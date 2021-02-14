On its own, a voice assistant can play your music, solve quick math problems, tell you the weather, and schedule meetings on your calendar — but the real fun starts once you invest in a few compatible smart devices. The best Alexa accessories expand your home's smart capabilities, so everything from your lighting to heating your leftovers can be voice-activated. Especially on Amazon, though, there's no shortage of Alexa-friendly gadgets, so how do you know you're opting for the best ones? In short, it comes down to a careful combination of a Works With Alexa certification and stellar reviewer feedback.

First thing's first: An item doesn't need to be made by Amazon in order to work seamlessly alongside Amazon's smart hubs. In fact, lesser-known companies often offer the same technology for much cheaper — but the Works With Alexa program ensures that, despite their affordable price tags, they function as they should. In order to get this badge of certification on their product pages, these items need to apply for and meet certain guidelines and then pass testing by an independent third-party facility.

Most of the Alexa accessories below don said badge, but even the ones that don't are shockingly useful gadgets. That's because all of them have earned four stars or more from hundreds (if not thousands) of Amazon reviewers for being so helpful and easy to set up. Keep reading to see how you can streamline your daily routine and control your electronics without lifting a finger.

1. The Best Smart Plugs

They're certified to work with Alexa, they have more than 15,000 five-star reviews, and they cost less than $25 for a set of four. That's why these Gosund smart Wi-Fi outlets are widely considered the best pick out there. Simply place them between your standard outlet and the plug on any device; they'll then turn said device smart, so you can control it with your voice or phone. You can also set automatic schedules, group them together, and monitor what's on and what's not — all without a hub.

Works With Alexa Certification: Yes

One reviewer wrote: "As I grow increasingly lazy and delegate more and more mundane tasks to Alexa, these smart plugs were the obvious next step to just completely being a sloth in my apartment. I currently use four in my everyday life: for my sound machine, two that control lights and one that controls a surge protector that has all of my electronics (TV, modem/router, robot vacuum, Xbox)."

2. The Best Smart Bulbs

Turn your lights on without leaving the couch. Make it look like someone's home, even when you're miles away Customize the warmth and brightness of your room to the time of day. Choose between 16 million colors when setting the mood. These four smart bulbs are also Alexa-compatible (but don't need a hub to work), and they fit in any standard E26 base.

Works With Alexa Certification: Yes

One reviewer wrote: "If you want color lights you can control [with] Alexa, Google Home or an app, but don’t want to pay the outrageous prices of the Philips Hue lights, buy these. Once I saw how easy my first four were to set up and how well they worked I ordered 4 more right away. These things are awesome for the price."

3. A Voice-Activated Aromatherapy Diffuser

What's better than a diffuser that sets the mood, humidifies the air, and emits the soothing scent of your favorite essential oils? A diffuser that does all of that at your spoken command. The Sierra Modern Home smart diffuser works with both an app and Alexa. It also has an LED light with countless color options. Plus, you can set timers and schedules for automated usage. The curved woodgrain exterior looks especially elevated, while the large tank can hold enough water for up to 12 continuous hours.

Works With Alexa Certification: No

One reviewer wrote: "I'm a sucker for anything that allows Alexa control, not only does this unit do that well, but it's also a top-notch oil diffuser with the ability to run a very long time."

4. The Best Alexa Security System

SimpliSafe is a no-contract system that lets you take your home's security into your own hands, and effortless setup means you're protected right out of the box. This eight-piece set comes with a base station, keypad, four entry sensors, a panic button, a motion sensor, a yard sign, window stickers, and a free month of optional monitoring — but you can also opt for five, nine, or 12 pieces, too. Since the system is Alexa-enabled, you can simply say the words "Alexa, Arm SimpliSafe," and you're protected.

Works With Alexa Certification: No

One reviewer wrote: "I am in love with this system. It was so easy to set up. Literally took less than 30 minutes to get everything set up and installed. We upgraded to the $24.99 a month live monitoring, but a $14.95 live monitoring is also available or you can opt to not use live monitoring."

5. A Highly Rated Alexa Strip Light

Install these top-rated strip lights behind your TV, under your kitchen cabinets, under your bed, along your hall, or a myriad other spots. Then choose between 15 million colors. You can even sync the strip to your music for the ultimate party lighting. Each order comes with a 16.4- or 32.8-foot strip, an adapter, self-adhesive, and support clips — and when used alongside an Alexa assistant, you can speak simple voice commands to change the color, adjust the brightness, or turn them off and on.

Works With Alexa Certification: Yes

One reviewer wrote: "Great lights for background color. These lights work with Alexa so I have setup a group named background and I just have to instruct Alexa to set background to any desired color."

6. The Best Smart Coffee Maker

Picture this: You're in bed on a rainy Sunday morning, and you don't really feel like getting up, but your morning coffee is calling your name. With the Hamilton Beach smart coffee maker, you can instruct Alexa to start brewing, so you can grab your mug and get back to bed. (It's also a life-saver when you're running late for work.) Since this machine syncs up to an app, you can even turn it off remotely if you accidentally leave it on.

Works With Alexa Certification: Yes

One reviewer wrote: "Brews a delicious pot of coffee and smart features function perfectly! [...] Once Alexa was set up, everything worked like a dream! The clock instantly is set to the correct time and she went right to work brewing me a pot of coffee on my command!"

7. The Best Pet Camera

The Petcube is a smart security camera specifically designed for pet owners, and more than one reviewer has reported that it's the "best purchase" they've ever made. It streams high-quality video (even in night-vision) straight to your phone, so you can check up on your furry friends anywhere. It also has two-way audio so you can talk to them, real-time alerts that sense movement, and 24/7 vet chat in case of emergencies.

Works With Alexa Certification: Yes

One reviewer wrote: "Perfect clear video. Very good price. I leave my dogs in the house when I’m gone but they get into the cat litter box and make a mess. With this cam I get an alert when they approach the litter box and call their name and they leave the litter box so I love this camera."

8. The Best Smart Outdoor Plugs

Just like any other smart plugs, these Minoston outlets let you control your devices from afar, either through the app or with your voice using Alexa. The real difference? They're hub-free, weatherproof, and extremely durable, so you can use them outside without any hassle. Put your holiday lights on automatic schedules, turn on your lawn decor without stepping foot outside, or get your electric grill running in preparation for dinner.

Works With Alexa Certification: No

One reviewer wrote: "Easy to integrate with Alexa. Product was robust enough to handle anything the elements would throw at it! The 45 degree offset for the plug in was a nice added touch."

9. The Best Affordable Smart Thermostat

Smart thermostats (especially Alexa-compatible ones) can cost hundreds of dollars, but the Emerson Sensi is shockingly affordable. But don't let the price fool you: This one has more than 11,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating overall because you can control it from anywhere, set up smart alerts, save on your energy bills, and install it in 30 minutes or less. Of course, it's also Alexa-friendly, so you can change the temperature in your home using your voice.

Works With Alexa Certification: Yes

One reviewer wrote: "Great thermostat! It is wonderful being able to simply ask Alexa what the thermostat (inside house) temperature is! Fantastic on days like these with night temps in the 30’s and daytime in the 70’s. Just tell Alexa to set thermostat to heat or cool!"

10. A Smart & Cheap Garage Door Opener

For just $25, you can hook up the Lomota Wi-Fi remote to your existing garage door opener (no hub required). After that, you can open and close your garage door using only the sound of your voice, which comes in extra-handy when your hands are full or you don't feel like walking to the switch. You can even check the status of your garage door from anywhere using the smart app — no more wondering if you left the garage open on your way out.

Works With Alexa Certification: Yes

One reviewer wrote: "The app is reasonably easy to set up and connect to Alexa. [...] The device, essentially, replaces the existing push button, which is convenient enough if you need to remotely open your garage (e.g. need a friend to drop or pick up a package)."

11. The Best Robot Vacuum

Eufy by Anker is known for its high-tech but affordable robotic vacuums, and the RoboVac G30 is no exception. It offers smart navigation throughout your home and strong suction on both hard floors and carpet. Plus, it comes with an intuitive app that lets you set schedules, check the cleaning history, and manually hit certain spots. The best news? It's also compatible with Amazon Alexa, so you can say, "Alexa, start vacuuming," and your chores are as good as done.

Works With Alexa Certification: No

One reviewer wrote: "Finds the charging dock every time. We have it nicknamed as Knight Rider and it will start and stop cleaning when voice prompted through Alexa. Twice a week it comes on for a scheduled cleaning and it will finish right before my wife gets home. [...] I love it so much I'm buying it for my family come Christmas time."

12. The Best Smart Microwave

This microwave from AmazonBasics costs just $100 (and that's including the free third-generation Echo Dot), but it's so much more advanced than your average model. That's because it's voice-activated so you can defrost your dinner, pop some popcorn, or reheat your coffee, all without lifting a finger. In terms of the microwave itself, it's compact, has a built-in kitchen timer and child lock, and offers 10 easy-to-control power levels.

Works With Alexa Certification: Made by Amazon

One reviewer wrote: "Perfect for those visually impaired. My mother has Macular Degeneration Disease. This microwave is perfect for her. Since it is voice controlled with short simple commands she has no problems cooking the food. Being an 'echo' owner, she is familiar with the voice commands."

13. A Gadget That Expands Your Alexa Network

Maybe you already have your fair share of Echos — but your voice doesn't quite reach them in every room. The Echo Flex is an easy, affordable, space-savvy way to expand your Alexa network. It plugs into any open outlet to listen for your voice and respond accordingly. It also has a USB port so you can use it as a charger or add a smart night light.

Works With Alexa Certification: Made by Amazon

One reviewer wrote: "The ECHO FLEX is perfect for my powder room. It plugs directly into an electrical outlet above the vanity sink, and it doesn’t require either (1) a cord, or (2) an accessory shelf to hold it out of the way (above the vanity countertop)."

14. The Most Popular Echo Speaker

The third-generation Echo Dot just surpassed one million reviews on Amazon, making it one of the most popular products of all time on the site. Basically, it's a tiny, sleek speaker that comes with Alexa built right in. When compared to its predecessors, it has a richer, bolder sound, a more streamlined look, and additional color options.

Works With Alexa Certification: Made by Amazon

One reviewer wrote: "I love my echo dot. I have four of them and they really help make my life easier. They can control almost everything, lights, locks TV, music, thermostat. It hears you almost all of the time and I've run into very few issues with it overall. I really couldn't ask for a more helpful device."

15. The Best Smart Display

If you're in the market for a new Alexa hub, the Echo Show 5 is so much more than a voice assistant. Yes, it can do everything the original Echo can do, but it also has a tablet-like screen so you can cook with step-by-step recipes, video-call your friends and family, watch shows and movies, and see the weather or traffic at a glance. No wonder it has more than 300,000 reviews.

Works With Alexa Certification: Made by Amazon

One reviewer wrote: "An amazing bargain at the $50.00 I paid. It replaced my echo dot 3 and functions just like like it but with a screen. A perfect size for my needs - sitting on an end table directly next to my [...] chair."