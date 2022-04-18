Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will take on the iconic roles of Barbie and Ken in the live-action extravaganza. Joining them on screen will be Sex Education’s Emma Mackey. As fans will know all too well, much has been said of how similar Robbie and Mackey look in real life, so people will undoubtedly be excited to see them working together. The film is being directed by Greta Gerwig, who has been lauded for her work on Lady Bird and Little Women.

Suicide Squad’s Robbie is eager to dispel any pre-judgements people may make of the film. She told British Vogue: “People generally hear 'Barbie' and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't...’”

Barbie plot and major themes

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Robbie teased, “Our goal is to be like, ‘Whatever you’re thinking, we’re going to give you something totally different’ — the thing you didn’t know you wanted.” Previously, the Barbie franchise had a film in the works with Amy Schumer (I Feel Pretty, Trainwreck). The plot followed a woman who is kicked out of Barbie-ville for not meeting the “physical perfection” standards. But Schumer dropped out, so the movie didn’t go ahead. For the upcoming production with Robbie and Gosling, Gerwig co-wrote the script alongside her partner, Noah Baumbach.

Barbie cast

Will Ferrell will play a toy shop CEO, per The Hollywood Reporter. Simu Liu (Moon Knight), Kate McKinnon (Ghostbusters, The Spy Who Dumped Me), Alexandra Shipp (tick, tick...BOOM!, X-Men), America Ferrera (WeCrashed, Ugly Betty), and Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Infinity War) are among the cast, too. But their individual roles haven’t been announced.

Barbie release date

Filming is currently underway in London, and the movie is set for a 2023 release in theatres. We’ll be sure to update you as and when more information is announced.