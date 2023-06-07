If you’ve been following Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Twitter, you know there are tons of exciting things coming down the pipeline. Along with a highly requested change to autocorrect that has iOS users saying, “it’s about ‘ducking’ time,” the company also announced a series of helpful Apple Watch and software features that are about to be game changers. Probably the biggest headline to come out of the event, though, revolve around a pair of $3,500 augmented reality (AR) goggles, because, duh. In true Twitter fashion, users couldn’t help but meme-ify the buzz-worthy developments, and the content that’s come out of the event has honestly been gold.

IYDK, the annual conference, which runs from June 5 to June 9 in Cupertino, California, allows Apple to showcase new iOS updates and tease upcoming launches to software developers for the first time. This year, the upgrades that caught fans’ attention the most include a mental health tracker on Apple Watch, the ability to navigate offline with Apple Maps, FaceTime video messages, and Apple’s first-ever mixed-reality headset, Apple Vision Pro. Plus, the brand also announced that iPhone users will soon be able to exchange contact info with a new iOS 17 tool called NameDrop, as well as an Apple Music feature that animates the covers of your favorite albums.

If you haven’t been keeping up with the event, here’s a quick rundown of the most exciting features announced during the conference as told by Twitter memes. OK, not really, but maybe once you’re caught up on the exciting updates, you’ll be able to appreciate these jokes even more.

Apple Vision Pro

As Apple’s first-ever foray into mixed reality, the Apple Vision Pro goggles invite fans to expand their surroundings. The “spatial computing” operating system allows users to control the headset through hand movements, eye gestures, and voice commands. Per Wirecutter, you can use the AR glasses to make FaceTime calls, send messages, and watch your favorite TV shows and movies. You can even integrate your Mac wirelessly into your viewing experience just by looking at it. The future is here, y’all.

Though Apple is known for its sleek designs, the Apple Vision Pro goggles are exactly that — goggles.

Listen, augmented reality is fun and all, but I shouldn’t have to rely on a headset to tell me whether or not I lost my job.

LOL.

Apple Watch Mental Health Tracker

Apple previewed the new watchOS 10 on June 5 and announced that Apple Watch users will soon be able to track their mental health via the Mindfulness app with the update. According to the watchOS 10 press release, the app will allow users to “discreetly and conveniently log their momentary emotions and daily moods” to help keep a record of their mental health peaks and valleys.

This would be detrimental to my mental health tracker.

It’s great that Apple is bringing awareness to such an important issue, but there’s no replacing the OG mental health tracker: mood rings.

This is too relatable.

Don’t worry — the Mindfulness app will be a judgment-free zone.

While it’s fun to joke around, the mental health tracker can actually be quite beneficial. According to the press release, reflecting on a state of mind has been proven to “build emotional awareness and resilience.” Plus, being able to watch your mental health improve over time is pretty cool, too.

FaceTime Video Messages

If you thought drunk texting was a problem, just wait until you can leave a drunk FaceTime video message for your bestie at 3 a.m. The new iOS 17 feature lets you record a video message after a failed FaceTime attempt, so you can update your roommate immediately after a first date, or check in with a family member while they’re away from the phone.

It looks like people are warming up their FaceTime video message skills already.

This will be me, unfortunately.

You miss my call, I give you a scare. It’s that simple.

Offline Apple Maps

Soon the days of trying to get from point A to point B with no service will be no more, because iOS users will be able to download portions of a map for offline navigation when iOS 17 arrives later this year, per The Verge. According to the publication, offline Maps will still offer turn-by-turn assistance, as well as estimated time of arrival, and walking, biking, driving, and public transit direction options.

Road trips will never be the same again, and this is the mood for real:

Autocorrect Update

After years of pleas from fans, Apple is finally getting rid of one the most “ducking” annoying autocorrect presets — you know the one.

From mental health trackers to augmented reality headsets, there’s a lot of info to digest from this year’s WWDC. Sure, the Tweets have been pretty clutch so far, but just imagine how good the memes will be when these features and products actually drop.