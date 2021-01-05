Sex & Relationships
These Are Aquarius' Erogenous Zones, According To Astrologers
Turning on the zodiac’s most unconventional sign is far from simple.
If there's one thing that you should know about turning on an Aquarius, it's that typical seduction techniques won't always work. After all, Aquarius is the zodiac's most unconventional sign. You'll need more than just your basic make-out session to get them in the mood. For example, they're intellectual air signs, so stimulating their mind first is a big must-do. Once you’ve managed to turn them on mentally, physically arousing them can be accomplished by stimulating any of Aquarius' erogenous zones. According to astrologers, there are three areas in particular that you should be aware of.
A person's zodiac sign can give you all sorts of insight into how someone wants to be seduced and where to focus your touches on bringing them the most pleasure. Because each zodiac sign rules over different areas of the body, each sign has its own set of highly sensitive spots or erogenous zones. For Aquarius, that area is the lower legs, meaning the ankles, calves, and shins.
"The ankles are joints that connect your body to the earth, and as the humanitarian of the zodiac, Aquarius energy often flows from the ethers to the Earth," Tara Schulenberg tells Bustle. "For Aquarius, intellectual stimulation is a huge turn on above anything else. They want to be able to connect with your mind and body, and both are equally important." So, if you want to satisfy an Aquarius in bed, here are the erogenous zones you should be focusing on.
Sources:
Tara Schulenberg, astrologer and cofounder of spiritual wellness community, Elevate The Globe
Arriana Fox, astrologer and Mysticalcraft Arriana at Keen.com
Esoteric Esa, professional astrologer and creator of The Modern Spiritual Latina Oracle