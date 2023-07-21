Your August Tarot Reading

Welcome August with a five-card tarot spread asking, “What do we need to know this month?” In this tarot reading for August 2023, the message is to break out of indecision by taking the most hopeful path.

What Is Tarot?

Tarot cards originated in Italy as playing cards during the 15th century. The Romani people were the first to use these decks as a divinatory tool. Roma also brought other divination practices with them, like palmistry and tea leaf-reading, when they left India in the 10th and 11th centuries and arrived in Europe in the 14th and 15th centuries.

How I Read Tarot Cards

I read tarot, palms, and tea leaves in my Romani family’s tradition, taught to me by my grandmother. I created a five-card spread for this column. The cards below represent embodiment (your energy right now); situation (what’s around you at the moment); obstacle (a struggle you’re facing); action (what to do about it); and a lesson (what you will learn from this month.)

Disproportionately, Roma experience poverty, police brutality, as well as housing, education, and employment discrimination. Sharing Romani history and spiritual practices through my work is my small act of cultural resilience.

Your August 2023 Tarot Reading

Embodiment: Two of Swords

This card suggests that if you are feeling stuck between a rock and a hard place, remember that you can’t always make everyone happy. If your indecision is making life feel stagnant, it’s time to break the stalemate and make a decision. Weigh your options, be logical and thoughtful, but don’t let fear make any decisions for you. Make empowered choices. Trust that you will stay true to yourself.

Situation: Ten of Pentacles

The Ten of Pentacles describes a threshold. You have worked hard to get to this point. Now, you stand at the culmination of your effort; there is more ahead of you, but it requires you to aim even higher. Pentacles often relate to home, career, abundance, and well-being. Move onward and upward.

Obstacle: Two of Wands

The obstacle of the Two of Wands reminds you that your first steps forward can feel the most daunting, especially if you don’t receive the support you need to grow. It’s OK to seek distance from people who get in the way of your progress. Look for friends and communities that lift you up; try forming stronger bonds there. In the meantime, cheer yourself on. Once you get going, you’ll find your stride.

Action: Six of Cups

The Six of Cups invites you to approach obstacles with childlike joy and creativity. We all have responsibilities, but what if we’re also meant to play? How would that shape your choices? Tend to yourself with inner child work: speak to yourself kindly, carve out time for fun and self-expression, and prioritize relationships that feel easy, wholesome, and sweet. This can unlock innovative ideas that solve whatever problems are in front of you. Remember, your happiness matters.

Lesson: The Hierophant

The Hierophant signals the opportunity to be both teacher and student. It’s time to share your wisdom with others, and seek instruction or mentorship in areas where you need to grow. This card also invites reflection on tradition — how it serves or restricts you. Take a moment to see if the systems you’re a part of (including companies, institutions, and families) are working for you. How could they be better? Take steps toward change.

How To Use August 2023's Tarot Lessons

What is holding you back from being playful, joyful, and true to yourself? Make a list of obstacles in your way, whether those are your own beliefs or external impediments. Don’t dismiss your struggles — instead, approach them with passion, which goes a long way toward finding creative solutions. Don’t be afraid to ask for help or offer guidance to others. These actions can be important pathways to your dreams.

The Romani resource for this month is author, multimedia artist, and witch Ylvadroma Marzana Radziszewski, aka Bimbo Yaga, who is offering a tarot pathworking geared toward support, growth, and creativity for LGBTQIA and BIPOC folks. I also lead classes on tarot, palmistry, and tasseomancy with the goal of teaching the art of fortune telling as an act of self-care, offering lessons in transcending obstacles with innovative solutions.