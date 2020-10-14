Tech
Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones Are $111 Off Today For Prime Day
That's over 50% off.
Amazon Prime Day has arrived and with it come deals upon deals upon deals. Along with major discounts on everything from TVs to Nespresso machines to ring lights, the best Amazon Prime Day headphone deals will have you paying a fraction of the usual price. If you’re in the market for some new tech gear, now is the time to upgrade.
Even if you’ve come late to the Prime Day party, fear not as you’ve still got time. Amazon Prime Day 2020 is a 48-hour event and ends at 11:59 pm PT on Wednesday, Oct. 14. Need some new skincare products? There are plenty of Prime Day beauty deals for up to 80% off to peruse. Have you put off purchasing an Amazon Echo? Prime Day has two-for-one Echo Dots so you can ask Alexa anything from anywhere in your home. And, of course, there are tons of deals on high-quality headphones — from wireless earbuds to noise-canceling headphones — perfect for early holiday presents or as a treat for yourself for making it this far into 2020.
Time to toss your tangled earbuds aside. Here are five of the best headphone deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020.
