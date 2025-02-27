The New iPhone Is $599 But Feels More Expensive

When Apple announced the new iPhone 16e on Feb. 19, it quickly caught my eye. Starting at $599, it’s the brand’s lowest-priced phone since 2022. As someone who has been clinging to their 11 Pro for way too long, it was time for a change. This new phone seemed like the right choice for me, not just because of the price but also because of all of its impressive features.

The iPhone 16e will be available on Feb. 28 in two colors (white and black) and three storage capacities (128GB, 256GB, and 512GB). Along with those options, the 6.1-inch device has a slew of new and improved features, including a two-in-one camera system, a customizable action button, and the much-lauded Apple Intelligence.

I received the iPhone 16e this week to see just how easy, useful, and powerful its features are. Here are the upgrades that stand out the most.

The iPhone 16e Is Fast

The transition from my 2019 model to the iPhone 16e was smooth. After a few minutes of setting it up and transferring my data, it was off and running. The 16e runs 70 times faster than the 11 does, which was instantly noticeable. I speedily opened and switched apps with ease. Even my ridiculously large inbox loaded faster than ever before — a true feat!

You can customize your iPhone 16e’s home screen. Apple

The Camera & Editing Tools Are Lit

The two-in-one camera system includes a 48MP Fusion camera and an integrated 2x Telephoto lens. Not only can you take vibrant photos and videos (it records in 4K, 60fps), but you can also zoom in for sharp close-ups. And the front-facing camera uses TrueDepth technology to bring your face into clear focus.

A selfie using the iPhone 16e front-facing TrueDepth camera. Apple

The phone also offers more ways to edit your photos and videos. Apple Intelligence includes the feature Clean Up, which can remove distractions from your pictures. Audio Mix allowed me to isolate different sounds on a video — which is exactly what you need to edit down your bestie’s singing when taking concert videos.

Turn On Your Fave Feature With A Button

Apple

The new action button, which is above the volume controls, can be customized to turn on several popular features. I set it as a camera button, but you can also use it to turn on and off silent mode, access the flashlight, or open up another third-party app.

The Battery Life Is Longer

Apple

After constantly carrying a phone charger in my handbag, I no longer have to with the 16e. The new model has six more hours of battery life than the iPhone 11, and 12 more hours than previous versions of the SE. It can actually handle up to 26 hours of video playback. Imagine sleeping and not worrying if you plugged in your phone to charge overnight.

It’s A Great Deal

You can customize the icons on the iPhone 16e to fit your aesthetic. Apple

The iPhone 16e has much more to offer than what I’d expected based its price tag — especially when you compare it to other phones on the market. (The similarly priced Samsung Galaxy S23 FE doesn’t have quite as much battery life; it can handle five fewer hours of watching videos.) On top of its features, the new iPhone is built to last. Its beautiful, durable design includes a “Ceramic Shield” cover that Apple claims is tougher than any smartphone glass. You can’t beat that.