The glass part of a Pyrex storage container is durable and versatile — but shoppers often find themselves asking, "Why do the lids break so easily?" Fortunately, the best alternatives to Pyrex lids are cheaper and stronger, all at the same time. To ensure that your replacement lids are better than the originals, check that they're the right size and safe. Plus, most are durable enough for the microwave, freezer, and dishwasher.

First, let's talk about size. When you're shopping across brands, it can be difficult to mix and match pieces. That's why your best bet is a material with a little give. If it's stretchy or can otherwise adjust to work with various shapes and sizes, it'll save you some serious headache when it comes time to put away leftovers since you won't have to spend as long looking for just the right lid.

Next, consider safety. Most Pyrex lids are BPA-free and top-rack dishwasher safe. To get the same benefits, you'll want to check to see what your replacement lids are made out of before you purchase. BPA-free silicone is a great option here, not just because of the safety factor, but because of the stretch and durability.

And speaking of durability, it's paramount — especially for those who are here because their original lids have cracked and broken. Read the descriptions and reviews to ensure that the lids can take moisture from the dishwasher, heat from the microwave, and cold from the freezer. Even if you don't typically subject your lids to these environments, these qualities will help them to stand the test of time as well.

1. The Overall Best Lids For Round Pyrex Bowls

If you have various sizes of round Pyrex bowls, this six-piece set from ExcelGadgets is the way to go. The silicone material is stretchy and flexible (so technically, it'll fit containers of most shapes, not just round ones), but it's best-suited for round bowls between about 2.6 to 10 inches in diameter. Because the lids are transparent, you can see exactly what you're storing — and they're nontoxic and BPA-free as well as safe to put in the dishwasher, microwave, and freezer. You can even place them over open soda cans or directly over cut fruit like cantaloupe or watermelon.

One reviewer wrote: "I have several glass storage containers that are in great shape, but I've lost or damaged the lids over the years. Needed something that could work with odd sizes, and these really do. They are like plastic wrap, but long-wearing, not single-use. The variety of sizes was helpful, and since each stretches to fit a variety of close sizes, they work with all the containers."

Material: silicone

Compatible with: 2.6- to 10-inch containers

Dishwasher- and microwave-safe: yes

2. The Overall Best Lids For Rectangular Pyrex

For rectangular containers, there are these Longzon stretchy lids. They're also made from flexible, BPA-free silicone, so they'll fit a wide variety of shapes and sizes (including round shapes), but thanks to the corners, they're the best option for rectangular Pyrex bowls. Throw them in the freezer, microwave, and dishwasher to prevent frost, splatter, and germs, and reuse them over and over again due to their durability. Since they come in a pack of 12 (six different sizes and two different colors) for less than $15, they're also the best value here.

One reviewer wrote: "Love the fact that these come in rectangle shape. I have a lot of this shape Pyrex glassware. Pleasantly surprised when I saw these for lids."

Material: silicone

Compatible with: 2.6-inch to 10.4-inch rectangular containers

Dishwasher- and microwave-safe: yes

3. The Best Fit For Pyrex's 2-Cup Bowls

When it comes to Pyrex, the brand's 2-cup bowl is one of its most popular options. Maybe that's why Sophico made these two-pack of replacement lids, and at just over $10 for the set, they're a great deal. Best of all, since these are made from 100% food-grade silicone instead of plastic, it's BPA-free, temperature-safe up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit, and extremely durable. Last but not least, the tight fit reduces spoilage and spills while the tab has a hole for storage and drying. Get them in colors like mint green, orange, navy, and pink. While the brand doesn't specify that they're microwave safe, many customers report using them in the microwave without problems. They're also safe for the dishwasher and freezers down to -104 degrees Fahrenheit.

One reviewer wrote: "I am happy to report that these perfectly replace my failing Pyrex lids. Yes they cost a little more but not when you figure in that the Pyrex ones don’t last very long before cracking. I much prefer the silicone and the fact that I don’t have to buy new glass containers simply because the old lids failed."

Material: silicone

Compatible with: 2-cup round containers

Dishwasher- and microwave-safe: yes

4. The Easiest To Use

With these BPA-free silicone covers from Perfect and Simple, you can say goodbye to imperfect fits and struggling with the corners. That's because the suction-cup design creates a tight seal on top of just about any container — simply by pushing down on the center knob. Yes, they work on round Pyrex, but Amazon reviewers have also used them directly on mugs, pans, coffee pots, and cans of cat food to keep contents fresh. Because they're thick, flexible, and can withstand the dishwasher, microwave, oven, freezer, and stove, the word "durable" has been used dozens of times in reviews. Each pack comes with five sizes, and shoppers can choose from three colors.

One reviewer wrote: "These lids are amazing. My favorite kitchen purchase this year! They stick to plastic, metal and glass. Put one on the countertop and you can't pull it up by the knob. Yes, the suction is that good. [...] I can't believe I have gone this long without these."

Material: silicone

Compatible with: 5- to 10.2-inch round containers

Dishwasher- and microwave-safe: yes

5. An Eco-Friendly Beeswax Option

They're not dishwasher- or microwave-safe, but these HONEYVALLEY beeswax wraps offer something the rest of the brands don't: The ability to fully biodegrade once you no longer need them. Instead of plastic or silicone, they're made from 100% cotton and coated in a food-grade beeswax to keep your food fresh, both in glass containers and when wrapped independently. Unlike plastic wrap, however, they're washable and reusable, making them a healthy choice for you and the environment. Each pack comes with wraps in three different sizes. Three- and five-packs are also available.

One reviewer wrote: "I am using these constantly and they’ve basically saved me from ziploc and plastic wrap use. I fold them into neat little baggies for cheeses, veggies, whatever odds and ends I want to keep fresh in the fridge. And they are perfect moldable lids for larger containers I don’t have lids for. [...] I can just grab one of these and presto, a lid!"