7 Anti-Police Brutality Organizations You Can Support Right Now

In 2020 alone, police have already killed 751 people in the U.S, according to MappingPoliceViolence.org. This doesn't include the amount of people who lived after interactions with the police but still experienced beatings, tasers, mace, abuse, or any type of brutality. In the 19th century, the police force in the South was created as a way of maintaining enslaved people. And today, after the recent killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, there has been a massive call for rethinking the role of police in the U.S., or at least how to fix the systemic issue of police brutality and racial inequality, which have a long history in the country.
There are many anti-brutality organizations that exist in the U.S. for the purpose of tackling police violence head-on. Through educating the public about their rights, pushing for programs that move away from policing and punishment, and observing the police, these organizations work to hold cops responsible for their abuse of power.
So, if you're looking to make a donation, get involved, or learn more about anti-brutality efforts, here are seven organizations you can look into.