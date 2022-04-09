45 Annoying Everyday Problems You Didn't Realize Are So Easy To Fix

When it comes to everyday problems in your life, some are easier to fix than you might think, like not having enough lighting in your kitchen or losing items in your purse. Amazon is a handy site when looking for solutions, as they have tons of products to help solve those pesky common issues.

In this list, you’ll find a bunch of simple life solutions, at home and on the go. In the kitchen, you can improve your dish-drying setup with this silicone drying mat that’s easy to clean. Make it easier to add sugar to your coffee or tea with this glass container that dispenses from the bottom.

Forgetting where to be and when? Keep your appointments and events more organized with this magnetic whiteboard calendar that’s perfect for attaching to your fridge. Is your closet becoming an issue? You can better organize your shoes with this bamboo shoe rack that looks great wherever it’s placed.

Whether your problems are in the kitchen, the closet, or your own purse, you’ll find plenty of solutions that make your life just a little bit easier in this list.

1 Problem: You Can’t Reach The Candle Wick Solution: This Electric Lighter With A Flexible Neck RONXS Candle Electric Lighter Amazon $11 See On Amazon After you’ve burned a candle for a while, it can be tricky to light without burning your hand. This electric lighter has a long, bendable neck, so you can adjust it based on the size and depth of your candle. Since it’s electric, the lighter is rechargeable using a USB charging port and doesn’t use lighter fluid.

2 Problem: Your Half-Eaten Bag Of Chips Went Stale Solution: This Mini Snack Sealer Shendian Mini Chip Bag Sealer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Keep your snacks fresh with this mini bag sealer. The device uses heat to reseal the packaging of chips, cookies, and other snacks, so they don’t go stale. It heats up in just a few seconds and seals almost instantly. It’s also lightweight, so you can take it to work or while traveling.

3 Problem: Necklaces Are Getting Tangled Solution: This Clasp That Keeps Necklaces Separated Susmii Layered Necklace Clasp (2-Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon A layered necklace look is always chic — unless, of course, your necklaces get tangled. This clasp allows you to clip three necklaces onto little rings that keep the chains separated. It clasps together with a magnet, so it’s easy to take on and off. It’s also great for bracelets and comes in silver and gold.

4 Problem: Inside Your Bag Is A Mess Solution: This Purse Organizer With 10 Pockets ZTUJO Purse Organizer Insert Amazon $30 See On Amazon Having an organized purse is a rare skill that most of us don’t possess — it doesn’t help that many bags (looking at you totes!) don’t even have any inner pockets or storage. This purse organizer insert has 10 pockets, including a zippered one, so you can keep your wallet, makeup, gum, and other items in their own pockets. The organizer is made from a sturdy felt material and comes in 19 colors and designs, including snakeskin and polka dot.

5 Problem: Burning Your Fingers & Forearms Solution: These Silicone Oven Mitts With An Extra Thick Lining POPCO Professional Silicone Oven Mitts Amazon $13 See On Amazon When it comes to kitchen tools, oven mitts are not somewhere you want to skimp, since they protect you from burning yourself. These silicone oven mitts have an extra thick padded lining, so they keep your hands and arms safe, but they also have a silicone layer on the outside which makes them heat resistant up to 450 degrees. Aside from the brilliant red shade featured, you can also buy them in aqua, gray, and black.

6 Problem: Charging Cables Everywhere Solution: This 3-in-1 Charging Station Poweroni 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Station Amazon $33 See On Amazon Keep all your devices at 100% with this 3-in-1 charging station. With a spot for your phone, smartwatch, and earbuds, this charging station is perfect for keeping in your home or office. It uses wireless charging, so it also means you won’t have a huge mess of cords. It’s compatible with most smart devices, including Apple, Android, and Samsung.

7 Problem: Poorly Lit Cabinets & Closets Solution: These Lights That Fit Under The Cabinet Brilliant Evolution Under Cabinet Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Add more light to your closets, cabinets — or anywhere that needs a little extra light — without having to install a whole light fixture. These under the cabinet lights come with adhesive tape, so they’re easy to install. A remote is included, so the brightness can be easily adjusted.

8 Problem: Bugs Getting In The House Solution: This Screen Door With A Magnetic Closure Flux Phenom Magnetic Screen Door Amazon $22 See On Amazon When the weather’s nice out, it’s the perfect time to leave your door open to let the warm breeze in. Of course, the open air comes with bugs — unless you have one of these magnetic screen doors. Made from a fine mesh, the screen lets air in but keeps bugs and debris out. It also has a magnetic closure so you can enter and exit even if your hands are full.

9 Problem: Running Out Of Paper Towels Solution: These Reusable Dish Cloths Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (10-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Paper towels are handy, but they eventually run out. These Swedish dishcloths, on the other hand, are machine washable and reusable up to 100 times. Plus they come in a pack of 10, so they can take the place of several paper towel rolls. The cloths are stiff when dry but become soft and pliable when wet.

10 Problem: Overbooking Your Schedule Solution: Getting An Accessible Whiteboard Calendar Home & Me Magnetic Dry Erase Whiteboard and Calendar Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you have a hard time keeping track of your schedule, then this magnetic whiteboard calendar will come in handy. The calendar is ideal for attaching to the fridge, or any other magnetic surface. It can be filled in and erased each month to keep track of appointments and events. You can use it immediately, as it comes with six dry erase markers.

11 Problem: Having Noisy Housemates Solution: This Door Insulator That Blocks Out Sound MAXTID Door Draft Stopper Amazon $15 See On Amazon Keep your room quiet with this door draft stopper that blocks out noise and insulates. This stopper has a velcro strip that makes it more adjustable. It also helps keep cold air out and keep heat in. For those with noisy roommates, this can offer a bit more peace at a low price.

12 Problem: Losing Your Luggage Solution: This Luggage Tag With Your Initial Highwind Luggage Initial Bag Tag Amazon $6 See On Amazon It can be hard to keep track of your luggage when so many suitcases look alike. Set yours apart with this luggage tag that has a big colorful letter on it to match your initial on your first or last name. The tag is made of rubber, so it won’t be easily damaged, and includes a card for writing down your contact information in the chance your luggage gets misplaced.

13 Problem: Not Being Able To Properly Clean Your Reusable Straws (Or Not Having Them At All) Solution: These Reusable Straws That Come With A Cleaning Tool Flathead Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws (10-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Reusable straws are great for reducing single-use plastic, but they can be a pain to clean. These silicone straws come with their own cleaning brush that gets into the narrow cavity of the straws. They can be used for hot and cold drinks and are safe to throw in the dishwasher. They also come in a 2-pack, with 20 straws total.

14 Problem: Breaking Dishes Because You Don’t Have A Proper Place To Dry Them Solution: This Silicone Dish-Drying Mat HOTPOP Sturdy Silicone Dish Drying Mat Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you’re playing Jenga with your dishes when you’re setting them on your counter to dry then chances are you’ve broken more than a few. But that is where this silicone dish drying mat comes in: It’s soft but non-slip so you can set your wet dishes on it without them slipping around, cracking, and shattering. It is easy to clean, so it won’t build up dirt and grime like a cloth drying mat. It’s dishwasher safe and heat-resistant, so you can also use it to support hot plates.

15 Problem: Getting Syrup Or Honey All Over Your Hands Solution: This Dispenser That’s Keeps Your Hands From Getting All Sticky Hunnibi Glass Honey & Syrup Container Dispenser Amazon $21 See On Amazon When it gets on your hands, syrup seems to multiply — making everything you touch sticky for the rest of the day. But with this syrup/honey dispenser, you can keep your hands clean. The dispenser has a lever you can pull that releases syrup from the bottom of the bottle. Dispensing from the bottom also means you’ll be able to get every last drop of the sticky sweet liquid sugar without having to shake the bottle or awkwardly balance it on its head while it slowly drips towards the opening at the top. This dispenser comes with a stand with a reservoir to catch any syrup drips.

16 Problem: Running Out Of Aluminum Foil Solution: This Reusable Beeswax Food Wrap Bee's Wrap Reusable Beeswax Food Wraps (3-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Never worry about running out of foil or plastic wrap again with this reusable food wrap made from beeswax. These wraps are moldable to your needs, so they can cover a large bowl of salad or wrap around a leftover piece of fruit. They’re washable and reusable, plus biodegradable, so they’re better for the environment.

17 Problem: Your Rugs Are Sliding Around Solution: These Rug Pads That Are Non-Slip iPrimio Non Slip Area Rug Pad Amazon $28 See On Amazon Keep your rugs from slipping around the floor with this rug pad that can be cut to fit any size you need. The pad is made from a non-slip foam that can be used on wood floors, tile, and other materials. It automatically sticks to the rug and the floor, so there’s no special installation required.

18 Problem: There’s Not Enough Storage Space In The Living Room Solution: This Ottoman With Hidden Storage Greenco Faux Leather Ottoman Stool Amazon $22 See On Amazon Use this storage ottoman to hold blankets, books, pillows, and other items that don’t necessarily have a good home in your living room. The ottoman has a faux leather cushioned top, which is perfect for resting your feet on. The lid is removable with a collapsible base.

19 Problem: Figuring Out Where To Put Your Phone During Workouts Solution: These Leggings with Built-In Pockets SATINA High Waisted Leggings Amazon $18 See On Amazon Workout clothes don’t always have pockets for holding your phone the way a pair of jeans does. Luckily, these high-waisted leggings have pockets on the thigh, so your phone will be safe and secure while you’re going on a walk or run. They’re made from a soft, stretchy fabric made from a spandex and polyester blend for maximum comfort. Available sizes: One Size and One Size Plus

20 Problem: It’s Too Bright To Nap Solution: These Window Shades That Are Easy To Install Estilo Black Window Shades (6-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Darken your room without the hassle of professionally installing shades. This set of six window shades comes with sticky adhesive for easy installation. They can also be cut to size, so you can fit them exactly to your window. They also come with clips to help you easily adjust the height.

21 Problem: You’re Not Able To Find Your Keys After Dropping Them Solution: This Magnetic Pickup Tool With A Flashlight RAK Magnetic Pickup Tool with 3 LED Lights Amazon $30 See On Amazon Dropping your keys in the dark can be a huge pain, but this magnetic pickup tool will help save the day. The tool has a long arm, bright flashlight, and magnetic surface to pick up whatever you dropped. Use it to safely collect anything metal, or magnetically attach it to a metal surface, like the hood of your car, for better vision.

22 Problem: There’s No Way To Store Canned Pet Food Solution: These Covers That Fit Multiple Can Sizes DYBEN Pet Can Covers (5-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon I recently started feeding my dog canned wet food, and having can covers makes it so much easier. This set of five covers is made from food-safe silicone and fits three different sizes of cans. They’re dishwasher safe and come in an array of colors. They also have a cute paw tab that makes removal a breeze.

23 Problem: You Slept In And It’s Too Late To Get Coffee Solution: This Milk Frother That Upgrades Your Homemade Lattes Bean Envy Milk Frother Amazon $17 See On Amazon We can’t all get up early to make it to the coffee shop before work. Make your own fancy latte at home with this milk frother. The lightweight device is easy to use and turns milk into foam in just a few seconds. It’s portable, so you can even take it with you to work or on vacation. It also comes with its own metal stand.

24 Problem: There’s Nowhere To Put Your Essentials When Going For A Walk Solution: This Water-Resistant Fanny Pack OlimpiaFit Water Resistant Fanny Pack Amazon $20 See On Amazon Sometimes you want to go on a walk or hike, but don’t want to drag around a heavy backpack. Did you know that fanny packs are back in style? This fanny pack is the perfect option for holding your phone, wallet, keys, and other essentials. The fanny pack is made from durable nylon that is water-resistant. It has six zippered pockets, so your things will be safe and sound.

25 Problem: Breaking Eggs When Storing Them In The Fridge Solution: These Sturdy Egg Trays That Will Keep Them Safe Greenco Stackable Egg Trays (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Cardboard egg cartons are flimsy — stack them in your fridge and chances are you’re probably going to end up breaking an egg or two — which is why these plastic egg cartons are so genius. They’re sturdy and stackable, so you can organize your fridge and protect your eggs. The trays come in a pack of two and hold 12 eggs each.

26 Problem: You’re Dropping Nails & Screws While Working Solution: This Magnetic Wristband That Holds Your Tools RAK Magnetic Wristband Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you like to spend time working on DIY projects or doing repairs, then this magnetic wristband will come in handy. The wristband attaches with velcro and is handy for holding screws, nails, or other tools you’re using while working. The wristband is equipped with 10 strong magnets, but it’s still lightweight.

27 Problem: You’re Spending Too Much On Cold Brew Solution: This Large Cold Brew Maker & Dispenser Willow & Everett Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $35 See On Amazon Save yourself time in the morning and ditch the coffee shop. This cold brew maker has a stainless steel filter and holds up to 12 cups, so you can make cold brew for the whole week. Just put your favorite coffee grounds in the filter, add water, and put it in the fridge to steep. It can also be used for making iced tea. It comes in two sizes — two liters and a gallon.

28 Problem: You Always Drop Your Soap In The Shower Solution: This Soap Holder That Gives You More Grip BBTO Soap Saver Bag (5 Piece) Amazon $7 See On Amazon A bar of soap can be hard to hold onto in the shower, but these soap saver bags are easier to grip. The five-bag set is made from natural sisal plants, which help the soap lather and produce foam. The bags are also ideal for when the bar of soap gets too small, but you’re not ready to throw it out just yet.

29 Problem: There’s Nowhere To Store Leftover Food Solution: This Set Of 24 Food Storage Containers FineDine Glass Food Storage Containers Set (24-Piece) Amazon $32 See On Amazon A good set of food containers serve as one of the most useful tools in any kitchen. These glass storage containers come in a set of 24, with a range of sizes to fit everything from leftover salmon to half a lemon. The containers have an airtight seal that is leakproof, so it’s perfect for storing leftovers to take for lunch.

30 Problem: The Sheets Keep Coming Off The Bed Solution: These Straps That Keep Your Sheets Secure Raytour Bed Sheet Holder Straps Amazon $10 See On Amazon It’s a pain when your fitted sheets don’t stay fitted. These sheet holder straps clip onto the corner of your sheets, holding them in place so they don’t slip off. The straps have metal clips and elastic bands, which are easy to install. They’re basically like little suspenders for your sheets.

31 Problem: You Can’t Find Your Shoes Solution: This Shoe Rack That Keeps Them Organized FILWH Bamboo Stackable Shoe Shelf Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you have a habit of misplacing your shoes around the house, then this shoe shelf will help keep them organized. Made from sturdy bamboo, the shelf holds three or four pairs of shoes on each tier and is perfect for keeping in the entryway or bedroom. If you need three or more tiers, Amazon offers those options as well.

32 Problem: Misplacing Your Keys Solution: This Bluetooth Tracker That Attaches To Your Keychain Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker Amazon $25 See On Amazon Attach this Tile Bluetooth tracker to your keyring and you won’t have to dig through all your purses to find your keys. The small, lightweight tracker connects to the Tile app on your phone, so it can help you find your keys in your home, or if you left them in your bag somewhere while out and about. It’s incredible how much time you’ll save (and how many appointments you’ll be on time for.)

33 Problem: Uneven Winged Eyeliner Solution: This Winged Eyeliner Stamp Flick Stick Winged Eyeliner Stamp Amazon $15 See On Amazon Unless you’re a professional makeup artist, getting the perfect winged eyeliner can be tricky. This eyeliner stamp makes it so much easier by literally stamping the shape of the wing on the corner of your eye. Each liner has two ends, one for the stamp and one with a fine point for refining the edges. It’s also waterproof and smudge-proof.

34 Problem: Forgetting A Good Pillow While Traveling Solution: A Great Travel Pillow You Can Store In Your Car Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Pillow Amazon $25 See On Amazon One of the worst feelings in the world is needing a pillow, but not having a pillow. Luckily, you can prep ahead of time by storing this compressible memory foam pillow in the trunk of your car. It doesn’t take up a lot of room but will offer a ton of comfort in a pinch. It’s also machine washable.

35 Problem: Getting Sauce On The Counter Solution: This Spoon Rest With 4 Slots Silicone Utensil Rest with Drip Pad Amazon $7 See On Amazon The problem with most spoon rests is that they only hold one spoon. This silicone utensil rest has four slots, which is perfect if you’re the kind of cook (like me) who cooks with a spatula and two spoons at the same time. The utensil rest has a large drip pad to catch any sauce or liquid that drips off. The best part is that you can easily throw it in the dishwasher to clean.

36 Problem: Avocados Going Bad Too Quickly Solution: This Avocado Safer That Keeps Them Fresh Evriholder Saver Avocado Holder (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Avocados are an odd shape, so they don’t always fit in a typical storage container. This avocado saver is designed to preserve the fruit with an indent designed to fit around the pit (leaving the pit in helps it from going brown) The container also has an adjustable strap to keep the avocado in place, like a little seatbelt.

37 Problem: Having Too Much Produce You Didn’t Finish Solution: This Silicone Food Savers That Keep Produce Fresh Food Huggers Reusable Silicone Food Savers (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These silicone food huggers are a versatile kitchen accessory and can be used to preserve half an apple, a partially used onion, or as a replacement lid on a jar. They come in a set of five of varying sizes, and are a great solution for replacing plastic wrap or foil, and help reduce single-use plastic in your home.

38 Problem: You Can’t Get All The Toothpaste Out Solution: These Tube Squeezers Get Out Every Last Drop LOVEINUSA Toothpaste Tube Squeezer (4-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Get the most out of your toothpaste with these tube squeezers. Just like the name implies, these handy tools squeeze out every last drop from the tube, and can also be used for makeup, lotion, or anything else that comes in a tube. They come in a pack of four, so you’ll have plenty at hand.

39 Problem: You Can’t Find Your Earrings Solution: This Jewelry Organizer With 80 Pockets BB Brotrade Hanging Jewelry Organizer Amazon $14 See On Amazon Make it easier to find the pair of earrings or that necklace you want to wear with this jewelry organizer. With 80 clear vinyl pockets, this organizer makes it easy to find the piece you’re looking for while also keeping them from getting tangled with each other. The organizer also has a hook at the top, making it easy to hang.

40 Problem: The Duvet Getting Scrunched Up In Its Cover Solution: These Magnetic Clips That Keep Your Duvet Secure PinionPins Clear Magnetic Duvet Clips with Key Amazon $18 See On Amazon Keeping your duvet in place inside a duvet cover is no easy feat. Luckily, these magnetic duvet clips are an easy solution. The clips secure your duvet with a magnetic pin, and each pin can secure up to 10 pounds. They come in a set of eight, so you can secure the whole edge.

41 Problem: Accidentally Shrinking Cotton Clothes Solution: This Folding Drying Rack Amazon Basics Folding Laundry Rack Amazon $32 See On Amazon Not all fabrics are suitable for a dryer. This Amazon Basics laundry rack is perfect for hanging shrinkable fabrics like cotton, delicate undergarments, or other items that you want to air-dry. The steel rack can support up to 32 pounds and is collapsible, so you can store it away when not in use.

42 Problem: Leaving The Lights On Solution: These Smart Lightbulbs You Can Adjust With Your Phone Sengled Smart Light Bulbs (4-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Once you leave the house, there’s no way to know whether or not you left any lights on. That is, unless you use these smart lightbulbs that you can control from your phone. These bulbs connect to an app (and can even connect to Alexa and Google Home) where you can turn them on and off, adjust the brightness, and even change the color of the light.

43 Problem: Losing Jewelry While Traveling Solution: This Portable Jewelry Organizer SANQIANWAN Small Jewelry Travel Organizer Box Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you take your favorite jewelry with you on a trip, then you’re gonna want a safe place to store it. This travel jewelry organizer has compartments to hold rings, necklaces, and other assorted jewelry. It has a zipper closure and is compact enough to fit in a purse. Plus, it comes in 17 colors.

44 Problem: Pants That Are Too Long Solution: A Hem Tape That Quickly Adjusts Length Fearless Tape Double Sided Tape for Clothing (50-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Adjust the length of your pants without going to a tailor using this double-sided clothing tape. It’s safe to use on both your skin and clothing without damaging either. It can also be used to keep clothing in place, like a dress strap or a low-cut blouse. Each pack comes with 50 pieces of tape.