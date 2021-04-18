There’s nothing quite like discovering a new product that completely changes the game. You tell everyone you know — and soon it becomes your go-to gift for friends. I’ve made a list of Amazon reviewers’ favorite products, and best of all — they’re complete steals. These highly rated products come with thrifty price tags anyone would rave about. Check out these 52 bargains people call their most amazing Amazon finds of the year.

On this list, you’ll find affordable products that are all about self-care. From an $8 scalp massager to a $5 bubble bath soap, you’ll discover plenty of relaxing finds with zen-like prices. I’ve also included kitchen goods, tech accessories, and even products that can help you sleep. Whether you’re a dog mom or a mom to tiny humans, a devoted fitness buff or a lover of luxury spa treatments (or both!), there’s a little something for everyone to treat themselves on this list.

I’ve read through reviews and product descriptions to find the best of the best. Some of these products have nearly 150,000 reviews and high ratings, but they all have one thing in common: amazing prices. Shop away then spread the good news — these bargains are for everyone!

1 An Affordable Gel Cleaner To Retrieve Dust And Crumbs ColorCoral Gel Cleaner Amazon $7 See On Amazon Neatfreaks love this affordable gel cleaner that finally cleans in those hard-to-reach spots with ease. This gel resembles putty and can be rolled into nooks and crannies or air vents to retrieve dust or crumbs. It picks up dirt without sticking to your hands and can be used on your computer, air vents, or cup holders. It has a lemon fragrance and can be used over and over. There’s a reason this cleaning gel has nearly 30,000 reviews: it makes cleaning effortless for a reasonable price.

2 A Gourmet Popcorn Popper That Collapses For Storage Salbree Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $16 See On Amazon Bring movie night to your house, for a fraction of what the theater would cost with this silicone popcorn bowl. It makes delicious popcorn in just 3 minutes, without any oil. That’s right, make your popcorn exactly how you like it. Just add your favorite toppings or seasonings into the food-safe bowl along with some kernels and pop it in the microwave. It has special handles that make it easy to carry when it’s hot and it can even go in the dishwasher. It collapses to lay flat, which makes storing it a breeze. Choose from 23 colors.

3 The Scalp Massager With More Than 66,000 Reviews Maxsoft Shampoo Scalp Massager Amazon $8 See On Amazon Customers can not get enough of this shampoo scalp massager. It’s earned more than 66,000 reviews, in part because of the affordable price tag. The silicone bristles are soft and loosen product buildup while deep-cleaning your scalp. Plus you’ll love how it feels. For less than $10, you can give yourself a massage while easing any scalp itchiness and promoting blood circulation — which can encourage hair growth. You can use it on wet or dry hair, as well as short, long, thick, or fine hair.

4 These LED String Lights For Magical Ambiance Twinkle Star Curtain String Lights Amazon $18 See On Amazon Add a little ambiance to any room without spending a fortune with this string light curtain. The set includes 300 LED string lights that can be set on one of eight modes including waves, slow fade, and chasing. Just plug them in, hang them in front of your curtain or blinds, and set the mood. These magical lights have more than 53,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating. They’re also waterproof, so you can use them outside in your garden or on your patio. They’re available in warm white and multicolor bulbs.

5 The Reusable Mesh Bags To Reduce Waste Ecowaare Reusable Mesh Produce Bags (Set of 15) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re trying to cut down on waste and reduce your use of plastic, these reusable produce bags may be your best purchase yet — and at this price, you may want to buy a few. This set of 15 comes in three different sizes: small, medium, and large. Unlike most transparent bags, these BPA-free mesh bags make it easy to scan barcodes at the store. They have a drawstring closure that keeps produce safe and organized.

6 A Reusable Eye Pillow For Instant Relaxation DreamTime Inner Peace Eye Pillow Amazon $15 See On Amazon Why do so many relaxing spa treatments come with price tags that increase your anxiety? Not anymore. This weighted eye pillow combines the powers of acupressure and aromatherapy to relax you after a long day without breaking the bank. This eye pillow is filled with flax seeds, lavender, chamomile, and orange, all of which can help to reduce anxiety and calm nerves — plus it smells amazing. Use it at room temperature or place it in a plastic bag and freeze it overnight to use for cold therapy.

7 This Luxurious Bath Pillow For Reading And Relaxation BINO Non-Slip Bath Pillow Amazon $8 See On Amazon When you finally make time for yourself to unwind, do it right with a comfortable bath pillow that costs less than $10. This anti-slip pillow has eight premium suction cups that hold your pillow in place, even if it gets a little wet. The pillow itself has more than 2-inches of padded foam that contours to your head and neck to support you, no matter the shape of your tub. The mesh design of the pillow allows it to dry quickly so you don’t have to worry about mold and mildew.

8 These Headrest Hooks That Hold Your Purse Upright ChriTronic Headrest Hooks (2 Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Admit it. You’ve taken a turn a little too fast on your morning commute and completely dumped your purse onto the floor. Skip the mess and get these seat back hooks that secure your purse, backpack, or even groceries. The silicone rubber hangers snap around your car’s headrest to provide a sturdy hook that can hold up to 18 pounds. Use them to hang bags on the front or back of your seat.

9 A Hydrating Foot Cream With A Drugstore Price LOVE, LORI Foot Softening Treatment Cream Amazon $11 See On Amazon Soothe cracked and dry feet with this ultra-hydrating foot cream that works just as well as any expensive treatment. Not only does it moisturize the skin but it has anti-fungal and anti-microbial properties, plus it contains 25% urea that helps remove calluses and corns and soothe eczema, psoriasis, rashes, acne, burns, and other types of skin conditions. One reviewer cited, “I tried several moisturizers for my feet, including $250 per bottle prescriptions, and nothing worked until this.”

10 This Pillow Mist That Helps You Fall Asleep Diva Stuff Aromatherapy Pillow Mist Amazon $20 See On Amazon Drift off to dreamland a little easier with this aromatherapy spray that’s ideal for traveling. Spray this natural odor eliminator onto your hotel bed linens for a quick refresh that smells like soothing green tea (it’s also available in five other scents). Not only will the scent help relax you, but the formula also promotes clear skin and protect your face from any dirt and oil that may be on the pillows. This set comes with a 4-ounce bottle and a TSA-approved 2-ounce bottle.

11 A Personal Blender With A To-Go Smoothie Cup Vaeqozva Portable Personal Blender Amazon $24 See On Amazon This personal-size blender is perfect for quick smoothies on the go and will save you money in the long run. Mix all your smoothie fixings in the convenient, BPA-free sports bottle. It attaches to a small blender motor to mix everything up and then it’s ready to grab and go, thanks to its personal to-go cup with a lid. The blender has sharp, stainless steel blades that crush ice, plus it’s available in seven colors.

12 The Small Trash Can That Hangs Over Cabinet Doors SUBEKYU Hanging Trash Can Amazon $22 See On Amazon Composting just got a lot easier with this reasonably priced hanging trash can for your kitchen. It attaches to a cabinet door and has a sliding lid that makes it easy to sweep food scraps from cooking or chopping into the bin. It holds up to 0.8 gallons and has a well-sealed lid that keeps odors locked inside. It also comes with adhesive hooks so you can hang it on a wall instead of over the door. It’s available in six colors.

13 This Table Lamp With A Built-In Charging Station Briever Table Lamp with Charging Station Amazon $37 See On Amazon This USB table lamp does more than provide light — it’s also a charging deck for your devices. This modern, square lamp has a solid wood base with two AC outlets and three USB charging ports, as well as three phone stand slots to safely store your phone or tablet. It makes the perfect desk lamp or additional light source next to your bed. This would be a killer price for just a lamp or just a charging station, but now you can get both for this low price.

14 A Plant Pot That You Don’t Have To Refill For Two Weeks Gardenix Decor Self Watering Planter Amazon $17 See On Amazon Stop overwatering your plants and let them drink when they need it with this self-watering planter. It measures 7 inches in diameter for small to medium-sized plants and has a two-pot nesting design that eliminates the possibility of root rot and allows your plant to portly drain. The hydroponic technology utilizes natural coco soil to give plants the nutrients and hydration they need. You won’t won’t have to water it for two weeks and this pot comes with a weekly growth marker as well as a water indicator so you can mark your progress.

15 These Washable Rug Grippers To Prevent Slipping Home Techpro Washable Rug Grippers (4 Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These rug grippers are the perfect solution for securing your rug without damaging your floors. They use vacuum tech design to grip to any type of floor, and measuring less than 1/10-inch, you’ll forget they are even there. Just stick these adhesive grippers to any rug that’s always slipping or curling at the corners. These grippers come in a pack of four and have more than 21,000 reviews and a 4.2-star rating.

16 The Smart Wifi Plugs That Only Cost $20 Kasa Smart WiFi Plugs (2 Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These smart plugs are an affordable way to transform your house into a smart home. They can operate via voice control using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, but can also be used in conjunction with the Kasa app when you're away from home. There are also scheduling and timing features that allow them to automatically turn items — such as lamps and fans — on and off at your desired settings.

17 This Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack That Fits Over Your Sink Koroda Roll Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $25 See On Amazon This over-sink rack is an affordable solution to hand-washing dishes after dinner. It’s made of durable stainless steel with slats to hold your plates, mugs, and bowls while they drip dry into your sink. It features anti-slip grips to help prevent sliding, even when it’s wet, plus it’s heat-safe up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit. There’s even an extra-wide slot that holds utensils, pot lids, and dishcloths for your convenience. When you’re not using it, roll the rack up for convenient storage.

18 A Toilet Paper Holder And Shelf That’s Easy To Install Bijotun Toilet Paper Holder with Shelf Amazon $24 See On Amazon This double toilet paper roll holder and shelf combo is the Amazon product you didn’t know you needed... until now. The unit holds and dispenses a backup toilet roll and features a shelf with a ledge that helps prevent your phone from falling off. Made of matte stainless steel, this design is waterproof, rustproof, and resistant to corrosion. It’s easy to install and is a cheap way to upgrade your bathroom. One reviewer cited, “I love the convenience of this holder. No fussing with a spring-loaded roller to replace toilet tissue. The holder was easy to install.”

19 This Toothbrush Holder That Dispenses Toothpaste Boperzi Toothbrush Holder with Toothpaste Dispenser Amazon $12 See On Amazon This toothbrush holder will keep your brushes clean and even dispense your toothpaste — all for just $12. It has slots to hold four adult, child, or even electric toothbrushes by their heads, allowing them to hang dry and stay away from dust. It can be mounted to the wall and also has two toothpaste dispensers, as well as a door that closes to conceal the brushes when you’re not using them. It comes with adhesive strips that make installation a breeze.

20 A Dog Paw Washer That You Can Take Anywhere Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Washer Amazon $14 See On Amazon Dog parents, you will not regret this $14 purchase. This portable dog paw washer is designed to quickly clean your pup’s paws, wherever you are. Simply add water and insert your dog's muddy paw, twist, and you're done. Sized for large and extra-large-sized dogs, it features large silicone bristles that help remove dirt and mud on contact. Keep one in the car for post-park clean-off or for rainy days.

21 These Blackout Curtains To Reduce Your Electrical Bill NICETOWN Insulated Blackout Curtains Amazon $20 See On Amazon These insulated curtains cost $20 and do more than just add some color to your space. Use these blackout curtains to darken any room, while also reducing the occurrence of drafts, noise, and UV light. Each set includes two high-quality panels with six top grommets. Choose from 10 sizes and a variety of brilliant colors. These curtains have earned more than 63,000 reviews, including one that noted, “We have east-facing windows and the sun heats up our house in the afternoon/evening. These have been excellent for keeping our dining room dark and cool!”

22 A Support To Correct A Sagging Couch For Less LAMINET Deluxe Sagging Furniture Support Amazon $28 See On Amazon Sofa cushions can sink and won't always spring back to life, but instead of buying a brand new couch, give this cushion support a try to improve the shape and feel of your furniture. Just fold out the support to your desired length and place it below your seat cushions for extra reinforcement. It instantly fixes sagging cushions and makes your pieces look so much better. Best of all, no installation is required. The wood support is covered in black vinyl, making it a cinch to clean.

23 An Anti-Fatigue Mat For Anyone On Their Feet All Day Amazon Basics Anti-Fatigue Comfort Mat Amazon $32 See On Amazon Reduce stress on your feet, back, and legs with this affordable anti-fatigue mat. Great for use in the kitchen or other workspace, it features a foam layer that comforts and contours to fit and cradle your feet. The nonslip base helps keep it in place, and it’s easy to clean as needed. It’s available in black and dark brown. One reviewer noted, “Everyone who works on their feet needs one of these.”

24 These Luxurious Egyptian Cotton Sheets That Are A Deal SONORO KATE Egyptian Cotton Bed Sheets (4 Pieces) Amazon $37 See On Amazon Egyptian cotton sheets are synonymous with luxury and luxury usually means a high price tag — but these sheets have an 1800 thread count and a price tag that’s just as comfy. These super soft sheets fit mattresses up to 24 inches deep and feature a strong elastic band to keep them secure. They’re hypoallergenic and last for years to come since they’re resistant to stains, fading, and wrinkles. The set includes two pillowcases, a fitted sheet, and a top sheet, and is available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king, as well as nine colors.

25 These Thin Outlet Covers For An Uncluttered Space Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Outlet Cover with Power Strip Amazon $25 See On Amazon Cover unsightly outlets without losing their functionality thanks to this ultra-thin outlet cover and power strip. The sleek socket hugs the wall and creates a cordless, uncluttered wall, redirecting the use of those outlets to the included power strip with an 8-foot cord. It’s a small, affordable change that you can make to make your home feel custom, without the designer price. One reviewer noted, “This one is the best little inventions to come into my life lately! […] Hides all of the ugly cords. I have already recommended this product to my friends. Makes everything look neat and clean!”

26 This $8 Microwave Cleaner That Will Make You Laugh Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner Amazon $8 See On Amazon This angry mama microwave cleaner is hilarious and effective — becoming a crowd favorite Amazon find. Just fill the cleaner (which looks like an upset mother) with white vinegar and water and then microwave it for seven minutes. Steam will come out of mama’s head and clean away the mess. To keep it clean, just toss it in the dishwasher after each cycle.

27 A Set Of Nonslip Hangers That Are Color-Coordinated Jeronic Non-Slip Clothes Hangers (30 Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon These non-slip hangers keep your closet organized and for less than $1 per hanger, you can’t beat this deal. They’re made of plastic but have a nonslip, velvet-like material that keeps clothes from sliding. They are strong, yet lightweight with a sling gap design that ensures that even sleeveless tops stay hanging in place. They come in a colorful, money-saving pack of 30 in a mixture of five different colors.

28 This Sink Strainer That Cuts Down On Messes Massimiliano Sink Shelf Strainer Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you don’t have a garbage disposal or want to save food scraps for your compost, this sink strainer is a must. The triangular strainer secures to the corner of your sink so you can toss food scraps without the mess. The mesh filter can hold up to 4.5-pounds, making it the perfect place to wash produce or even store soap so it dries completely. This set comes with 50 filter bags and nano glue.

29 A Wifi Extender That Covers Up To 15 Devices NETGEAR WiFi Range Extender Amazon $27 See On Amazon Extend coverage throughout your home, without breaking the bank, thanks to this Wi-Fi range extender. It adds a range of up to 1,000 square feet and works with any wireless router, gateway, or cable modem. Plug it into any outlet to connect up to 15 devices such as laptops, smartphones, and more. It’s earned more than 52,000 reviews, including one five-star review that noted, “I bought this range extender in the hope that it would provide a stronger signal to the rest of the house — and it does. I was most impressed by the ease of setup.”

30 The Lid Organizer For Your Cabinets (And Sanity) YouCopia Container Lid Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon This lid organizer keeps you from having to search high and low for that specific lid to fit that specific container. For just $20, you can keep everything organized in this divided container. It’s earned a cult following of more than 17,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating. The organizer has five adjustable dividers to hold round and square lids, up to 9 inches in diameter. It’s made of BPA-free plastic and comes in four other sizes and configurations: small, medium, large, and large with tall dividers.

31 A Vegetable Slicer That Has 6 Blades For The Price Of 1 Fullstar 6-in-1 Mandoline Vegetable Slicer Amazon $19 See On Amazon Tired of slicing up all your ingredients by hand? Reviewers love this mandoline slicer that does the work for you — in fact, it’s earned more than 13,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating. The dishwasher-safe device comes with six interchangeable blades that let you spiralize, slice, grate, and ribbon veggies like zucchini and carrots — and it costs less than $20. The blades are made from rust-resistant stainless steel and a blade organizer is included to keep them in a safe place.

32 These Cable Organizers For A Clutter-Free Home Office Chouky Cable Organizer Box (Set of 3) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Tech-lovers flip over this cheap solution to the usual mess of charging cords and cables: these sleek and modern cable organizers. Not only do they conceal messy wires, but they’re also large enough to accommodate power strips, plus the ventilation shafts on either side help prevent overheating. This pack comes with three boxes in small, medium, and large sizes, and is also available in black.

33 The Slim Lights That You Can Stick Anywhere RXWLKJ Stick-On Cabinet Lights Amazon $22 See On Amazon Calling a company to install lights in your home can cost you a pretty penny, but if you need some extra light, these battery-powered slim lights will do the trick. They have a genius magnetic back, as well as an adhesive option, so you can stick them anywhere for a little extra light — for hundreds less than you’d spend with professionals. The lights are motion-activated, so they’re ideal for under cabinets, closets, and pantries. They can be turned on continuously but will need to be charged after 10 hours. On motion-activated mode, they can last up to two months.

34 These Aromatherapy Fizzies For Your Shower Cleverfly Aromatherapy Shower Steamers (6 Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Prefer taking showers to soaking in baths? Similar to bath bombs, these shower steamers release soothing essential oils as they dissolve on your shower floor. Each pack comes with six fizzies in scents like lavender, eucalyptus, watermelon, grapefruit, sweet orange, and peppermint. Each scent has a specific benefit such as immune support, sinus relief, or relaxation, according to the brand. One of the nearly 10,000 reviewers noted, “These are the perfect gift for the Ms. who is traveling and needs a bath bomb without the bath. They last a solid 15+ mins and smell great. Highly recommend!”

35 This DIY Moldable Glue That Fixes Life’s Messes Sugru Moldable Glue (8 Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon This moldable glue is the most versatile tool you can keep in your house and it costs just $17. This all-purpose adhesive can be used for everything from repairing cracks and fixing broken wires to sealing broken soles back onto shoes. It’s waterproof, resistant to heat and cold, durable, removable, and electrically insulating. You can use it on glass, ceramic, wood, metal, plastic, plastic, or even fabric surfaces for extra durability or repairs. Mold it to whatever shape you need and it will set in just 12 to 24 hours.

36 An Adjustable Cooling Pillow With Removable Filling WonderSleep Dream Rite Cooling Bamboo Pillow Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you have a hard time finding a pillow that is just the right thickness, then you’ll love this adjustable pillow. It’s filled with a blend of microfiber and gel-infused memory foam, but the best part — you can remove or add filling to achieve the perfect loft. It comes with a removable bamboo cover that is smooth and soft, but still allows air to flow all night. Reviewers say this pillow is perfect for side sleepers or anyone who’s had an injury.

37 The Exfoliating Back Scrubber With 13,000 Reviews Aquis Exfoliating Back Scrubber Amazon $12 See On Amazon This back scrubber is a bargain and turns your shower into a spa for less. With a loofah-like surface on one side for an exfoliating scrub and a smoother microfiber surface on the other for a gentle cleanse, it is perfect for getting your back and other hard-to-reach areas nice and clean. Rope handles make it easy to hold onto and also provide a great way to hang it up to dry when you step out of the shower. It’s earned more than 13,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating.

38 A Nonslip Bathtub Mat With A Pebble Texture OTHWAY Non-Slip Bathtub Mat Amazon $14 See On Amazon This extra long bath mat keeps you safer in the shower. The non-slip mat has an entire sheet of suction cups that lock it in place on your bathtub floor. The top of the mat has a pebble-like texture to give your feet extra traction. It fits most standard bathtubs and showers and is made of natural rubber, so it’s free of latex or PVC and simple to wipe clean. It’s available in seven colors and has earned nearly 7,000 reviews.

39 An Electric Griddle For Gourmet Breakfasts At Home NutriChef Electric Crepe Giddle Amazon $30 See On Amazon This griddle is a breakfast-lover’s dream, plus it’s a total bargain. Now you can make crepes at home on this electric griddle’s large, 12-inch non-stick cooking surface. It has a temperature control that allows you to adjust it to your desired temp to cook foods evenly and quickly. The griddle pan comes with a wooden spatula and batter spreader to make breakfast for the whole family a lot quicker and easier.

40 This 4-Pack Of Smart Light Bulbs That Change Color Peteme Smart Color Changing Light Bulbs (4 Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon These look like ordinary lightbulbs, but they’ve earned the praise of nearly 12,000 reviewers because they can be remotely controlled. These smart light bulbs sync to an app or your smart home hub, like Amazon Alexa, so you can turn them on and off with the sound of your voice. You can also choose among 16 million colors and a ton of customized brightnesses depending on the vibe you’re aiming to achieve. Even set timers for lights to come on or turn off at a certain time, which can save you a ton of money on your electric bill.

41 A Ring Light To Make Your Zoom Calls Look Better UBeesize Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Amazon $23 See On Amazon This ring light doubles as a tripod to hold your phone and make your Zoom interview set up look even better with its customizable light kit. Choose among 10 brightness levels, a dimmer, and three modes: white, warm yellow, and warm white. It’s powered by a USB cable, so it’s easy to use anywhere, and the ring light is completely adjustable to catch a variety of angles. The remote-controlled shutter is perfect for selfies or recording videos.

42 The Lap Desk To Comfortably Work Anywhere LapGear Lap Desk with Phone Holder Amazon $30 See On Amazon This lap desk is ideal for working from home — on the couch, in bed, or snuggled in your favorite chair. The desk has a cushion along the bottom that keep you comfortable while you work hard. It has a phone slot that conveniently holds your smartphone close by, as well as a mouse pad. The smooth desk is perfect for any laptop up to 15.6 inches and has a device ledge to keep your laptop or tablet from sliding. For just $30, now you can work anywhere.

43 These Exercise Bands For Working Out At Home Fit Simplify Exercise Resistance Loop Bands (Set of 5) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Save time, money, and space by working out at home with these exercise bands, which can be used for strength training or deep stretching to help you recover from injuries. The colorful pack of five includes a variety of resistance levels from extra-light to extra-heavy. The bands are made of rubber that feels soft on your skin and they come with a convenient carrying bag. This set has earned more than 80,000 reviews and won’t take up the kind of space you need for weights.

44 A Unique Coffee Maker For Low Acidity Caffeine Aeropress Coffee & Espresso Maker Amazon $30 See On Amazon Calling all coffee lovers — if you love low acidity coffee without all that bitterness, this aeropress coffee maker is for you. This affordable device makes up to three cups of coffee faster than a French press, plus it’s easier to clean and can even brew espresso-style coffee for lattes. It’s lightweight, compact, and portable so you can make your coffee anywhere. One reviewer noted, “The Aeropress makes great coffee and is super fast, easy to take care of, and very convenient. I carry mine with me in a plastic box when I travel!“

45 This $28 Portable Campfire That’s Like A Candle Radiate Portable Campfire Amazon $28 See On Amazon Featured on Shark Tank, this little portable campfire lights like a candle, burns like a bonfire, and only costs $28. This handy fire source lasts for up to five hours. Although it was originally designed for camping purposes, it can also be a great way to heat up your backyard or patio on a cool evening so you can spend a little more time outdoors. It’s made of recycled soy wax and paper briquettes and doesn't release embers so you can feel safe using it in wooded areas. It’s reusable, lightweight, and safe for the environment.

46 The Mood-Boosting LED Lamp That Mimics Sunlight Miroco Light Therapy Lamp $30 See On Amazon This highly rated and reviewed light therapy lamp is a must-have if you’re spending more time at home than usual. This UV-free LED lamp is designed to safely mimic sunlight and can be used to fight off winter blues. The stand can be folded in between uses, and it has an adjustable dimmer with different brightness levels and a 30-minute timer.

47 These Silky-Smooth Satin Pillowcases That Come In Tons Of Colors Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These pillowcases are different than standard cotton cases because they’re made with ever-so-silky polyester satin that’s gentle on your hair and skin (since they shouldn’t absorb moisture). They’re also available in various colors, all of which have envelope closings to keep your pillows in place.

48 These Storage Bin Boxes With Clear Windows So You Can See What’s Inside Sorbus Storage Bins Boxes Amazon $22 See On Amazon These clothing storage bin boxes are much more useful than typical cardboard ones, because they each include clear windows in the front to help you see what’s inside without digging through. There are zippers around those windows (and at the top), along with handles for easy transport from room to room. They’re also stackable, which can help you save space — and each one has a label holder on the side.

49 A 3D Bracket To Hold Your Mask Away From Your Lips DISEN 3D Bracket for Face Mask (10 Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon If you’re tired of your face mask sticking to your lips, muffling your voice, or causing your glasses to fog up, this 3D mask support bracket will make you more comfortable for a lot less than you’d think. Designed from food-grade plastic, it is shaped to fit your face and keep your mask expanded, while still keeping you safe. This pack comes with 10 masks are completely washable and reusable and work with disposable masks, medical masks, and cloth face masks. Grab the whole pack for just $6.

50 The Soothing Bath Soap With Epsom Salt Dr Teal's Foaming Bath with Pure Epsom Salt Amazon $5 See On Amazon End your day with this affordable, at-home spa treatment: a bubble bath. This foaming bath soap is made with epsom salt and lavender to soothe your fatigued muscles while calming your mind. It has more than 34,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating. Just add it to warm water for a relaxing bath that will moisturize your skin and help you sleep better, according to the manufacturer — not to mention it smells delicious.

51 These Theater-Inspired Lights For Your Movie Room PANGTON VILLA TV Backlights Amazon $14 See On Amazon These LED strip lights transform your living room into a home theater for less than $20. The pack comes with 65 feet of lights and fixing buckles to install them anywhere. The 44-button remote control can adjust the lights to 16 different colors, six dynamic modes, and eight levels of brightness. Just plug the lights in and set the mood — and bring the popcorn!