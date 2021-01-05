If there's one thing that you should know about turning on an Aquarius, it's that typical seduction techniques won't always work. After all, Aquarius is the zodiac's most unconventional sign. You'll need more than just your basic make-out session to get them in the mood. For example, they're intellectual air signs, so stimulating their mind first is a big must-do. Once you’ve managed to turn them on mentally, physically arousing them can be accomplished by stimulating any of Aquarius' erogenous zones. According to astrologers, there are three areas in particular that you should be aware of.

A person's zodiac sign can give you all sorts of insight into how someone wants to be seduced and where to focus your touches on bringing them the most pleasure. Because each zodiac sign rules over different areas of the body, each sign has its own set of highly sensitive spots or erogenous zones. For Aquarius, that area is the lower legs, meaning the ankles, calves, and shins.

"The ankles are joints that connect your body to the earth, and as the humanitarian of the zodiac, Aquarius energy often flows from the ethers to the Earth," Tara Schulenberg tells Bustle. "For Aquarius, intellectual stimulation is a huge turn on above anything else. They want to be able to connect with your mind and body, and both are equally important." So, if you want to satisfy an Aquarius in bed, here are the erogenous zones you should be focusing on.

Calves And Ankles As Aquarius rules over the lower legs, it's only natural for the calves and ankles to be some of their biggest erogenous zones. "Though it might not sound very sexy, the calves and ankles support our body," astrologer Arriana Fox tells Bustle. "It's a hint to show confidence and strength in bed." Aquarius signs love being with bold partners, take charge, and know what they're doing. So thrill them by running a finger up and down their calves or grab their ankles during sex. A sensual calf massage can also put them in the right mood. Whatever you do, make sure you do it with confidence. According to Fox, Aquarius always brings their A-game to bed and hopes you do the same.

Wrists One of the more hidden sensitive zones in an Aquarius is the wrist. According to Schulenberg, Aquarians tend to have delicate wrists, so rubbing or kissing this area can be arousing for them. Grabbing their wrist and guiding their hand towards an area of your body that you want to be touched will also fire them up. Aquarius wants nothing more than to please their partner in bed. Stimulating one of their erogenous zones while giving them guidance on how to pleasure you is a double win.

Brain The mind may not seem like your typical erogenous zone. But like their fellow air sign, Gemini, Aquarians need mental stimulation. "Talk to them about aliens, conspiracy theories, and all sorts of sexual oddities to get this intellectual sign hot and steamy," professional astrologer Esoteric Esa tells Bustle. "Dating an Aquarian is sort of like a game of chess — they want to win the game and be five moves ahead. However, they love being outwitted. That's ultra-sexy to them." Aquarians also love to talk. So, while you're physically stimulating their other erogenous zones, be sure to add some dirty talk into the mix. It can help heighten their senses and make your touches more pleasurable.

