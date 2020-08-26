7 Anti-Police Brutality Organizations You Can Support Right Now

In 2020 alone, police have already killed 751 people in the U.S, according to MappingPoliceViolence.org. This doesn't include the amount of people who lived after interactions with the police but still experienced beatings, tasers, mace, abuse, or any type of brutality. In the 19th century, the police force in the South was created as a way of maintaining enslaved people. And today, after the recent killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, there has been a massive call for rethinking the role of police in the U.S., or at least how to fix the systemic issue of police brutality and racial inequality, which have a long history in the country.

There are many anti-brutality organizations that exist in the U.S. for the purpose of tackling police violence head-on. Through educating the public about their rights, pushing for programs that move away from policing and punishment, and observing the police, these organizations work to hold cops responsible for their abuse of power.

So, if you're looking to make a donation, get involved, or learn more about anti-brutality efforts, here are seven organizations you can look into.

WeCopwatch WeCopwatch is an organization dedicated to educating the public on their rights when it comes to being stopped by the police. The organization also pushes community efforts that shift away from policing, including counseling. WeCopwatch focuses on the non-violent observation of the police to ensure that they don't abuse their power in situations with citizens by studying patterns of abuse in the past. They also work to deescalate issues they see on the street.

Communities United For Police Reform Communities United for Police Reform (CPR) is based in New York and is comprised of a team of community leaders and lawyers who work to educate the public about their rights and police rights, so as to make their deviances from the law publicized. CPR focuses on holistic efforts to community safety, rather than relying on the police. Donations go toward community events and outreach efforts about police violence.

Safety Beyond Policing Safety Beyond Policing, also based in New York, is pretty self-explanatory. Similar to the "defund the police" efforts, the organization believes that taxpayer dollars should stop going to funding the police. Instead, Safety Beyond Policing pushes for funding to be divested into community efforts that are meant to build up individuals rather than punish them by providing counseling, job opportunities, and professional development training. Donations go toward funding these efforts.

The Coalition Against Police Crimes & Repression The Coalition Against Police Crimes & Repression (CAPCR), based in Missouri, is an anti-brutality organization that calls for better police oversight and accountability. The organization is still making ongoing efforts as a response to the Michael Ferguson killing and is working to establish a citizen's review board for the police in St. Louis. Donations go toward legal representation and advocacy efforts.

Anti Police Terror Project The Anti Police Terror Project (APTP) is led by Black organizers that want to eliminate police brutality in communities of color. They provide support to families who are dealing with police brutality and connect them with resources including legal representation and counseling. Donations go toward providing educational resources to these communities and these counseling efforts.

Dream Defenders Dream Defenders is a group of young adults that are determined to change the world around them. Based in Florida, the organization works to bring the focus back on individual empowerment, and eliminate policing, prisons, surveillance, and punishment. They aim to build better alternatives to these systems — ones that work to uplift communities rather than tear them apart. The donations go toward Dream Defenders Action Fund which provides those in need with mutual aid and financial support.