Amazon's Selling A Ton Of These Things That Make Having A Dog Easier

Getting a dog is like adding an instant best friend to your home, and with that new buddy can come tons of responsibilities. But don't sweat it, because there are plenty of clever pet-care products out there designed to make having a pup much easier, so you can focus on the joys — and not the messes.

Whether you're looking for intuitive grooming tools, healthy treats, or toys you'll both love, there's something here for you (and your dog) to really sink your teeth into.

1 This Protective Wax For Your Pup’s Paws Musher's Secret Dog Paw Wax Amazon $16 See On Amazon If your dog is susceptible to cracked paws or hot spots, try this paw wax to help. It’s made from beeswax, vegetable oil, and other natural waxes to form a protective barrier against everything from scalding sidewalks to hiking trails to snow and gravel. It nourishes paws to prevent them from drying out, too.

2 A Stuffing-Free Toy For Dogs That Like To Destroy Things ZippyPaws No-Stuffing Squeaky Toy Amazon $11 See On Amazon For those with dogs who like to tear stuffed animals limb from limb, this no-stuffing squeaky toy is a welcome alternative. The easy-to-chomp donut shape is irresistible to pups, and it comes in several varieties, including a fox, a hedgehog, and a wolf. Better yet, it’s machine washable.

3 The Seat Cover That Protects Against Claws, Fur & Slobber Active Pets Car Seat Cover Amazon $28 See On Amazon Shield your ride’s interior from dirt, pet hair, and drool with this car seat cover. Made from durable Oxford cotton with a waterproof finish, the cover comes with buckles that allow you to secure it to the headrests of the front and back seats to create a hammock-like haven for your pup. Just unclip the front buckles if you’d like a more traditional cover that allows for other passengers to sit in the back. Available colors: 4

4 This Nail Grinder That Makes Pup Pedicures Less Stressful Hertzko Electric Dog Nail Grinder Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’ve ever accidentally clipped a pet’s nail too short, you’ll probably want to avoid that experience forever — and you can by switching to this electric dog nail grinder. Because it comes with three different ports for small, medium, and large nails, it’s safe to use on a variety of breeds, and even cats. It comes with a USB cable for easy charging.

5 A Collapsible Water Bowl That’s Perfect On The Go Bonza Collapsible Dog Bowl Amazon $11 See On Amazon Never be caught without hydration for your pet with this collapsible dog bowl that’s perfect for water or even chow on the go. Made from flexible silicone that’s BPA free and dishwasher safe, this bowl can be expanded to two different sizes or collapsed completely flat for easy packing. It comes with a carabiner that attaches to your backpack, as well as a clip that secures to a water bottle. Available colors: 5

6 These Highly Rated Fetch Balls That Whistle When You Throw Them Chuckit! The Whistler Dog Ball Toy (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon If regular old fetch isn’t enough for your pup, shake things up with these whistling ball toys that create a stimulating and engaging sound when you throw them. They come two to a pack and are very highly rated, with over 10,000 reviewers weighing in to give them a stellar 4.8-star overall rating. The manufacturer recommends using them in tandem with a ball launcher for optimal sound and speed.

7 The Doorbell System That Your Dog Can Ring For Potty Breaks Sadotech Dog Doorbell Set Amazon $37 See On Amazon If you’ve been able to train your dog to scratch at the door when they want to go out, you’ll be able to get them ringing this smart bell instead in no time. Just plug the receiver into an outlet and stick the bell button anywhere near the door. With just a bit of pressure (i.e., a boop of the nose) your pup will be able to ring the bell, alerting you when they want to go outside. Add a second one on your house’s exterior and they can ask to be let back in, too.

8 A Spray To Help Banish Pet Mess-Related Odors ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator Amazon $20 See On Amazon Get your space smelling great with this pet odor eliminator spray. Since it’s made from orange peels — and made without parabens or phthalates — it has a pleasing citrus scent and is safe to use on many surfaces, like turf, tile, carpet, and upholstery. Just shake it and spray to eradicate odor caused by waste, urine, and more.

9 This Indoor Turf Pad For Easy Potty Training PETMAKER Artificial Grass Puppy Pad Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you’ll be away from home for a few hours, or your pup is still too little to go outside, this artificial grass puppy pad is here to ensure potty training goes smoothly. It can help to train your little one to seek out grass instead of carpets; just take off the top layer of turf, place an absorbent puppy pad sheet underneath it, and you’re good to go. All the parts can be easily cleaned with soap and a spray of water, too.

10 These Grooming Gloves That Remove Loose Fur As You Pet Pawradise Pet Grooming Gloves Amazon $12 See On Amazon Trick your dog into thinking they’re just getting lots of pets when they’re actually getting a good brushing with these pet grooming gloves. These gloves, which feature flexible wrist cuffs, have rubber nubs of varying sizes to help detangle knots and brush out loose fur. Grooming has never felt so good.

11 A Cooling Pet Bed That Encourages Airflow Bedsure Elevated Cooling Pet Bed Amazon $37 See On Amazon Keep your pet chill even on hot days with this elevated dog bed. Because it’s made from mesh and suspends your pet off the ground, it won’t trap heat beneath them and instead encourages better airflow. The nonslip feet help it stays put, and the sturdy polyester sling is easy to clean. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 7

12 The Bath Sprayer That Also Massages & Calms Your Pet Aquapaw Shower Sprayer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Make bath time just a bit less stressful with this shower sprayer. It comes with a sprayer and two attachments for both outdoor hoses and indoor handheld shower fixtures. The over-the-palm sprayer with rubber nozzles allows you to gently massage and scrub your pet’s coat while also rinsing away dirt and debris.

13 An Automatic Water Bowl To Keep Pets Hydrated RIZZARI Gravity Pet Water Bowl Amazon $33 See On Amazon Never forget to refill the dish again once you have this gravity water bowl for pets. The system consists of a 4.6-liter water jug connected to a removable stainless steel water dish. The jug uses gravity to dispense water over time, and even has a built-in filter to ensure the water is safe for your pet. Available colors: 4

14 The Handy Splash Mat That Makes Meals Much Less Messy Leash Boss Splash Mat Amazon $20 See On Amazon If your dog is an exuberant eater or drinker, you’ll want this splash mat that sits under their food and water bowls to catch excess slobber, kibble, and splashing. It’s made of waterproof silicone and features a nonslip backing, so it stays in place even during the most chaotic of mealtimes. Just toss it in the dishwasher to clean. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 5

15 This Dog Seatbelt That Helps Promote Safety On The Road Active Pets Dog Seatbelt Amazon $8.38 See On Amazon Keep your furry friend secure on road trips with this dog seatbelt. It has a rotating clip that can be hooked onto both collars and harnesses as well as another clip that easily clicks into your car’s seatbelt slot. The seatbelt has an adjustable length to fit a variety of pup sizes and even has an elastic section at the top that acts as a shock absorber if you stop quickly. Available colors: 3

16 A Cooling Vest That Keeps Your Dog Chill On Scorching Days DOGZSTUFF Dog Cooling Vest Amazon $28 See On Amazon Your pup may love some fun in the sun, but to prevent overheating, you’ll want to suit them up in this cooling vest. It’s made from a special microfiber material that, once dampened, helps to absorb their body heat. It’s even got a UPF-50 rating, so it protects them from the sun, too. The adjustable Velcro straps help ensure a perfect fit. Available sizes: 5

Available colors: 2

17 The Maze-Like Dog Bowl That Helps Slow Down Fast Eaters Leash Boss Slow Feeder Dog Bowl Amazon $14 See On Amazon Speeding through meals isn’t good for your pup’s digestion, so try this slow feeder dog bowl to get them eating at a more leisurely pace. It features raised, star-shaped partitions so that your dog will need to take their time eating around them. It has a nonslip bottom and is safe to clean in the dishwasher. Available colors: 2

18 These Yummy Calming Treats That Help Soothe Stressed Dogs Ready Pet Go Calming Chews For Dogs (90 Count) Amazon $25.49 See On Amazon Encourage mellow behavior with these calming dog treat chews. Made with natural ingredients like chamomile, ginger, and hemp, these treats help reduce stress while tasting delicious. Depending on your pup’s size, dispense anywhere from one-half a chew to three chews to help your dog chill out.

19 A Treat Puzzle Toy To Stimulate Your Genius Dog’s Brain DR CATCH Dog Puzzle Toy Amazon $14 See On Amazon Although it’s tempting to give your dog treats just for looking cute, you can up the challenge level with this dog puzzle toy instead. It features concentric circles with sliding trays to fill with dog treats. Slide the covers closed and your pup will need to sniff out where the goods are hiding, then learn to slide them open with their paw or nose to reach their treats. Available colors: 7

20 The Natural Shampoo That Soothes Itchy Skin The Healthy Dog Co All-Natural Itchy Dog Shampoo Amazon $16 See On Amazon If your pup has sensitive skin, try this all-natural itchy dog shampoo to pamper them. Its gentle formula has tons of uses: It can be used to clean out wounds without stinging, to de-flea your dog, and also as a conditioner to soften fur and add shine. It’s formulated with natural ingredients and has a light patchouli scent to leave your pup smelling great after bath time.

21 A Minimalist Doggy Bag Dispenser That Mounts To The Wall Leash Boss Wall-Mounted Waste Bag Dispenser Amazon $20 See On Amazon Anyone who says pet supplies can’t be chic hasn’t seen this mounted poop bag dispenser. With its attractive geometric shape and clean lines, this dispenser opens up to create storage for up to eight baggy rolls at once. It also includes a slot through which to feed an open roll, so you can grab and go with convenience and speed. Available colors: 2

22 These Helpful Chews That Support Joint Care Active Chews Hip & Joint Dog Chews (90 Count) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Mobility is important for dogs of all sizes, so help support their health with these hip and joint chews. They contain nourishing ingredients like glucosamine, turmeric, and vitamin E to help lubricate joints and decrease discomfort. And because they have a delicious chicken flavor, your pup will love the way they taste.

23 The Stick-Like Dog Toy That Won’t Splinter Or Break Petstages Dogwood Wooden Dog Chew Toy Amazon $6 See On Amazon Give your dog the benefit of gnawing on a stick — without the risky drawbacks — with this wooden dog chew toy. It’s made from a wood blend, including additional BPA-free materials, to prevent it from splintering, causing a mess, or hurting your pup’s mouth. And since it has the smell and feel of real wood, they’ll be just as excited to play with it.

24 An Interactive Treat Mat That Encourages Natural Foraging Instincts Stellaire Chern Snuffle Mat Amazon $36 See On Amazon Provide lots of engagement and stimulation to your pet with this snuffle mat. It consists of many fabric shapes and textures in which you can conceal treats that your dog will then sniff out to find. Whether the treats are buried in fringe or tucked under flaps, your dog will have just as much fun finding them as eating them. Just toss it in the wash to clean.

25 The Genius Ultrasonic Squeaky Toy That Only Dogs Can Hear Hear Doggy! Flattie Ultrasonic Squeaker Dog Toy Amazon $12 See On Amazon Just because your dog loves the shrill, piercing cry of a squeaky toy doesn’t mean you do, but with this ultrasonic squeaker dog toy, everyone wins. The squeaking mechanism gives off a noise that’s 28 kHz, meaning it’s below the range humans can hear but noticeable enough for dogs to enjoy. It comes in several different animal varieties and is stuffing free, too. Available colors: 6

26 An Extra-Long Leash Perfect For Recall Training Leash Boss Free-Range Dog Leash Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re working on recall commands like “come,” this free-range dog leash is sure to come in handy. It’s made from durable nylon and ensures pups have plenty of space to roam while still remaining safe, whether you choose a length of 30 feet or one as long as 100 feet. The handle is reinforced with a rubber grip, so you can keep them secure with ease. Available lengths: 5

27 The Handy Paw Cleaner That Prevents Messes Before They Start Dexas MudBuster Dog Paw Cleaner Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you’d rather not load your dog up in your car after a messy play sesh at the park, you’ll want this dog paw cleaner. It consists of a durable cup you can fill with water (and maybe a little soap), as well as a silicone insert with textured nubs. Just stick in your pup’s foot, give it a gentle twist, and you’ll have mud-free paws in no time. Available colors: 8

28 These Cozy Pet Blankets That Protect Your Furniture Bedsure Waterproof Dog Blanket Amazon $15 See On Amazon You may love having your pet cuddled up on the couch, but it’s less likely you love the mess left behind. Thankfully, you can get the best of both worlds with this waterproof dog blanket that protects against dirt, slobber, fur, and more. Made from soft microfiber fleece and sherpa material, this blanket features a waterproof lining to prevent leaks. Simply wash it on cold to clean. Available colors: 13

29 A Highly Practical Gadget That Puts Food Queries To Bed For Good Did You Feed The Dog? Meal Tracker Amazon $9.95 See On Amazon Never again ask yourself or a family member, “Did you feed the dog?” thanks to this meal tracker. It features a super practical analog interface with sliding buttons for both AM and PM feedings every day of the week. It comes with both a magnetic backing and peel-and-stick adhesive tape for easy installation anywhere you choose.