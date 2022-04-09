45 Annoying Everyday Problems You Didn't Realize Are So Easy To Fix

When it comes to everyday problems in your life, some are easier to fix than you might think, like not having enough lighting in your kitchen or losing items in your purse. Amazon is a handy site when looking for solutions, as they have tons of products to help solve those pesky common issues.
In this list, you’ll find a bunch of
simple life solutions, at home and on the go. In the kitchen, you can improve your dish-drying setup with this silicone drying mat that’s easy to clean. Make it easier to add sugar to your coffee or tea with this glass container that dispenses from the bottom.
Forgetting where to be and when? Keep your appointments and events more organized with this magnetic
whiteboard calendar that’s perfect for attaching to your fridge. Is your closet becoming an issue? You can better organize your shoes with this bamboo shoe rack that looks great wherever it’s placed.
Whether your problems are in the kitchen, the closet, or your own purse, you’ll find plenty of solutions that make your life just a little bit easier in this list.
1 Problem: You Can’t Reach The Candle WickSolution: This Electric Lighter With A Flexible Neck
After you’ve burned a candle for a while, it can be tricky to light without burning your hand. This
electric lighter has a long, bendable neck, so you can adjust it based on the size and depth of your candle. Since it’s electric, the lighter is rechargeable using a USB charging port and doesn’t use lighter fluid. 2 Problem: Your Half-Eaten Bag Of Chips Went StaleSolution: This Mini Snack Sealer
Keep your snacks fresh with this
mini bag sealer. The device uses heat to reseal the packaging of chips, cookies, and other snacks, so they don’t go stale. It heats up in just a few seconds and seals almost instantly. It’s also lightweight, so you can take it to work or while traveling. 3 Problem: Necklaces Are Getting TangledSolution: This Clasp That Keeps Necklaces Separated
A layered necklace look is always chic — unless, of course, your necklaces get tangled. This
clasp allows you to clip three necklaces onto little rings that keep the chains separated. It clasps together with a magnet, so it’s easy to take on and off. It’s also great for bracelets and comes in silver and gold. 4 Problem: Inside Your Bag Is A MessSolution: This Purse Organizer With 10 Pockets
Having an organized purse is a rare skill that most of us don’t possess — it doesn’t help that many bags (looking at you totes!) don’t even have any inner pockets or storage. This
purse organizer insert has 10 pockets, including a zippered one, so you can keep your wallet, makeup, gum, and other items in their own pockets. The organizer is made from a sturdy felt material and comes in 19 colors and designs, including snakeskin and polka dot. 5 Problem: Burning Your Fingers & ForearmsSolution: These Silicone Oven Mitts With An Extra Thick Lining
When it comes to kitchen tools, oven mitts are not somewhere you want to skimp, since they protect you from burning yourself. These silicone
oven mitts have an extra thick padded lining, so they keep your hands and arms safe, but they also have a silicone layer on the outside which makes them heat resistant up to 450 degrees. Aside from the brilliant red shade featured, you can also buy them in aqua, gray, and black. 6 Problem: Charging Cables EverywhereSolution: This 3-in-1 Charging Station
Keep all your devices at 100% with this 3-in-1 charging station. With a spot for your phone, smartwatch, and earbuds, this
charging station is perfect for keeping in your home or office. It uses wireless charging, so it also means you won’t have a huge mess of cords. It’s compatible with most smart devices, including Apple, Android, and Samsung. 7 Problem: Poorly Lit Cabinets & ClosetsSolution: These Lights That Fit Under The Cabinet
Add more light to your closets, cabinets — or anywhere that needs a little extra light — without having to install a whole light fixture. These
under the cabinet lights come with adhesive tape, so they’re easy to install. A remote is included, so the brightness can be easily adjusted. 8 Problem: Bugs Getting In The HouseSolution: This Screen Door With A Magnetic Closure
When the weather’s nice out, it’s the perfect time to leave your door open to let the warm breeze in. Of course, the open air comes with bugs — unless you have one of these
magnetic screen doors. Made from a fine mesh, the screen lets air in but keeps bugs and debris out. It also has a magnetic closure so you can enter and exit even if your hands are full. 9 Problem: Running Out Of Paper TowelsSolution: These Reusable Dish Cloths
Paper towels are handy, but they eventually run out. These
Swedish dishcloths, on the other hand, are machine washable and reusable up to 100 times. Plus they come in a pack of 10, so they can take the place of several paper towel rolls. The cloths are stiff when dry but become soft and pliable when wet. 10 Problem: Overbooking Your ScheduleSolution: Getting An Accessible Whiteboard Calendar
If you have a hard time keeping track of your schedule, then this magnetic
whiteboard calendar will come in handy. The calendar is ideal for attaching to the fridge, or any other magnetic surface. It can be filled in and erased each month to keep track of appointments and events. You can use it immediately, as it comes with six dry erase markers. 11 Problem: Having Noisy HousematesSolution: This Door Insulator That Blocks Out Sound
Keep your room quiet with this
door draft stopper that blocks out noise and insulates. This stopper has a velcro strip that makes it more adjustable. It also helps keep cold air out and keep heat in. For those with noisy roommates, this can offer a bit more peace at a low price. 12 Problem: Losing Your LuggageSolution: This Luggage Tag With Your Initial
It can be hard to keep track of your luggage when so many suitcases look alike. Set yours apart with this
luggage tag that has a big colorful letter on it to match your initial on your first or last name. The tag is made of rubber, so it won’t be easily damaged, and includes a card for writing down your contact information in the chance your luggage gets misplaced. 13 Problem: Not Being Able To Properly Clean Your Reusable Straws (Or Not Having Them At All)Solution: These Reusable Straws That Come With A Cleaning Tool
Reusable straws are great for reducing single-use plastic, but they can be a pain to clean. These
silicone straws come with their own cleaning brush that gets into the narrow cavity of the straws. They can be used for hot and cold drinks and are safe to throw in the dishwasher. They also come in a 2-pack, with 20 straws total. 14 Problem: Breaking Dishes Because You Don’t Have A Proper Place To Dry ThemSolution: This Silicone Dish-Drying Mat
If you’re playing Jenga with your dishes when you’re setting them on your counter to dry then chances are you’ve broken more than a few. But that is where this silicone
dish drying mat comes in: It’s soft but non-slip so you can set your wet dishes on it without them slipping around, cracking, and shattering. It is easy to clean, so it won’t build up dirt and grime like a cloth drying mat. It’s dishwasher safe and heat-resistant, so you can also use it to support hot plates. 15 Problem: Getting Syrup Or Honey All Over Your HandsSolution: This Dispenser That’s Keeps Your Hands From Getting All Sticky
When it gets on your hands, syrup seems to multiply — making
everything you touch sticky for the rest of the day. But with this syrup/honey dispenser, you can keep your hands clean. The dispenser has a lever you can pull that releases syrup from the bottom of the bottle. Dispensing from the bottom also means you’ll be able to get every last drop of the sticky sweet liquid sugar without having to shake the bottle or awkwardly balance it on its head while it slowly drips towards the opening at the top. This dispenser comes with a stand with a reservoir to catch any syrup drips. 16 Problem: Running Out Of Aluminum FoilSolution: This Reusable Beeswax Food Wrap
Never worry about running out of foil or plastic wrap again with this
reusable food wrap made from beeswax. These wraps are moldable to your needs, so they can cover a large bowl of salad or wrap around a leftover piece of fruit. They’re washable and reusable, plus biodegradable, so they’re better for the environment. 17 Problem: Your Rugs Are Sliding Around Solution: These Rug Pads That Are Non-Slip
Keep your rugs from slipping around the floor with this
rug pad that can be cut to fit any size you need. The pad is made from a non-slip foam that can be used on wood floors, tile, and other materials. It automatically sticks to the rug and the floor, so there’s no special installation required. 18 Problem: There’s Not Enough Storage Space In The Living RoomSolution: This Ottoman With Hidden Storage
Use this
storage ottoman to hold blankets, books, pillows, and other items that don’t necessarily have a good home in your living room. The ottoman has a faux leather cushioned top, which is perfect for resting your feet on. The lid is removable with a collapsible base. 19 Problem: Figuring Out Where To Put Your Phone During WorkoutsSolution: These Leggings with Built-In Pockets
Workout clothes don’t always have pockets for holding your phone the way a pair of jeans does. Luckily, these high-waisted
leggings have pockets on the thigh, so your phone will be safe and secure while you’re going on a walk or run. They’re made from a soft, stretchy fabric made from a spandex and polyester blend for maximum comfort. Available sizes: One Size and One Size Plus Available colors: 51 20 Problem: It’s Too Bright To NapSolution: These Window Shades That Are Easy To Install
Darken your room without the hassle of professionally installing shades. This set of six
window shades comes with sticky adhesive for easy installation. They can also be cut to size, so you can fit them exactly to your window. They also come with clips to help you easily adjust the height. 21 Problem: You’re Not Able To Find Your Keys After Dropping ThemSolution: This Magnetic Pickup Tool With A Flashlight
Dropping your keys in the dark can be a huge pain, but this
magnetic pickup tool will help save the day. The tool has a long arm, bright flashlight, and magnetic surface to pick up whatever you dropped. Use it to safely collect anything metal, or magnetically attach it to a metal surface, like the hood of your car, for better vision. 22 Problem: There’s No Way To Store Canned Pet FoodSolution: These Covers That Fit Multiple Can Sizes
I recently started feeding my dog canned wet food, and having can covers makes it so much easier. This set of five
covers is made from food-safe silicone and fits three different sizes of cans. They’re dishwasher safe and come in an array of colors. They also have a cute paw tab that makes removal a breeze. 23 Problem: You Slept In And It’s Too Late To Get CoffeeSolution: This Milk Frother That Upgrades Your Homemade Lattes
We can’t all get up early to make it to the coffee shop before work. Make your own fancy latte at home with this milk
frother. The lightweight device is easy to use and turns milk into foam in just a few seconds. It’s portable, so you can even take it with you to work or on vacation. It also comes with its own metal stand. 24 Problem: There’s Nowhere To Put Your Essentials When Going For A WalkSolution: This Water-Resistant Fanny Pack
Sometimes you want to go on a walk or hike, but don’t want to drag around a heavy backpack. Did you know that fanny packs are back in style? This
fanny pack is the perfect option for holding your phone, wallet, keys, and other essentials. The fanny pack is made from durable nylon that is water-resistant. It has six zippered pockets, so your things will be safe and sound. 25 Problem: Breaking Eggs When Storing Them In The FridgeSolution: These Sturdy Egg Trays That Will Keep Them Safe
Cardboard egg cartons are flimsy — stack them in your fridge and chances are you’re probably going to end up breaking an egg or two — which is why these plastic egg cartons are so genius. They’re sturdy and stackable, so you can organize your fridge and protect your eggs. The trays come in a pack of two and hold 12 eggs each.
26 Problem: You’re Dropping Nails & Screws While WorkingSolution: This Magnetic Wristband That Holds Your Tools
If you like to spend time working on DIY projects or doing repairs, then this
magnetic wristband will come in handy. The wristband attaches with velcro and is handy for holding screws, nails, or other tools you’re using while working. The wristband is equipped with 10 strong magnets, but it’s still lightweight. 27 Problem: You’re Spending Too Much On Cold BrewSolution: This Large Cold Brew Maker & Dispenser
Save yourself time in the morning and ditch the coffee shop. This
cold brew maker has a stainless steel filter and holds up to 12 cups, so you can make cold brew for the whole week. Just put your favorite coffee grounds in the filter, add water, and put it in the fridge to steep. It can also be used for making iced tea. It comes in two sizes — two liters and a gallon. 28 Problem: You Always Drop Your Soap In The ShowerSolution: This Soap Holder That Gives You More Grip
A bar of soap can be hard to hold onto in the shower, but these
soap saver bags are easier to grip. The five-bag set is made from natural sisal plants, which help the soap lather and produce foam. The bags are also ideal for when the bar of soap gets too small, but you’re not ready to throw it out just yet. 29 Problem: There’s Nowhere To Store Leftover FoodSolution: This Set Of 24 Food Storage Containers
A good set of food containers serve as one of the most useful tools in any kitchen. These glass
storage containers come in a set of 24, with a range of sizes to fit everything from leftover salmon to half a lemon. The containers have an airtight seal that is leakproof, so it’s perfect for storing leftovers to take for lunch. 30 Problem: The Sheets Keep Coming Off The BedSolution: These Straps That Keep Your Sheets Secure
It’s a pain when your fitted sheets don’t stay fitted. These
sheet holder straps clip onto the corner of your sheets, holding them in place so they don’t slip off. The straps have metal clips and elastic bands, which are easy to install. They’re basically like little suspenders for your sheets. 31 Problem: You Can’t Find Your ShoesSolution: This Shoe Rack That Keeps Them Organized
If you have a habit of misplacing your shoes around the house, then this
shoe shelf will help keep them organized. Made from sturdy bamboo, the shelf holds three or four pairs of shoes on each tier and is perfect for keeping in the entryway or bedroom. If you need three or more tiers, Amazon offers those options as well. 32 Problem: Misplacing Your KeysSolution: This Bluetooth Tracker That Attaches To Your Keychain
Attach this Tile
Bluetooth tracker to your keyring and you won’t have to dig through all your purses to find your keys. The small, lightweight tracker connects to the Tile app on your phone, so it can help you find your keys in your home, or if you left them in your bag somewhere while out and about. It’s incredible how much time you’ll save (and how many appointments you’ll be on time for.) 33 Problem: Uneven Winged EyelinerSolution: This Winged Eyeliner Stamp
Unless you’re a professional makeup artist, getting the perfect winged eyeliner can be tricky. This
eyeliner stamp makes it so much easier by literally stamping the shape of the wing on the corner of your eye. Each liner has two ends, one for the stamp and one with a fine point for refining the edges. It’s also waterproof and smudge-proof. 34 Problem: Forgetting A Good Pillow While TravelingSolution: A Great Travel Pillow You Can Store In Your Car
One of the worst feelings in the world is needing a pillow, but not having a pillow. Luckily, you can prep ahead of time by storing this
compressible memory foam pillow in the trunk of your car. It doesn’t take up a lot of room but will offer a ton of comfort in a pinch. It’s also machine washable. 35 Problem: Getting Sauce On The CounterSolution: This Spoon Rest With 4 Slots
The problem with most spoon rests is that they only hold one spoon. This silicone
utensil rest has four slots, which is perfect if you’re the kind of cook (like me) who cooks with a spatula and two spoons at the same time. The utensil rest has a large drip pad to catch any sauce or liquid that drips off. The best part is that you can easily throw it in the dishwasher to clean. 36 Problem: Avocados Going Bad Too QuicklySolution: This Avocado Safer That Keeps Them Fresh
Avocados are an odd shape, so they don’t always fit in a typical storage container. This
avocado saver is designed to preserve the fruit with an indent designed to fit around the pit (leaving the pit in helps it from going brown) The container also has an adjustable strap to keep the avocado in place, like a little seatbelt. 37 Problem: Having Too Much Produce You Didn’t FinishSolution: This Silicone Food Savers That Keep Produce Fresh
These
silicone food huggers are a versatile kitchen accessory and can be used to preserve half an apple, a partially used onion, or as a replacement lid on a jar. They come in a set of five of varying sizes, and are a great solution for replacing plastic wrap or foil, and help reduce single-use plastic in your home. 38 Problem: You Can’t Get All The Toothpaste OutSolution: These Tube Squeezers Get Out Every Last Drop
Get the most out of your toothpaste with these
tube squeezers. Just like the name implies, these handy tools squeeze out every last drop from the tube, and can also be used for makeup, lotion, or anything else that comes in a tube. They come in a pack of four, so you’ll have plenty at hand. 39 Problem: You Can’t Find Your EarringsSolution: This Jewelry Organizer With 80 Pockets
Make it easier to find the pair of earrings or that necklace you want to wear with this
jewelry organizer. With 80 clear vinyl pockets, this organizer makes it easy to find the piece you’re looking for while also keeping them from getting tangled with each other. The organizer also has a hook at the top, making it easy to hang. 40 Problem: The Duvet Getting Scrunched Up In Its CoverSolution: These Magnetic Clips That Keep Your Duvet Secure
Keeping your duvet in place inside a duvet cover is no easy feat. Luckily, these
magnetic duvet clips are an easy solution. The clips secure your duvet with a magnetic pin, and each pin can secure up to 10 pounds. They come in a set of eight, so you can secure the whole edge. 41 Problem: Accidentally Shrinking Cotton ClothesSolution: This Folding Drying Rack
Not all fabrics are suitable for a dryer. This
Amazon Basics laundry rack is perfect for hanging shrinkable fabrics like cotton, delicate undergarments, or other items that you want to air-dry. The steel rack can support up to 32 pounds and is collapsible, so you can store it away when not in use. 42 Problem: Leaving The Lights OnSolution: These Smart Lightbulbs You Can Adjust With Your Phone
Once you leave the house, there’s no way to know whether or not you left any lights on. That is, unless you use these
smart lightbulbs that you can control from your phone. These bulbs connect to an app (and can even connect to Alexa and Google Home) where you can turn them on and off, adjust the brightness, and even change the color of the light. 43 Problem: Losing Jewelry While Traveling Solution: This Portable Jewelry Organizer
If you take your favorite jewelry with you on a trip, then you’re gonna want a safe place to store it. This travel
jewelry organizer has compartments to hold rings, necklaces, and other assorted jewelry. It has a zipper closure and is compact enough to fit in a purse. Plus, it comes in 17 colors. 44 Problem: Pants That Are Too LongSolution: A Hem Tape That Quickly Adjusts Length
Adjust the length of your pants without going to a tailor using this
double-sided clothing tape. It’s safe to use on both your skin and clothing without damaging either. It can also be used to keep clothing in place, like a dress strap or a low-cut blouse. Each pack comes with 50 pieces of tape. 45 Problem: Wrinkly ClothingSolution: A Spray That Removes Wrinkles Without An Iron
It can be a whole ordeal to pull out the iron just to remove a few wrinkles. This
crease release spray works without an iron. Just spray it on the fabric and smooth your hand over it to remove the wrinkles. Plus, it has a clean, fresh laundry scent.