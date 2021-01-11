January means new year's resolutions and lifestyle challenges galore. In recent years, one of the most popular has been Veganuary – the challenge to go plant-based for the first month of the year. Since launching in 2014, Veganuary has had over 1 million participants and seen thousands of new products launched. This year, one supermarket has heard the calls of plant-based eaters and is taking vegan food shopping that one step further. Asda is launching a dedicated vegan meat counter.

The supermarket has partnered with Kbox Global, vegan global concept creators to bring shoppers at its Watford store a trial vegan meat counter for a period of six months. It will offer a whole range of plant-based goodies in one spot including burgers and sausages, for committed vegans and flexitarians alike.

Announcing the trial butchers on Instagram, Asda said: “We’re proud to announce a partnership with #vegan concept creator, Kbox Global, to trial a supermarket vegan butcher counter – Veelicious. Situated at our Watford store, the counter will open on Monday as a six month trial to coincide with Veganuary and will have a consistent vegan butcher offering - including #facon, bean burgers, and meat-free meatballs.”

Preyash Thakrar, Asda’s Chief Strategy Officer, said: “The demand for vegan products is on the rise and we have seen a surge in people seeking out ways to easily enjoy a #plantbased lifestyle. We recognised the importance of helping our customers with their #Veganuary journey, which includes partnering with Kbox to trial Veelicious in our Watford store.

“Across our product range we offer many options for vegans and #flexitarian, such as #meatfree alternatives and vegan cheeses, ensuring that our customers don’t have to compromise on quality, taste or value when following a plant-based lifestyle. Veelicious will be a ‘test and learn’ trial to help us understand what resonates with customers to enable us to enhance our plant-based proposition.”

Sadly for the time being the counter will only be available in the Watford Asda store for a six-month period. But who knows, should it prove popular shoppers could soon find ASDA vegan butchers all year around and across the country.