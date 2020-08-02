Your August 2020 Horoscope For Capricorn

All eyes are on you this month, but don’t be so hard on yourself. You’ve been working all year on something, and even when you felt it was staying in motion, Saturn’s retrograde from Aquarius back into Capricorn challenged you to review your work. There are major transformations happening and if you can maintain your composure, you’ll be greatly rewarded — or punished. Venus, the ruler of your house of career and legacy, will make an exact conjunction to the north node of fate on August 5. Expect to see rewards from work pay off, even if it's getting a seat at the table and having a conversation with someone significant. Things may not seem clear right now, but adjust your vision and check over your blind spots.

What August 2020 Has In Store For Capricorns’ Relationships

Your relationships are reflecting your mental state at the beginning of August, which can be a bit taxing on you, Capricorn. The ruler of your house of close relationships, the moon, is occupying your house of self. The work that you’ve been putting into yourself is going to reflect back on your close relationships. Expect for the self-reflection and intuitive realizations from the beginning of the month to inform how you connect with those closest to you. On August 5, Mercury, the planet of communication, will leave your house of relationships in Cancer, and then enter your house of intimacy within Leo. It’s time to be a bit louder regarding the resources you share —a light of expectation seems to be shining bright for you.

Tarot Card of the Month For Capricorn

The Magician: You have everything you need to succeed within you — activate your potential.