You Can Now Share What Song You’re Listening To On BeReal

It’s time to BeReal about the music on your playlist. The social media platform, which made a name for itself by having no filters, is introducing a new feature that lets you share what you’re listening to as you’re taking your daily BeReal. You have to be subscribed to a streaming service to use the function, though, so if you’re ready to get ~real~ about what your music taste, here’s what you need to know about the new Spotify music-sharing feature on BeReal.

If you think posting your Spotify Wrapped results at the end of the year is revealing, wait until that BeReal alert goes off and you’re listening to your guilty pleasure song for the third day in a row. The feature, which was announced on April 19, allows you to connect your Spotify and BeReal accounts so you can finally take your BeReals to the next level, no matter how embarrassing it may be. By connecting your accounts, the song or podcast you’re listening to when the infamous “It’s Time To BeReal” alert goes off is automatically shared alongside your unedited photos of the day. So no, you won’t be able to pick a less-mortifying song to include in your post — the whole point is to be real, after all. The audio won’t play in the app, but it will allow followers to listen to a preview. A text box with the song title and artist will appear at the bottom of the BeReal as well, which you can tap to listen to the song on Spotify.

Courtesy of Spotify

It appears the feature may have also been created with Apple Music in mind, as it also shows up as an option under Settings, though it’s unclear if the feature is available for subscribers of the streaming service as of April 19.

So, what do you need to do to connect the two accounts, and how can you start incorporating music into your daily BeReals? Here’s the rundown on how it works, so you can finally have a soundtrack to accompany your realistic day-in-the-life posts.

How To Connect Your Spotify & BeReal Accounts

There are three things you can do to sync up your accounts. If you want to set it up before the next BeReal alert goes off, all you have to do is:

Update the BeReal app to the latest version Open the BeReal app Tap the profile icon in the top right corner Tap the triple dot icon in the top right corner Select the “Audio” option under Features Tap the “Connect” button next to Spotify Log in to your Spotify account to continue

Once your app is updated, you might also see an option to “Add audio to your BeReal” on your timeline. If you do, you can skip the steps above by tapping the “Connect” button at the bottom of the pop-up, then tap “Connect” again next to Spotify.

Lastly, according to the press release from Spotify, you can also connect your accounts by “tapping on the music icon that’s shown before posting [your] BeReal.”

How To Add Music To Your BeReal Posts

As you take your BeReal, the cover art of the audio you’re listening to will appear at the bottom of the screen. If you want to include the song, tap the cover art to open the “Currently Playing” tab, then select the “Shared” option so that it’s visible to your friends. If you want to keep your music taste on the DL, you can choose to make the song only visible to you by selecting the “Private” option.

How To Remove Music From Your BeReal Posts

While it’s unclear whether or not you can remove a song after it’s already been posted, you can avoid the headache altogether by selecting the “Disabled” option so your post doesn’t include what you’re listening to before you hit the “Send” button.

Now that we have this new feature on BeReal, you won’t have to post a song on your IG Story in hopes that your crush will see it anymore. Or you can try to get their attention on both platforms, which isn’t a bad idea, TBH.