ICYMI, April 4 was a big day on the internet. The second official trailer for Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated pink-tastic new film Barbie finally dropped. Warner Bros. also released over 20 posters of the stacked cast that includes the likes of Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, and Will Ferrell, and in true Twitter fashion, it wasn’t long before the campy posters became a full-on meme. Whether the trailer has already made you a Barbie stan or you just want to hop on the viral trend, here’s how to turn yourself into a Barbie (or a Ken) with the Barbie Selfie Generator.

Future Oscar winner, limited-edition, the boss — these are all the different types of Barbies that you can be. If you haven’t seen the Barbie posters yet, the kitschy stills include a photo of each of the cast members and a short description of their respective characters. For example, Dua Lipa’s poster says, “This Barbie is a mermaid,” Emma Mackey’s poster explains, “This Barbie has a Nobel Prize in physics,” and Ryan Gosling’s poster reads, “He’s just Ken.” Behind each photo is a sparkly, circular cutout, and each poster is branded with the classic Barbie logo on top. Unless you’re a Photoshop whiz, the template might be a little tricky to replicate. But with the Barbie Selfie Generator, you can become a part of the movie event of the year by creating your very own Barbie character poster in just a few seconds. You can be a Barbie or a Ken, but whatever you choose, it’s sure to be iconic.

How To Use The Barbie Selfie Generator

If you’ve been on Twitter since the posters dropped, your timeline has probably been flooded with parody versions of the eye-catching film posters. If you want to make your own, you’ll be happy to hear the Barbie Selfie Generator makes hopping on the trend so simple, and you don’t even need to know your way around an editing software to pull it off.

Import Your Photo

First things first, you’ll need to upload a photo for your meme. Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Go to the Barbie Selfie Generator website. Click the “Start” button. Upload the photo you want to use by clicking the arrow icon or take a photo with the camera icon.

Adjust Your Photo

Once your photo has been imported, you can reposition your pic by clicking the arrow icon next to the photo, then play around with the up, down, left, and right arrows until your photo is where you want it to be. You can also zoom in and out by sliding along the top scale, or rotate the photo using the bottom scale.

Change Your Tagline

The generator will automatically give you a random tagline, like “This Barbie is an aspiring chef” or “This Barbie is a work in progress.” If you want to change your tagline, though, all you have to do is select the pencil icon, then click either the shuffle button to generate a new random tagline or click the pencil to customize your own.

Change Your Color Scheme

Pink isn’t everybody’s color — although I bet Barbie would probably disagree. To change your poster’s color scheme, simply select the art palette icon and choose one of the following sparkly color options:

Blue

Green

Red

Purple

Yellow

Orange

Mint green

Fuchsia

Make A Ken

He may not be the president, a doctor, a diplomat, or a Supreme Court Justice like the Barbies, but Ken is pretty great, too. To make your own Ken, import your photo into the generator, then click the pencil icon. At the top, you’ll be able to choose between Barbie and Ken. Click the “Ken” option, and your tagline prompt will change from “This Barbie...” to “This Ken...”

Once your poster looks like it’s ready to be plastered on a billboard in Barbieland, click the “Continue” button, then hit “Download” to save your meme, and you’re good to go. Did somebody say, “This Barbie is a graphic designer?”