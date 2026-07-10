Angelo David Is The Internet’s Dream Son

A tiny blond boy of about 7 is sitting on his dad’s lap, recording himself on a grainy computer webcam. He sings Lady Gaga’s “Just Dance,” flailing his arms so fast that the pixels glitch. Occasionally, his dad silently leans toward the camera, catching the filter’s focus, and giving himself giant bug eyes. The video, shared on TikTok, has over 12 million likes. Scrolling through the account, you’ll find hundreds of more lo-fi videos of the boy. He’s probably dancing, singing, or enjoying the effects on his dad's computer. The top comment reads something along the lines of, “I don’t even have to look at the user,” or, “It’s Angelo, isn’t it?” Typically, the latter is right: it’s a post from Angelo David.

David, now 24, rose to TikTok fame for his seemingly-endless treasure trove of childhood videos, sharing over 500 in the past six months. Some clips, like those of him messing around with the camera filters, are a nostalgic glimpse into Gen Z childhood. Others, featuring 12-year-old David dressed in a suit, playing keyboard in a funeral home, and getting pulled out of a coffin, are delightfully bizarre. Nearly every clip shows off his theatrical persona, earning a handful of commenters declaring him their “dream son.”

Before he began posting on TikTok in February, David’s home videos had long been fodder for memes in his group chats — but a post-grad slump inspired him to share his content to a wider audience. After graduating from the University of Southern California in 2025, where he studied the music industry, David returned to his hometown outside of Boston. Though he loved social media, after landing a job as a digital marketing manager, even casually posting on his own accounts began to feel overwhelming. With a little encouragement from his friends, he started sharing his old videos in an attempt to revive his passion.

“I was like, ‘F*ck it,’” he says. “I made a new TikTok and I started throwing these videos up there. The response has been insane.”

Since then, David has garnered over 1 million followers, racking up over 140 million likes across all of his posts. He attributes his virality to his unfiltered younger self, coupled with the support of his parents, who, along with his older brother and babysitter, made frequent appearances on his TikTok page. “I had these grandiose ideas and these songs and these dances and [my parents] really just let me rock,” he says.

The sheer volume of David’s childhood videos may have stemmed from his love of the spotlight, but his parents did more than simply encourage their son’s goofy antics. They also encouraged his pursuit of a music career, putting him in piano lessons and working on his EP Mirror alongside his instructor and local musicians at just 11 years old. Some of David’s more inexplicable TikToks (see: David getting cinematically beat up by other children, escaping a burning building, etc.) are relics from his aspiring pop star era and music videos he made in collaboration with a friend of his dad, a documentary filmmaker.

David in 2008 Courtesy of Angelo David Present-day David. Courtesy of Angelo David 1 / 2

David hasn’t released new music since 2020 (with the exception, of course, of putting his viral “I GOT ARRESTED” song from childhood on Spotify this year). His lasting passion for pop, however, evident from his TikTok’s frequent celeb cameos, is more than a long-held pipe dream. (Pictures with stars including Lady Gaga, Halsey, and Fifth Harmony — a sign of the times — were all snagged at meet-and-greets, ICYWW.) While he’s focused on social media right now, he hopes to someday return to singing.

Though some users worry about a potential shortage — one commented “He’s running out 😭” on a video David shared from 2024 — the creator says that won’t be an issue. He recently started sifting through a fresh box of home videos, some of which are over two hours long.

“It's bringing a lot of people an algorithm feed cleanse. I'm not going to rob anybody of that. So long as I can keep posting, I will,” David says.

Ahead, present-day David shares his pop girl loyalty, and confesses where he racks up the most screen time.

The Fast Follow with Angelo David

Were you a Nickelodeon or Disney kid?

I'm a solid 50-50, maybe a little more Disney. My favorites were Hannah Montana and High School Musical. For Nick, it was iCarly and Victorious. Those are the Holy Grail.

Who’s your main pop girl, then and now?

Then, Gaga, no question. Now, still Gaga, but I would also say Olivia Rodrigo. I'm so blown away by her latest album.

David at his first Lady Gaga concert in 2011. Courtesy of Angelo David

Last song you’ve let replay more than twice?

“maggots for brains” by Olivia Rodrigo. It's been on repeat for almost a week now.

Which app do you rack up the most screen time on?

Ironically, YouTube. I think because I post so much on the short-form platforms, like Reels and TikTok, I'm using them less as a consumer. I love watching reaction videos to pop culture, analysis videos about pop culture. I like The Swiftologist — I know that's a little controversial.

What song is the soundtrack to your life?

Hold on, I have playlists for this. One of them is “Best Songs Of All Time” and I'm looking at that one. I would say “Seven Wonders” by Fleetwood Mac or “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears.

Last microtrend you fell for?

My friend Monet, she was really ahead of the TikTok Shop curve. I'm always falling prey, not necessarily to the trend, but to her influence. First was Labubus, then it was the vibration plate, the mouth tape, the magnetic nose strips. I blame her!

Your motto?

“Expect nothing, be prepared for everything.”

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.