cable also offers enough cord so you can place it anywhere you want.

18 The Fire TV Stick Lite With A Voice-Controlled Remote Fire TV Stick Lite Amazon $30 See On Amazon You can easily upgrade your TV with the beloved Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite. It works with Alexa voice control to help you search for your favorite movies, shows, music, and more. Download and navigate some of the thousands of channels available to explore its full potential.

19 These Silicone Cleansing Brushes That Help Exfoliate Your Skin INNERNEED Handheld Silicone Facial Cleansing Brush (6-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Massage, exfoliate, and rejuvenate your skin with this set of silicone scrubbers. Soft enough for sensitive complexions, these can be used for the face and other parts of the body to help remove dry skin as needed. Lightweight and pliable, they're also great for the shower and easy to travel with anywhere you go.

20 The Vitamin C Skin Serum That's Packed With Soothing Ingredients TruSkin Naturals Vitamin C Serum Amazon $20 See On Amazon This face serum is awesome for skin rejuvenation. It combines hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, witch hazel, jojoba oil, and of course, vitamin C, to help brighten and moisturize your skin. There are no added synthetic colors, fragrances, parabens, phthalates, or sulfates, which allows for worry-free application.

21 The Adapter That Can Give Your Car Bluetooth Capabilities Mpow Bluetooth Receiver Amazon $17 See On Amazon If your car stereo or go-to speakers aren't compatible with Bluetooth, don't fret. This Bluetooth adapter can help you enable connectivity for each of your devices — whether you're in the car or not. It allows you to make calls and listen to music seamlessly with a built-in microphone that offers hands-free operations. It also has an overall battery life of 15 hours for extended use.

22 This Dodgeball-Like Card Game Where You Throw Squishy Burritos Around Exploding Kittens Throw Throw Burrito Amazon $25 See On Amazon Engage family in friends with the world's first dodgeball-like matching card game, which includes tossing super-soft burritos at one another when a burrito card is drawn. It's perfect for two to six players of all ages and includes 120 cards, seven tokens, and two foam burritos.

23 This Tea Tree Shampoo That Washes Away Impurities Tea Tree Special Shampoo Amazon $7 See On Amazon This tea tree shampoo offers invigorating cleansing for all hair types. It effortlessly washes away impurities using natural botanical ingredients like tea tree oil, peppermint, and lavender. The product is color-safe and great for everyday use.

24 A Set Of Highly Absorbent Microfiber Cleaning Cloths AmazonBasics Microfiber Cleaning Cloth (24-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These microfiber cleaning cloths are soft and non-abrasive on all surfaces. They eliminated the occurrence of lint, leaving behind clear and streak-free results. Each cloth in this 24-pack can absorb eight times its own weight, making them great for big and small jobs alike.

25 These Velcro Ties That Help Organize Wires, Cables, & Cords VELCRO Brand ONE-WRAP Cable Ties Amazon $13 See On amazon These Velcro ties are awesome for organizes cables, cords, and other items. The thin fasteners are pre-cut, self-fastening, and simple to use in nearly any situation. You can use them indoors and outdoors by simply inserting one end through the hole on the other, pulling it tight, and securing it to the Velcro.

26 This Cuticle Oil That Repairs Dry, Cracked Skin & Nails Cuccio Natural Milk & Honey Cuticle Revitalizing Oil Amazon $7 See On Amazon Drop this cuticle oil on your nails to moisturize, protect, and nourish the areas. Formulated with rich oils, this deeply penetrating product helps fortify brittle, cracked nails, and skin. Not to mention, this natural, plant-based oil is paraben- and cruelty-free.

27 A Humidifier That Keeps Air Moist for Up To 16 Hours Pure Enrichment MistAire Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $40 See On Amazon Powered by ultrasonic cool mist technology, this humidifier keeps the air moisturized for up to 16 hours at a time. It features a 1.5-liter tank with an auto-shutoff feature, making it great for use in bedrooms, living rooms, offices, and more. The optional night light also offers a soft glow that'll help you sleep peacefully.

28 The Acetone-Free Nail Polish Remover That's Gentle On Your Skin Mineral Fusion Nail Polish Remover Amazon $11 See On Amazon This gentle nail polish remover helps remove polish without stripping or drying your nails and skin. Not only is its acetone- and cruelty-free, but it's also formulated without artificial colors, synthetic fragrances, phthalates, and more.

29 This Shampoo Hair Brush That'll Also Give Your Scalp A Massage Heeta Scalp Care Hair Brush Amazon $8 See On Amazon Give your scalp and hair a deep-cleansing massage with this shampoo brush. It fits into the palm of your hand with ease and has soft, silicone bristles that soothe the scalp. It even helps dislodge debris while promoting blood circulation.

30 This Facial Healing Clay That Over 26,000 Reviewers Love Aztec Secret – Indian Healing Clay Amazon $15 See On Amazon This healing clay can be used for facials, hair masks, and more. When used on your skin, it helps remove impurities while detoxifying your pores. With over 26,000 glowing reviews, it's undoubtedly a favorite of many Amazon shoppers.

31 A Carrier That Organizes All Of Your Batteries Ontel Battery Daddy Battery Organizer and Storage Case Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keep track of batteries with this simple and compact battery organizer. It's designed to hold different types of batteries and comes with a clear locking lid so you can easily view its contents. The handle makes it easy to transport, while the size is easy to store in a drawer or cabinet.

32 The Memory Gel Cushion That Helps Support Your Back & Spine ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion Amazon $23 See On Amazon Support your hips, back, tailbone, spine, and legs with this memory foam gel cushion. Place it in any seat to help relieve pain and pressure while you relax. It has a non-slip bottom to keep it securely in place during use and comes with a zippered velour cover that can be removed and cleaned in the wash as needed.

33 An Eyebrow-Defining Pencil With A Spoolie For Blending Maybelline Total Temptation Eyebrow Definer Pencil Amazon $6 See On Amazon You can define and enhance your brows with this eyebrow pencil and shaper. It features a teardrop tip with a spoolie on the other end that helps to create a soft and natural-looking brow. You can pick this gel matte formula up in four shades.

34 This Adjustable Cell Phone Stand With A Sturdy Base LISEN Cell Phone Stand Amazon $16 See On Amazon This cellphone and tablet stand allows you to use your device with hands-free ease. It features an anti-slip weighted base for stability, and it can support most smartphones and tablets. The height on this holder can be easily adjusted for comfortable use and viewing.

35 These Car Lights That'll Brighten Your Vehicle's Interior Govee Interior Car Lights Amazon $24 See On Amazon Install these car lights into your vehicle for a fun and vibrant driving experience. The lighting set communicates with a free app to control its color, brightness, and music compatibility. It's super easy to install with adhesive and clips, making it totally stress-free.

36 This Defining Mascara That Lifts Lashes & Adds Volume essence | Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Amazon $5 See On Amazon This mascara will lift and separate your lashes like never before. It works to deliver volume and length without leaving unwanted clumps behind. Plus, this cruelty-free formula won't flake or fade, making it great for all-day wear.

37 The Mini Fridge That You Can Even Use On Road Trips AstroAI Mini Fridge Amazon $46 See On Amazon This mini-fridge is perfect for holding food, breast milk, cosmetics, and more at an optimal temperature, all while keeping everything within reach. The container is spacious and comes with two plugs that fit standard wall outlets and as well car outlets, making it perfect for travel.

38 This Soft Makeup-Setting Powder With Over 44,000 Positive Reviews Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder Amazon $6 See On Amazon This loose face powder is great for setting makeup and covering unwanted blemishes. It's air-spun and soft for a natural-looking appearance, and there are various shades that you can choose from (ranging from translucent coverage to extra coverage). Plus, it currently boasts over 44,000 positive reviews.

39 This Foot Peel Mask That's Made With Natural Ingredients LV LAVINSO Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Many customers swear by this foot peel mask, which helps smooth dry heels, calluses, and more in less than two weeks. It's even made from all-natural ingredients and extracts. Simply slip your feet into these booties for an hour to see the results.

40 A USB-C Wall Adapter That Charges Electronic Devices Fast Anker Nano USB-C Charger Amazon $17 See On Amazon Charge your Apple or Android devices fast and easy with this USB-C wall adapter. Apparently, the piece can charge your devices up to three-times faster than usual — and it's small enough to fit into your bag in between uses.

41 This Gap Filler That Sits Between Your Car Seats Drop Stop The Original Patented Car Seat Gap Filler Amazon $23 See On Amazon Place this gap filler between the seats of your car to store things and catch fallen items. It attaches to your car's seat belt and fits most vehicles. Offered in a set of two, these gap fillers can be placed on both the drivers and passenger sides of your vehicle.

42 A Phone Holder That Mounts To Your Car's Dashboard Or Windshield iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Dash & Windshield Car Mount Amazon $25 See On Amazon You can navigate the streets without distraction by using this car phone mount. It offers one-touch quick release, and it has a telescopic arm that extends for easy viewing and operations. The reusable suction cup base also features stronghold so you can reposition as needed.

43 The O'Keeffe's Hand Cream That Seals In Moisture O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream and Night Treatment Hand Cream (3-Oz Tube) Amazon $14 See on Amazon Slather this concentrated cream on your hands to relieve unwanted dryness and cracking. It goes on to seal in moisture, preventing hands from future dryness. It's great for use after washing your hands, and you'll typically see results within a few days.

44 A Manual Cheese Grater For Easy Food Prep Cambom Manual Rotary Cheese Grater Amazon $26 See on Amazon This manual cheese grater makes it easier than ever to slice your favorite cheeses. It's made from food-grade, BPA-free plastic and features a suction base that grips securely to any countertop. The 360-degree roller cuts food quickly and efficiently while you crank the handle, and it disassembles for easy cleaning. Pick from five colors.

45 This Lightweight Primer With A Matte Finish Matte Makeup Base Primer for Face: Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Face Primer for Oily Skin Amazon $13 See on Amazon This primer can help minimize the appearance of your pores while giving you a smooth matte finish. It feels lightweight on the skin and hydrates as it works to keep your foundation intact all day long. This non-greasy formula is waterproof and simple to apply on a daily basis.