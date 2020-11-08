50 Things That Make Life Easier That You'll Wish You'd Known About Sooner

Life isn't a cakewalk. If it were, we'd all be millionaires sipping mimosas on our oceanfront property. And even if I've finally come to the realization that I'll probably never own a beach house, it doesn't mean that my next 50-ish years have to be hard, either. There are tons of little things you can do to improve your everyday routine — without totally breaking the bank. The simplest one? Checking out all these brilliant products on Amazon that make life easier.

From miniature vacuums to toilet night lights, your options are nearly endless when you're browsing the virtual aisles of Amazon. Got a closet that's overflowing with clothes? Make sure to check out the premium storage bags I've included. Not only are they large enough to fit an entire queen bedding set, but each order also comes with a free travel pump — just in case your suitcase won't close during your next trip. And if you couldn't care less about traveling? There are still heated lunchboxes for warm meals, shower liners with handy pockets, and even a shampoo brush that vibrates to massage your scalp.

Let's face it: life isn't easy. But you know what is? Adding a few of these clever products, which each cost less than $50, to your shopping cart. So what are you waiting for? There's a stain remover in here that works on red wine — and I think I can hear it calling your name.

1 This Smartphone Mount That Clips To Your Car's Air Vents WizGear Universal Air Vent Magnetic Phone Car Mount Amazon $9 See On Amazon Just stick this magnetic mount to the air vents in your car, and you'll be able to use your phone hands-free while you're driving. You can swivel it around to adjust the viewing angle, and it's designed to work with any type of phone, including Apple and Android models.

2 A Little Vacuum For Cleaning Up Everyday Messes ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $12 See On Amazon Why bust out your giant floor vacuum for a small mess when all you need is this tiny vacuum? It's ideal for desktops and keyboards — plus, it runs for up to 400 minutes using just two AA batteries (not included).

3 These Hooks That Hang From Your Headrest IPELY Universal Car Seat Hanger (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Don't let your handbag or grocery bags spill out all over your backseat — loop them onto these headrest hangers instead. Each one is so sturdy that it can hold up to 18 pounds, and the hooks rotate to keep them out of sight when they're not being used. Choose from two colors: beige or black.

4 A Nonstick Skillet That's Divided Into 3 Sections MasterPan Non-Stick 3 Section Meal Skillet Amazon $32 See On Amazon Not only do the dividers in this skillet let you cook three different dishes at the same time, but it also features two layers of PFOA-free nonstick coating. The steel handle is riveted to the pan for added strength, and the silicone grip keeps your hands safe from burns.

5 The Vacuum Attachment That Fits Into Tight Spaces Skyline Gadgets Universal Vacuum Attachment Tool Amazon $9 See On Amazon Need to clean the tight nooks and crannies around your house? This vacuum attachment is not only great for air vents, drawers, and other cramped spots, but the tubes are also flexible enough to vacuum around delicate items (such as fake flowers), according to users.

6 A Stain Remover That Powers Through Red Wine Emergency Stain Rescue Chateau Spill Red Wine Stain Remover (3-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon No need to worry about spilled red wine anymore — this stain remover can wash it away. The ultra-gentle formula is safe to use on all types of fabric, no matter how old the stain is, and it doesn't contain peroxide, chlorine, sulphates, or parabens. Reviewers have even successfully used it to remove blood and grease stains, too.

7 This Bluetooth Speaker For Playing Tunes In The Shower iFox iF012 Bluetooth Shower Speaker Amazon $35 See On Amazon Not only is this Bluetooth speaker waterproof, but it also has a wireless range of up to 33 feet so that you're not glued to it. The battery lasts for up to 10 hours, and the suction cup on the back makes it easy to mount to your shower wall.

8 A Cupholder That Holds Your Drink While You Soak SipCaddy Bath & Shower Portable Cupholder Caddy Amazon $15 See On Amazon Stick this cupholder to the side of your tub or shower, and you'll be able to enjoy a glass of wine or can of beer while you bathe. The suction cup is so strong that it's able to hold up to 7 pounds, and you've got options when it comes to colors — black, blue, clear, and more.

9 The Alarm Clock That Slowly Brightens To Wake You Up hOmeLabs Sunrise Alarm Clock Amazon $22 See On Amazon My favorite way to wake up is with light gradually brightening my room, which is why I'm in love with this alarm clock. Simply set the time you'd like to wake up, and it'll slowly grow brighter until you're awake. And if you don't wake up? There's a backup alarm, just in case.

10 A Chopper That Minces Up Garlic For You Chef'n GarlicZoom Garlic Chopper Amazon $15 See On Amazon Don't get your hands sticky with garlic juice — use this chopper instead. You can adjust how coarse the chop is by rolling it around less.The best part is that it can chop up to three cloves at once.

11 This Band That Keeps Your Fitted Sheet In Place Without Damaging Them RUBBER HUGGER Bed Sheet Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon It's annoying when the fitted sheet on my bed rides up, which is exactly why I ordered this giant elastic band. Unlike regular fasteners and pins, you don't have to puncture your sheets to put it on — simply wrap it around your mattress and it's ready to go.

12 A Container Designed For Brewing A Delicious Cup Of Tea Teavana Perfectea Maker Amazon $25 See On Amazon Just combine hot water with your favorite blend of loose leaf tea in this tea maker, and in minutes you'll have a deliciously fresh cup to sip on. The built-in strainer keeps your tea leaves from leaking into your mug, and fans of the tea maker say it's easy to use and clean.

13 The Handle You Can Use With Your Tumblers F-32 Tumbler Handle Amazon $5 See On Amazon It doesn't matter what brand of tumbler you have — this handle is designed to fit most of them, including Yetis. It's ergonomically designed for comfortable use with both hands, and the rubber rings on the inside keep the handle firmly in place. Choose from more than 12 colors, as well as sizes ranging from 12 to 64 ounces.

14 A Pack Of Tongs That Double As Spatulas Clever Tongs 2 In 1 Kitchen Spatula (4-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Unlike regular tongs, these stainless steel tongs feature a silicone hammock spanning both ends to give you added control over whatever you're grabbing. They're even heat-resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

15 These Big Storage Bags That Help You Save Space Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags (5-Pack) Amazon $37 See On Amazon Got an overflowing closet with no space to spare? Make sure to grab these vacuum storage bags. A single pack comes with five extra-large bags that can each fit an entire queen bedding set. Your order also comes with a free hand pump to use them while traveling.

16 This Wristband That Holds Your Essentials While You Exercise NEWZILL Wrist Wallet with Zipper Amazon $8 See On Amazon Sometimes workout clothes don't have pockets. Thankfully, this wristband wallet offers a place to store your cash and keys while you're on the move. It's made of a comfortable cotton-elastic blend for a snug fit and features a handy zippered pouch for you to access your valuables. Plus, it's available in various colors and sizes.

17 The Tabbed Sticky Notes That Are Perfect For Extra-Long Ideas Redi-Tag Divider Sticky Notes Amazon $4 See On Amazon I genuinely prefer these extra-large sticky notes to regular ones, especially when I'm working in my notebook. The tab at the corner makes it easy to skip around to specific places whenever I need to look something up, and the water-based adhesive doesn't leave behind any gunk when you move the sticky notes around.

18 An Alarm Clock On Wheels That Forces You To Get Up Clocky Alarm Clock on Wheels Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you have a habit of hitting the snooze button way more than you should, this alarm clock all but guarantees you'll get out of bed. Once the alarm goes off, the wheels on the sides send it rolling around the room so that you have to get up to turn it off. It works on all types of floors, and it only requires four AAA batteries (not included).

19 This Bluetooth-Enabled Tile That Helps You Find Lost Items Tile Mate (2020) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Just attach this Tile Mate to whatever you need to keep track of (like your keys or wallet), and you'll be able to locate lost items using the downloadable smartphone app. The Bluetooth signal is able to track down your stuff from up to 200 feet away — plus, it's compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

20 A Night Light That Gently Illuminates Your Toilet Toilight Original Toilet Night Light Amazon $13 See On Amazon Turning on that harsh ceiling light when you're using the bathroom at night can feel like a shock when you're sleepy. This toilet night light, on the other hand, gently illuminates your way to the bathroom so you're not left squinting at bright light. Choose from eight different color settings, as well as a rotating carousel mode.

21 The Tool That Helps Defrosts Meat Up To 7 Times Faster Thaw Claw Amazon $13 See On Amazon Forget to take something out of the freezer in time for dinner? Pop it underneath this Thaw Claw in a sink filled with cold water — the claw will keep your meat submerged so that it thaws up to seven times faster, and the suction cup on the bottom anchors it to your sink. (If you're using the Thaw Claw to prep frozen meat, just make sure to follow the USDA's suggested methods for doing so safely.)

22 An Apple Corer Made From Stainless Steel Zulay Premium Apple Corer Amazon $11 See On Amazon Whether you're baking pies or looking for a quick snack, this apple corer can help. The ergonomic handle is coated in nonslip to keep your hands steady, and the blades are made from durable stainless steel. Choose from two colors: red or black.

23 This Super Discreet Toilet Paper Dispenser YAMAZAKI Toilet Paper Storage Organizer and Dispenser Amazon $42 See On Amazon Tired of running out of toilet paper while you're using the bathroom? Just stuff a few extra rolls into this discreet toilet paper dispenser. The top doubles as a shelf where you can put decorations, books, or even just your phone, and the dispenser's narrow design makes it great for tight spaces.

24 A Batter Dispenser For Pancakes & More KPKitchen Pancake & Cupcake Batter Dispenser Amazon $19 See On Amazon Making pancakes, cupcakes, or even brownies can be messy, but this batter dispenser helps to keep drips and spills to a minimum. It has measurement markings on the side so you can keep track of how much you've used. All you have to do is squeeze the trigger that's built-into the handle to release your batter.

25 These Transparent Patches That Help Heal Blemishes Avarelle Acne Absorbing Cover Patch Amazon $9 See On Amazon The next time a stray pimple pops up in the middle of the day, try covering it with one of these acne patches. They're infused with tea tree and calendula oil to help reduce inflammation, and they're also clear so that they're less visible on your face.

26 A Lunchbox That Heats Up Your Meals Yescom Portable Electric Lunch Box Amazon $20 See On Amazon Prefer hot lunches over cold ones? This electric lunchbox only takes about 30 minutes to warm up a meal, and the compact design features a convenient carrying handle. The inside is made from stainless steel, and you've got options when it comes to colors — orange, green, or blue.

27 This Shower Liner With Handy Pockets Maytex Quick Dry Mesh Pockets Shower Curtain Amazon $19 See On Amazon Add some more storage to your bathroom with this shower liner, which features mesh pockets where you can store soap, scrubbers, and even devices like your phone so that you can keep an eye on your notifications while you suds up. It's made from PEVA, and the pockets can each hold up to 1 pound.

28 A Cup That Lets You Eat Cereal On The Go The CrunchCup™ Amazon $20 See On Amazon Simply fill the two chambers in this travel cup with milk and cereal, and you'll be able to enjoy a "bowl" while you're out and about — no spoon required.. The separate chambers keep your cereal crunchy and milk-free until you tip it towards your lips. Plus, it's dishwasher safe.

29 These Refrigerator Shelf Liners That Are Antibacterial Gorilla Grip Premium Antibacterial Refrigerator Shelf Liner Amazon $15 See On Amazon Not only are these shelf liners completely waterproof, but they're also antibacterial to help keep germs from running rampant in your fridge. The non-slip backing keeps them from shifting around, and you can even trim them to fit smaller drawers. Choose from two colors: green or clear.

30 A Light Therapy Lamp To Soothe Away Winter Blues Miroco Store Light Therapy Lamp Amazon $26 See On Amazon When overcast winter weather has you feeling down, why not give this light therapy lamp a try? The LED bulbs are UV-free, and you can adjust the brightness to suit your surroundings. Choose from time intervals ranging from 10 minutes all the way up to 60 minutes, or leave it on even longer to help brighten your day.

31 The Shampoo Brush That Massages Your Scalp Vanity Planet Groove Scalp Massager Amazon $26 See On Amazon Unlike other shampoo brushes, this scalp massager features two speed settings to soothe your scalp while you shower. The bristles are made from soft rubber, and you can choose from several colors including pink, green, and blue.

32 A Personal Blender That Doubles As A To-Go Cup Tenswall Portable Blender Amazon $22 You don't need to dirty up a blender and a travel cup when you're using this personal blender. The blending jar transforms into a convenient to-go cup once you pop the sip top on, and the blender itself uses six blades to crush through ice, fruits, and more. It's BPA-free and rechargeable via USB.

33 This Water Flosser That Comes With 4 Sprayer Heads MOSPRO Cordless Water Flosser Amazon $40 See On Amazon I use this oral irrigator every morning, and can confirm that it does a great job of flossing my teeth before I brush. It's waterproof so that I can even use it in the shower, and the battery lasts for up to 10 days when fully charged. Each order comes with four sprayer heads, and there are three cleaning modes depending on how sensitive your gums are: normal, soft, and pulse.

34 A Pack Of Smart Plugs That Let You Control Devices With Your Voice TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug (3-Pack) Amazon $37 See On Amazon After you pair these smart plugs with Alexa or Google Home, you'll be able to control your devices using voice commands — all from the comfort of your couch. There's no smart hub required, and they'll even let you set schedules so that your lights are on when you come home.

35 The Water Fountain Made For Pets Veken Automatic Pet Fountain Amazon $27 See On Amazon I've noticed that my dog drinks way more water ever since I got him this pet water fountain. Not only is he more hydrated, but I also enjoy the sound of trickling water in the background while I work from home. It runs quietly so you hardly notice the motor, and the water flow is even adjustable.

36 A Plush Bath Pillow That Attaches To Your Tub Gorilla Grip Original Spa Bath Pillow Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you're looking for more support while you soak, add this bath pillow to your tub. It uses two foam panels to cushion your neck and head, and it stays in place with the help of seven strong suction cups by Gorilla Grip. You can also buy a three-panel pillow for additional back support.

37 These Drain Snakes That Are Cost-Effective MUSMU Drain Snake (5-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Got a clogged tub or sink? Instead of reaching for a chemical solution, try threading one of these flexible snakes down the drain. They're easy and quick to use, and the thorns on the sides latch onto hair and any other debris that's stuck in the pipe. The best part? They're way cheaper than calling a plumber.

38 This Silicone Drain Cover For Jacuzzi-Like Baths Madam of Leisure Infinity Bath Overflow Drain Cover Amazon $15 See On Amazon This drain cover features a rounded design to fit all types of overflow drains so you can take deeper, jacuzzi-like baths without worrying about water escaping the tub. It's constructed from food-grade silicone — and it's even guaranteed not to fall off.

39 The Windproof Umbrella With A Built-In Flashlight M&M² Lightweight Windproof Umbrella Amazon $34 See On Amazon While many umbrellas invert in strong gusts of wind, this one is windproof. It also features a convenient flashlight built into the handle and a button that both opens and closes the top. Many reviewers have raved about how the "light is great" and confirmed that the entire umbrella feels very "high-quality."

40 A Champagne Stopper That Saves Your Bubbles MiTBA Bottle Sealer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Don't feel like you have to finish that whole bottle of champagne — save some bubbly for later with this stopper. It's designed with a pump to increase the pressure inside and seal the bottle, and it's even 100% leakproof.

41 This Pet Brush That Cleans Itself At The Touch Of A Button Eguled Grooming Brush Amazon $16 See On Amazon Simply press the button on the handle, and this pet brush will shed away all the collected hair without you having to pick it out manually. The bristles are designed to gently get rid of mats, without scratching your pet's skin.

42 A Handy Fabric Shaver That Gets Rid Of Annoying Lint BEAUTURAL Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover Amazon $12 See On Amazon This fabric shaver features stainless steel blades and two speed settings that you can toggle depending on the type of garment you're working on. You can adjust the shaving depth for extra-fuzzy clothes, and it's safe to use on all types of fabric — including upholstery.

43 The Cleanser That's Formulated For Makeup Brushes Ecotools Makeup Brush Cleaner (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon When your makeup brushes are caked in product and dirtier than ever, it's time to give them a scrub with this makeup brush shampoo. The formula is paraben-free as well as hypoallergenic, and many reviewers have raved about how it left their brushes looking "like new."

44 A Set Of Silicone Covers To Keep Your Fingers Clean ChipFingers Finger Covers Amazon $16 See On Amazon Made from food-grade silicone, these finger covers are perfect for keeping your hands clean from cheese dust, chip crumbs, and more. They're designed to fit on fingers of all shapes and sizes, and they're even heat-resistant — just in case you pick up something that's a little too warm.

45 These Tongue Scrapers That Help Freshen Your Breath Sestball Tongue Scraper Cleaner (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon When you're aiming for extra-fresh breath, these tongue scrapers can help. Each one is made from surgical-grade stainless steel — plus, they are easy to clean and don't leave behind a metallic taste.

46 This Microwave Breakfast Cooker For Quick Meals MSC International Joie Microwave Bacon and Egg Cooker Amazon $9 See On Amazon You don't need to dirty up your stove when you're rushing to get out the door in the morning — pop an egg and some bacon into this microwaveable cooker, and you'll have breakfast in just a few minutes. It's also totally BPA-free.

47 A Cutting Tool That Slides Through Wrapping Paper XUELI Wrapping Paper Cutter (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Keep these wrapping paper cutters stashed with your gift-wrapping supplies, and they'll always be there when it's time to wrap presents. While scissors and knives can hit snags, the blades in these cutters are designed to glide along paper — and you can even use them as cinches to keep the paper from unrolling when it's stowed away.

48 The Spiralizer That Makes Delicious Veggie Noodles Brieftons 10-Blade Spiralizer Amazon $30 See On Amazon Sweet potatoes, zucchinis, cucumbers — you name it, this spiralizer can make delicious vegetable noodles with it. Each order includes 10 interchangeable blades so that you can also make ribbons, crinkle chips, and more. Plus, it even comes with access to four recipe e-books.