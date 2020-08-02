Your August 2020 Horoscope For Cancer

August kicks off with your ruler, the Moon, making a conjunction to the Capricorn stellium in the sky. The moon rules over our emotions and feelings of security and a conjunction to Pluto, Jupiter, and Saturn means you can expect introspection this month. Pluto is the planet that rules over intimacy and transformation, Jupiter rules over knowledge and expansion, and Saturn rules over structure and order. When you allow yourself emotional intimacy in your close relationships, you’ll build and maintain life-changing relationships. Be patient and open to reflecting over your issues, Cancer. You won’t get too far trying to forget the lessons of your past. Look out for deep realizations through enjoyable conversation come August 6, as they may confirm your intuition or dreams. Remember, it’s OK to let others help you.

What August 2020 Has In Store For Cancer’s Relationships

Cancer, as you already know your relationships have been taking a surprising turn, for better or for worse. Once Saturn re-entered your house of relationships, you prioritized your romantic partnerships in a new way. Saturn, the planet of blocks and boundaries making a conjunction to Pluto the planet of death and transformation, is helping you re-adjust your boundaries. Now isn’t the time to get caught up in the idea of a fairytale, so be realistic and trust your intuition. Look forward to August 6, when Venus, the planet of love and beauty, makes a conjunction to the north node in the sign Gemini. There’s a lot of things you’ve left unsaid due to personal or spiritual limitations, but the conjunct may help you find clarity.

Tarot Card of the Month For Cancer

8 of Swords: Sometimes you’re the only one holding you back from the thing you deserve