If all the spring blooms have your seasonal allergies in overdrive, late April isn’t a bad time to head indoors and make the most of all the cultural institutions San Francisco has to offer. This week, you can catch an Oscar fave on the stage, party at an art museum into the wee hours, and laugh with your favorite Queer Eye guy. If you’re looking to extend your evening with a good meal (always), we’ve got recommendations for where to book a table nearby, too.

Watch The Stage Version Of An Oscar-Winning Film

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If you were a fan of 2025’s Hamnet (which won Jessie Buckley a Best Actress Oscar), now’s your chance to see the work onstage. Hamnet, which follows Agnes and William Shakespeare as they confront the loss of their 11-year-old son from the plague, runs through May 24 at the American Conservatory Theater and marks the U.S. premiere of the Royal Shakespeare Company’s stage adaptation. On April 29, the theater theater is hosting a Pride Night, featuring an LGBTQ+ themed party with snacks and discounted drink specials an hour before the 7:30 curtain. After the show, book a table at Chotto Matte, a Nikkei (that’s Japanese-Peruvian cuisine) concept just a few blocks away in Union Square, where you can take in the stunning views from its rooftop terrace.

Spend A Night At The Museum At Art Bash

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SFMOMA’s signature fundraising event on April 29 transforms the museum into an immersive playground featuring artist experiences from Rupy C. Tut and Rose D’Amato, plus musical performances by DJ Wonway Posibul, Shannon & The Clams, and Ruby Ibarra. The Art Bash dinner and live auction tickets are sold out, but you can still snag a spot at the 8 p.m. party (including a premium tier) or the 10 p.m. after-party. Every ticket includes free food and drink throughout the night, but if you’re hitting the after-party, we suggest reserving a table at International Smoke to start your night. The fusion restaurant from Ayesha Curry and chef Michael Mina specializes in global flavors like Peking pork belly bao buns, Dungeness crab spring rolls, and a Delmonico ribeye.

See JVN In A Stand-Up Comedy Show

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Queer Eye may have recently dropped its 10th and final season on Netflix, but Jonathan Van Ness isn’t going anywhere. The hair expert and TV personality has hit the road with their Hot & Healed comedy tour, which makes a stop at The Castro Theatre on April 30. Expect the evening to deliver “queer joy and all the sides of JVN you haven’t seen” in the signature style that they’ve honed on Queer Eye and their podcast, Getting Curious. Before the 8 p.m. show, make a reservation at Jules in Lower Haight to enjoy its signature New York-style pizza on a sourdough crust. Popular pies include the Fun Guy, which features three different kinds of mushrooms, mushroom cream, and a black garlic tamarind sauce.