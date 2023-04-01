40 Things For Pets That Are Skyrocketing In Popularity On Amazon Because They’re So Freaking Clever

If you have a pet, chances are that little ball of fur is one of your BFFs — I sure feel that way about my own menagerie of four-legged companions. We all know how completely deserving of an upgrade our animals are, so take a look at these pet products skyrocketing in popularity on Amazon. (Or is that pupularity?).

This list includes everything from cozy pet beds to ingenious solutions that help keep animal-related messes under control (think: wads of fur on your couch or kitty litter that’s been tracked all over the floor). In addition to those helpful items, you’ll also find fun toys that will keep your furry friend endlessly entertained.

Thanks to these popular picks, there’s no better time than right this minute to show Fluffy or Fido a little love.

1 These Self-Groomers That Cut Down On All The Cat Hair yuntop Cat Self-Groomers (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Four-legged friends sure can leave hair everywhere, but if you have a kitty, these self-groomers can help. Your pet will love rubbing up against the bristles, which remove loose fur before it ends up on your clothes and furniture. (Fluffy will think she’s just getting an invigorating massage.) The groomers attach easily to any flat wall or corner. Available colors: 2

2 The Filling-Free Toys That Result In Less Mess ZippyPaws Skinny Peltz Stuffing-Free Dog Toys (3-Pack) $12 See On Amazon If your pup is a shredder, you’ll both love these stuffing-free dog toys. Your dog can be as rough with them as they like, but you won’t be left with a snowfall of stuffing all over your living room. Great for playing tug too, they provide your dog with hours of stimulation thanks to the built-in squeakers. They’re machine-washable if you ever want to clean up the slobber. Available sizes: 2

Available styles: 4

3 A Cult-Favorite Pet Hair Remover That’s Eco-Friendly ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover Amazon $30 See On Amazon Get all the pet hair off your furniture and clothes with this fur remover that’s earned over 100,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon. This roller uses two velvety brushes to lift the hair with just a few back-and-forth motions, then traps it in a compartment so you can dispose of it in the trash later. And since it doesn’t use sticky sheets, it’s eco-friendly, too.

4 A Car Seat Cover That Protects Against Claws, Slobber & Dirt Active Pets Car Seat Cover Amazon $35 See On Amazon It’s so much fun to take the dog on the road with you... until you get home and find they’ve made a mess of your back seat with dirty paws and fur. Before loading your pup, attach this waterproof seat cover to your rear headrests to protect the interior. It not only creates a barrier from mud and accidents, but the ultra-durable fabric also stands up to claw marks. Available sizes: 2

Available trim colors: 4

5 These Reusable Can Covers That Keep Wet Food Fresh In The Fridge Bonza Pet Food Can Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon If your dog or cat enjoys wet food, you’ve probably thrown out more than your share of cans because the food has gone bad in the fridge. These pet food can covers have a universal fit, and let you dish out a serving and save the rest for later. Also a great way to cut down on single-use plastic wrap, they’re made from BPA-free silicone, and can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

6 A Dog Washing Tool That Turns Your Hand Into A Massaging Sprayer Aquapaw Dog Bath Sprayer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Make bath time easier and more enjoyable for you and your dog with this silicone bath sprayer. Designed for use with either a shower hose or garden hose, the silicone attachment allows you to scrub your pet’s fur while also giving them a soothing massage that will relax them during bath time. The convenient on/off button built into the palm lets you control the flow of water with just one press.

7 The Furniture Shields That Keep Your Upholstery Safe From Claws Stelucca Amazing Shields Cat Scratch Deterrent (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon If your cat loves to make a scratching post out of your upholstered furniture, these transparent deterrent shields will provide protection without ruining the look of your room. With enough material in one set to cover a sofa, these large sheets can be cut to size with scissors, and attach quickly and easily with the adhesive backing. Pins are included for additional reinforcement if you need it.

8 A Whisper-Quiet Nail Grinder That Won’t Scare Your Pup STOPWOOFER Dog Nail Grinder Amazon $24 See On Amazon If your pup gets nervous about having his claws trimmed, this dog nail grinder is a painless, effective solution. The two-speed device uses a diamond bit to trim and smooth your pet’s nails, and the low-noise, vibration-free technology will help keep your dog from getting spooked. Rechargeable, it has an integrated flashlight to make it easier to see what you’re doing.

9 These Chirping Toys That Give Kitty Hours Of Excitement Potaroma Chirping Cat Toys (3-Pack) $13 See On Amazon With lifelike animal sounds that are triggered by touch, these interactive toys will give your kitty hours of fun and enjoyment. The fluffy toys are soft but durable, and when your cat bats them, they’ll be rewarded with frog, cricket, and bird noises. Load them with the included catnip to amp up the fun. Available styles: 4

10 The Waterproof Blanket That Keeps Your Sofa Free From Stains & Fur gogobunny Waterproof Pet Blanket Amazon $22 See On Amazon With this waterproof pet blanket, you can enjoy relaxing with your four-legged companion on the sofa, without the worry of pet hair and stains. Featuring a soft and comfy sitting surface, it has two layers of stain protection and is durable enough to stand up to chewing as well. This reversible blanket is machine-washable, so even the most serious drooler can use it. Available sizes: 8

Available colors: 7

11 This Mat That Keeps Kitty From Tracking Litter All Over The Floor iPrimio Cat Litter Mat Amazon $24 See On Amazon It’s no fun to take your shoes off after a long day at work only to find that you’re stepping on little grains of cat litter all over your house. This mat traps the litter as soon as your cat steps out of the box, thanks to its densely woven mesh surface. The mat is waterproof and super soft, so your cat won’t even mind walking across it. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 4

12 These Probiotic Treats That Support Healthy Digestion & Immune Function Zesty Paws Probiotics For Dogs (90 Count) Amazon $28.97 See On Amazon Eliminate your dog’s tummy problems before they start with this probiotic supplement that ensures a thriving immune system and ease of digestion. Formulated with pumpkin and papaya enzymes, these tasty chews support gut microflora, which in turn can help prevent stomach problems — including gas. Just one to three chews a day is all it takes. Available flavors: 2

13 The Mat That Prevents A Mess From Food & Water Bowls Leashboss Splash Mat Amazon $19 See On Amazon Guard against spillage from your pet’s food and water bowls with this splash mat that keeps it all reined in. Crafted from BPA-free silicone, the waterproof mat has a raised edge to keep kibble and water from escaping. A nonslip diamond pattern on the surface of the mat ensures that your pet’s bowls won’t slide around, even during the most enthusiastic of dinners. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 5

14 This Interactive Tumbling Toy That Dispenses Treats Outward Hound Tumble Treat Toy Amazon $11 See On Amazon This tumbling treat toy challenges your pup to use their brain to access a delicious snack — roll the ball just the right away, and a treat will be dispensed from the opening. It’s a great way to distract a pup who might otherwise get into trouble (read: chew on your shoes), and you can also use it for interactive play if you want to get in on the fun. Suitable for all breeds and sizes of dogs, it washes off easily with a wet rag. Available styles: 27

15 These Grooming Gloves With Nubs That Lift Loose Fur Pet Magasin Grooming Gloves Amazon $16 See On Amazon For the dog or cat who sheds a bunch, these grooming gloves let you take care of the excess fur while giving them a relaxing massage. The fingers and palms are covered with flexible silicone tips that lift loose hair, so you’ll be left with less of it on your clothes and furniture. The adjustable Velcro wrist straps offer a customizable fit.

16 This Water Fountain That Keeps Your Picky Cat Hydrated PETLIBRO Stainless Steel Water Fountain Amazon $30 See On Amazon Does your cat love to drink from a dripping sink? That’s because kitties generally prefer running water to water that’s kept in a bowl. (It’s instinct for them!) Keep them well hydrated with this water fountain made from sleek stainless steel. Whisper quiet, it features purifying filters, an adjustable flow rate, and a no-mess design that keeps your floors dry. There’s even a larger size available for your pup. Available sizes: 2

17 A Martingale Collar That Keeps Your Dog From Slipping Out Leashboss Reflective Martingale Collar Amazon $14.95 See On Amazon This martingale collar is a favorite of trainers because it keeps your dog from backing out of the collar, but won’t squeeze their neck too tightly. This one is padded with neoprene for additional comfort, and finished with multiple attachment points including a D-ring, O-ring, and a tag ring. The reflective design also increases visibility when you walk your dog in the evening or on overcast days. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 9

18 The Bum & Paw Wipes That Let You Clean Your Dog Up Quickly Earth Rated Dog Wipes (100 Count) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If your dog needs a little extra cleaning help after her potty break (I speak from first-hand knowledge), these wipes are the perfect solution — and they’re also great for wiping down paws after a muddy trek. The plant-based wipes are eco-friendly and infused with skin-soothing ingredients like aloe vera and chamomile. They’re available in lavender and unscented options.

19 The Plush Bed With Raised Sides That Calm Your Pet Active Pets Plush Calming Dog Bed Amazon $24 See On Amazon Made from soft and cushy microfiber, this pet bed is designed to have a calming effect on animals, thanks to its raised sides that help promote feelings of security. Those raised sides also give your four-legged friend a place to rest their head as they’re surrounded in plush comfort. Available in a handful of colors and sizes, it has a slip-resistant base to keep it from sliding around. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 4

20 These Absorbent Mitts That Dry Your Pet After A Bath Hertzko Absorbent Pet-Drying Mitts (2-Pack) Amazon $12.98 See On Amazon Whether your dog is a squirmy rascal when he comes in from the rain, or you want to give him a good pat down after a bath, these drying mitts are the ultimate solution. Featuring ultra-thirsty microfiber loops, they soak up excess water quickly and are so much easier to work with than that old towel you’ve been using. Designed to fit most hands, they’re machine-washable for easy care and repeated use. Try them when drying your car, too.

21 A Hairball Remedy With A Tempting Flavor For Cats Sentry Hairball Relief Amazon $9 See On Amazon Get rid of those surprise “presents” that your cat coughs up with this hairball relief formula. Suitable for cats 4 weeks old and up, the formula also helps relieve constipation, dry cough, and occasional vomiting caused by hairballs. It has a malt flavor that cats love — just add a little to your finger or their food, and let them lick it up.

22 A Waste Bag Dispenser That Actually Serves Up High-Style Vibes Leashboss Wall-Mounted Waste Bag Dispenser Amazon $18 See On Amazon Dog waste bags are a necessity of pet parent life, but storing them can be an inconvenient hassle. This wall-mounted dispenser is a rare animal: a practical solution that actually looks nice among your decor, whether you place it in the entryway or in the mud room. It mounts quickly and easily to your wall with the included hardware and comes pre-loaded with eight rolls of unscented bags.

23 The Tunnel That Will Keep Your Cat Entertained For Hours Tempcore Cat Tunnel Amazon $13 See On Amazon Keep your cat engaged and challenged with this cat tunnel that’s tricked out with a hanging ball and a peephole on top. This three-wing tunnel is made from durable, long-lasting polyester that resists tears, and it collapses down compactly for easy storage when not in use. If you’ve got a kitty with too much energy on their hands, this is a must-have. Available colors: 5

24 This Dog Bowl That Helps Fast Feeders Slow The Heck Down Leashboss Dog Bowl Slow Feeder Amazon $14 See On Amazon Scarfing down kibble can result in a potentially harmful condition: bloat. This slow feeder helps regulate your dog’s eating pace, thanks to the maze-like design that forces your pup to poke around in a foraging manner. With a nonslip rubber base, this dishwasher-safe bowl won’t slip around while your dog goes to town. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 2

25 These Pheromone Collars That Help Calm Stressed Cats Tcllka Pheromone Calming Cat Collars (3-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you have a cat who gets stressed on trips, when you leave the house, or when moving, these calming collars can help. They’re infused with pheromones that are meant to decrease feelings of anxiety, and work continuously for up to 30 days to ease your cat’s nerves. Suitable for felines of all sizes, they’re water-resistant and start working within an hour. Available colors: 2

26 A 2-Handle Leash That Makes It Easy To Rein In Your Pulling Dog Leashboss Double-Handle Dog Leash Amazon $20.95 See On Amazon With two handles, this leash gives you increased control over your doggo when she pulls — use the loop closer to your pup when she gets a little too excited on your walk. It’s made from dual layers of super-strong nylon, with neoprene-padded handles for extra comfort. Reflective stitching enhances visibility on evening walks, and a D-ring on the handle makes it easy to clip on your waste bag carrier. Available colors: 8

27 This Dander-Reducing Spray That Helps Cut Down On Allergens Burt's Bees Natural Dander Reducer Spray Amazon $7 See On Amazon For those allergy-prone cat lovers, there’s a dander-reducing spay from beloved brand Burt’s Bees. Just a few spritzes, and you can decrease the amount of dander and flaking, while leaving your kitty’s coat nice and shiny. Formulated with soothing ingredients like aloe vera and oatmeal, the fragrance-free, pH-balanced spray even works to nourish your pet’s skin.

28 This Feeder That Gives Your Dog A Mental Workout While Eating Outward Hound Spin N Eat Dog Food Puzzle Amazon $30 See On Amazon Give your dog’s brain a workout while they eat with this puzzle feeder. Your pup will learn to dispense food by pawing or nudging the rolling barrel, then they’ll be challenged to pace their eating with the slow-feed design (helpful if your pup scarfs down dinner). The brand also has a variety of other puzzle feeders that will entertain your pet at mealtime. Available levels: 2

Available styles: 25

29 The Litter Odor Eliminator That Gets Rid Of That “A Cat Lives Here” Smell Rocco & Roxie Litter Box Odor Eliminator Amazon $12 See On Amazon If your guests always get a whiff of that telltale litter box smell when they come into your house, add this odor eliminator to the mix. It’s made from corncob granules that absorb any odor-carrying moisture from your kitty’s business before the smell can spread. Just sprinkle it right on top of the litter, and all that will be left behind is a fresh scent.

30 These Dog Doorbells That Let The Well-Trained Pup Say “I Need To Go Out” Luckyiren Dog Doorbells Amazon $7 See On Amazon For the sophisticated doggo who tells you when nature calls, this doorbell makes it easy to sound the alert in order to get your attention. This heavy-duty woven nylon strap is outfitted with seven bells, and hangs conveniently on your door handle. The snaps let you adjust the strap to your dog’s height, so even the smallest breeds can paw or nudge it with their nose. Available colors: 4

31 An Automated Cat Toy With 3 Entertaining Actions ORSDA Automated Cat Toy Amazon $30 See On Amazon Sure to give any cat a load of enjoyment, this interactive toy features a ball that your cat can bat around the track, plus an automated fluffy toy that pops out of different holes randomly. To boot, the color-changing lights on top add even more stimulation. Battery-powered, it features three speed modes so you can adjust it to your kitty’s taste. Available colors: 5

32 This Gentle Ear Cleaner That Relieves Itching & Odor PetHonesty OTIC Ear Cleaner Amazon $17 See On Amazon To relieve itchiness and odor, this ear cleaning solution is formulated with exfoliating salicylic acid and skin-calming aloe vera to reduce wax, dirt, and irritation in the outer ear and canal. Just squirt a bit of the pH-balanced solution in your pup’s ear, then massage at the base of the ear. Within seven to 10 days, your dog will begin to experience relief.

33 This Gravity Food Station That Makes Feeding Easy PetSafe Pet Food Station Amazon $20 See On Amazon This gravity food station keeps the bowl constantly full — no effort on your part — and ensures that your furry friend won’t get a rumbly tummy. Available in a wide range of sizes to suit most pets, it has a compact footprint and a sleek design that’ll look great in any kitchen. The stainless steel bowl insert is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. Available sizes: 4

34 The Window Perch That Gives Your Cat A Comfy View Of The World Zakkart Cat Window Perch Amazon $37 See On Amazon Cats love to gaze out the window and take in the outdoor environment, and this window perch gives them a cozy place to relax and do just that. Engineered to hold up to 40 pounds, it attaches easily to your window with the suction cups, resulting in an automatic observation station. The spacious hammock is made from cuddly fleece, and can be removed for washing. Available sizes: 2

35 The To-Go Dog Food Container That’s Perfect For Trips Leashboss KibbleGo Dog Food Travel Bag Amazon $25 See On Amazon Next time you hit the road with your furry friend, pack their food in this ingenious travel bag. Made from tough polyester, it has a waterproof lining and a roll-up closure to keep up to 30 cups of kibble safe from moisture, spills, and pests. The detachable buckle lets you hang it on anything from a backpack to a tree branch, and the built-in storage pocket is ideal for poop bags or treats.

36 A Paw Balm That Soothes Chapping & Irritation Natural Dog Company Paw Soother Amazon $14 See On Amazon Concrete, snow, and gravel can be rough on your dog’s feet, but this paw balm moisturizes your pup’s pads with a blend of organic, natural ingredients including coconut oil, chamomile, mango butter, and cocoa butter. This gentle blend works to nourish and soothe skin, while prevents cracking and itchiness. Just apply this before your next walk, or any time your dog’s paws need some TLC.

37 These Rolling Containers For Pet Food & Treats IRIS USA Rolling Pet Food Storage Containers Amazon $34 See On Amazon If you’re tired of looking at those food and treat bags all over your kitchen, this rolling container combo will neaten things up. With two stackable, airtight containers, they lock out pests and moisture, and the clear design makes it easy to know how much you have on hand. The casters roll smoothly, so you can stash this in a corner, then retrieve it easily when it’s dinnertime. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 11

38 The Snuffle Mat That Gives Your Dog A Mental Workout STELLAIRE CHERN Snuffle Mat Amazon $30 See On Amazon Keep your dog busy when you’re away from home with this snuffle mat that gives you all kinds of different places to hide treats or food. It simulates “the thrill of the hunt,” and is also ideal for slowing down fast feeders. Crafted from soft fleece and upcycled materials, it washes easily in your washing machine, and rolls up for compact and convenient storage when not in use. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 3

39 A Litter Scoop Holder That Looks Modern & Sleek CatGuru Litter Scoop Holder Amazon $16 See On Amazon It’s always hard to know what to do with the litter scoop that you use on your cat’s box, but this universal holder has finally solved that problem. Made from silicone, it holds most standard scoops upright, and works to collect any stray litter. There’s also a removable insert for easy cleaning. Available colors: 3