Amazon Prime Day has arrived and with it come deals upon deals upon deals. Along with major discounts on everything from TVs to Nespresso machines to ring lights, the best Amazon Prime Day headphone deals will have you paying a fraction of the usual price. If you’re in the market for some new tech gear, now is the time to upgrade.

Even if you’ve come late to the Prime Day party, fear not as you’ve still got time. Amazon Prime Day 2020 is a 48-hour event and ends at 11:59 pm PT on Wednesday, Oct. 14. Need some new skincare products? There are plenty of Prime Day beauty deals for up to 80% off to peruse. Have you put off purchasing an Amazon Echo? Prime Day has two-for-one Echo Dots so you can ask Alexa anything from anywhere in your home. And, of course, there are tons of deals on high-quality headphones — from wireless earbuds to noise-canceling headphones — perfect for early holiday presents or as a treat for yourself for making it this far into 2020.

Time to toss your tangled earbuds aside. Here are five of the best headphone deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

$45 Off Apple Airpods with Charging Case Apple AirPods with Charging Case Amazon $159 $114.99 See on Amazon You can finally flex while still being frugal. In honor of Prime Day, Apple AirPods are $45 off. If you want to upgrade to the Apple AirPods Pro, you'll also get a deal on those: they're on sale for $199 from their usual $249 pricetag.

50% Off Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones Amazon $199 $88 See on Amazon These are some of the highest-rated headphones on the market, and they're more than 50% off. These wireless noise-canceling headphones from Sony charge in just 10 minutes, have a 35-hour battery life, and have a builtin mic for phone calls.

$150 Off Bose’s QuietComfort 35 II Bose’s QuietComfort 35 II Amazon $349 $199 See on Amazon Bose’s QuietComfort 35 II headphones are noise-canceling, comfortable, and Alexa-enabled so you can control your music with your voice. Plus, you'll save $150 if you get them on Prime Day.

$50 Off Amazon Echo Buds Amazon Echo Buds Amazon $129 $79 See on Amazon You'll save yourself $50 if you get Amazon's Echo Buds on Prime Day. They're noise-reducing, sweat-resistance, Alexa-enabled, and have three sizes of ear tips so you can have the most comfortable and effective listening experience.