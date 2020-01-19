After cooking and enjoying a full meal, no one wants to spend time hand-washing the cookware. Luckily, the best dishwasher-safe cookware solves this dilemma, making cleanup an absolute breeze. There are actually a lot of different dishwasher-safe cookware options to choose from (and good news, I can even help you pick out the best dishwasher-safe and nonstick cookware).

Cookware can come in a range of different materials, many of which can be designed to be safe for the dishwasher. Remember to follow the instructions of the specific piece of cookware you buy to prevent damage, but generally, these options are dishwasher safe:

Stainless steel: A very sturdy and durable option, stainless steel is a solid pick for cookware. It quickly and evenly heats and cooks food, but can be a little sticky when you’re cooking and pricey.

If you plan on using your cookware in the oven, make sure that the whole thing (including the lid) is safe for use at high temperatures — some options aren’t oven-friendly at all.

Before purchasing, you should also think about the cookware that would be useful in your kitchen. Picks can range from individual pieces and small sets to groups with 10-plus items. There’s a lot of cookware to choose from, so I’ve narrowed down the best pots and pans to buy, as well as full cookware sets if you need that in your life.

1. The Best Overall Dishwasher-Safe Cookware Set Cuisinart Stainless Steel Cookware Set (12 Pieces) $198 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON There’s something about a stainless steel cookware set that just elevates your entire kitchen, and this dishwasher-safe set from Cuisinart is no different. Containing 12 pieces, this set has all of the basic cookware necessities included. The core of the cookware is made from aluminum, while the exterior is brushed with stainless steel, which is amazing to look at, but also great for cooking as it does not get discolored, react with food, or alter flavors. The cool-grip handles won’t burn your hands, and the tight-fitting lids will keep all of the good stuff in. Each piece is oven-safe up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit, and even broiler-safe. If you don’t need quite so many pieces, there are also seven and 10-piece sets available. Helpful Review: “I Love these Pots and Pans! [...] They are totally dishwasher Safe and come out nice and shiny clean. These are built very well. The handles are riveted and so are the lid handles. These will probably be the last set of pans I buy.”

2. The Best Dishwasher-Safe Nonstick Cookware Set T-Fal Nonstick Cookware Set (17 Pieces) $152 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON With more than 5,500 reviews on Amazon and a 4.4-star rating, reviewers are obsessed with this 17-piece nonstick cookware set from T-Fal. The set is made from a hard anodized aluminum (which retains heat well), and features a nontoxic nonstick interior which, yes, is indeed dishwasher-safe. The set includes a wide range of different cookware pieces, including a fun one-egg frying pan. The silicone handles are designed for comfort and safety, while the vented glass lids allows you to see what you’re cooking, while still trapping in the heat. Another cool feature? There’s a spot on the pans that turns red when they are preheated and ready. If you're torn between the first set or this one, the downsides to this pick are that the nonstick material doesn’t usually last as long as stainless steel (which is super durable), and the cookware is only oven-safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit (lids up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit). If you don't need quite as many pieces, check out the 12- and 14-piece sets, too. Helpful Review: “This set is amazing and good value at the pricepoint. They heat up FAST and distribute heat much better than any cookware I've used before. I love the longer handles, they're very sturdy and solid. Each pot and pan has a great weight/feel to it. And boy are they easy to clean! The food just slides right out, a quick once-over in the sink and right in the dishwasher they go- coming out sparkling clean like new!”

3. The Best Set On A Budget Cook N Home Nonstick Cookware Set (15 Pieces) $50 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON I can’t get over the price of this cookware set from Cook N Home; at just $50 for 15 pieces including two saucepans, a casserole pot, a stockpot, and two frying pans, this is truly a deal that is too good to pass up (even considering the fact that a few pieces are just basic utensils, as compared to the first two picks which are all larger pieces). The nonstick cookware is made of aluminum and features a nonstick coating. The silicone handles stay cool, so they’re comfortable to use, while the glass lids allow for easy viewing and have a small vent for steam to escape. However, this cookware is not safe for the oven. Helpful Review: “I recently needed to replace my cookware but was not looking forward to the price tag that went along with many sets. [...] This set was such a bargain I was unsure at first. I read several reviews and decided to take a chance. I am so glad I did. The product is great and the price didn't hurt my wallet. Would recommend to anyone!”

4. The Best Frying Pan Set T-Fal Nonstick Frying Pans (3-Pack) $28 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON This set of three nonstick frying pans from T-Fal have virtually an endless number of uses; you'll constantly be reaching for them, so thank goodness they're dishwasher-safe. Amazon reviewers agree that they’re pretty great, giving the set a 4.3-star rating after more than 3,000 reviews. The three aluminum pans (which come in 8-, 9.5-, and 11-inch sizes), have a spot that turns red when it reaches the perfect temperature for cooking. The pans feature a nonstick interior, and the stay-cool handles are comfortable to use. The pans are oven-safe up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Helpful Review: “These are wonderful pans. I use them primarily for scrambled eggs and pancakes or grilled cheese sandwiches, anything that would stick in my stainless steel pans. I never have to use butter or oil as I have with similar pans purchased in supermarkets. The pans wipe clean with no effort, that is, if there is even anything to wipe at all! Often between eggs and pancakes, I use a dry paper towel and it is clean enough to cook the next item. I wash them in my dishwasher and never have had any issues with the finish wearing off or anything. My favorite non-stick pans!!”

5. The Best Dishwasher-Safe Grill Pan Blue Diamond Grill Pan, 11 Inches $27 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON Enjoy grilling your favorite veggies, fish, or meat with this nonstick grill pan from Blue Diamond. The 11-inch pan is lightweight, making it super comfortable to handle. It’s even oven and broiler safe up to a whopping 850 degrees Fahrenheit. Reviewers love getting grill lines on their food from the convenience of their indoor kitchen, but some wish the pan came with a lid. Helpful Review: “This is absolutely the best grill pan I've ever owned. I've had several pans over the years, but always dreaded using them because of the extremely difficult clean up. Not this pan! [...] The blue diamonds keep right on sparkling!”

6. A Dishwasher-Safe Wok GreenPan Wok, 11 Inches $50 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON A wok can actually be one of the most versatile pieces of cookware in your kitchen, and so a dishwasher-safe version? Well that certainly deserves an “add to cart” click. This nonstick GreenPan wok is 11 inches in size, and is oven and broiler safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, which even ups the versatility of this pick. Sure, it’s a little pricey at $50, but you’ll be pleasantly surprised at how often you’ll be grabbing it from your cabinet. Helpful Review: “Nothing sticks to these pans and they are light weight, I love them!”

7. A Dishwasher-Safe Saucepan With Strainer Farberware Nonstick Aluminum Straining Saucepan, 3 Quarts $17 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON This saucepan from Farberware eliminates the need for a separate strainer; simply use the built-in lid strainer to get rid of any excess liquid or water. It’s a major timesaver (plus one less thing to clean), which will have you wondering why you haven’t had this piece of cookware in your collection sooner. The glass lid allows you to easily monitor your food without lifting the lid. The 3-quart saucepan is made of aluminum and features a nonstick interior. It’s also available in a one-quart size. Helpful Review: “This pan is wonderful. Washes in the dishwasher without any ugly residue left on it. The lid with the straining holes is amazing!!!! Love that I don't need a colander anymore to drain water off of pasta, potatoes, eggs, etc., also the pan is a 3 quart which makes it big enough to actually boil foods without boiling over!!!!”