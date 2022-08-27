Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of These 40 Random Things That Are So Effing Cool

I’m not the type of person who likes to take advice. If my friends recommend something to me, there’s a 50/50 chance I’ll actually look it up — and most of the time I just pretend to know what they’re talking about. The only exception is if the item in question is something that keeps selling out. If an item is always out of stock, there’s a good chance that it’s totally worth the price, or at least really effing cool.

But what do I mean by “effing cool?” A simple glance at the list I’ve compiled below will tell you all you need to know, as it’s chock-full of products that people actually want. From easy-to-install bidets to soothing shampoo brushes, it’s no surprise that each item on this list is almost always sold out — especially when they all have such high reviews. Frankly, today is one of the few times I’ve seen that shampoo brush in stock. Make sure to add it to your cart now if you want to try it out because you might not get another chance before it sells out.

Keep scrolling for more.

1 The Tape That Helps Keep Your Rugs From Curling Up iPrimio NeverCurl Double Sided Extra Thick Rug Tape Amazon $12 See On Amazon Luckily, this double-sided tape makes it easy to help secure your rugs down flat. It’s designed to stick to nearly any type of flooring, from hardwood to carpet — and it won’t leave behind any residues if you need to adjust the rug. It’s available in two sizes, and many Amazon customers wrote that it “works great.”

2 This Box That Uses A Powerful UV Light To Sanitize Your Phone HOME SANITIZER SOLUTIONS UV Smartphone Sanitizer Amazon $30 See On Amazon You might wash your hands all the time, but when was the last time you washed your phone? Enter: this sanitizing box with a powerful UV light. Simply place your phone inside, then press the power button. After 15 minutes, your phone should be sanitized. Plus, it also charges your phone wirelessly as it works.

3 A Washer That Gets Your Makeup Brushes Oh-So Clean Luxe Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $34 See On Amazon Why not use this washer to make sure the bristles on your makeup brushes are clean? It’s designed to work with nearly any brush — regardless of how big or small it is — and the speed is adjustable up to three levels. Each order also includes a bottle of cleanser to get you started.

4 The Knee Pillow That’s Filled With Soft Memory Foam Cushy Form Knee Pillow Amazon $26 See On Amazon Not only is this pillow great for keeping your knees from knocking together when you’re lying on your side, but it’s also filled with soft memory foam that contours to the shape of your body for extra comfort. The best part? It can even help alleviate back, shoulder, and hip pain by keeping them properly aligned.

5 A Shampoo Brush That Massages & Lathers Flathead Products Hair Scalp Massager and Shampoo Brush Amazon $8 See On Amazon Add a dollop of shampoo to this brush, then gently massage it into your scalp for an oh-so-invigorating experience. The soft silicone bristles shouldn’t irritate your skin, and can even help stimulate blood flow. You can use it wet or dry — and many reviewers wrote about how it’s a “game changer.”

6 This Magnetic Wristband That Holds Onto All Your Nuts & Bolts RAK Magnetic Wristband Amazon $20 See On Amazon Don’t tackle your next DIY project until you have this wristband to help you out. Strong magnets on the inside hold onto nuts, bolts, washers, and more, keeping them conveniently within reach until you need them. One size is made to fit most, as the Velcro clasp is easy to adjust.

7 A Garden Hose That Takes Up Hardly Any Space Flexi Hose Expandable Garden Hose Amazon $58 See On Amazon Now’s your chance to downsize to this compact garden hose. It expands out to 50 feet long when water is running through, then shrinks down to about 15 feet when you’re done. Plus, there are even four layers of latex that help protect the inner tube from punctures.

8 The Bidet That’s Almost Too Easy To Install Greenco Bidet Attachment Amazon $28 See On Amazon Bidets can cost hundreds of dollars, whereas this adjustable, easy-to-install one is available for less than $30. Most reviewers were able to get it up and running in less than 20 minutes, as each order comes with all the pieces and tools you’ll need to set it up.

9 These Silicone Nipple Covers That Can Last 12 Hours At A Time NIPPIES Nipple Covers Amazon $27 See On Amazon Caramel, espresso, hazelnut — these nipple covers are available in so many skin-friendly shades. The sticky adhesive backs can stay in place for up to 12 hours, and the soft silicone texture is unlikely to irritate your skin. Choose from two sizes: small or large.

10 An Insect Trap That Catches All Sorts Of Flying Pests Katchy Indoor Insect Trap Amazon $45 See On Amazon Whether you have mosquitos buzzing around your head or fruit flies in the kitchen, this insect trap can help get rid of them so that your home is pest-free. It doesn’t rely on any harsh chemicals to be effective, instead using a powerful UV light to attract pests, followed by a sticky glue board to trap them inside. Choose from two colors: black or white.

11 This Brush That Helps Exfoliate Away Razor Bumps Dylonic Exfoliating Brush Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’re hoping to cure or prevent razor bumps, this brush can help by exfoliating your skin. You can use it nearly anywhere on your body where you might have ingrown hairs, and you’ll likely get the best results if you use it before shaving or waxing. Choose from two colors: orange or blue.

12 A Splatter Screen That Won’t Rust Over Time BergKoch Splatter Screen for Frying Pan Amazon $11 See On Amazon Not only is this splatter screen an easy way to help protect against hot oil pops, but it’s also made from premium-grade stainless steel that’s less likely to rust over time. The best part? The mesh allows steam to escape, which means your fried foods stay deliciously crispy — not soggy.

13 The Bath Mat Made From Gorgeous Bamboo Signature Living Bamboo Bath Mat Amazon $35 See On Amazon I’m a huge fan of this bath mat, and not just because it’s currently sitting in my bathroom. The sleek bamboo features nonslip feet on the bottom to help keep it from shifting out of place, and there’s even a protective coating to keep it looking good through hundreds of showers.

14 A UV Flashlight That Illuminates Hidden Stains ANGRY ORANGE UV Flashlight Amazon $13 See On Amazon Can’t figure out where that odor is coming from? It could be hiding in plain sight — in which case, this UV flashlight is a must-have. It illuminates dry, hidden stains, making it easier to find the source of unwanted scents. Plus, the AA battery needed for it to work is included.

15 A Mount That Lets You Use Your Phone Hands-Free While Driving iOttie One Touch & Windshield Universal Phone Mount Amazon $24 See On Amazon This mount attaches to your dashboard using a strong suction cup, making it easy to adjust if you ever need to move it while keeping an eye on the GPS. And since it’s designed to work with any phone, you can easily use it with Androids, iPhones, as well as every brand in between.

16 This Potent Stain Remover That’s Shockingly Effective Emergency Stain Rescue Chateau Spill Red Wine Stain Remover Amazon $8 See On Amazon Accidentally spill red wine? This stain remover can get it cleaned up in no time. It’s made without any peroxide or chlorine, making it safe to use on nearly any type of clothing or upholstery. Just spray, blot, rinse, then watch as stains disappear right in front of you.

17 The Furniture Risers That Can Hold Up To 10,000 Pounds iPrimio Bed and Furniture Risers (4-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Add these furniture risers to your bed posts, and they’ll raise your bed an extra 3 inches so that it’s easier to store boxes, bags, and more underneath. They have a weight limit of up to 10,000 pounds each, and they even come in three colors to help them blend in: black, white, or brown.

18 A Charging Station That Helps Keep Your Desk Looking Tidy Poweroni USB Charging Station Dock Amazon $38 See On Amazon Not only does this charging station help tidy your space up, but it also comes with seven shortened cables: three micro-USB, three lightning, as well as one type-C. Plus, the fast-charging ports automatically adapt to your devices, helping power them up even faster.

19 This Lazy Susan Made With Decorative Bamboo Greenco Bamboo Lazy Susan Turntable Amazon $18 See On Amazon This lazy Susan is made from sleek, classic bamboo. You can use it to increase storage space in your cabinets, or even create a gorgeous centerpiece for your dining table. And since it can hold up to 25 pounds, go ahead and load it up with all sorts of spices, oils, or even flower vases.

20 An Electric Whisk That Whips Up Milk Into A Delicious Froth Café Casa Milk Frother Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whether you’re frothing up milk or beating a bowl of egg whites, this electric whisk can help you get it done in half the time. The whisk attachment is made from sleek stainless steel, and the ergonomic handle fits comfortably in either hand. And since it runs at a near-silent level, it’s unlikely to disturb anyone around you.

21 The Wireless Doorbell That Comes Loaded With 52 Chimes SadoTech Wireless Doorbell Amazon $31 See On Amazon If your home didn’t come with a doorbell, consider using this wireless one. It comes pre-loaded with 52 different chimes — or enough for you to change it every week of the year. And with a wireless range of up to 1,000 feet, you shouldn’t have any problem hearing it throughout the first floor of your home.

22 These Straps That Help You Move Heavy Furniture Shoulder Dolly Moving Straps Amazon $40 See On Amazon Need to move a heavy piece of furniture? Not a problem when you have these moving straps. When used correctly, they can help you and another person lift (and move) heavy pieces weighing up to 800 pounds. Plus, they have over 15,000 five-star ratings.

23 A Car Shade That Blocks Up To 98% Of The Sun’s Harsh Rays EcoNour Car Windshield Sun Shade with Storage Pouch Amazon $17 See On Amazon The sun doesn’t just heat your car up — it can also cause your upholstery to fade. Thankfully, this shade blocks up to 98% of the sun’s harsh rays. It also folds up for easy storage and even comes with a pouch to keep it folded up when you aren’t using it.

24 This Insulated Thermos That Comes With 2 Straw Lids THERMOS Funtainer Bottle Amazon $22 See On Amazon Unlike some thermoses, this one can also be used as a water bottle, as each order includes two straw lids for easy sipping. The insulated walls can help keep cold drinks chilled for up to 12 hours, and the tough stainless steel walls can handle light drops.

25 A Salad Bowl That Helps You Chop Up Greens WEBSUN Salad Cutter Bowl Amazon $10 See On Amazon Why not use this bowl to help chop all those greens up before making a salad? Since it’s designed with openings, you can also use it as a strainer when rinsing your salad leaves. Plus, the lid doubles as a built-in cutting board to help ensure your knife doesn’t leave behind any scratches.

26 The Apple-Shaped Fruit Fly Trap That Lasts For Months TERRO Ready-to-Use Indoor Fruit Fly Killer and Trap Amazon $6 See On Amazon The lure within these traps acts quickly, helping to reduce the number of flies within just a few days. In fact, each order comes with enough to last for up to 90 days — and you can choose from three pack sizes: two, four, or 12. One customer wrote, “I have nothing against fruit flies, except for when they're in my kitchen. Gross! My TERRO traps eliminated a pretty intense swarm of them in about 24 hours!”

27 A Small Rechargeable Fan That Easily Fits In Your Bag JISULIFE 3-in-1 Handheld Fan Amazon $20 See On Amazon With a rechargeable battery that can run for up to 21 hours, this personal fan makes it almost too easy to cool down when temperatures rise high. It’s small enough to fit in your bag, making it perfect for traveling — and there’s even a built-in flashlight just in case you ever need one.

28 These Food Containers That Won’t Leak In Your Bag Shopwithgreen Salad Food Storage Container (3-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Instead of spending money on takeout lunches, you can use these containers and pack them to take with you. The leakproof lids are designed not to spill inside your bag, and there’s even a compartment in each where you can store sauces, dressings, or even just salt and pepper.

29 A Toilet Spray That Eliminates Unwanted Odors Before They Hit The Air Poo-Pourri Before-You- go Toilet Spray Amazon $16 See On Amazon Give your toilet bowl a few spritzes with this spray before you “go,” and it’ll help eliminate any unwanted odors before they even have a chance to hit the air. There’s enough inside for up to five uses, making it ideal for travel — and the formula is completely non-toxic, as well as made without any parabens or phthalates.

30 These Mesh Laundry Bags That Can Help Prevent Damage To Delicates Muchfun Durable Honeycomb Mesh Laundry Bags (3-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon If your washer or dryer has a habit of tearing up your delicates, try putting them inside of these mesh bags before sending them for a spin. They can help prevent snags and tangles, and feature anti-rust zippers to keep them from opening in the middle of the wash cycle. Or, you can even use them to separate dirty clothes from clean ones when traveling.

31 A Handheld Vacuum That Cleans Deep Into Tight Corners BLACK+DECKER Cordless Handheld Vacuum Amazon $40 See On Amazon You don’t need to break out that giant vacuum to clean up small messes — just use this compact handheld one. Its lightweight design makes it easy to carry around the house, while multiple crevice attachments help you clean deep into tight corners. Plus, the bagless interior makes it easy to empty out when filled with dust and dirt.

32 The Power Strip That Helps Protect Devices From Electrical Surges YISHU 6ft Surge Protector Power Strip Amazon $17 See On Amazon Not only does this power strip feature surge protection, but it also has three convenient USB ports so that you don’t have to find a power brick whenever your phone needs a charge. Eight AC outlets give you tons of room to plug in everything from laptops to lamps, all while a 6-foot power cable makes it easy to plug into distant outlets.

33 These Magnetic Silicone Cable Ties That You Can Use Over & Over SMART&COOL Reusable Silicone Magnetic Cable Ties (20-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Unlike flimsy twist ties that eventually fall apart, these cable ties are made from tough silicone that can handle being bent and twisted in all sorts of directions. The magnetic ends keep all your wires bundled together until you need them, and many reviewers commented on how the “magnets are strong.”

34 An Alarm Clock That Lets You Charge Your Phone Overnight PPLEE Digital Dual Alarm Clock Amazon $17 See On Amazon With a helpful USB port in the back, this alarm clock makes it easier than ever to charge your phone while you’re sleeping. The face is also dimmable, making it easy to fall asleep without having to block the light — and the alarm volume is also adjustable up to four levels.

35 The Airpods Pro Ear Tips That Help Reduce Noise YUWAKAYI Replacement Ear Tips for Airpods Pro Amazon $10 See On Amazon These ear tips are total game-changers when it comes to enhancing sound. They help block outside noise so that you can hear your music better — and since each one is made from a single piece of silicone, they’re comfortable. Three sizes arrive in one pack: small, medium, and large.

36 A Kit That Helps You Get Your AirPods Clean As New SUPFINE Cleaner Kit for Airpods Amazon $9 See On Amazon Why not have this cleaning kit around to help keep your Airpods and charging case like new? Each order comes with a cleaning pen, as well as four attachments to help you reach into all those tight nooks and crannies. Or, if you don’t have AirPods, you can also use them to clear dust from your phone camera, binoculars, and more.

37 This GPS Tracker That’s Completely Waterproof LandAirSea GPS Tracker Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whether you want to keep track of your purse or car, this GPS tracker is a solid pick. The strong magnet on the inside makes it easy to attach to cars, while the waterproof exterior means it won’t stop working if it gets splashed. Plus, the downloadable app lets you see where the tracker is in real time.

38 The Binoculars That Can Fit Inside Your Bag occer Compact Binoculars with Clear Low Light Vision Amazon $36 See On Amazon Full-size binoculars can be too bulky to take with you when camping, whereas this compact pair takes up way less space in your bag. But don’t be fooled: Despite their small size, they still provide up to 12 times magnification, and can even let you see up to 1,000 yards away.

39 These Laminating Pouches That Gives Your Documents A Professional Touch Scotch Thermal Laminating Pouches Amazon $12 See On Amazon Got a big presentation coming up at work? Put the finishing touches on all your documents with these lamination pouches. They work best when used with Scotch thermal laminators, providing a marker- and tear-proof finish so that your documents last longer than they would without.